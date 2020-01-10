Where to Watch the Seahawks' NFL Divisional Playoff Game in Seattle This Sunday, January 12, 2020 20 Bars & Restaurants Showing the Seahawks vs. the Packers

This guy and his teammates will return to a TV near you at 3:40 p.m. this Sunday. THEARON W. HENDERSON/GETTY

After their victory against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Wild Card Playoffs last weekend, the Seattle Seahawks are one step closer to the Super Bowl. This Sunday, January 12, watch the 12s (must be good luck, right?) take on the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round over food and drink specials and other perks at your favorite local bar. We've rounded up all of the watch parties below.

Ban Mê

The Skyway joint whose food and sound system are applauded by Yelp reviewers will give each game-watching table one free order of buffalo wings.

Skyway

The Bridge

Tuck into pub grub and knock back craft brews during the game at this West Seattle mainstay.

West Seattle

Clock-Out Lounge

Cheer on the Seahawks in the Divisional NFC playoffs over drink and pizza specials.

Beacon Hill

Conor Byrne Pub

The laid back, Irish-ish beer purveyors will open up a little early for the game.

Ballard

Counterbalance Brewing Company

Wear your Seahawks gear to get 10% off your bill at this Divisional watch party.

Georgetown

Domanico Cellars

Watch the Seahawks vs. the Packers on the cellars' two televisions while you sip special beer and wine offerings.

Ballard

Fadó Irish Pub

The Irish pub will show the game on each of its TVs and offer up food and drink specials. During breaks, toss a football at a target to win prizes.

Downtown

Fuel

Storm the neon-soaked sports bar for breakfast food and a $6 cocktail (available after the Seahawks score their first touchdown) while you cheer on the Hawks.

Pioneer Square

Historic Everett Theatre

The theatre will offer a $12 hot dog, popcorn, soda, and candy special for that stadium snacking experience during the Seahawks vs. Packers game.

Everett

Hula Hula

Scarf down free hotdogs and watch the game on four flatscreens.

Capitol Hill

Kate's Pub

Stake out a good view of the TV and enjoy all-day happy hour (including half-priced food items).

Wallingford

Life on Mars

The vegan vinyl haven will open early so you can stake out a spot in front of one of their two TVs.

Capitol Hill

Nectar

The spacious music venue will put its live programming on hold for a game-day viewing on their giant TVs. Outside food is welcome.

Fremont

Ounces

Local food truck Layers Sandwich Co. will feed hungry game-watchers.

West Seattle

Pecado Bueno

Head to any Seattle location of the regional taqueria chain for $12 all-you-can-eat tacos, happy hour offerings, and margaritas during the Seahawks game against Green Bay.

Various locations

Populuxe

After their big win against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Seahawks will take on the Green Bay Packers in their second playoff game of the season. Knock back a pint in your blue and green.

Ballard

R Place

Frugal sports fans can take advantage of all-day happy hour prices and free pizza at half-time while the Seahawks and the Packers go head to head.

Capitol Hill

Rhein Haus

Seattle Seahawks mascot Blitz, Seahawks dancers, the Blue Thunder drumline, and DJ Supa Sam will provide plenty of hype at this playoff party.

Central District

Tippe & Drague Alehouse

Wanna bet that the Seahawks will beat the Packers without losing your shirt? Toss in $5 and write down who you think will win, including point estimates on each side. The winner will take home the pot.

Beacon Hill

Wakefield Bar

The beer, wine, and cocktail bar will screen the game.

Belltown