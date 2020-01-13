The nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards are out, and major snubs aside (*cough cough* no women nominated for best director *cough cough*), many of the films on the shortlist are still playing in Seattle—and worth a watch or re-watch on the big screen. We've compiled them below so you can catch up: Follow the links for showtimes, trailers, and ticket links. Plus, in case you're trying to catch up on all of this year's nominees, we've included a list of films that are currently streaming.
1917
Various locations
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Sam Mendes), Best Cinematography, Best Original Screenplay, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Visual Effects
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Varsity Theatre & Regal Parkway Plaza Stadium 12
Nominated for: Best Actor (Tom Hanks)
Bombshell
Various locations
Nominated for: Best Actress (Charlize Theron), Best Supporting Actress (Margot Robbie), Best Make-up & Hairstyling
Ford v. Ferrari
Various locations
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Editing, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing
Frozen 2
Regal Meridian 16 & Regal Thornton Place
Nominated for: Best Original Song ("Into the Unknown")
Harriet
Crest (Shoreline)
Nominated for: Best Actress (Cynthia Erivo), Best Original Song ("Stand Up")
Jojo Rabbit
AMC Pacific Place
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Production Design, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design
Knives Out
Various locations
Nominated For: Best Original Screenplay
Little Women
Various locations
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (Florence Pugh), Best Costumes, Best Original Score, Best Adapted Screenplay
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Crest (Shoreline)
Nominated for: Best Make-up & Hairstyling
Pain and Glory
Regal Parkway Plaza Stadium 12 (Tukwila)
Nominated for: Best International Picture, Best Actor (Antonio Banderas)
Parasite
SIFF Cinema Uptown, AMC Pacific Place, AMC Seattle 10
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best Film Editing, Best International Feature, Best Production Design, Best Original Screenplay
Richard Jewell
Regal Parkway Plaza Stadium 12 (Tukwila)
Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress (Kathy Bates)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Various locations
Nominated for: Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, Best Sound Editing
STREAMING
Ad Astra
Nominated for: Best Sound Mixing
Avengers: Endgame
Nominated for: Best Visual Effects
American Factory
Nominated for: Best Documentary
The Cave
Nominated for: Best Documentary
Begins streaming Tuesday
Also opening at Grand Illusion Fri Jan 24
The Edge of Democracy
Nominated for: Best Documentary
For Sama
Nominated for: Best Documentary
Honeyland
Nominated for: Best Documentary, Best International Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Nominated for: Best Animated Feature
I Lost My Body
Nominated for: Best Animated Feature
The Irishman
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor (Al Pacino and Joe Pesci), Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects
Joker
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Todd Phillips), Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Make-up and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing
Judy
Nominated for: Best Actress (Renée Zellweger)
Klaus
Nominated for: Best Animated Picture
The Lighthouse
Nominated for: Best Cinematography
Marriage Story
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor (Adam Driver), Best Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Best Supporting Actress (Laura Dern), Best Original Score
Missing Link
Nominated for: Best Animated Feature
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Quentin Tarantino), Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing
Toy Story 4
Nominated for: Best Animated Picture
The Two Popes
Nominated for: Best Actor (Jonathan Pryce), Best Supporting Actor (Anthony Hopkins), Best Adapted Screenplay
NOT YET STREAMING OR IN THEATERS
Corpus Christi
Nominated for: Best International Picture
Opening Fri Feb 21 at SIFF Cinema Uptown
Les Misérables
Nominated for: Best International Picture