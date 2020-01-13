Where to Watch the 2020 Oscar-Nominated Movies in Seattle Where to See 1917, Little Women, Jojo Rabbit, and Other Oscar Hopefuls Still Playing

The nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards are out, and major snubs aside (*cough cough* no women nominated for best director *cough cough*), many of the films on the shortlist are still playing in Seattle—and worth a watch or re-watch on the big screen. We've compiled them below so you can catch up: Follow the links for showtimes, trailers, and ticket links. Plus, in case you're trying to catch up on all of this year's nominees, we've included a list of films that are currently streaming.

1917

Various locations

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Sam Mendes), Best Cinematography, Best Original Screenplay, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Visual Effects

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Varsity Theatre & Regal Parkway Plaza Stadium 12

Nominated for: Best Actor (Tom Hanks)

Bombshell

Various locations

Nominated for: Best Actress (Charlize Theron), Best Supporting Actress (Margot Robbie), Best Make-up & Hairstyling

Ford v. Ferrari

Various locations

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Editing, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing

Frozen 2

Regal Meridian 16 & Regal Thornton Place

Nominated for: Best Original Song ("Into the Unknown")

Harriet

Crest (Shoreline)

Nominated for: Best Actress (Cynthia Erivo), Best Original Song ("Stand Up")

Jojo Rabbit

AMC Pacific Place

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Production Design, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Production Design

Knives Out

Various locations

Nominated For: Best Original Screenplay

Little Women

Various locations

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (Florence Pugh), Best Costumes, Best Original Score, Best Adapted Screenplay

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Crest (Shoreline)

Nominated for: Best Make-up & Hairstyling

Pain and Glory

Regal Parkway Plaza Stadium 12 (Tukwila)

Nominated for: Best International Picture, Best Actor (Antonio Banderas)

Parasite

SIFF Cinema Uptown, AMC Pacific Place, AMC Seattle 10

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best Film Editing, Best International Feature, Best Production Design, Best Original Screenplay

Richard Jewell

Regal Parkway Plaza Stadium 12 (Tukwila)

Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress (Kathy Bates)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Various locations

Nominated for: Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, Best Sound Editing

STREAMING

Ad Astra

Nominated for: Best Sound Mixing

Avengers: Endgame

Nominated for: Best Visual Effects

American Factory

Nominated for: Best Documentary

The Cave

Nominated for: Best Documentary

Begins streaming Tuesday

Also opening at Grand Illusion Fri Jan 24

The Edge of Democracy

Nominated for: Best Documentary

For Sama

Nominated for: Best Documentary

Honeyland

Nominated for: Best Documentary, Best International Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature

I Lost My Body

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature

The Irishman

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor (Al Pacino and Joe Pesci), Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects

Joker

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Todd Phillips), Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Make-up and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing

Judy

Nominated for: Best Actress (Renée Zellweger)

Klaus

Nominated for: Best Animated Picture

The Lighthouse

Nominated for: Best Cinematography

Marriage Story

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor (Adam Driver), Best Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Best Supporting Actress (Laura Dern), Best Original Score

Missing Link

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Quentin Tarantino), Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing

Toy Story 4

Nominated for: Best Animated Picture

The Two Popes

Nominated for: Best Actor (Jonathan Pryce), Best Supporting Actor (Anthony Hopkins), Best Adapted Screenplay

NOT YET STREAMING OR IN THEATERS

Corpus Christi

Nominated for: Best International Picture

Opening Fri Feb 21 at SIFF Cinema Uptown

Les Misérables

Nominated for: Best International Picture