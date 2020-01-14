It's Time to Submit Your Events for the Spring 2020 Edition of Seattle Art and Performance! The Deadline is Wednesday, January 29

Snow on the ground got you dreaming of spring? Us too—including the spring edition of Seattle Art and Performance, the city's most comprehensive seasonal arts guide! The deadline for submitting events you'd like to see included in the spring edition is—just a little over two weeks from today.

The new issue comes out on March 11, and it covers visual art shows, readings, theater and dance performances, comedy sets, jazz and classical concerts, operas, and festivals between Monday, March 16 and Sunday, June 7.

All you have to do is fill out our event submission form with the details of your event, and we'll take it from there. We'll need the date (including running days each week and closing dates, if applicable), time, price, URL, a brief description, and the category. You can email calendar@seattleaandp.com instead if necessary, but we're more likely to get to events submitted through our form first.

In the meantime, you can check out our lists of the best things to do in Seattle this winter from our current issue of Seattle Art and Performance, or check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar.