Last-Minute Plans: 77 Free, Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: January 17-20, 2020 Tết in Seattle, an MLK Day March, and More $10-and-Under Events

Celebrate the Vietnamese Lunar New Year early with traditional food, crafts, martial arts performances, and more at Seattle Center's Tết festival.

Panicking because you don’t know what to do the first three-day weekend of the year and you're short on cash? Don't worry—below, find all of your options for last-minute entertainment that won't cost more than $10, ranging from Assemblage: Juice Club x Disco Nap x Double Sunrise Club to Fremont's Big Flea Pop-Up, and from the MLK Day March and Celebration to the '90s and 2000s dance party Shuffle & Repeat. For even more options, check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar and our list of cheap & easy things to do in Seattle all year long.

Note: Events may be canceled or rescheduled due to snow. Double-check to be sure.

