Below, find all of your options for last-minute entertainment that won't cost more than $10, ranging from Assemblage: Juice Club x Disco Nap x Double Sunrise Club to Fremont's Big Flea Pop-Up, and from the MLK Day March and Celebration to the '90s and 2000s dance party Shuffle & Repeat.
Note: Events may be canceled or rescheduled due to snow. Double-check to be sure.
- The Reader
A tarot reading for a brave audience member will inspire an improv set in this "half-tarot, half-comedy" show.
(Belltown, $10) FILM
- Lynch: A History: Documentary with Director David Shields
See a documentary about the life and career of professional American football player Marshawn Lynch (the running back for the Seattle Seahawks). Director David Shields will be in attendance to discuss the film.
(Greenwood, $10 suggested donation)
- As If! - A Dance Party of 90’s Female Pop Only!
Dance your nostalgic heart out to Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, et al.
(Capitol Hill, $5)
- Blue Glass, 16 Ghost, The Thrill
Local solo artist Blue Glass will play tracks from his new album, Pale Mirror, with support from 6 Ghost and the Thrill.
(Eastlake, $8/$10)
- Chronic Town (REM Tribute), Vertigo Zoo (U2)
The music your Gen X dad played on his college radio show will take over West Seattle, thanks to R.E.M. tribute band Chronic Town and U2 tribute band Vertigo Zoo.
(West Seattle, $8)
- Crazy Eyes, Velvet Q, Powerbleeder
Dave Segal has written, "Crazy Eyes give us what not enough Seattle bands offer: rock that’s as comfortable getting unhinged and coloring outside the lines of decorum as it is bedazzling you with melody. Feedbacking guitars in odd tonalities and tunes that unleash streamers hither and yon recall early Mercury Rev, and the spasmodic dynamics and raucous vocals hint at Ty Segall at his loosest. Crazy Eyes are adding much-needed wild energy and attractively ramshackle songcraft to our music scene, which is often too polite for its own good." They'll headline with support from garage punks Velvet Q and experimental outfit Powerbleeder.
(Pioneer Square, $8)
- Danny Newcomb & The Sugarmakers and Friends
Danny Newcomb, a veteran of many local bands including Goodness, the Rockfords, and Shadow, now builds catchy indie rock with a folksy bent with his current band the Sugarmakers.
(Columbia City, $10)
- The Djangomatics
The Djangomatics live up to their name in that they play a style of jazz deeply influenced by iconic Romani guitarist and composer Django Reinhardt.
(Downtown, free)
- Emily McVicker
Emily McVicker will sing songs about self-love off her first album, Mermaid Antidote, and others.
(First Hill, free)
- Francie Moon, Baywitch, Tiny Room
Before getting your face pleasantly melted off by New Jersey psych-rock headliners Francie Moon, enjoy opening sets from local beachy goths Baywitch and heavy noise outfit Tiny Room at this Halfshell Records showcase.
(Belltown, $8/$10)
- Greta Matassa
Popular local jazz songstress Greta Matassa will take the stage for a free set.
(Georgetown, free)
- Happy 4tet
Earshot Jazz Instrumentalist of the Year nominee Tarik Abouzied leads this ensemble of jazz and funk musicians.
(Downtown, free)
- Heels To The Hardwood, The Weather Machine, Hi Crime
Wear your click-clackiest footwear to a night of new-boot-scootin Americana, blues, folk, and funk from Heels To The Hardwood, the Weather Machine, and Hi Crime.
(Ballard, $10)
- Ian Jones, The Rallies, Guests
Seattle-based country singer-songwriter Ian Jones will share his latest songs with you after some warm-up songs from the Rallies.
(Georgetown, $7)
- In Motion Presents: Progress with Silk Music
Jacob Henry, the director of electronic music label Silk Music, will visit Seattle for a live set.
(Downtown, $5-$10)
- Johnny Astro
Johnny Astro will play "surf, lounge, and spy-movie music" until late.
(First Hill, free)
- Pop Secret: Inzo
Festival-bill frequenter Inzano will take over the edition of Pop Secret, a dance party for musically indecisive party people.
(Capitol Hill, $10)
- Swoon Seattle with DJ Essex
QTPOC, GNC, and femme party people can dance into the wee hours with DJ Essex and go-go dancers and buy goods from local artist Elaine Lin.
(Downtown, $3-$10)
- W Music: Bodies On The Beach
Local songwriter Navid Eliot's new dreamy rock trio, Bodies on the Beach, will play for free.
(Downtown, free) PERFORMANCES
- Bearded & Beautiful Vol. 1
Who says you can't be gorgeous and feminine while sporting a beard? These performers will prove it once and for all: Jane Don't, Karma Amor, Kenzie, SHE, and host Dion Dior Black.
(Downtown, $9) READINGS & TALKS
- @rlysrslit Presents: Poetry and Pierogis
Nourish your body with Eastern European dumplings and your mind with poetry read aloud by C. C. Hannett, Bryan Edenfield, Ilsa Olsen, and others.
(Eastlake, free)
- Dani Boss and Melissa Korbel: Burn It Down
Dani Boss and Melissa Korbel, two contributors to Burn it Down: Women Writing About Anger, will appear live to debunk the somehow pertinent myth that "ladies don't get angry." Local writing teacher Theo Nestor will also read.
(Capitol Hill, free)
- Jim Moats, Kim Lorenz
Two local business writers out with new books (Leading from the Edge of the Inside from Jim Moats and Tireless from Kim Lorenz) will talk about how they've achieved success through leadership.
(Lake Forest Park, free)
- Magda Newman: Normal
Newman shares her experience as parent with a son diagnosed with the craniofacial condition Treacher Collins syndrome. Join her and her son, Nathaniel (who's 15 now), for a reading.
(Ravenna, free)
- Michael Damian Thomas with Caroline M. Yoachim: The Best of 'Uncanny'
Celebrate the launch of Uncanny Magazine's new anthology The Best of Uncanny with co-editor and publisher Michael Damian Thomas and contributing authors Caroline M. Yaochim and E. Lily Yu—the creators promise "stunning cover art, passionate science fiction and fantasy, gorgeous poetry, and provocative nonfiction."
(University District, free)
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
- A Scribe Called Quess?: 'Sleeper Cell'
Poet, educator, and Take Em Down NOLA coalition founder A Scribe Called Quess? will read from his new book of poems, Sleeper Cell, which investigates institutional racism and the disenfranchisement of black youth.
(First Hill & Rainier Valley, free-$5)
FRIDAY-SUNDAYCOMMUNITY
- Snow Day SLU
Denny Park's winter light display will provide a magical, twinkly respite from dark Seattle winter days.
(Queen Anne, free)
SATURDAYCOMEDY
- Friends of Dorothy Queer Improv
Join queer darlings like Shannon Bass, Richard Templeman, Leah Engel, Kathleen Nacozy, and Michael Pirkle in the improv group Friends of Dorothy, plus Michael Castillo and friends in Subs Who Can't Host. Plus, Honey Bucket will host an open mic contest.
(Capitol Hill, free)
- Swipe Right
Bandit Theater will ask one brave audience member to share their dating site profile for critique. (Don't worry, the Bandits are nice people; you'll be in good hands.) Then, talented improv comedians will take inspiration from their volunteer's Tinder (or whatever) to play out some scenes.
(Fremont, $10) COMMUNITY
- Bellevue Lunar New Year
Celebrate the Year of the Rat a week early with an afternoon of dragon and lion dances, Chinese flower arrangement and lantern-making workshops, and "zodiac cotton candy-making" (sugar-spun confections in the shape of rats, perhaps?).
(Bellevue, free) FOOD & DRINK
- Assemblage: Juice Club x Disco Nap x Double Sunrise Club
The irreverent natural wine pop-up Juice Club, "party supplies and design services" Disco Nap, and disco DJs Double Sunrise Club will come together for a trifecta of party vibes.
(Chinatown-International District, free) MLK DAY
- Annual Martin Luther King Jr. March and Celebration
March from Martin Luther King Park to the Rainier Community Center with your Columbia City neighbors.
(Mount Baker, free) MUSIC
- Ballard VOX 3rd Anniversary Show with Peyote Ugly, Double or Muffin, and Sprig
Ballard-based online music photography publication VOX will celebrate its third birthday with psych-rock trio Peyote Ugly, party punks Double or Muffin, and "sad, verdant robots" Sprig.
(Ballard, $10)
- Ceremony Presents 20 20 20
If you didn't get to go to a '20s-themed New Year's Eve party, here's your chance to dance into the night with DJs Drew and Evan Blackstone in an outfit inspired by trends from 100 years ago.
(Downtown, $6)
- The Cupholders, Drunken Prayer, Hillstomp
The Cupholders will bring their signature blend of classic rock, outlaw country, and soul to Ballard after opening sets from southern country-rockers Drunken Prayer and Hillstomp.
(Ballard, $10)
- Eric Haines
Guitar-slinging comedian Eric Haines will entertain the whole family in this "part rock concert, part comedy show and part twisted, bizarre circus."
(Mount Baker, $5)
- Frankiie, Biblioteka, The Other Truckers
Local rockers Biblioteka and Drive-By Truckers tribute band Other Truckers will warm up the stage for Vancouver's folksy dream-rock band Frankiie.
(Pioneer Square, $10)
- GULP!
DJ Suss Out will lay down juicy R&B and disco cuts.
(White Center, no cover)
- Haute Sauce: Semaj, Miguel Rockwell, DJ Tab, Famous
Semaj, Miguel Rockwell, DJ Tab, and Famous will be your DJs at this edition of "Seattle's home for hip-hop and dance music."
(Capitol Hill, $10)
- Mojo Cannon
Many-membered R&B band Mojo Cannon will fill out an entire evening of music.
(Shoreline, $10)
- Rachael's Children, Guayaba, The Wednesdays, Flesh Produce
High-energy rockers Rachael's Children will round out a night of local music with Guayaba, the Wednesdays, and Flesh Produce.
(Belltown, $8/$10)
- Tinsley, Jake Crocker, ALKI
The synthy sounds of Seattle-based singer-songwriter Tinsley’s music are 1980s nostalgia as seen through a uniquely 2010s lens. It’s poppy, too. And somehow very glittery. Though her tracks sometimes careen into pure sugar, the strength of the production along with her voice steer her sound in a good direction, perfect for bopping around your room to. The show will also serve as a release party for Tinsley’s self-titled five-song debut EP, which comes out that same day. She’ll be joined by Tinsley producer and collaborator Jake Crocker, as well as Seattle band ALKI. JASMYNE KEIMIG
(Capitol Hill, $10)
- Tremulant: Philip Chedid
Noted in press materials for his "groovy hypnotic melodies and driving basslines," Philip Chedid will DJ this edition of Tremulant.
(Downtown, $10) PERFORMANCE
- Lunar New Year Lion Dance Performance at Uwajimaya Bellevue
Watch the Tony Au International Lion Dance and Martial Arts Team perform a traditional lion dance, meant to bring good luck in the Lunar New Year.
(Bellevue, free)
- RED (Ravishing Erotic Drag)
Let host Kaleena Markos and queens Stacey Starstruck, Kitty Glitter, and Solana Solstice, plus special guests, initiate you in a spectacle of kink and sex positivity.
(Capitol Hill, $10) READINGS & TALKS
- Art in Times of Conflict with Las Cafeteras & Friends
Chicano band Las Cafeteras, Seattle band Sendai Era, activist Edwin Lindo, and artist Jake Prendez will speak about art's ability to engender social change.
(White Center, free)
- Bruce Taylor: Kafka’s Uncle
Bruce Taylor is out with a prequel to his Kafka’s Uncle trilogy, a series that examines real-life cultural and political trends through magical realism and a "sardonic Kafkain point of view." The author will appear for a reading.
(Greenwood, free)
- Liska Jacobs: Catalina, Liska Jacobs visits with The Worst Kind of Want
Following her fiction debut, Catalina, Liska Jacobs will visit Seattle with her new psychological novel, The Worst Kind of Want, about an American woman who travels to Italy on a family-related mission, only to find herself drawn into situations fueled by "forgettable recklessness." She'll be joined by local author Kristi Coulter.
(Capitol Hill, free)
- Playwright Talk with Susan Lieu
The writer of the autobiographical show 140 LBS: How Beauty Killed My Mother (soon to be staged as Over 140 Lbs.) at ACT, will talk theater, beauty standards, and racism. See a video excerpt and ask questions.
(Chinatown-International District, free) SHOPPING
- Cumbiaton WCC Day Market
Club Sur will celebrate its second anniversary with daytime Cumbia DJ sets from T Reverie and Lady Jane, plus treats from Cafe con Leche.
(Sodo, free) SPORTS & RECREATION
- UFC 246 Matches
The Seahawks lost the playoffs last weekend, but your sports-watching opportunities are about to pick up again: Today, former two-division Mixed Martial Arts champion Conor McGregor will return to face off against his rival Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in the welterweight headliner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship 246 card, which also includes a match between women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm and ex-title challenger Raquel Pennington. Watch the action at these local bars (a few of which promise $10-and-under covers).
(Various locations) VISUAL ART
- Scarfff Comic Release Party
Celebrate with the creators of this brand-new comix newspaper uniting artists from Seattle and San Francisco.
(Georgetown, free)
SATURDAY-SUNDAYFESTIVALS
- Tết in Seattle
Celebrate the Year of the Rat at this annual festival in anticipation of the Vietnamese Lunar New Year in early February. As always, there will be hands-on cultural activities, traditional food, crafts, martial arts performances, a market, and more.
(Seattle Center, free)
SUNDAYMLK DAY
- MLK Youth Kick-Off!
Young people will get the spotlight during this all-day celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.—take in African drumming, dance performances, spoken word, and more.
(Central District, free) MUSIC
- 2020 Vision: MLK JamJam "Get Up, Stand Up"
DJs Element, Veteran, and Y2K Sound will provide a reggae, hip-hop, Afrobeat, and Soca soundtrack to your MLK Eve.
(Georgetown, free)
- In Motion Quartet
Swing around to some lively experimental jazz from saxophonist Steve Treseler and trumpeter Kevin Woods's quartet.
(Columbia City, free)
- Intrinsic Factor, Cyclia, Triceraclops
Enjoy the synth-rock qualities of the Glockenspiel from local band Intrinsic Factor. They'll be joined by funky psych-rockers Cyclia and punk-rock outfit Triceraclops.
(Fremont, $8)
- MLK Jr. Dance Celebration with Tony Goods
Tony Goods will spin rare funk, soul, and old-school hip-hop from his collection on MLK Day.
(Capitol Hill, free)
- Moon Palace, Cartalk, Timothy Robert Graham
Seattle quintet Moon Palace will bring their hypnotic, nature-focused psychedelia to Ballard with support from LA alt-country outfit Cartalk and Seattle singer-songwriter Timothy Robert Graham.
(Ballard, $10)
- Red Death, Enforced, Gag, Video Prick, Chopping Block
Hardcore punks Red Death, Enforced, Gag, Video Prick, and Chopping Block will rip through everyone's favorite all-ages venue.
(Seattle Center, $10)
- The Shores, Mariposa, Juniipero, Electric Mainline
Local alternative jazz band the Shores will head up in Eastlake with Mariposa, Juniipero, and Electric Mainline.
(Eastlake, $6/$8)
- Shuffle & Repeat | A Throwback 90's & 00's Dance Party
Stas Thee Boss will put on a night of throwbacks by women hitmakers from the '90s and early aughts—Missy Elliott, Brandy, and Foxy Brown to name a few.
(Capitol Hill, $5/$10)
- The Tea, Ep2 - An Afternoon Tea Dance Presented by Loosely Based
Warm up your winter joints with an afternoon DJ dance party with Alfonso Tan, GeoD, Hector Rodriguez, Morgan J, Mr. Linden, and Snapdragon.
(Downtown, $5/$10) PERFORMANCE
- Lunar New Year Lion Dance Performance
Mak Fai Washington Kung Fu Club Lion Dance Team will perform a lucky lion dance outside Uwajimaya for the Lunar New Year.
(Chinatown-International District, free) SHOPPING
- Big Flea Pop-Up
"Seattle's original flea market" will present you with all the flannels your wintry Northwest heart desires, plus antiques and collectibles.
(Fremont, free)
MONDAYFOOD & DRINK
- Chinese New Year Celebration
Cofounders Raymond Kwan and Barry Chan named their Ballard craft brewery Lucky Envelope for the colorful red envelopes traditionally stuffed with money and given out on Chinese New Year to bring good fortune. So it only makes sense that it's the perfect place to usher in the Year of the Rat. Today, they'll unveil a bevy of brews inspired by Chinese tea. JULIANNE BELL
(Ballard, no cover) MLK DAY
- King Day
The Northwest African American Museum's annual MLK Day program promises arts and crafts activities for kids and families, local vendors, an interactive story hour led by Seattle Children’s Theater, film screenings, food, and remarks from local leaders.
(Atlantic, free)
- 2020 Seattle MLK Day March and Celebration
Garfield High School's 38th annual day of events celebrates the life and legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. with an opportunity fair, workshops, and pre- and post-march rallies. This year's theme is "2020 Vision," which the organizers say "reflects the clarity of Dr. King's dream."
(Central District, free) MUSIC
- Dr. Martin Luther King - Open Mic Celebration
In addition to an open mic, the South Hudson Music Project will host live performances by dreamy sister duo La Fonda, folk outfit Reggie Garrett, Craig Suede of Happy Heartbreak, and spoken-word artist Jamaar Smiley on MLK Day.
(Columbia City, free)
- Loon, Gestalt, Matt Wettig
Sway to jazzy Americana from local quartet Loon (whose bassist, it's worth noting, is named Peter Van Winkle). Gestalt and Matt Wettig will share the bill.
(Ballard, $10)
- Show Tune Sing Along: New Year, New Songs!
Get all those pesky show tunes out of your head by watching their accompanying videos and singing them through in their entirety.
(White Center, free) PERFORMANCE
- Talking Pictures
Eponymous Theater Project will stage a reading of the film script Inside Rosie Lang by Mike Petty and Kevin D. Guzowski.
(Capitol Hill, free)
- Wild Beauty: MLK Day Performance
Four black artists—Gabrielle Civil, Randy Ford, Neve Mazique-Bianco, and Fox Whitney—participating in Velocity's weeklong residency program will combine forces for a "ritual/black movement intensive" under the ensemble moniker Wild Beauty on MLK Day.
(Capitol Hill, free) READINGS & TALKS
- Daudi Abe: Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Principal’s Office?
For this talk, professor and historian Daudi Abe will go into the "school-to-prison pipeline" and the inequality in student discipline, as well as racial disparities between teachers and students and other urgent issues affecting Black pupils and kids of color.
(First Hill, free)
- From Struggle to Survival: Creating Beauty out of Tragedy
Classical guitarist and composer Hilary Field will pair up with local poets Claudia Castro Luna and Lena Khalaf Tuffaha to kick off this evening of original music and poetry celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Next up, storyteller Merna Ann Hecht and cellist Michelle Dodson will offer little-known traditional and contemporary stories that they hope will "[bring] hope forth in dark times."
(Capitol Hill, free)
- Reclaim the Runes: Separating Viking Mythology from Hate Groups
Hate groups ruin everything, including the ancient mythological Norse alphabet Odin’s Runes, which some neo-Nazi groups have appropriated into their image. This event with historical researcher Sean Pratheraims aims to divorce Nordic culture from these misinformed groups.
(Ballard, free)
- Robert Frank: How Peer Pressure Can Save The Planet
Succumbing to the pressure of our social environment isn't always a good thing, but sometimes it is—like when it comes to changing our lifestyles to reduce our carbon footprint. Robert Frank, author of Under the Influence: Putting Peer Pressure to Work, will visit to discuss "how altering our social context could help us redirect trillions of dollars annually in support of carbon-free energy sources, all without requiring painful sacrifices from anyone."
(First Hill, $5)