The 47 Biggest Valentine's Day 2020 Events in Seattle to Buy Tickets for Now Glitzy Performances, Fancy Dinners, and More Ways to Spend Feb 14 (and Beyond)

The Atomic Bombshells Burlesque via Facebook The beloved burlesque dancers of the Atomic Bombshells will bring feathery, busty, glitzy fun to the Triple Door over Valentine's Day weekend.

Looking to pull out all the stops this Valentine's Day? Below, you'll find all your options for major events over $20 with which to impress your romantic or platonic valentine(s), from swanky parties (like a dance party on a cruise ship) to music shows (like USC), and from fancy dinners (like a four-course prix-fixe menu at Lark) to performances (like the Atomic Bombshells). See them all below, and find even more options on our complete Valentine's Day calendar. If you're trying to stay frugal, stay tuned for our roundup of cheap & easy V-Day events.

CONCERTS & MUSIC SHOWS

Jon B.

R&B and hip-hop producer Jon B will lay down some smooth tracks to help you woo your crush.

Fri Feb 14, Clearwater Casino (Suquamish, $165)

Mark & Maggie O'Connor

Join folk duo Mark and Maggie O’Connor for a down-home V-Day full of violin and fiddle solos.

Fri Feb 14, Katharyn Alvord Gerlich Theater (University District, $49)

Mindi Abair and the Boneshakers

Contemporary sax thriller Mindi Adair will rip through Seattle over Valentine's Day with her bluesy, jazzy band of bad boys, the Boneshakers.

Fri Feb 14, Jazz Alley (Downtown, $57)

Sponsored Looking to decrease your alcohol consumption in 2020? DRY Soda is teaming up with 25+ Seattle venues to provide fun zero-proof drinks all month long!

TRL Total Request Live Night: Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell, #All4doras, DJ Indica Jones

You really can't get more romantic than Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell singing "All Star" to you and your beloved at the stroke of midnight, so grab your tickets to this Valentine's Day-themed '90s and '00s throwback bash. Seattle's only tribute boy band #All4doras will perform some of your adolescent pop favorites, and local DJ Indica Jones will be spinning high school dance hits all night long.

Fri Feb 14, Crocodile (Belltown, $15-$65)

USC Loves You

High-powered dance music crew USC loves its community so much that they're throwing a two-night Valentine's Day bash with double-digits' worth of talent to keep the decks warm and the floors full for 48 hours. Selectors on Friday night will include Timmy Trumpet, CRANKDAT, Akoma b2b Pandemic, Coltan Johnson b2b Faraday, Graymatter b2b James Gatz, and Frida K b2b Hherb. You'll hear from Valentino Khan, BIJOU, Inaudible b2b Auxcent, Lowsh b2b Thomas Crown, Mortals b2b Kiba, and Alex Bosi b2b Starla on Saturday night.

Feb 14-15, Showbox Sodo (Sodo, $35-$45)

Valentine's Day Concert at the Volunteer Park Conservatory

In the middle of winter, what's more romantic than warm tropical air, lush plant life, and twinkly lights? Add snacks and live music from singer-songwriter Arum Rae Valkonen (featured on American Idol, Pretty Little Liars, and other popular shows) to the mix and you've got an exceptionally nice evening.

Fri Feb 14, Volunteer Park Conservatory (Capitol Hill, $50)

Valentine's Day with Emma Caroline Baker

Jazz, soul, and R&B vocalist Emma Caroline Baker (described in press materials as "a mixture of Norah Jones and Amy Winehouse, with a hint of Lauryn Hill thrown in") will provide sultry jazz tunes.

Fri Feb 14, the Knife Room (Pioneer Square, $20-$50)

VibeSquaD | Mark Starr, DEEP N BASS x Uniting Souls

Appeal to the whims of your EDM-loving valentine at this two-room DJ dance party. DJs VibeSquaD, GriffinGrrl, Korra the Kid, and Rob Noble will take over the Deep N Bass stage while Mark Starr, Erin O’Connor, Tait Modern, and Ramiro fill up the Uniting Souls stage.

Fri Feb 14, Monkey Loft (Downtown, $15/$20)

DINNERS

addo:iNSaNiS Valentine's Day

Want something totally unexpected for Valentine's day? Try INSANIS, chef Eric Rivera's "twenty-course tasting menu with no concept."

Fri Feb 14, Addo (Ballard, $240)

The Blind Cafe Experience - Music + Social In The Dark

Spend Valentine's Day dining in the dark with the Blind Cafe, a traveling pop-up experience that hosts sensory tasting dinners in 100% darkness to raise awareness for social issues. For this event, they've partnered with Airbnb to hold the event at a secret location and will greet guests with dark chocolate and red wine by candlelight before they are engulfed in darkness for a vegetarian meal and music from Rosh & the Blind Cafe Orchestra.

Feb 14-15, Nalanda West (Wallingford, $120-$350)

Eden Hill

Three-time James Beard Rising Star finalist Maximillian Petty will create a characteristically playful and inventive seven-course menu with an optional wine pairing at Eden Hill, which, according to press materials, is also known as the "house of romance."

Feb 14-16 (Queen Anne, $160)

Goldfinch Tavern

Ethan Stowell's regionally focused restaurant will offer a decadent four-course Valentine's Day dinner with options like foie gras with chocolate cherry sauce, hamachi crudo, lobster ravioli, beetroot risotto, and molten chocolate cake (plus an amuse-bouche of Pacific Northwest oysters).

Fri Feb 14 (Downtown, $99)

Hot Stove Society

Make room for a decadent Middle Eastern- and Mediterranean-inspired eight-course meal prepared by Tom Douglas and the Hot Stove team. For extra points, start your evening in the Loft Bar with a signature cocktail and mezze-style bites like crunchy chickpeas, rice and currant dolmas, freshly baked pita, and hummus.

Fri Feb 14 (Downtown, $175)

Jack's BBQ

Carnivores in love can dine on a slow-roasted prime rib with tasty sides.

Fri Feb 14 (South Lake Union & Sodo, $60)

Lark

Many Valentine's Day meals are laden with overly rich, heavy dishes. But in the midst of soul-deadening Seattle February, Lark's James Beard Award-winning chef John Sundstrom will prepare a four-course prix-fixe Valentine's meal brimming with bright, fresh, vibrant flavors: blood orange, watercress, and frisée salad; a grilled octopus tostada with mole sauce; spinach bucatini with black truffle ricotta and winter squash; passionfruit sorbet with coconut tapioca and juicy pink grapefruit. You'll leave feeling revivified and nourished—not stuffed to the point of incapacitation. JULIANNE BELL

Fri Feb 14 (Capitol Hill, $130)

Maximilien

Enjoy a romantic French-inspired six-course menu of dishes like wild mushroom velouté, Maine lobster and sea bass, and genoise cake with strawberries and buttercream while being serenaded with accordion music from Bonnie Birch.

Fri Feb 14 (Downtown, $105)

RN74

The high-end modern French bistro will cue the romantic lighting for their four-course prix-fixe dinner with optional wine pairings.

Fri Feb 14 (Downtown, $95)

Sushi Kappo Tamura

Make it a Japanese-style holiday with a five-course Omakase (which translates to "I'll leave it up to you") that comes with an appetizer, chawanmushi (an eggy custard dish) with King Crab and Uni sauce, a choice of black cod Yuan-Yaki or wagyu beef skirt konabe, nigiri, and dessert.

Fri Feb 14 (Eastlake, $50+)

Tilth

Executive chef Joe Panlilio will prepare a locally sourced four-course prix-fixe meal with options like allium-pear soup, smoked beet salad, cauliflower risotto, and lemon olive oil cake.

Fri Feb 14 (Wallingford, $100)

Valentine’s Dinner Cruise

Have an Affair to Remember moment—or an early-scene Titanic moment, you choose—on this romantic four-course dinner cruise.

Feb 13 & 15, Waterways Cruises (Fremont, $118)

FOOD & DRINK EVENTS

Chocofest 2020

Dive headfirst into chocoholic bacchanalia with 10—count ’em 10—drink tickets in tow at this annual pre-Valentine’s Day bash. Indulge in libations from local breweries, cidermakers, wineries, and distilleries, and sate your sweet tooth with confections from Fran’s Chocolates, Theo Chocolate, Joe Chocolate Company, indi chocolate, and more. When you need to cut your sugar rush with something savory, there will also be bites from local restaurants like Honest Biscuits and Tankard & Tun. And know that all your hedonism supports a good cause—proceeds go to Long Live the Kings, a local nonprofit working to restoring wild salmon and support sustainable fishing practices in the Pacific Northwest. JULIANNE BELL

Sun Feb 9, Pike Brewing Company (Downtown, $55)

Flannel Formal

Break out your fleeciest flannels and your party tartans for this dressed-down Valentine's Day formal, which bars entry to anyone not clad in plaid. Tickets include a cool mug, access to a s'mores party, a live set from DJ Supreme La Rock, and more. Kahlúa will provide cozy cocktails like boozy hot cocoa and espresso martinis.

Fri Feb 14, Various locations (Belltown, $35+)

Sky View Sweetheart Special

This special deal offers couples an admission bundle with a window-side table 73 floors up (available for two hours), two glasses of champagne, and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Feb 7-16, Sky View Observatory (Downtown, $59)

Valentine's Champagne Cocktail Class

Impress your Valentine by learning to craft three sophisticated champagne cocktails using Veuve Clicquot and Moët & Chandon from Goldfinch Tavern’s Wesley Johnston.

Sun Feb 16, Four Seasons Hotel (Downtown, $40)

Wine on the Rock: Wine & Chocolate

For a weekend getaway, Bainbridge Island wineries Amelia Wynn, Eagle Harbor, Eleven, Fletcher Bay, and Rolling Bay are offering two days of wine and chocolate tastings.

Feb 15-16, Various locations (Bainbridge Island, $40)

PERFORMANCES

The Atomic Bombshells in...J'ADORE! A Burlesque Valentine

Some of Seattle's most beloved burlesque dancers—like Kitten N' Lou, Reigning Queens of Burlesque Inga and Indigo Blue, Reigning King of Boylesque Lou Henry Hoover, and more—make up the boisterous Atomic Bombshells troupe, which has been sexing up international stages ever since Kitten LaRue founded it in 2003. For lovers of feathery, busty, glitzy fun, complemented by the antics of special guests Cherdonna, Woody Shticks, and the Purple Lemonade Collective, there's no better spectacle to attend with your friends or sweetie(s) on the most romantic day of the year. JOULE ZELMAN

Feb 13-16, Triple Door (Downtown, $28-$45)

Bubbles & Burlesque

Treat yourself and your loved one(s) to a three-course dinner, a glass of Veuve Clicquot rosé (plus more, not included in the ticket price), and a trio of performances from local burlesque entertainers.

Fri Feb 14, W Seattle (Downtown, $100)

Comedy of Love 2020

Make your Valentine's Day spontaneous and silly at this show inspired by your loves, lusts, and romantic mishaps.

Feb 14-15, Unexpected Productions' Market Theater (Downtown, $18/$20)

Dark Violet Productions Presents: 'Apocalipstick'

Valentine's Day doesn't have to be about romantic love, but the abundance of heart-shaped confetti and couples' deals this time of year can be tough if you're dealing with a broken heart. For a refreshing change of pace, head to this burlesque show with Texas collective Dark Violet Productions, Toronto's Zyra Lee Vanity, local performers from Mod Carousel, and others.

Feb 14-15, Columbia City Theater (Columbia City, $28-$180)

Heart-Shaped Box

Morgue Anne and her saucy friends will fete V-Day with acts about the heartwarming—and aggravating—aspects of romance.

Fri Feb 14, Rendezvous (Belltown, $20-$30)

Hedonism and Hearts

Sinful Sisters Productions will cater to the less conventional side of Valentine's Day with a variety show celebrating "a love that’s there for you, even when romantic love has abandoned you and stepped on your heart with stiletto shoes." Performers include Maysun Ryia, Steven Chith, Tiphany Starr, Just Sage, Savannah Demers, Kat, Mercury Divine, Whisper DeCorvo, Taryn Luce, Betty Fish, and many others.

Sat Feb 15, Rendezvous (Belltown, $25-$100)

She Loves Me

Joe Masteroff, Jerry Bock, and Sheldon Harnick, progenitors of the deathless Fiddler on the Roof, also wrote this sweet musical about two perfume store clerks who butt heads constantly—not realizing that they're also in a romantic letter-writing relationship thanks to a classified. Yes, it's the plot of You've Got Mail.

Through Feb 23, Village Theatre (Issaquah, $38–$80)

Twisted Cabaret 2020

Welcome Frank Oliver and his "retinue" of European circus stars—what? It's just him? That's right: Oliver plays every single juggler, acrobat, magician, musician, mime, and everyone else onstage. The shows on February 14 and 15 will get an extra dose of romance for Valentine's Day.

Feb 7-March 1, Hale's Palladium (Fremont, $28-$75)

Tyra Sanchez: Fatal Attraction

Tyra Sanchez, who won the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race, will headline this extra-sexy Valentine's Day show alongside resident MX queens and DJ Nitty Gritty.

Fri Feb 14, Queer Bar (Capitol Hill, $15-$350)

Voltage!

Kink, luxury, and avant-garde fashion combine in Valtesse's signature style at this "futuristic sex dream" of a cabaret. Be sure to dress in red or black cocktail attire.

Feb 13-16, the Ruins (Queen Anne, $65/$95)

PARTIES

After-Hours: No-Pressure Valentine's Day

How familiar are you with the cloning practices of sea anemones? What about the mating rituals of octopuses or sea stars? At this "no-pressure" Valentine's Day affair, you and your date (or you and your friends) will be presented with boozy beverages, a live DJ, and all the information you've ever wanted to know about the courtship behaviors of local marine residents.

Fri Feb 14, Seattle Aquarium (Downtown, $25)

Valentine’s Day Dance Cruise Seattle 2020

Live DJs, a buffet, and plenty of booze will greet you onboard this V-Day party cruise.

Fri Feb 14, Emerald City Party Boats (Downtown, $65-$300)

Valentine’s Weekend Roaring '20s Bootleggers Ball Boat Party

The Spirit of '76 cruise ship will embody the spirit of the '20s over V-Day weekend. Go for the live DJs, the fancy snacks, and the views.

Sat Feb 15, the Spirit of '76 (Downtown, $65-$150)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Cupid's Undie Run

After a kickoff party with music, drinks, and mingling, lace up your sneakers for a "mile-ish" run followed by a dance party. All proceeds will benefit neurofibromatosis research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Wear your cutest/comfiest underwear.

Fri Feb 8, the Ballroom (Fremont, $40-$50)

Love ‘Em or Leave ‘Em Valentine’s Day Dash

You don't need a date (although you can register as a two-person team if you wish) to run around Green Lake in this Valentine's Day-themed 5K, 10K, or half-marathon race.

Sat Feb 8, Green Lake Park (Green Lake, $35-$90)

My Better Half Marathon

These 5K, 10K, and half-marathon runs promise "romance," "kitsch," and "sweat." Here are the categories: "Bromance," "Besties," "Lovers," and "Lonely Hearts."

Sun Feb 9, Seward Park (Rainier Valley, $54-$85)

OTHER EVENTS ON FEBRUARY 14

These events aren’t necessarily romantic, but you may like to know about them anyway.

Dani Tirrell: Black Bois

In Black Bois, which sold out its 2018 world premiere run at On the Boards pretty quickly, choreographer/dancer Dani Tirrell assembles a many-gendered supergroup of Seattle performers, each of whom could easily carry their own full-length show. Together they create a show about the irreducibility of black experience. Tirrell and the cast fight back against a world that tends to flatten and fragment blackness into digestible, dismissible bits and instead, gives you all of it—the pain, the rage, the joy, the grief, the eroticism, the spirituality, the madness, the clarity, the multiplicity of the individual, and the deep-rooted particularities of the communities. RICH SMITH

Fri Feb 14, Moore Theatre (Belltown, $40–$50)

Disney's 'Frozen'

I’ve written in the past that I have a warm spot in my heart for Frozen, Disney's second-highest-grossing animated film, about a princess who sets out on a quest (with a group of helpful sidekicks, of course) to find her estranged older sister after said sister's icy magical powers accidentally bring eternal winter to their kingdom. Now the Tony-nominated Broadway show from Disney Theatrical Productions, directed by Michael Grandage, is coming to Seattle for an engagement that promises "sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances." Expect all those earwormy songs (including the relentlessly triumphant, hard-not-to-sing-along-and-make-dramatic-hand-gestures-to “Let It Go”), plus an expanded score that features a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. LEILANI POLK

Feb 7-March 1, Paramount Theatre (Downtown, $30+)

Dr. Dog, Michael Nau

Fuzzy, often twangy indie-rock outfit Dr. Dog will swing through town on their Winter 2020 Tour with opening support from Michael Nau (of psych-folk band Cotton Jones).

Fri Feb 14, Neptune Theatre (University District, $27/$29)

A Night Like This

Witness acrobats and variety artists act out stories from "exotic travels to the Seven Seas" through dance, aerial feats, song, and more. Michael Cunio of Postmodern Jukebox will step into the role of Master of the House, while Christine Deaver will be your raconteuse. As always, your ticket will include a multi-course dinner.

Through Feb 16, Teatro ZinZanni (Woodinville, $99+)

Noir City 2020

Charles Mudede has written, "If you love film noir, then you must love the Noir City festival, which will feature a number of known and less known movies in this genre that has lots of spiderlike women, lots of long knives, lots of rooms with dark curtains, lots of faces of the fallen, and lots of existential twists and turns." All of these will be delivered at the 2020 edition, which will focus on dark crime cinema from outside the US: The Beast Must Die and The Black Vampire (an adaptation of Fritz Lang's M) from Argentina, Panic and Finger Man from France, A Colt Is My Passport and Branded to Kill from Japan, Victim (on 35mm!) from Britain, and many more.

Feb 14-20, SIFF Cinema Egyptian (Capitol Hill, $150)

The Turn of the Screw

Book-It will adapt Henry James's chilling and ambiguous Victorian ghost novel about a naive governess who discovers what she perceives as evil supernatural influences trying to possess her two charges. Carol Roscoe will direct an adaptation by Rachel Atkins.

Feb 12-March 8, Book-It Repertory Theatre (Seattle Center, $26-$50)