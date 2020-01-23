The 34 Biggest Seattle Races & Running Events in 2020 to Sign Up for Now, from 5Ks to Marathons The Seattle Marathon, the Color Run 5K, and More

Color Run The Color Run 5K will return to Seattle Center this spring to leave you looking like a human tie-dye.

Getting more exercise is the oldest New Year's resolution in the book. (There's no way to fact-check that, but it feels true.) If you've set a goal to get outside and limber up your joints in 2020, there are tons of running events in every distance imaginable—from full marathons to half-mile fun runs—happening almost every weekend throughout the year. To save you from sorting through the masses, we've rounded up the biggest and most unique ones to know about, from the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Puget Sound Walk (FKA Race for the Cure) to the Seattle Marathon to Beat the Blerch. See them all below, and find even more options on our complete running calendar.

JANUARY 26-SEPTEMBER 21

Run or Wine

This untimed series aims to help you improve your personal 5K goals at your own pace. To add to the lackadaisical nature of the events, each run promises wine (or cider or beer) tastings at the finish line so you can replenish your body old-world style.

Various locations (Woodinville)

FEBRUARY 8

Cupid's Undie Run

After a kickoff party with music, drinks, and mingling, lace up your sneakers for a "mile-ish" run followed by a dance party. All proceeds will benefit neurofibromatosis research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Wear your cutest/comfiest underwear.

The Ballroom (Fremont)

Love ‘Em or Leave ‘Em Valentine’s Day Dash

You don't need a date (although you can register as a two-person team if you wish) to run around Green Lake in this Valentine's Day-themed 5K, 10K, or half-marathon race.

Green Lake Park

FEBRUARY 9

My Better Half Marathon

These 5K, 10K, and half-marathon runs promise "romance," "kitsch," and "sweat." Here are the categories: "Bromance," "Besties," "Lovers," and "Lonely Hearts."

Seward Park (Rainier Valley)

FEBRUARY 22

Seattle Polar Plunge

If you slept through the various Polar Plunges on New Year's Day, head to West Seattle to dive into the icy waters of the Puget Sound to raise money for Special Olympics Washington—it's not a race, per say, but we're counting it since you'll likely be running into the water. If you're too scared to jump in, you can keep warm in the "chicken coop" while still raising funds. There'll be beer, food trucks, and live DJs, too.

Alki Beach (West Seattle)

FEBRUARY 22-DECEMBER 27

Will Run 4 Beer 5K Series

If you're motivated to run a 5K by nothing else, let it be the sweet promise of a frothy local brew after these races that begin and end at Snohimish's kid- and dog-friendly taproom.

SnoTown Brewery (Snohomish)

MARCH 1

Allstate Hot Chocolate 15K/5K

Starting and finishing at Seattle Center, this annual race rewards runners with all manner of chocolate delights, including hot chocolate, marshmallows with a hot fudge dipping sauce, and more.

Seattle Center

MARCH 7

PJ 5k

Do your athleisure wear one better by keeping your coziest PJs on for this 5K around Green Lake.

Green Lake Park

MARCH 15

St. Patrick's Day Dash

For the 36th year, support community-run nonprofits by wearing green on green on green and running in the St. Patrick's Day Dash.

Seattle Center

MARCH 22

Big Climb Seattle

Do some squats in preparation for this annual climb—think of it like a run, but slower and steeper—where thousands of participants hike up the Columbia Tower's 69 flights of stairs (1,311 steps). Proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's blood cancer research.

Columbia Center (Downtown)

UW Cherry Blossom Run

Run a 5K or half marathon from the UW Center For Urban Horticulture to Red Square—you're sure to get an eyeful of the campus's famous cherry blossom trees along the way.

UW Campus (University District)

MARCH 28

Beat the Bunny 5K

Try to outrun a human-sized bunny (spoiler: It's a human in a bunny costume) for some Easter fun. Kids can run a free dash and collect eggs with prizes inside.

Redmond Community Center

MARCH 29

Run to End Homelessness

Run to raise awareness of Seattle's homelessness crisis, and stick around to chat with local organizations about what you can do to help community members in need.

Magnuson Park (Sand Point)

APRIL 4

Seattle Magazine Brunch Run

Congratulate yourself on running a 5K by feasting on all-you-can-eat brunch bites from Seattle restaurants—complete with a beer and mimosa garden—at Seattle Magazine's annual event benefitting Northwest Harvest.

Magnuson Park (Sand Point)

APRIL 18

Earth Day Run

Every person who reaches the finish line of this 5K or half marathon will have a tree planted in their name at a post-race planting party, plus receive a native tree to take home. Runners can also look forward to organic snacks.

Magnuson Park (Sand Point)

APRIL 26

Top Pot Doughnut Dash

Run or walk a 5K along Green Lake, then replenish your body with fresh doughnuts from Top Pot.

Green Lake Park

MAY 2

Fiesta 5k Ole Run

For Cinco de Mayo, take part in a run/walk before feasting on tacos at the Top Taco Truck Challenge. Proceeds benefit heart disease research at the Hope Heart Institute.

Volunteer Park (Capitol Hill)

MAY 9

Cross Out Cancer 5K

Support the pediatric cancer patients at Seattle Children's Hospital by running or walking a 5K. Tickets include a t-shirt and a goodie bag.

Magnuson Park (Sand Point)

MAY 10

The Color Run 5K Seattle

Run through a cloud of colored cornstarch, fling your own color packet at other racers, and finish the race looking like a human tie-dye. The price includes a t-shirt, headband, the colored powder, and a Unicorn Finisher's Medal.

Seattle Center

Virginia Mason Mother’s Day Half Marathon & 5K

Choose between a half-marathon and a 5K run/walk to celebrate your mom and other people's moms. At the finish line, enjoy all the wine and mimosas you deserve.

Juanita Beach Park (Kirkland)

MAY 17

Beat the Bridge

Help fund diabetes research through JDRF by running in Nordstrom's annual Beat the Bridge 5 or 8K. Your goal is to cross the University Bridge before it's raised at the two-mile mark, but if you don't make it in time, you won't have to turn around—there will be live music and more festivities as the bridge makes its way back down.

Husky Stadium (University District)

JUNE 6-7

Rock 'n' Roll Seattle Marathon Series

This two-day running series will offer a 5K (Sat June 6), a full marathon, and a half marathon (Sun June 7) benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. There will also be a pre-race health and fitness expo and live entertainment.

CenturyLink Field Event Center (Downtown)

JUNE 7

Big Backyard 5K

This annual 5K benefits all the public backyards (also known as parks) in King County. In honor of the event's 10th anniversary, there will also be a 10K option this year.

Marymoor Park (Redmond)

Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Puget Sound Walk

The ever-popular More Than Pink Puget Sound Walk (formerly known as Race for the Cure) champions the goal of reducing the number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent. On the name change, press materials say, "More Than Pink highlights the fact the organization and those who support our work are much more than a color and enables us to better connect our supporters to the full breadth of the work we do every day to help save lives from breast cancer. The change from a Race to a Walk also aligns the fundraising event with the experience of the vast majority of our participants."

Seward Park (Rainier Valley)

JUNE 14

Furry 5K

You and your dog can help raise money for the Seattle Animal Shelter Foundation's Help the Animals fund at their annual Furry 5K fundraiser.

Seward Park (Rainier Valley)

The Great Ferry Race

This half-marathon race will kick off on Bainbridge Island, which means you'll get to enjoy the 35-minute ferry ride before getting started. Kick back at a post-race festival on the island before choosing your ferry back.

Seattle Ferry Terminal (Downtown)

JULY 11

Refuse To Abuse 5K

The annual Refuse to Abuse 5K aims to raise awareness and funds for the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The course takes you around every level of T-Mobile Park, from the top to the players' tunnel to the final lap around the field.

T-Mobile Park (Sodo)

JULY 25

Capital One Torchlight Run

This annual Seafair 5K and 8K race that takes place in conjunction with the Alaska Airlines Torchlight Parade starts and ends "in the shadow of the Space Needle."

Downtown Seattle

SEPTEMBER 12

Beat the Blerch

This run is inspired by Matthew Inman, the creator of the Oatmeal comic, who wrote about his running experiences with "the blerch." In addition to the scenic, flat course through the woods (runners can choose between a 10K, a half marathon, or a full marathon), there will be cake at every station, couches along the course, an appearance from Inman himself, and costumed, Sasquatch-like blerches who will chase you.

Tolt-McDonald Park (Carnation)

SEPTEMBER 19-20

Seattle Tough Mudder

If you've participated in past Tough Mudder races, prepare yourself for a revamped obstacle course complete with eight to 10 miles packed with 25 hurdles, including steep-sided gravel pits, deep-wood runs, a century-old coal heap, and lots of sludgy black coal mud.

Palmer Coking Coal Co. (Black Diamond)

OCTOBER 3

Fly 5K

This family-friendly 5K is all about the triumphant finish line, which takes place inside the Aviation Pavilion. Plus, registration includes free museum entry.

Museum of Flight (Tukwila)

OCTOBER 31

Run Scared 5K & 10K

Wear a costume that's both spooky and breathable to the annual Run Scared 5/10K around Seward Park. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Show up early for a scavenger hunt, pumpkin treats, and a candy corn tasting bar.

Seward Park (Rainier Valley)

Stay tuned for turkey trots in November—dates have yet to be announced. Check our Thanksgiving calendar as the month approaches for updates.

NOVEMBER 29

Amica Insurance Seattle Marathon & Half Marathon

Seattle's biggest annual marathon/half marathon brings upwards of 15,000 runners each year.

Seattle Center

DECEMBER 5

Electric Cookie Run

Don your merriest holiday sweater (bonus points if it lights up) and run around Green Lake in pursuit of cookies from Seattle bakeries, which will be patiently awaiting your arrival at the finish line.

Road Runner Sports (Green Lake)

Stay tuned for details about the Jingle Bell Run in December. Check our winter holidays calendar as the month approaches for updates.