Panicking because you don’t know what to do this weekend and you're short on cash? Don't worry—below, find all of your options for last-minute entertainment that won't cost more than $10, ranging from Rat Fancy: A Lunar New Year Party to the launch of Natasha Marin's new anthology Black Imagination, and from the Great Seattle Seed Swap to an Art Martyrs Showcase. For even more options, check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar and our list of cheap & easy things to do in Seattle all year long.
Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday
- Locust Cider Ballard 2 Year Anniversary Party
The Woodinville-bred Locust Cider's Ballard taproom will celebrate two years of life with $5 flatbread pizzas, raffles, and prizes.
(Ballard, no cover)
- Mead Release! Spicy Strawberry Lime with Ghost Pepper
With kicky ghost pepper, sweet strawberries, and punchy limeade, this new flavor from the Sodo mead purveyors couldn't be further from the Old English variety. Other available options include a spicy ginger-cardamom number, a lavender concoction, a bean berry situation, and more. Once you're a little boozed up, stay on for a dance party with Flow Studios.
(Sodo, no cover)
- pFriem Free Tasting Event
Hood River-based brewery pFriem will provide a special selection of brews for tasting.
(Downtown, free)
- 100% That Queen - A Dance Party of Lizzo and Other Queens!
Local drag performers will join you for a dance party paying tribute to Lizzo and her divine contemporaries. DJ Pretty Please will be on the decks.
(Capitol Hill, $5)
- 1999 Throwback House/Techno/Dance with Karl Kamakahi & Residents
This DJ night with special guest Karl Kamakahi, plus residents Julie Herrera, David Lowe, and Trinitron, will exclusively play throwbacks. If it was recorded after 1999, you won't hear it.
(Pioneer Square, $10)
- Analog Brass, Alfredo Ghosts, Dysfunkshun
Rival your seasonal malaise with horn-heavy pop-funk group Analog Brass. They'll be joined by high-energy psych outfit Alfredo Ghosts and jazzy group Dysfunkshun.
(Pioneer Square, $8)
- Beijos do Mar
Local DJs will spin and local artists will show work at this fundraiser for the Brazilian marine environmental learning network PainelMar.
(Downtown, $10)
- Dimelo
Let loose for the weekend at this reggaeton DJ dance night with Dimelo.
(Capitol Hill, $5)
- Edmund Wayne, Bodies on the Beach, Adam Williams Band
Snohomish-based alt-folk foursome Edmund Wayne will headline in Ballard with support from Navid Elliott's dreamy rock trio Bodies on the Beach and the Adam Williams Band.
(Ballard, $10)
- F.U.X., Madame Damnable, Rending Sinew, Communal 40
Salinas punk band F.U.X. will flex their 20-year repertoire with local support from Madame Damnable, Rending Sinew, and Communal 40.
(Tukwila, $7)
- Glimmer, Claire Michelle, Long Wasted
David Russell, whom you may have seen as the bandleader in the 2013 run of Hedwig and the Angry Inch at the Moore, will bring his "folk-pop-a-roll" project to Eastlake after sets from Claire Michelle and Long Wasted.
(Eastlake, $10)
- Hoshin, SUS
Seattle neo-soul outfit Hoshin lend a modern pop sensibility to the throwback sound they've been cultivating over the last few years. They'll be joined by jazzy funk band SUS.
(Capitol Hill, $10)
- Kareem Kandi Band
Local tenor saxophone legend Kareem Kandi brings a blend of jazz, blues, classical, and funk to the stage.
(Downtown, free)
- The Mrs Bill Larsens, Steve Aliment's Albro Swift Exit, The Earthlings, The Lesser Disciples
Dance to hits by '60s girl groups as interpreted by local cover band the Mrs. Bill Larsens. They'll be joined by surfy and Northwest rock groups alike: Steve Aliment's Albro Swift Exit, the Earthlings, and the Lesser Disciples.
(Greenwood, $8)
- Onset 18 feat. HIVE
Drum and bass DJ HIVE will head up a dance party with the Onset Crew after a nearly 10-year hiatus.
(Downtown, $10)
- Pink Lotion, Old Dark House, Special Guests
Pink Lotion, a new dance music project composed of Erik Blood (Knife Knights) and Rachael F. (NighTraiN, Clutch Doublass), will lay down "cosmic tempos and pulsations" with support from spooky local duo Old Dark House.
(Belltown, $10)
- Rat Fancy: A Lunar New Year Party
Give the International District favorite Dynasty Room a proper farewell and celebrate the Lunar New Year at the same time. DJs MK, Avi Loud, Houseplants, T.Wan, CAnh Solo, Yung Barong, and Marjane will keep the decks hot. (Do people say that?)
(Chinatown-International District, free)
- Skularoid Presents: Dead On Cue, The Mercy Ray, The Grindylow
Self-proclaimed "swamp cave noise-rock" quartet Dead on Cue will head up a show in West Seattle with additional support from the Mercy Ray and the Grindylow.
(West Seattle, $8)
- Talktin and Easy, Oh Lonesome Ana, Rob Joynes
Tap your toes to poppy Americana from locals Talktin and Easy, plus folk-rock from Sacramento's Oh Lonesome Ana and solo indie jams from Rob Joynes.
(Capitol Hill, $5-$10)
- Twerk at Jupiter Bar!
Get down to your favorite hip-hop jams by Rihanna, 2Pac, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and everyone in between with DJ Paco.
(Belltown, free)
- Vinyl Only Night
Share your favorite records of any genre with the world at BYO vinyl dance party.
(Green Lake, free)
- W Music: Tekla Waterfield
Seattle-based singer-songwriter Tekla Waterfield will play her indie folk tunes.
(Downtown, free)
- Weener, Green Floyd
This cover night twofer will bring you live sets from Ween tribute Weener and Pink Floyd tribute Green Floyd.
(Ballard, $10) PERFORMANCE
- Drag Does Seth MacFarlane
Skarlet Dior Black, Londyn Bradshaw, and fellow drag artists will pay homage to Family Guy, American Dad!, The Cleveland Show, and other Seth MacFarlane-produced shows.
(Downtown, $9) READINGS & TALKS
- Black Imagination: Natasha Marin Book Launch
In Black Imagination, a new anthology of sorts published by McSweeney's, Marin collects some of the spoken testimony she and three other artists—Amber Flame, Rachael Ferguson, and Imani Sims—gathered from a diverse set of black voices for an installation by the same name that ran at CORE Gallery in 2018. As part of that show, the artists recorded participants responding to three prompts: (1) What is your origin story? (2) How do you heal yourself? (3) Describe/imagine a world where you are loved, safe, and valued. In the book, Marin arranges the responses in reverse order, and she breaks up the testimonials with a series of her own poems called Interludes: Rituals. In all, Black Imagination reads like a survival guide with a sense of humor as deep as its sense of history, a literary oasis for black people fed up with the white gaze. The pieces by Quenton Baker, Robert Lashley, Reagan Jackson, and Marin are standouts, but the book also turned me on to great writers I'd never heard of before, such as Kenyatta JP Garcia, Kiana Davis, and Aricka Foreman. RICH SMITH
(Capitol Hill, free) VISUAL ART
- Light in the Darkness Multi Arts Evening
Lighten up your winter doldrums with a night of live music, spoken word, painting and arts performances, and an open mic.
(South Park, free)
FRIDAY-SATURDAYVISUAL ART
- Annual CORE Group Show 2020
Discover works by CORE gallery member artists, like Marit Berg, SHRUB, Steve Gawronski, and many others.
(Pioneer Square, free)
Closing Saturday
- Chris Buening: Empty Heads
Face jugs have a long history in the United States, especially in the South where enslaved folk artists crafted ceramic jugs depicting human heads. These face jugs were said to have spiritual value, or perhaps served as a form of visual representation of a people who were denied any sort of reflection on their appearance or selfhood. These jugs immediately came to my mind when seeing the work of Seattle-based artist Chris Buening in his new show, Empty Heads. Pulling from his past, Buening is presenting new ceramic pieces—jugs, vases, jars, etc.—influenced by these face jugs, 1970s-era creamers and vases, memory pots, and other folk pottery. JASMYNE KEIMIG
(Pioneer Square, free)
Closing Saturday
- Fay Jones: Las Golondrinas
Seattle-based artist Fay Jones—whose work you may recognize from the Westlake Station—speaks in symbols and signs. The characters and figures of her paintings seem to come out of a lovely but strange dream: bunnies floating in the sky, sentient clouds, giant shadows of palettes hovering just above the horizon. In her latest exhibition, Las Golondrinas, Jones is presenting new large-scale works on paper that depict landscapes based on things she observed looking out her bedroom window. Dedicated to the memory of her late husband, artist Robert C. Jones, who passed away in January 2019, Jones explores grief, hope, loss, and joy. JASMYNE KEIMIG
(Downtown, free)
Closing Saturday
- James Martin: The Book of Sunshine
Circus denizens, anthropomorphic animals, and mythical beings populate James Martin's art. Martin was born in 1928 in Everett and has been creating these whimsical scenes for decades. This exhibition will include selections from his lengthy career, including pieces that haven't been seen in public since their completion.
(Pioneer Square, free)
Closing Saturday
- Peter Ferguson: Skip Forward When Held
Peter Ferguson, a Roq la Rue regular, paints rich, imaginative, warmly hued pop surrealist works that evoke Northern Renaissance strangeness, Boschian creatures, and fin-de-siècle magic. JOULE ZELMAN
(Capitol Hill, free)
Closing Saturday
FRIDAY-SUNDAYMUSIC
- Cry & Roar X: 10 Years of Racer Sessions
Local indie label Table & Chairs will celebrate 10 years of Racer Sessions, a concert series at Cafe Racer highlighting its artists, with an entire weekend of sets from bands like Bad Luck, Amelia Porter, and Jocelyn Beausire (Fri); Ray Larsen, Gregg Keplinger, and Casey Adams (Sat); and No Baby (Sun).
(University District, $10) VISUAL ART
- Donald Byrd: The America That Is To Be
Local Tony-nominated, Bessie-winning choreographer Donald Byrd's dance pieces confront the horrors of contemporary society: gay-bashing, war, racial terrorism, misogyny. This installation, Byrd's first solo museum show, uses archival footage and artifacts to advance the artist's idea of a future America, "multi-racial in every aspect."
(First Hill, free)
Closing Sunday
- Ian McMahon: Aperture
New York-based artist Ian McMahon’s work deals with the oversized and overstuffed, the permanent and ephemeral. Upending expectations of material and form, McMahon creates steel structures stuffed with what look like voluminous down pillows. It appears inviting enough to hop onto. But instead of goose feathers, his puffy pieces are made of molded plaster that only mimics softer material. With MadArt’s mission to bring art into people’s lives in unexpected ways, McMahon’s site-specific work is sure to awe and inspire. JASMYNE KEIMIG
(South Lake Union, free)
Reception Sunday
- Neon Loves a Long Night
We like that GAP Award recipient Tania Kupczak has curated a show featuring work in neon by womxn artists to light up our early nights and alleviate our SAD.
(West Seattle, free)
Closing Sunday
SATURDAYCOMEDY
- Give ICS Money! An Improv and Music Benefit Show!
Enjoy music and improv in this benefit show for Immanuel Community Services, which helps out homeless people in South Lake Union.
(Belltown, $10)
- Stand-up Comedy Show
Sip local brews and laugh along with local comics Joseph Gomez, Jon Rice, Gabey Lucas, and Shelby Dodson.
(Hillman City, $5/$10) COMMUNITY
- Citrus for the Pacific Northwest with Hannah Palm
You won't find a wild orange tree growing in the Pacific Northwest, but all you need is a sunny window to grow your own Vitamin C-rich fruits at home. Gardening expert Hannah Palm will give you tips on how to get started.
(Shoreline, free)
- Civic Saturday
Eric Liu will host Civic Saturday, described as "a civic analogue to church": a service that celebrates the American civic tradition through readings, songs, silent reflection, poetry by Naa Akua, and a sermon by Liu himself.
(Beacon Hill, free)
- Impact 2020: The Central District Community Conversation
African American Central District residents and neighbors are invited to share how the neighborhood's rapid gentrification has affected their lives and communities at this forum led by City of Seattle officials.
(Central District, free)
- Sammamish Lunar New Year
Welcome the Year of the Rat with Asian American cultural traditions like lion dances (performed by the International Lion Dance Team), a martial arts demonstration, and visual arts.
(Sammamish, free)
- Snoqualmie Lunar New Year Celebration
Dancing lions will bless select lucky businesses along Center Boulevard with acrobatic stunts "involving lettuce." This Lunar New Year celebration also promises Asian-inspired food trucks, a local gift market, and kids' activities.
(Snoqualmie, free) FILM
- The Rescue: A Live Film-Concerto Commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Observe Holocaust Remembrance Day (Mon Jan 27) by seeing a documentary recounting the little-known story of Colonel José Arturo Castellanos, who saved thousands of European Jews from Nazi persecution by daringly issuing Salvadorian nationality certificates during his time as a diplomat. This special film concerto will include a live musical performance during the screening.
(First Hill, free) MUSIC
- Art Martyrs Showcase: Tres Leches, Crystal Beth, Mantraband, Arson Nicki, Guests
The Art Martyrs Relief Society, which aims to bridge the gap between underfunded working artists in Seattle and those with the means to support them, will host a fundraiser with power trio Tres Leches, Crystal Beth (whose sound "falls somewhere between the grisly skronk-punk of Stickers and earthy freak-indie of tUnE-yArDs," as Stranger music contributor Todd Hamm once wrote), Mantraband, and avant-garde drag artist Arson Nicki.
(Ballard, $8/$10)
- Beauty Hunters, Bill Horist
Beauty Hunters will bring their "synth and projector show"—featuring lots of improvised guitar solos—to Lake City after an opening set from one-man band Bill Horist.
(Lake City, free)
- Best You've Ever Seen "Enter The Void" re-scored by 'nohup' & Surrealized
In this series, one band and one DJ invent a new score for a popular film. This time, it's Gaspar Noé's trippy 2009 fantasy-drama Enter the Void, scored by electronic artist nohup.
(West Seattle, $10)
- Cream Underwear Party Playhouse with DJ Dadbod
DJ Dadbod will cue up some sexy house, disco, and hip-hop tracks for your dancing pleasure. A clothing check will be provided, per usual.
(Capitol Hill, $6/$8)
- Django’s Birthday Party
G*psy jazz musicians from across the region will celebrate the 110th birthday of Romani-French jazz guitarist and composer Django Reinhardt with an evening of music.
(Columbia City, free)
- Forester, KT Neely, Them Savages
Edmonton rock band Forester will continue its mission to "[take] over the world one piano at a time." They'll be joined by Seattle folk artist KT Neely and Flagstaff indie-blues outfit Them Savages.
(Belltown, $10)
- Haute Sauce: Swervewon, Zilla, M0MLYN, JCUE
Haute Sauce: Swervewon, Zilla, M0MLYN, and JCUE will be your DJs at this edition of "Seattle's home for hip-hop and dance music."
(Capitol Hill, $10)
- Jayomi, Phono Pony, Black Ends
Jayomi will bring surfy, punky energy to the stage with support from strut-heavy glam duo Phono Pony and emo poppers Black Ends.
(Capitol Hill, $8/$10)
- Jed Crisologo & the Sun Killers, Young Chhaylee, Lovely Colours
Singer-songwriter Jed Crisologo brings Americana, punk, jazz, and soul influences to the stage. He and his band will be joined in support by Young Chhaylee and Lovely Colours.
(Greenwood, $8/$10)
- Kindiependent - Johnny Bregar
As part of the kid-friendly Kindiependent series, families can join local musical storyteller Johnny Bregar for a morning of live songs.
(Mount Baker, $5)
- LA PERFECTA NIGHT: DJ Maki's Bday Celebration
Dance to Latin music into the wee hours with birthday boy DJ Maki.
(Sodo, $10)
- Nightcap! with DJ Sidalilcious, Reader, Duke Evers, & Assertion
Your favorite late-night bistro will host live locally bred rock every month, kicking off with DJ Sidalicious, Reader, Duke Evers, and Assertion.
(Capitol Hill, $10)
- Not Dead Yet, Service Animal, The Sweetlix
Seattle sextet Not Dead Yet will play rock songs and sing about a curious combination of "kids, apples and serial killers." They'll be joined by sludge-rockers Service Animal and the Sweetlix.
(Pioneer Square, $8)
- Ratchet with DJ Jay Hines
DJ Jay Hines will be spin "the hits" at Seattle's best/only lesbian bar.
(Capitol Hill, $3)
- Shark Legs, Frond, Garden Chat, Beatrix Sky
Indie rock group Shark Legs is comprised of Ryan Bedard, Jacob Jones, and Landon Cross, and claims its influences as "Colorful Lights, Floral Prints, Afghans." They'll be joined by Frond, Garden Chat, and Beatrix Sky.
(Shoreline, $8)
- Sing Low, Indigo
Heidi Matthews (Spinning Whips) will perform with her other project, Sing Low Indigo, for an evening that's "equal parts jazz, Americana, indie-pop, and lounge."
(Downtown, free)
- Tech Startup: DJ Having Sex, livwutang, My Flower
Join DJs Having Sex, livwutang, and My Flower for "an intimate experience above the K-Hole."
(Downtown, $8) READINGS & TALKS
- Heather Nuhfer: All the Feels
This middle-grade series follows a young girl, Veronica, whose emotions turn into superpowers. In this new installment with illustrations by Simini Blocker, Veronica is finally figuring out how to control them—and possibly get rid of them forever. Join the author for a reading.
(Fremont, free)
- Transcending: Trans Buddhist Voices
Join the authors of a new collection featuring trans, genderqueer, and nonbinary Buddhist reflections on "a truly inclusive trans Buddhist sangha in the 21st century."
(Capitol Hill, free) RESISTANCE & SOLIDARITY
- Global Day Of Solidarity Seattle - No War On Iran
March in opposition to Trump's senseless war with Iran with Veterans for Peace and other local organizations.
(Downtown, free)
- Tax Amazon Action Conference
District 3 Councilmember Kshama Sawant and her coalition of progressive, labor, and renters' rights organizations invite you to join a discussion of Amazon Tax proposals, including how much it should raise annually and what it should fund.
(Downtown, free) SHOPPING
- The Great Seattle Seed Swap
Got a bunch of vegetable starters you don't want? Swap your seeds for ones you want more of at the first of four Great Seattle Seed Swap events.
(Phinney, free) SPORTS & RECREATION
- All Gender Swim
Take a dip in one of two accessible pools at the Capitol Hill facility for two bucks. Locker rooms will be gender neutral for the duration of the swim, and private changing rooms will be available as well.
(Capitol Hill, free-$6) VISUAL ART
- 3rd Annual Horrible Art Gala/HAG!
The subjectivity of "good" and "bad" art will be put to the test at this no-holds-barred show that aims to strike up a dialogue about gallery politics. If something strikes your fancy, get ready to bid on featured works in auctions throughout the evening.
(Shoreline, free)
- Madeleine Cichy: A Body as Big as This Room
There’s really nothing like a beaded curtain. Retro and typically hung in doorways, the curtains announce the arrival (or departure) of a family member, a friend, a pet, often still clanging together long after they have passed through. In Seattle-based artist Madeleine Cichy’s solo show, she will be exhibiting watercolor and acrylic works on paper of beaded curtains, finding a “new way of approaching responsive environments and bodily presence.” JASMYNE KEIMIG
(Pioneer Square, free)
Closing Saturday
SATURDAY-SUNDAYFOOD & DRINK
- Chinese New Year Celebration
Cofounders Raymond Kwan and Barry Chan named their Ballard craft brewery Lucky Envelope for the colorful red envelopes traditionally stuffed with money and given out on Chinese New Year to bring good fortune. So it only makes sense that it's the perfect place to usher in the Year of the Rat. This weekend, they'll debut multiple limited releases, like the Mijiaya Historic Chinese Beer (brewed from an ancient recipe) and Metal Rat Hazy IPA (a collaboration made with the Chinese American–owned Highland Brewing in Asheville), and Panda Dim Sum will serve up Chinese bites from a refurbished school bus. Naturally, 88 lucky red envelopes filled with special surprises will be given out each day. JULIANNE BELL
(Ballard, no cover) VISUAL ART
- Rebecca Brewer: Natural Horror
Inspired by trash-strewn fishing nets or organs in a network of tissue, Brewer creates large "scrims" of wet-felted wool on silk gauze to create dreamy, acidy, tapestry-like swathes that resemble diaphanous abstract paintings. The museum is also hanging her embossed enamel monoprints in resin frames. The title of the show refers to the humans-versus-nature subgenre of horror movie (we're thinking Annihilation). Drift among images that lie somewhere between plant microbiology and the upwellings of the visual unconscious.
(First Hill, free)
Opening Saturday
- Subspontaneous: Francesca Lohmann and Rob Rhee
Seattle-based artists Francesca Lohmann and Rob Rhee probe the boundaries between "the natural and the manufactured" with sculptures based on the concept of subspontaneous plant species, which spread through human meddling but continue to flourish without further help. Both artists experiment with unpredictability in their processes, like Lohmann's sprouting potatoes, moldy sausage casings, and liquid plaster sculptures hardened in woven fabric bags and tubes, or Rhee's gourds grown in welded steel receptacles.
(First Hill, free)
Opening Saturday
SUNDAYFILM
- The Sequel: What Will Follow Our Troubled Civilization?
Who couldn't use an optimistic view of the post-economic collapse? Drawing on work by David Fleming, this film imagines a thriving civilization that shows resilience in the face of hardship.
(Ballard, free) MUSIC
- 2020 Grammys
Catch the Grammys on each of Cc Attle's 25 screens.
(Capitol Hill, no cover)
- Eric McFadden, Skerik, Kate V
Join Eric McFadden, "virtuoso of the six-string" who has toured with funk legend George Clinton and rock legend Eric Burdon, in Seattle with his band. Locals Skerik and Kate V will provide opening sets.
(Wallingford, $10)
- FCSA Kindiependent Music Series - The Not-Its
Family-friendly band the Not-Its will play cheery songs for all ages.
(West Seattle, $5-$10)
- Forest Ray, Big Iron, Love, Fraser
Seattle band Forest Ray are lovingly analog. It helps that their psychedelia-drenched tracks also recall an era of shaggy hair, lava lamps, and paisley. Recording their music using analog technology, their sound falls somewhere between post-punk and psych with a Tropicalia flute thrown in for good measure. Pure fuzz. Their most recent release, Wedgwood Tapes, which came out during the last week of 2019, is pure positivity—it doesn’t rock the genre’s boat hard, but instead does exactly what it needs to do: deliver a perfect jangly time. It’s a good listen and a good trip. JASMYNE KEIMIG
(Fremont, $6/$10)
- Guayaba, La Neve, Archie, Sundae Crush
Pulling from hella goth lineage (the horror and pleasure of 19th-century phantasmagorias), local musician Guayaba’s latest record, Fantasmagoría, reflects their Afro-Latinx roots as well as their keen eye for the world that runs just parallel to this one, that consists of our desires and deepest fears. As such, their album encompasses genres like horrorcore, bossa nova, psychedelia, and hip-hop, as Guayaba raps in both Spanish and English, creating a sonic world ripe enough in which to see your own soul’s surreal reflection. They will also be joined by Rhode Island musician La Neve and Seattle-based singer Archie. JASMYNE KEIMIG
(Downtown, $8)
- Izumi, Nic Masangkay, Emma Lee Toyoda
Izumi, a "half-Japanese kid in Seattle letting it all out," will play America-tinged folk-punk with bill support from local all-stars Nic Masangkay and Emma Lee Toyoda.
(Ballard, $10)
- Juniipero, Blaire Rose, Ruthie Craft
Bop around to some alternative pop-rock from Seattle's Juniipero, who will be joined by fellow locals Blaire Rose and soulful singer-songwriter Ruthie Craft.
(Capitol Hill, $8/$10)
- Reggae Party
This strictly vinyl set will deliver the best in roots, dancehall, and other fun Jamaican genres like rub-a-dub and lovers rock.
(Central District, free)
- Wolf Parade In-Store Performance
Local rockers Wolf Parade will play new tracks off their brand-new LP, Thin Mind, while you shop for records at Sonic Boom.
(Ballard, free) PERFORMANCE
- Black Ice: The Unexpected Sitcom
Unexpected Productions improvisers will fashion a live prime-time TV sitcom using audience suggestions.
(Downtown, $10)
- Dear Galileo
In this Enroot Theatre Project production, three women "linked through time" write letters to dead scientists, search for missing astronomers, and care for aging parents.
(Greenwood, $5) READINGS & TALKS
- Clyde Ford: Let's Talk About Race
Clyde Ford will lead a discussion on how we talk about race in America today, promising to leave attendees with "tools for engaging in conversations about race in an honest, transparent, and meaningful way."
(Bellevue, free)
- Josephine Ensign: Catching Homelessness
After losing her job as a nurse at a medical clinic for the homeless, Josephine Ensign became homeless herself. Decades later, she's visiting Seattle with her memoir Catching Homelessness: A Nurse’s Story of Falling Through the Safety Net.
(First Hill, $5)
- Pavel's War: Escape, Survival, Assimilation
Local author Peter Curtis will read from his new book, Pavel's War, a novelized account of the author's family's escape to England from Nazi-infiltrated Prague during WWII.
(Downtown, free)
- Robert Herold: The Eidola Project
Nigel Pickford goes from breaking up a phony psychic medium's séance to investigating the afterlife with the Eidola Project, a group of scientists delving into uncharted territory, in this new novel from Robert Herold.
(Lake Forest Park, free)
- Unveiled: How Freeing Your Head Can Free Your Mind, with Yasmine Mohammed
Yasmine Mohammed's memoir Unveiled aims to set the record straight about conflicting narratives of Islam in the West. Join the author for a reading and discussion.
(University District, free)
- Yangsze Choo: The Night Tiger
In Yangsze Choo's second novel (following The Ghost Bride), an 11-year-old boy searches for his dead master's finger, which sets him on a path to encounter a Malaysian dancehall girl and aspiring physician whose one-night partner left her a pretty gross memento.
(Everett, free) VISUAL ART
- Crystalline Picnic
Rich Stevens, Kate Wiebe, and Skylar Fleming—who collectively inhabit alter egos called the Rock Candy Mountain Siblings—use sculpture and painting to elaborate a mythology about the children of a mad soda scientist, who've hidden in a secret cave eating rock candy for 25 years before emerging in the outside world. As usual for Jeremy Buben's gallery, expect work that's both witty and appetizing (and inedible, but the opening reception will have snacks and drinks).
(Capitol Hill, free)
- Keely Dolan: Wild Hunters
This artist depicts symbolic specters of the unconscious with the unusual combination of watercolor on scratchboard.
(Capitol Hill, free)
Closing Sunday
- Papeachu Review Release Party
Celebrate the second issue of Papeachu Review, a new bi-annual literary journal highlighting female and non-binary writers. At this event, local contributors will read their featured work.
(Belltown, free)