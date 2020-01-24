10 Food and Drink Specials to Try in Seattle for the 2020 Lunar New Year Red and Gold Doughnuts, Mouse-Shaped Macarons, and More

Ba Bar and Monsoon

Seattle's stylish Vietnamese mini-chain Ba Bar and its sibling restaurant Monsoon will celebrate with bánh tét, a traditional rolled sticky rice cake filled with cha lua (Vietnamese ham) or mung beans. It will be available at Ba Bar locations on Saturday and all week long at Monsoon. If you want to end your meal with something sweet, Monsoon will also have banh troi nuoc (glutinous rice dumplings in a sweet ginger syrup, also known as "happiness dumplings").

Various locations

Bakery Nouveau

The beloved bakery teased elaborate mouse-topped cakes, festive macarons, and red cookies with a stenciled rat design in an Instagram post that said the specials were "coming soon" and to stay tuned on social media for their arrival.

Burien, Capitol Hill, and West Seattle

Fuji Bakery

To welcome the Year of the Rat, the Japanese-French artisanal bakery and patisserie is (adorably) decking out their macarons with mouse ears and whiskers.

Bellevue, Chinatown-International District, and Interbay

Lucky Envelope Brewing

Cofounders Raymond Kwan and Barry Chan named their Ballard craft brewery Lucky Envelope for the colorful red envelopes traditionally stuffed with money and given out on Chinese New Year to bring good fortune. So it only makes sense that it's the perfect place to usher in the Year of the Rat. On January 25 and 26, they'll debut multiple limited releases, like the Mijiaya Historic Chinese Beer (brewed from an ancient recipe) and Metal Rat Hazy IPA (a collaboration made with the Chinese American–owned Highland Brewing in Asheville), and Panda Dim Sum will serve up Chinese bites from a refurbished school bus. Naturally, 88 lucky red envelopes filled with special surprises will be given out each day.

Ballard

Plenty of Clouds

This upscale spot inspired by the cuisine of China's Sichuan and Yunnan provinces will feature a variety of specials to greet the year, including dumplings, lionhead meatballs, whole fish, sweet treats, and flights of baiju (a grain-based Chinese spirit).

Capitol Hill

Raised Doughnuts

The Central District shop will fry up doughnuts in with a stunning red glaze and edible gold leaf accents for the holiday, available on Saturday and Sunday. When you purchase one, you'll also receive a free rat-shaped cookie.

Central District

Sugar Bakery

Pick up cheerful red cookies frosted with a Lunar New Year message and festooned with sprinkles at this popular bakery.

First Hill and Queen Anne

Super Six

Columbia City's converted-garage spot Super Six will stuff malasadas (a kind of Portuguese doughnut, dusted in crunchy granulated sugar) with a filling made from White Rabbits milk candies, a nostalgic Chinese sweet, on Saturday.

Columbia City

Wann Yen

Want to ensure maximum prosperity in the new year? Check out this pint-sized Thai restaurant's special lunar new year lunchbox, which contains stir-fried noodles for a long life, roasted pork for happiness, and jasmine rice for peace.

University District

Wild Ginger

On Saturday, all three locations of the longtime pan-Asian mainstay will feature special dishes, cocktails, and lucky red envelopes. Reservations are recommended.

Downtown, Bellevue, and South Lake Union