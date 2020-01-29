Buy Your Tickets to These 31 Newly Announced Seattle Events Before They Sell Out Justin Bieber, My Chemical Romance, and More Events on Sale the Week of Jan 30

We all know that many of the biggest Seattle events often sell out well in advance. But it's not a lost cause—if you plan ahead, you can still score tickets for the most popular events. To help you with that, we've rounded up all of the major events that are going on sale soon, like My Chemical Romance, Ahamefule Oluo's Susan, and Orville Peck. Can't get tickets? Check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar for more events.

Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified

ON SALE THURSDAY

MUSIC

Bayside, Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, Can't Swim

Sat June 27 at Showbox Sodo

On sale at 12 p.m.

ON SALE FRIDAY

COMEDY

Fortune Feimster

Fri Sept 11 at Neptune Theatre

MUSIC

Bernadette Peters

Sat Sept 12 at Paramount Theatre

Brad Paisley, Jordan Davis, Gabby Barrett

Sat May 23 at Gorge Amphitheatre

On sale at 12 p.m.

Circle Jerks, Adolescents, Negative Approach

Thurs May 7 at the Showbox

Cub Sport

Sun June 7 at Vera Project

Fuzz

Sat May 30 at Neptune Theatre

On sale at 8 a.m.

(G)I-DLE

Mon April 13 at Moore Theatre

On sale at 3 p.m.

Half Waif, Guests

Fri May 15 at Sunset Tavern

Krewella

Fri May 29 at the Showbox

Lauv

Wed Aug 26 at WaMu Theatre

The Locust & Napalm Death, Nastie Band

Wed April 15 at the Showbox

mxmtoon, Verzache

Wed May 20 at the Showbox

My Chemical Romance

Sun Oct 4 at Tacoma Dome

On sale at 12 p.m.

Orville Peck, The Ruen Brothers

Tues April 7 at the Showbox

Oteil Burbridge & Friends

Wed April 1 at Neptune Theatre

Palaye Royale, The Hunna, Arrested Youth

Tues April 21 at Neptune Theatre

Poolside

Sun April 26 at the Showbox

Roger Waters

Sat Sept 19 at Tacoma Dome

Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Whitesnake, Night Ranger

Wed Sept 16 at White River Amphitheatre

The Strokes, Alvvays

Mon March 9 at WaMu Theatre

On sale at 12 p.m.

Two Feet

Sat May 2 at Showbox Sodo

UMI

Tues March 17 at Columbia City Theater

PERFORMANCE

Ahamefule Oluo's 'Susan'

Sat April 11 at Paramount Theatre

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

Sat June 20 at Gorge Amphitheatre

On sale Fri Feb 7

James Taylor & His All-Star Band, Jackson Browne

Sun May 24 at Tacoma Dome

On sale Fri Feb 7

Justin Bieber

Thurs May 14 at CenturyLink Field

On sale Fri Feb 14

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Kayzo

Sat May 9 at WaMu Theatre

Margaret Glaspy, Kate Davis

Fri May 1 at Crocodile

SLANDER Presents The Eye Ft. Dylan Matthew

Sat April 4 at Tacoma Dome