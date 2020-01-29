Justin Bieber is back, baby, and he's kicking off his Changes tour right here in Seattle this May. Tickets go on sale to the public on February 14, but pre-sales start this Thursday. Courtesy of the artist via Facebook

We all know that many of the biggest Seattle events often sell out well in advance. But it's not a lost cause—if you plan ahead, you can still score tickets for the most popular events. To help you with that, we've rounded up all of the major events that are going on sale soon, like My Chemical Romance, Ahamefule Oluo's Susan, and Orville Peck. Can't get tickets? Check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar for more events.

Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified

ON SALE THURSDAY
MUSIC
Bayside, Senses Fail, Hawthorne Heights, Can't Swim
Sat June 27 at Showbox Sodo
On sale at 12 p.m.

ON SALE FRIDAY
COMEDY
Fortune Feimster
Fri Sept 11 at Neptune Theatre

MUSIC
Bernadette Peters
Sat Sept 12 at Paramount Theatre

Brad Paisley, Jordan Davis, Gabby Barrett
Sat May 23 at Gorge Amphitheatre
On sale at 12 p.m.

Circle Jerks, Adolescents, Negative Approach
Thurs May 7 at the Showbox

Cub Sport
Sun June 7 at Vera Project

Fuzz
Sat May 30 at Neptune Theatre
On sale at 8 a.m.

(G)I-DLE
Mon April 13 at Moore Theatre
On sale at 3 p.m.

Half Waif, Guests
Fri May 15 at Sunset Tavern

Krewella
Fri May 29 at the Showbox

Lauv
Wed Aug 26 at WaMu Theatre

The Locust & Napalm Death, Nastie Band
Wed April 15 at the Showbox

mxmtoon, Verzache
Wed May 20 at the Showbox

My Chemical Romance
Sun Oct 4 at Tacoma Dome
On sale at 12 p.m.

Orville Peck, The Ruen Brothers
Tues April 7 at the Showbox

Oteil Burbridge & Friends
Wed April 1 at Neptune Theatre

Palaye Royale, The Hunna, Arrested Youth
Tues April 21 at Neptune Theatre

Poolside
Sun April 26 at the Showbox

Roger Waters
Sat Sept 19 at Tacoma Dome

Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Whitesnake, Night Ranger
Wed Sept 16 at White River Amphitheatre

The Strokes, Alvvays
Mon March 9 at WaMu Theatre
On sale at 12 p.m.

Two Feet
Sat May 2 at Showbox Sodo

UMI
Tues March 17 at Columbia City Theater

PERFORMANCE
Ahamefule Oluo's 'Susan'
Sat April 11 at Paramount Theatre

ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
Chris Stapleton, Margo Price, The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell
Sat June 20 at Gorge Amphitheatre
On sale Fri Feb 7

James Taylor & His All-Star Band, Jackson Browne
Sun May 24 at Tacoma Dome
On sale Fri Feb 7

Justin Bieber
Thurs May 14 at CenturyLink Field
On sale Fri Feb 14

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Kayzo
Sat May 9 at WaMu Theatre

Margaret Glaspy, Kate Davis
Fri May 1 at Crocodile

SLANDER Presents The Eye Ft. Dylan Matthew
Sat April 4 at Tacoma Dome

PERFORMANCE
Girls Gotta Eat
Fri May 29 at Moore Theatre