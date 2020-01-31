60 Places To Watch the 2020 Super Bowl in Seattle Parties With Food & Drink Specials, Puppies, Big TVs, And More

Would you look at these football snacks? Shutterstock

The NFL's centennial season will wrap up with the Super Bowl LIV in Miami this Sunday, February 2, at 3:30 p.m. PST. Even though the Seahawks didn't make it through the playoffs, you can still cheer on the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs (and halftime headliners Jennifer Lopez and Shakira) at local bars and restaurants promising potlucks, food and drink specials, and even puppies . Find all the options below and on our Super Bowl calendar . Woot woot, go football!

Jump to: Ballard | Beacon Hill | Capitol Hill | Central District | Chinatown-International District | Columbia City | Downtown | Eastlake | Fremont | Greenwood | Hillman City | Pioneer Square | North of Seattle | Queen Anne | Sodo | South Lake Union | University District | West Seattle | White Center | Eastside | North of Seattle | South of Seattle

BALLARD

Bad Jimmy's Brewing Co.

Share your delicious football snacks with others at this potluck—Jimmy and his bad self will have you covered beer-wise.

Lamplighter Public House

Whether you're rooting for the Chiefs, the 49ers, or JLo and Shakira, come out for $25 wing baskets and $1 Jell-O shots.

Mike's Chili Parlor

The Super Bowl at this Ballard chili spot means saucy beans, shot specials, prop bet sheets, and $5 pours of Future Primitive IPA.

Populuxe Brewing

Come hungry for free grilled cheese sandwiches from Franz Bakery while they last, plus $1 off beers during the game.

Skål Beer Hall

The Scandinavian beer hall will serve up wings in flavors like Nordic lingonberry BBQ, mead glaze, and classic buffalo for an elevated take on a standard bar snack.

Stoup Brewing

Hold out your glass for happy hour pints at specific points in the game (including "when San Fran's QB gets sacked"). Plus, play halftime trivia and stuff your face with popcorn.

Substation

If you're only casually into football but love a good party, go drink $2 Rainiers and Olympias, compete in a guacamole contest (of the eating or making variety, we're not sure), see some laser art, and play games while the big game is on.

BEACON HILL

Clock-Out Lounge

49ers fans may or may not be heckled at this pro-Kansas City shindig.

Tippe and Drague Alehouse

Choose from a fine beer selection while you cheer on the not-Seahawks.

CAPITOL HILL

Bill's off Broadway

Bill's has 14 TVs, and every one of them will show the game. The bar will also offer $3 Jell-O shots, $5 chips and salsa, $5 off any large build-your-own pizza, and $5 pitchers of beer.

BottleNeck Lounge

This nice, sensible establishment welcomes football fans to watch the Super Bowl over burgers and bloody Marys.

Canterbury Ale House

The olde-English-pub-themed dive will show the game.

The Capercaillie

The rustic pub will treat game watchers to $4 Seattle Dry Cider, $4 nachos, and $5 Best Bitters, plus a raffle.

Cc Attle's

All of CC Attle's 25 screens will show the game, so everyone should get a good view.

Chop Suey

Watch the Super Bowl with members of Motley Zoo pet rescue and their gaggle of adoptable pups.

Comet Tavern

A buffet of chili, wings, nachos, BBQ pork sliders, and chips and dip provided by Lost Lake await your hungry belly at this Super Bowl party. There will also be discounts on certain beers and wells.

Crescent Lounge

You bring the snacks and Crescent will provide the Bud Lite draft deals and other happy hour specials during the game. If you're so inclined, you can sing karaoke afterward.

The Hillside Bar

Bring your favorite game-day dish (each food item you bring in gets you one raffle ticket for the chance to win a $25 gift certificate to bar) and grab a boozy refreshment at this laid-back watch party.

Hula Hula

The tiki bar will show the big game on its four flat screens and huge projection screen and dole out free hot dogs.

Jimmy's on Broadway

See what football-themed food specials the chefs at Jimmy's have come up with, and enjoy all-day happy hour as well.

Olmstead

Chow down on sports-bar bites in addition to the usual tropical cocktails and New American comfort fare while the game plays.

Queer Bar

The Capitol Hill gay bar is your best Super Bowl-watching option if you like Sunset Fried Chicken and ample group seating.

Union

The bar will show the game on its eight large screens, offer its brunch menu until 4 p.m., and keep its regular offerings going until 10 p.m. As for beverages, Bud Light, Absolut Vodka, and Altos Tequila will lead the drink specials.

Vermillion

Whether or not you're rooting for Kansas City, KJ Jones will cook up gumbo and corn muffins for all.

CENTRAL DISTRICT

Chuck's Hop Shop

With beers on draft and a healthy supply of rotel dip and pulled pork, all you need to do is bring a little snack to share with your fellow football fans.

CHINATOWN-INTERNATIONAL DISTRICT

Kaname Izakaya & Shochu Bar

In addition to a wide selection of the Japanese spirit shochu, this Izakaya will offer $4 drafts, $5 wells, a shot-and-beer combo for $8, $1 wings, and $3 nori-curry fries during the Super Bowl.

COLUMBIA CITY

Backyard

Upgrade your usual Sunday football-watching experience with big screens, tabletop games, food and drink specials at discounted prices, and prize-bearing trivia.

DOWNTOWN

Blarney Stone

Gaze upon your favorite athletes (that aren't the Seahawks, of course) on 13 big screens and enjoy food and drink specials.

Hard Rock Cafe

Root loud and proud for your team over wings, sliders, and other game-day grub.

EASTLAKE

Pecado Bueno

Game-day specials and prizes will abound at each of the local Mexican food chain's locations.

FREMONT

Nectar

Watch the Super Bowl in this airy Fremont space. Outside snacks are welcome.

Pecado Bueno

Game-day specials and prizes will abound at each of the local Mexican food chain's locations.

Shawn O'Donnell's American Grill & Irish Pub

Every Shawn O'Donnell's location will shell out $5 big-ass beers, $5 mac and cheese, and $5 wings.

GEORGETOWN

9 Lb. Hammer

Watch the final NFL game of the season on the big screen and order up some tasty specials.

Seattle Tavern & Pool Room

Even though the Seahawks aren't playing the Super Bowl this year, this annual chili cook-off will go on. Bring your Crock Pot or just show up.

The Siren Tavern Dart Shop

All the tavern's TVs (including the one in their outdoor patio) will be cued up to the Super Bowl, and they'll offer specials like $4 wells, $7.25 doubles, and $11 pitchers.

GREENWOOD

Lagetta Pasta & Pub

Snag deals on BBQ if you're rooting for Kansas City and clam chowder bread bowls if you're rooting for San Francisco.

HILLMAN CITY

Hill City Tap House & Bottle Shop

Beer specials and prizes will run rampant during the game. When you walk in, drop your guess for the halftime and final score for the chance to win cool stuff.

NW Peaks Brewery & Taproom

Delight in homemade snacks, big screens, and neighborly sports comradery at this Super Bowl potluck. They'll provide the beer and vat of chili—you bring your favorite treats to share.

PIONEER SQUARE

Fadó Irish Pub

Get in on drink specials and giveaways while the game plays on all the screens with the sound on.

Fuel

Watch the Chiefs and the 49ers throw down in Miami at this Super Bowl party and fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Seattle.

QUEEN ANNE

Eden Hill

As per annual tradition, Eden Hill's inventive chef Maximillian Petty will serve up four burgers for the big day: the "Kansas City" (cold smoked and fried chicken breast with a spicy Kansas City barbecue glaze and a Rogue Creamery blue cheese slaw with carrots, apple, and kohlrabi), the "San Francisco" (a sourdough patty melt with American cheese, Comte, grilled red onion jam, malt, and maple ketchup), the "Superfan" (wild mushroom and smoked walnut burger, red beets, Swiss cheese, and "Dijonnaise"), and the "Big Max" (Petty's signature take on the Big Mac, with three-week dry-aged chuck ground beef, bacon, lettuce, cheddar, and secret citrus sauce on challah bread).

Ozzie's

All attendees will be entered in a free raffle for a 55-inch TV. Other party perks include $10 beer and bar-snack combos, $10 bloody Marys with a "pepperoni meat straw," and $5 cider mimosas.

SODO

Eden

Enjoy food, drinks, and "the best ambiance in town" at this watch party screening the Super Bowl on the venue that is usually a nightclub's large projection screen.

Nine Hats Wines

Dress up in your team colors to get 20% off all bottle purchases. If you're torn between the Chiefs and the 49ers, you can still score all-day happy hour ($1 off glass pours and discounted pies from Nine Pies Pizzeria).

SOUTH LAKE UNION

Re:Public

A game-day menu, projection screens, and high volume await you at this neighborhood joint.

Sam's Tavern

DJ Buttnaked will keep your pre-game, halftime, and post-game spirits up at this Super Bowl party.

UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

Big Time Brewery & Alehouse

Refine your Super Bowl palette with a pizza topped with salami, finocchiona, garlic, red onions, and arugula.

Floating Bridge Brewing

You can thank the Super Bowl for an extended happy hour (aka $3 pours until 4 p.m. and $12 pitchers until 6 p.m.).

WEST SEATTLE

The Bridge

This bar's "Super Bowl shenanigans" will include drink specials and giveaways.

Ounces

Fill up on Korean fare from Seoul Bowl and sip some beers, whether you're here for the football or the commercials.

Parliament Tavern

Catch the game on some big screens with the sound on.

Pecado Bueno

Game-day specials and prizes will abound at each of the local Mexican food chain's locations.

West Seattle Brewing Co.

Happy hour specials like discounted pints, wine, mimosas, and pizzas will proliferate for the duration of the game.

WHITE CENTER

Dottie's Double Wide

Watch the game on a "humongous" flat screen over food and drink specials.

Drunky Two Shoes BBQ

The BBQ joint will offer a $18.95 all-you-can-eat buffet, which you can eat by a fire pit on a heated patio while you watch the game on an outdoor screen. (Or, you can stay inside.)

The Lumber Yard Bar

Watch football and JLo at the lumberjack-themed queer bar.

EASTSIDE

Pecado Bueno

Game-day specials and prizes will abound at each of the local Mexican food chain's locations.

Redmond

NORTH OF SEATTLE

The Beer Authority

49ers fans are invited to bring a Rice-A-Roni-inspired dish to this themed potluck, while folks on the Kansas City side are asked to get creative with BBQ.

Lake City

SOUTH OF SEATTLE

DoubleTree Hotel

The hotel's Seaports Grill will show the game and offer their regular menu.

SeaTac

Watch Parties in Tacoma, Washington

Looking to catch the game in the South Sound? Check out our roundup of watch parties at McMenamins's Spanish Ballroom, the Central Co-op, and other Tacoma spots.