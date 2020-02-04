Our arts & culture critics have already recommended 61 great things to do this week and our music critics have picked the 46 best music shows, but there are still hundreds more events happening. To prevent some of the quirkier and more extraordinary ones from slipping through the cracks, we've compiled them here—from Cupid's Undie Run to Laser Billie Eilish, and from the live drag/dating show OK Boomer to an Aphrodisiac Happy Hour Class. For even more options this week, check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar.
- Kupela Can Launch Party
Basque cider is known for its funky, crisp, refreshingly dry flavor. At this event, the Basque cider company Sagardoa Dry Basque will unveil its new Sagardoa Dry Basque in cans. READINGS & TALKS
- Bees, Guts, Soil, and Cancer: The Microbiome
Experts will delve into the microbiome—the bacteria that connects all living things, from soil to humans—and how the decline of one species affects others in its ecosystem.
- Eric Scigliano: The Big Thaw
Eric Scigliano records what scientists and students are discovering about permafrost (aka "a ticking carbon bomb releasing carbon dioxide and methane as the permafrost thaws") in his book The Big Thaw. Join him for a reading.
- Science, Race and Power: Angela Saini
Science journalist Angela Saini will talk about her latest book (Superior: The Return of Race Science, which explores "the murky history of race science and the ways in which it is being resurrected in the 21st century") with Seattle University faculty member and journalist Ruchika Tulshyan.
TUESDAY-SUNDAYVISUAL ART
- Seattle Selfie Museum
"Seattle Selfie Museum is way different than the other fun things to do in Seattle because it’s simple, fun, and a place built for the 21st century digital nomad," write the people behind the newly opened Pike Place Market attraction where you can snap your photo in front of quirky displays (like giant sushi, ball pits, and neon signs with messages like "I Can't Control My Selfie"). The exhibits are meant to be touched, so go check it out if you feel inhibited by dossiers at other museums who discourage you from exploring your tactile urge to touch the artwork.
WEDNESDAYCOMMUNITY
- February Literary Mixer
Grab a pint and gush over your new favorite read with fellow bookworms at this Movable Type mixer.
- Real Change Day of Heroes
Local celebrities like Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard, the Mariners' Moose, and the Real Change Founding Director Tim Harris will sell copies of the weekly local newspaper that brings attention to issues faced by low-income and homeless people in Seattle. Stop by to pick up the new issue and win cool prizes. FOOD & DRINK
- Fish Skool with Fishmonger Ryan Rector: Oysters
Pike Place fishmonger Ryan Rector will teach you how to shuck bivalves like a pro. Gulp down local oysters and other seasonal seafood and snacks while you practice your new skills.
- Wet February
DJ SmokeBReak and FootFoot will spin some vinyl for you to dance to while you wet your whistle with some post-Dry January libations. MUSIC
- Lady Rizo
Billed as a "vessel for the spirits of Edith Piaf and Freddie Mercury," former punk rocker and current lounge-y pop artist Lady Rizo will come to Seattle for a theatrical music experience. VISUAL ART
- Grateful Glassblowers
Rob Barraco, Andy Coe, Samson Grisman, and others will resurrect Grateful Dead hits while glass artist Bob Snodgrass—a former Dead roadie—crafts beautifully bulbous creations before your eyes.
THURSDAYCOMMUNITY
- Queer Magic Clubhouse - A Camp Ten Trees Fundraiser
Groove to tunes with DJ Lady Jane, get a spontaneous tattoo from Lilith Tattoo's Jude Le Tronik, make valentines for your valentine at an arts and crafts table, see live performances, and eat snacks. All proceeds will benefit queer youth via Camp Ten Trees.
- Succulent Terrarium Making Class
Corks & Canvases will provide you with all the materials you need to make a little glass-encased plant world. FESTIVALS
- CulturalFest International Expo
Visit more than 40 booths representing different cultures of University of Washington students. Plus, on Saturday, check out a performance showcase. FILM
- Rick Steves: Hunger & Hope—Lessons from Ethiopia and Guatemala
Local travel guru Rick Steves travels beyond Europe to explore solutions to poverty in his new special, Hunger & Hope: Lessons from Ethiopia and Guatemala. This preview screening will be followed by a discussion and Q&A with Steves himself. FOOD & DRINK
- Hopmob 2020
Brouwer's Cafe showcases the fruits of the annual efforts of the Washington Hop Mob, a collective of over 50 Washington breweries that started with a shared mission of "showing that we don’t need any fancy hypeboi Triple IPA from California, our local brewers can brew our very own fancy hypeboi Triple IPAs just as well." This year, they've relaxed their stringent triple-IPA-only rule to allow any beers that are new (and specifically created for the event), have an IBU of 50+, and are "a complete expression of hop character," which should result in a much more diverse range of offerings.
- Mead the Makers - Tasting Event
Sip the ancient fermented honey drink of the gods, learn about its history, and chat with three local producers, including Oppegaard Meadery, Æsir Meadery, & Hierophant Meadery. PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE
- Mid Spreeson Kick-Off Party
Join the Outdoors for All Foundation in anticipation of Spreefest—a fundraising event in Snoqualmie where skiers and snowboarders can test out gear from over a dozen reps—with an evening of drinks and prizes. PERFORMANCE
- Beer & Ballet: Cinderella
Get discounts on the Pacific Northwest Ballet's performance of the glimmery ballet Cinderella and enjoy beer specials from Spectra, McCaw Hall's concessionaire.
- The Fresh Dish: A Fresh Face Revue
Newbies to the burlesque scene—those who've been dancing for less than five years—serve up hot moves at this quarterly showcase. See sexy stuff by Arden St. Spectre, Corinne D Mint, Emerald Rain, Kinetic Botany, Moxie Blue Burlesque, Ryder Nightlong, and Smiley Peur. READINGS & TALKS
- Chelsea and Beyond: Looking at Pacific Northwest Plants in Great Britain
Turns out, British horticulturalists love Pacific Northwest flora and fauna—the RHS Flower Show in Chelsea, England even selects and hybridizes our locally bred plants into numerous cultivars. Learn more about the Brits' Northwest obsession (over scones, natch).
- Melissa Anne Peterson: Vera Violet
A group of teenagers battle poverty and violence in a decaying Pacific Northwest mining town in Melissa Anne Peterson's debut novel, Vera Violet. Join the author for a reading. VISUAL ART
- Crafts for A Cause - Supporting Seattle Children's
Drink beer and make Valentine's Day-themed arts and crafts at this fundraiser for Seattle Children's Hospital's Science Education Department. Kits will be provided.
- Dear Iconic Black Sista: Your Healing is History Making
Art therapist Dalisha Phillips will lead a letter-writing activity that explores healing, black history, and inspiration from NAAM's current exhibition Iconic Black Women: Ain't I a Woman.
- The Emerging smARt City: Augmented Reality Workshop
In this "jam-style" design workshop, you'll learn the basics of augmented reality and how it can make Seattle a more sustainable place.
THURSDAY-FRIDAYCOMEDY
- A Clandestine Sequence of Wretched Events
The improv company will stage a series of events that are, shall we say, infelicitous? Inspired by Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Camilla Franklin's creation will tell stories of young heroes facing off against "wickedly over-the-top villains, nefarious schemes, and secret societies."
THURSDAY-SATURDAYPERFORMANCE
- Urinetown
The themes of scarcity, greed, populism, and capitalism running amok make the triple Tony-winning post-apocalyptic musical Urinetown, with music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Hollmann and Greg Kotis, and book by Kotis, a perfect satire for our times. This production is presented by Seattle Pacific University.
THURSDAY-SUNDAYFESTIVALS
- Seattle RV Show
Like the idea of taking your home with you wherever you go? Explore hundreds of recreational vehicles at this expo. PERFORMANCE
- Kill Shakespeare
Shakespeare's heroes face off against his greatest villains in this comic book series adapted for the stage. Both camps' raison d'être? To either save or kill their creator.
- Lowbrow Opera Collective presents: #adulting, the revival!
Lowbrow Opera Collective will continue its mission of making opera accessible and fun to the laypeople of Seattle by reviving their original work, #adulting. The story follows four Craigslist-united roommates who share their first forays into the world of bills and affordable couches. VISUAL ART
- Frame By Frame: Celebrating Northwest Art And Artists
The Central Library will display its collection of treasures from the Northwest School of artists like Guy Anderson, Paul Horiuchi, James W. Washington, Jr., and Doris Totten Chase.
FRIDAYCOMEDY
- Lisa Koch Big Ass Birthday Bash
Singer, comedian, and Seattle institution Lisa Koch will celebrate her birthday by hosting Texas comic Vickie Shaw, "twisted pianist" Roxanna Ward, multi-instrumentalist Barbara Higbie, and more of her friends for an evening of laughs and tunes.
- A Night You Won't Soon Remember: Episode 2
Local comedy troupes Bingo & G, Fat Cats, Bad Breath, Business Casual, and others will hit you with some on-the-spot funnies. FOOD & DRINK
- Aphrodisiac Happy Hour Class
Famed sociologist and sexologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz will dish out love life advice as you sample small bites and learn to craft titillating libations.
- Whiskey 101
Julia Nourney, Glenfiddich's official "Whiskey Taster of the Year," will chat about the distilling process and provide background about local distilleries Cadee, Copperworks, and Heritage as you try flights and tasters. To really make you feel like you're savoring the finer things, F.K. Kirsten Pipes will offer a selection of cigars to pair with each whiskey. MUSIC
- '70s Roller Disco Nite
Enjoy a night of roller skating as it was intended: in a rink bathed in disco lights and blasted with ABBA hits (courtesy of DJ Vodka Twist).
- Drake Bell
Drake Bell went from a Nickelodeon childhood star (Drake and Josh) to a constantly gigging adult musician. He'll spend tonight showcasing his latest material, including the singles "Call Me When You're Lonely" and "First Thing in the Morning."
- The Lonely Hearts Club: The Music of the Beatles
Seattle tribute band the Lonely Hearts Club will bring back early hits, deep cuts, and fan favorites by legendary bowl-cut boys the Beatles. PERFORMANCE
- Doughboys Podcast with Nick Wiger and Mike Mitchell
Two comedians riff on and review food from chain restaurants in the podcast Doughboys, coming to Seattle for a live taping.
- OK Boomer
Boomers and Zoomers share the stage in this live drag/dating show hosted by Heavy Scene Masque. Expect lip-syncing, team challenges, and a healthy dose of bloodthirsty competition. The winner will receive "five minutes of uninterrupted eye contact with Mark Finley." VISUAL ART
- Material Memory: A Blanket Poster Show
Eighteen designers and artists from Summer School Collective show work about identity printed on woven blankets.
FRIDAY-SATURDAYPERFORMANCE
- Amethyst Tryst: A Very Purple Burlesque Revue
Blue and red mixed together make purple, a color that can be cute, sassy, and luxurious all at the same time. If you're into that, head to this purple-themed burlesque party with OtterPup Productions for an explosion of violet, lavender, and even mauve. VISUAL ART
- Politics and Protest
With all the protests spawned by the senseless decisions made by the Trump administration have come lots and lots of posters and screenprints, which will no doubt be studied in history classes as a way to pin down the zeitgeist of today's politics. Check out some work by Eileen Jimenez, Lynda Sherman, and Leigh Riibe, and pick up some free posters on your way out.
FRIDAY-SUNDAYPERFORMANCE
- The Creation of the World and Other Business
The players of Theatre9/12 use Arthur Miller's 1973 play The Creation of the World and Other Business to explore the news and politics of today.
- Shakespeare and the Alchemy of Gender with Lisa Wolpe
Seattle Shakespeare says that Lisa Wolpe has "arguably played more of the Bard’s male roles than any woman in history." In her solo show, presented as part of their World's a Stage Series, she blends heartbreaking personal stories with excerpts from Hamlet, The Merchant of Venice, The Winter’s Tale, Twelfth Night, Richard III, and Romeo and Juliet in a tribute to the power of theater.
SATURDAYCOMMUNITY
- 2020 NWAW: Lunar New Year Costume Contest
The Northwest Asian Weekly invites community members to dress up for the Year of the Rat at this annual Lunar New Year costume party. The winners will be announced 90 minutes after the costume parade begins.
- Plants and Pints
Trade plants and cuttings with other green thumb-havers over beers at this drop-in event.
- Popsicle Bridge Contest
Using only popsicle sticks and white glue, high school teams from across the Puget Sound will be tasked with crafting sturdy and aesthetically pleasing structures in front of a live audience of passersby.
- Robot vs Sloth Turns 2!
The home of Lauren Rudeck's art will celebrate two years around the sun with goodie bags (for the first 200 guests), a print signing and meet-and-greet with local artist La Ru, a coloring table, and other perks.
- Valentine's Day Enrichment
Watch as sloths, red pandas, lions, snow leopards, komodo dragons, and other Woodland Park Zoo residents are reminded of how loveable they are with a special enrichment of heart-shaped treats and ice pops.
- World Cancer Day
Spend World Cancer Day—which aims to raise awareness of the disease in an effort to save millions of preventable deaths each year—getting free health screenings, hearing panel discussions on black scientists' contributions to treatments, and seeing a screening of the 1997 drama Ms. Evers' Boys. FILM
- Seattle Premiere of 'Spawning Grounds: Saving the Little Red Fish'
Lake Sammamish kokanee, a native salmon species at risk of extinction, are at the center of this documentary. See a screening, get in on raffles and a silent auction, and hear a panel discussion with the filmmakers to support local conservation efforts to save these special swimmers.
- Shoreline Short Short Film Festival 2020
See short films between three and 10 minutes long by Washington State filmmakers. FOOD & DRINK
- The Art of Food & Wine
Taste regional wines with gourmet bites to raise money for public art projects in Lynnwood. There'll be live music and art activities, too.
- Purim Party with Marc Smason Barry Pollack & Guests
Revel in Purim festivities a month early with live klezmer music by Marc Smason Barry Pollack & Guests and a special menu from the Jewish delicatessen and bakery Zylberschtein's. MUSIC
- Laser Billie Eilish Premiere
"Her sultry, silky, dulcet vocals have an old-soul quality, and her songwriting feels catchier and more mature than her 17 years would suggest," wrote Leilani Polk of this year’s Grammy-awarded Best New Artist Billie Eilish. Hear the LA pop maker's hits and watch coordinated beams of light bounce around the room.
- Ted Vigil - Tribute to John Denver
Ted Vigil will take you home down country roads at this John Denver tribute night.
- Vampire Lair
Ten goth and industrial rock bands—including Riotlegion, Pill Bridagde, 2Libras, and US3R—will fill up two floors with live music. PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE
- Valentine's Traffic Light Party - Bollywood Style!
Wear green if you're single, yellow if you're in an open relationship, or red if you're taken but open to making friends at this color-coded dance party with Wicked Karma DJs. PERFORMANCE
- A Bawdway Fundraiser
QTPOC-composed entertainment company Vlu Productions will put on a sexy revue of burlesque, drag, and singing, with raffles and snacks to boot.
- The Emerald City Burlesque Revue: Winter 2020
You won't have to choose between classic and contemporary burlesque—this revue will grant you both, with a special cocktail hour between. SHOPPING
- Seattle Rose Society: Everything’s Coming Up Roses!
Rosarians from the Seattle Rose Society will lead a full day of "rose mania," including seminars on different types of growing. SPORTS & RECREATION
- Cupid's Undie Run
After a kickoff party with music, drinks, and mingling, lace up your sneakers for a "mile-ish" run followed by a dance party. All proceeds will benefit neurofibromatosis research through the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Wear your cutest/comfiest underwear.
- Lemonade Yoga Sculpt & Wine Social
Pose your way through a muscle-toning yoga class with encouragement from a playlist inspired by Beyoncé's Lemonade. Plus, drink wine.
- UFC 247 Watch Party
Watch Jones vs. Reyes in the UFC's 247 card. VIP tickets get you guaranteed seating, access to an open bar, and a free appetizer. VISUAL ART
- Art Collecting 101 - Getting Started
Three collectors will talk about how they got started accruing fine art (and how you can, too).
- Teen Workshop: This Art is Trash
Teens turn their unwanted stuff into sculpture with the help of Maria Phillips, inspired by her exhibition Hidden in Plain Sight.
SATURDAY-SUNDAYPERFORMANCE
- Penguin in My Pocket
A penguin scientist crash-lands in the jungle when her experimental jetpack malfunctions. Will she make it back to Antarctica? Find out at this Northwest Puppet Center production. SPORTS & RECREATION
- Midwinter Mayhem 2020
Junior roller derby teams from across the West Coast will rip through Seattle for two days of badass contact sporting. Cheer on the Seattle Derby Brats, Galaxy Girls Los Anarchist, Los Anarchist Pile O' Bones, Miss Demeanors Rose City, Rosebuds All Stars, and other groups.
SUNDAYCOMMUNITY
- Science, Nature and a Biscuit | Environmental DNA
Imagine how much better your high school science class would have been if hot biscuits had been provided. Learn how forests (aka "the lungs of the world") play a role in combatting climate change over some tasty treats.
- Valentine's Puppy Mixer
Flirt with people over your shared appreciation of adorable puppies at this speed-dating mixer. You and your dates will get to bond with adoptable and foster-able doggos while you drink beer. FILM
- Black Tie Red Carpet 2020 Oscar Viewing Event
Who said big-screen celebrities get to have all the fun on Oscars night? Local drag queens Waxie Moon and Rebecca Mmm Davis will host this annual gala and viewing party for the 91st Academy Awards, where you can dress to the nines and drink bubbly, get your photo taken on a red carpet, and, if you go for a VIP ticket, stuff your face with an endless supply of truffle popcorn. Plus, you can win prizes for guessing all 24 categories correctly.
- On Cinema at the Cinema Special
The notorious Tim Heidecker will host his annual Oscars special along with Michael LaRoux and Gregg Turkington. Watch the mayhem—including "gun safety tips," Heidecker's "Oscar Fever" song, and appearance by Joe Estevez, and more—streamed live and enjoy free popcorn. FOOD & DRINK
- Pioneer Square Chili Cook Off- With Wine!
Do your Sunday afternoon right by tasting various bowls of chili and drinking some fine wines from Browne Family Vineyards, Foundry Vineyards, and Locus Wines. You can vote on your favorite via Facebook and Instagram. PERFORMANCE
- The Good Adoptee
Suzanne Bachner's play, based on a true story, is an "emotional detective story" about a woman finding her birth parents and discovering her Jewish heritage. Bachner will be there after the performance, along with actor Hayley Palmer and adoption experts. READINGS & TALKS
- John M. Goodfellow: Seattle's Coal Legacy
By the early 1900s, the Puget Sound was behind New York and Baltimore as the third-largest coal port in the United States, having brought in skilled engineers, machinists, and miners to Seattle. Learn how "Seattle's Coal Legacy is the story of a frontier town going through an industrial revolution in its own time" in this talk with John M. Goodfellow, author of Seattle's Coal Legacy. SHOPPING
- Handmade Brigade Pop-Up: Valentine’s Day
If a heart-shaped box of chocolates isn't good enough for your valentine, head to the Fremont Sunday Market to shop from over 45 local vendors selling apothecary, greeting cards, flowers, and much more.
- We Are Witchy Presents: The Basement Bazaar
Witchy artists, artisans, and DJs will once again gather in the basement of the Jersey-inspired pizza joint Dino's for your shopping, dancing, and mingling pleasure. SPORTS & RECREATION
- My Better Half Marathon
These 5K, 10K, and half-marathon runs promise "romance," "kitsch," and "sweat." Here are the categories: "Bromance," "Besties," "Lovers," and "Lonely Hearts."