There Are Several Impeachment Rallies Tonight in the Seattle Area—Here Are the Details

As the final vote in the Senate trial for Trump's impeachment sparks controversy in Washington, organizers across the country will rally for accountability, democracy, and reform in the White House.

Local resistance groups and community members are hosting several #RejectTheCoverup events in Seattle tonight at 5:30 p.m., and we've rounded them all up below—click through the links to see full details and RSVP.

SEATTLE PROPER

Downtown Seattle

Westlake Park

Hosted by By the People Action

West Seattle

West Seattle Junction

EASTSIDE

Redmond

Redmond Downtown Park