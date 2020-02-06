This year’s lineup of Seattle viewing parties for the 92nd Academy Awards (Sun Feb 9 at 5 p.m. PST on ABC, following red carpet coverage at 3:30) is just as exciting as rubbing elbows with Bong Joon-ho on the red carpet. It’s a bold claim, but we’re sticking to it. You’ll find all the places to watch the show below and on our Oscar watch parties calendar, whether you want to wear your fancy pants and drink champagne or wear your regular pants and drink beer. Plus, check out our roundup of all the 2020 nominees still playing in theaters.
Jump to: Ballard | Beacon Hill | Capitol Hill | Central District | Columbia City | Downtown | Fremont | Greenwood | Lake City | North Seattle | Sodo | West Seattle | White Center
BALLARD
Bad Jimmy's Brewing Co.
Cast your Oscar predictions and find out how well you know the nominated films in trivia before turning your gaze to the bar's four TVs.
Lockspot Cafe
This Oscar party will have it all: Sparkly drinks, a costume contest, voting ballots, popcorn, and trivia. The only thing missing is Meryl Streep.
Stoup Brewing
Keep it real but also fancy by taking dainty sips from a $4 beer flute while you watch the Oscars. Prizes will be awarded for the most accurate ballots.
BEACON HILL
Clock-Out Lounge
Brandon Ryan and Zenaida Rose of Raised By TV and special guest Shane Regan will MC and dole out prizes for best-dressed people and best-guessed ballots.
CAPITOL HILL
Century Ballroom
Who said big-screen celebrities get to have all the fun on Oscar night? Local drag queens Waxie Moon and Rebecca Mmm Davis will host this annual gala and viewing party for the 92nd Academy Awards, where you can dress to the nines and drink bubbly, get your photo taken on a red carpet, and, if you go for a VIP ticket, stuff your face with an endless supply of truffle popcorn. Plus, you can win prizes for guessing all 24 categories correctly.
Cc Attle's
The neighborhood gay bar's 25 screens will show your favorite movie stars' every pore in high definition.
The Cloud Room
The organizers promise "all your show-watching provisions" at this 21+ screening party.
Gay City
Watch the Oscars ceremony in good, queer company at this annual party co-hosted by Three Dollar Bill Cinema. You can walk the pink carpet, gobble up hors d'oeuvres and bottomless popcorn, and buy raffle tickets and Jell-O shots from members of local rugby team the Quake.
Olmstead
Wear your fancy pants and go drink pink bubbles and other drink specials on Hollywood's big night.
R Place
Try your luck at guessing the winners to earn prizes, or just show up to nosh on free finger food.
Union
Got an Oscar-worthy getup? Show it off on a makeshift red carpet and win prizes for cleaning up extra nice. Come showtime, the bar will cue up the ceremony on their eight screens and sling drink specials with Absolut Vodka and Altos Tequila.
CENTRAL DISTRICT
Rhein Haus
Exit your limo (or your mom's Prius, or the bus) in your most glam look for a paparazzi photoshoot on the red carpet before getting in on bubbly, Hollywood-inspired cocktails, and free popcorn while you watch the Oscars. The first 75 guests will get free swag, and prize-bearing ballots will be handed out for voting.
COLUMBIA CITY
Backyard
Local drag performer Kristie Champagne will be your hostess at this second annual shindig rife with prize-winning opportunities in the form of trivia, ballot predictions, and a costume contest on a red carpet-style runway. VIP tables include a bottle of bubbly.
The Beacon
The notorious Tim Heidecker will host his annual Oscars special along with Michael LaRoux and Gregg Turkington. Enjoy free popcorn and watch the mayhem—including "gun safety tips," Heidecker's "Oscar Fever" song, and an appearance by Joe Estevez—streamed live.
DOWNTOWN
The Fog Room
Watch the Oscars in an "indulgent space" with cocktails and popcorn. Plus, enjoy happy hour throughout the red carpet coverage.
Loews Hotel
All guests will receive a welcome glass of wine or champagne, hors d'oeuvres, access to a popcorn and dessert station, and a chance to win prizes in a best-dressed contest and movie trivia. Plus, the bar will offer Oscars-themed cocktails.
FREMONT
Petoskey's Pizza
Drink booze a-plenty with Jameson Irish Whiskey, Absolut Vodka, and Altos Tequila specials, plus bottomless sparkling wine from Campo Viejo, and watch the Oscars on seven screens.
GREENWOOD
Lagetta Pasta & Pub
Vote on who you think will take home the golden statues and sip champagne cocktails.
LAKE CITY
The Beer Authority
This no-frills watch party will show the Oscars with the sound on and offer "some kind of finger food." Drop some dollars in a betting pot and guess the winners for a chance to take home some cash.
NORTH SEATTLE
Watershed Pub & Kitchen
Head to Northgate ("the Hollywood of Seattle," the organizers would have you believe) to drink up some prosecco, Willet Pot Still Reserve Bourbon, and champagne Jell-O shots during the awards ceremony. You'll get prizes for your outfit and your ability to read the minds of the Academy.
SODO
Nine Hats Wines
Fill out a betting sheet to win a gift card to Nine Pies Pizzeria. Fancy attire is most welcome.
WEST SEATTLE
Admiral Pub
Join District 1 politician Phil Tavel for some movie trivia during commercial breaks at this Oscars party. You can make some guesses as to who you think will win for the chance to win prizes.
WHITE CENTER
The Lumber Yard Bar
Soak up the drama and awkward silences of the Oscars, red carpet and all, at the lumberjack-themed queer bar. Voting ballots will be provided, with prizes in store for good guessers.