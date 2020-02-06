23 Places To Watch the 2020 Oscars Ceremony in Seattle February 9 Parties with Trivia, Drink Specials, Drag Queens, and More

Courtesy of Rhein Haus Glam it up for the red carpet at Rhein Haus before heading inside to watch the ceremony over Hollywood-inspired cocktails.

This year’s lineup of Seattle viewing parties for the 92nd Academy Awards (Sun Feb 9 at 5 p.m. PST on ABC, following red carpet coverage at 3:30) is just as exciting as rubbing elbows with Bong Joon-ho on the red carpet. It’s a bold claim, but we’re sticking to it. You’ll find all the places to watch the show below and on our Oscar watch parties calendar, whether you want to wear your fancy pants and drink champagne or wear your regular pants and drink beer. Plus, check out our roundup of all the 2020 nominees still playing in theaters.

Jump to: Ballard | Beacon Hill | Capitol Hill | Central District | Columbia City | Downtown | Fremont | Greenwood | Lake City | North Seattle | Sodo | West Seattle | White Center

BALLARD

Bad Jimmy's Brewing Co.

Cast your Oscar predictions and find out how well you know the nominated films in trivia before turning your gaze to the bar's four TVs.

Lockspot Cafe

This Oscar party will have it all: Sparkly drinks, a costume contest, voting ballots, popcorn, and trivia. The only thing missing is Meryl Streep.

Stoup Brewing

Keep it real but also fancy by taking dainty sips from a $4 beer flute while you watch the Oscars. Prizes will be awarded for the most accurate ballots.

BEACON HILL

Clock-Out Lounge

Brandon Ryan and Zenaida Rose of Raised By TV and special guest Shane Regan will MC and dole out prizes for best-dressed people and best-guessed ballots.

CAPITOL HILL

Century Ballroom

Who said big-screen celebrities get to have all the fun on Oscar night? Local drag queens Waxie Moon and Rebecca Mmm Davis will host this annual gala and viewing party for the 92nd Academy Awards, where you can dress to the nines and drink bubbly, get your photo taken on a red carpet, and, if you go for a VIP ticket, stuff your face with an endless supply of truffle popcorn. Plus, you can win prizes for guessing all 24 categories correctly.

Cc Attle's

The neighborhood gay bar's 25 screens will show your favorite movie stars' every pore in high definition.

The Cloud Room

The organizers promise "all your show-watching provisions" at this 21+ screening party.

Gay City

Watch the Oscars ceremony in good, queer company at this annual party co-hosted by Three Dollar Bill Cinema. You can walk the pink carpet, gobble up hors d'oeuvres and bottomless popcorn, and buy raffle tickets and Jell-O shots from members of local rugby team the Quake.

Olmstead

Wear your fancy pants and go drink pink bubbles and other drink specials on Hollywood's big night.

R Place

Try your luck at guessing the winners to earn prizes, or just show up to nosh on free finger food.

Union

Got an Oscar-worthy getup? Show it off on a makeshift red carpet and win prizes for cleaning up extra nice. Come showtime, the bar will cue up the ceremony on their eight screens and sling drink specials with Absolut Vodka and Altos Tequila.

CENTRAL DISTRICT

Rhein Haus

Exit your limo (or your mom's Prius, or the bus) in your most glam look for a paparazzi photoshoot on the red carpet before getting in on bubbly, Hollywood-inspired cocktails, and free popcorn while you watch the Oscars. The first 75 guests will get free swag, and prize-bearing ballots will be handed out for voting.

COLUMBIA CITY

Backyard

Local drag performer Kristie Champagne will be your hostess at this second annual shindig rife with prize-winning opportunities in the form of trivia, ballot predictions, and a costume contest on a red carpet-style runway. VIP tables include a bottle of bubbly.

The Beacon

The notorious Tim Heidecker will host his annual Oscars special along with Michael LaRoux and Gregg Turkington. Enjoy free popcorn and watch the mayhem—including "gun safety tips," Heidecker's "Oscar Fever" song, and an appearance by Joe Estevez—streamed live.

DOWNTOWN

The Fog Room

Watch the Oscars in an "indulgent space" with cocktails and popcorn. Plus, enjoy happy hour throughout the red carpet coverage.

Loews Hotel

All guests will receive a welcome glass of wine or champagne, hors d'oeuvres, access to a popcorn and dessert station, and a chance to win prizes in a best-dressed contest and movie trivia. Plus, the bar will offer Oscars-themed cocktails.

FREMONT

Petoskey's Pizza

Drink booze a-plenty with Jameson Irish Whiskey, Absolut Vodka, and Altos Tequila specials, plus bottomless sparkling wine from Campo Viejo, and watch the Oscars on seven screens.

GREENWOOD

Lagetta Pasta & Pub

Vote on who you think will take home the golden statues and sip champagne cocktails.

LAKE CITY

The Beer Authority

This no-frills watch party will show the Oscars with the sound on and offer "some kind of finger food." Drop some dollars in a betting pot and guess the winners for a chance to take home some cash.

NORTH SEATTLE

Watershed Pub & Kitchen

Head to Northgate ("the Hollywood of Seattle," the organizers would have you believe) to drink up some prosecco, Willet Pot Still Reserve Bourbon, and champagne Jell-O shots during the awards ceremony. You'll get prizes for your outfit and your ability to read the minds of the Academy.

SODO

Nine Hats Wines

Fill out a betting sheet to win a gift card to Nine Pies Pizzeria. Fancy attire is most welcome.

WEST SEATTLE

Admiral Pub

Join District 1 politician Phil Tavel for some movie trivia during commercial breaks at this Oscars party. You can make some guesses as to who you think will win for the chance to win prizes.

WHITE CENTER

The Lumber Yard Bar

Soak up the drama and awkward silences of the Oscars, red carpet and all, at the lumberjack-themed queer bar. Voting ballots will be provided, with prizes in store for good guessers.