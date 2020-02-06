Hello and welcome to a roundup of places to watch the second Democratic presidential debates of 2020 (Fri Feb 7 at 5 p.m. PST). Taking place in Manchester just days before next Tuesday's New Hampshire primary, this is the first of three debates this month. If you don't get ABC at home, here's where to watch Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Sanders, Steyer, Warren, and Yang over beer and snacks.
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery
The Seattle Democratic Socialists of America will hole up in the room below the brewery with a big spread of free food (donations accepted).
Lake City
Friendz Cafe
Watch the debates over coffee and sandwiches at the Tukwila cafe.
Tukwila
Growler Guys
Watch the eighth round of Democratic debates over pitchers or pints of beer and root beer.
Ballard
Life on Mars
The vegan vinyl haven will host another debate watch party.
Capitol Hill
Quality Athletics
The Seattle Yang Gang will gather to watch the debate at the sports bar.
Pioneer Square
Roanoke Park Place Tavern
Head to the ivy-covered institution for a debate watch party with your fellow Bernie supporters.
Capitol Hill
Rogue Ales & Spirits
Join the 5th and 41st District Democrats for a viewing of the debates.
Issaquah