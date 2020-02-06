Where To Watch This Week's 2020 Democratic Presidential Debates in Seattle Seven Viewing Parties for Friday, February 7

A fun game: Try to spot the remaining Democratic candidates in this photo. (We definitely spy Warren.) DREW ANGERER / GETTY IMAGES

Hello and welcome to a roundup of places to watch the second Democratic presidential debates of 2020 (Fri Feb 7 at 5 p.m. PST). Taking place in Manchester just days before next Tuesday's New Hampshire primary, this is the first of three debates this month. If you don't get ABC at home, here's where to watch Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Sanders, Steyer, Warren, and Yang over beer and snacks.

Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery

The Seattle Democratic Socialists of America will hole up in the room below the brewery with a big spread of free food (donations accepted).

Lake City

Friendz Cafe

Watch the debates over coffee and sandwiches at the Tukwila cafe.

Tukwila

Growler Guys

Watch the eighth round of Democratic debates over pitchers or pints of beer and root beer.

Ballard

Life on Mars

The vegan vinyl haven will host another debate watch party.

Capitol Hill

Quality Athletics

The Seattle Yang Gang will gather to watch the debate at the sports bar.

Pioneer Square

Roanoke Park Place Tavern

Head to the ivy-covered institution for a debate watch party with your fellow Bernie supporters.

Capitol Hill

Rogue Ales & Spirits

Join the 5th and 41st District Democrats for a viewing of the debates.

Issaquah