Panicking because you don’t know what to do this weekend and you're short on cash? Don't worry—below, find all of your options for last-minute entertainment that won't cost more than $10, ranging from an evening of ethereal delights with Medejin to a reading with Garth Greenwell, and from a Handmade Brigade Pop-Up to Optimism Brewing's Fourth Anniversary Party. For even more options, check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar and our list of cheap & easy things to do in Seattle all year long.
Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday
- A Night You Won't Soon Remember: Episode 2
Local comedy troupes Bingo & G, Fat Cats, Bad Breath, Business Casual, and others will hit you with some on-the-spot funnies.
(Fremont, $10) FILM
- Meaningful Movies: 'Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins'
Join Meaningful Movies for their 17th anniversary with a screening of Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins. Here's what The Stranger's Nathalie Graham has to say about the film: "Did you know one of George W. Bush’s most ardent critics was a journalist from his own state? Molly Ivins was the loudest liberal voice covering the Texas legislature. She eventually followed the Bush clan from the state house to the White House. But that was hardly the height of her career. Ivins had long made a name for herself as a journalist. Her sometimes abrasive style was unique and boisterous. In Raise Hell, Ivins’s story clips along breezily, punctuated by her dry wit. It’s an easy watch, but it’ll leave you wondering: What would the late Ivins have thought of the White House’s current tenant?"
(University District, free) GEEK
- 2020 Free Public Planetarium Show
Astrologers will point out bright stars and constellations in the sky after a short video called "Wonders of the Universe."
(Bellevue, free)
- Analog Brass, Foxy Apollo, Odd Kids, Pom Pom
Rival your seasonal malaise with horn-heavy pop-funk group Analog Brass. They'll be joined by "funky punky blues" group Foxy Apollo, trumpet- and sax-bearing group the Odd Kids, and local rockers Pom Pom.
(University District, $5-$10)
- Freakout Records Presents: Sessa, Guests
Most clued-in North Americans know about the brief but influential Tropicália movement that merged innovative music with rabble-rousing, leftist political views that sometimes drew the ire of Brazil's military government. Artists such as Jorge Ben, Caetano Veloso, Os Mutantes, Gal Costa, and Gilberto Gil proved that this genre could not only translate to other people worldwide, but excite the hell out of them decades after its halcyon era passed. Sessa, a bushy-haired singer/songwriter/guitarist from São Paulo, is in the tradition of those greats, and he's poised to be the next biggest thing from Brazil since Seu Jorge. Sessa's 2019 debut album, Grandeza, doesn't sound much like his recent activities in former Monotonix guitarist Yonatan Gat's band or the groovy garage rock of Garotas Suecas. (By the way, you should check out both of those units.) Instead, Grandeza—which means "Greatness"—abounds with placidly strummed nylon-string guitar, gently rolling hand percussion, shakers, and tangy backing vocals by a five-woman choir. DAVE SEGAL
(Ballard, $10)
- Kate Dinsmore, Breaks and Swells, Corinne Sharlet
Settle in with soulful singer-songwriter Kate Dinsmore after opening sets from Breaks and Swells and Corinne Sharlet.
(Ballard, $10)
- Lark vs. Owl, Long Day on Mars, Dragontail Peak
Lark Vs. Owl are known for their dual nature of lighthearted and humorous pop (the Lark), measured against their darker and more brooding down-tempo sounds (the Owl). They'll be joined by Long Day on Mars and Dragontail Peak.
(Shoreline, $8)
- Leif Totusek 1-2-3
Local jazz pros Leif Totusek, Larry Jones, and Phil Sparks will combine their powers.
(Green Lake, free)
- Mables Marbles, Thrash Armstrong, HellBat, Jet /// Lag
Local punk groups Mables Marbles, Thrash Armstrong, HellBat, and Jet /// Lag will get loud in Eastlake.
(Eastlake, $8/$10)
- Medejin, Power Strip, 2Libras, Black Ends
This will be a night of ethereal delights. Headliner Medejin revels in the swirling, reverby, guitar-driven melodies of dream pop. The project of Jenn Taranto (who plays keys and guitar and sings), the Seattle-based band creates hazy sonic landscapes for Taranto to sing against. Their most recent single—and one of their strongest songs—“World’s Fair” features a woozy guitar and Taranto’s echo-y vocals, which are bolstered by the sharpness of the drums. They will be joined by darkwave trio 2Libras, the bedroom-y Power Strip, and “gunk pop” band Black Ends. JASMYNE KEIMIG
(West Seattle, $10)
- The Palace Presents Marc Smason and Friends
Trombonist/vocalist/composer Marc Smason will be accompanied by Craig Hoyer on keys, Michael Marnett on bass, and Laura Oviedo on drums.
(Georgetown, $10)
- The Rallies, The Approximations
Billing themselves as "one slice Americana twang, one slice surfer harmony, one slice Midwest jangle and one more slice sunny coastline indie rock," local group the Rallies will play their tunes live with support from the Approximations.
(West Seattle, $8)
- Reality Check, Sunflower Sutra, Villain Plays the Victim
Seattle quartet Reality Check will head up this rock show with Sunflower Sutra and Villain Plays the Victim.
(Downtown, $8/$10)
- Seagazer, Some Rules, Common Courtesy, 42 Odd Bears
Folky garage-rock band Seagazer will headline with support from Some Rules, Common Courtesy, and 42 Odd Bears.
(Tukwila, $7)
- Woodshed, Bootes Void, Steal Beans
Thunderous rockers Woodshed will headline with support from Bootes Void and Steal Beans.
(Pioneer Square, $10) PERFORMANCE
- OK Boomer
Boomers and Zoomers share the stage in this live drag/dating show hosted by Heavy Scene Masque. Expect lip-syncing, team challenges, and a healthy dose of bloodthirsty competition. The winner will receive "five minutes of uninterrupted eye contact with Mark Finley."
(Downtown, $7/$10) READINGS & TALKS
- Jennifer Longo: What I Carry
One year before she ages out of the foster care system, a teenager who's spent her whole life jumping from one family to another finally lands on a group of people she feels close to. Join Jennifer Longo for a reading of her new young adult novel What I Carry.
(Lake Forest Park, free)
- Richard Bell: Stolen
Richard Bell's historical fiction novel set in the 1800s draws from the true story of five boys from Philadelphia who were kidnapped and smuggled into slavery in the South—and their attempt to escape and bring their captors to justice.
(Capitol Hill, free) VISUAL ART
- Material Memory: A Blanket Poster Show
Eighteen designers and artists from Summer School Collective show work about identity printed on woven blankets.
(South Lake Union, free)
FRIDAY-SATURDAYCOMMUNITY
- Rally for the Trees!
Shoreline residents will protest a city proposal to remove 133 mature trees from the area.
(Shoreline, free) VISUAL ART
- 'Scapes
The Totally Legit techno-art collective, joined by some friends, uses virtual and analog art to play with reality, color, and volume, with a special virtual reality painting installation by Nathan DiPietro called Bouquet Symmetry. Magic and biology meld to transform ordinary objects into glowing objets d'art.
(Capitol Hill, free)
Closing Saturday
- Politics and Protest
With all the protests spawned by the senseless decisions made by the Trump administration have come lots and lots of posters and screenprints, which will no doubt be studied in history classes as a way to pin down the zeitgeist of today's politics. Check out some work by Eileen Jimenez, Lynda Sherman, and Leigh Riibe, and pick up some free posters on your way out.
(West Seattle, free)
Closing Saturday
FRIDAY-SUNDAYVISUAL ART
- Sudipta Rakshit
This Seattle-based artist will be present at a reception for her work, which incorporates a "modernist impression of traditional Indian art and experienced landscapes, presented in an acrylic medium."
(Ballard, free)
Opening Friday
- The Tuba Thieves
See five film sequences directed by In Plain Sight artist Alison O’Daniel in conjunction with her Tuba Thieves performance.
(University District, free-$10)
SATURDAYCOMMUNITY
- 2020 NWAW: Lunar New Year Costume Contest
The Northwest Asian Weekly invites community members to dress up for the Year of the Rat at this annual Lunar New Year costume party. The winners will be announced 90 minutes after the costume parade begins at 1 p.m.
(Chinatown-International District, free)
- Lantern Festival
Celebrate the Chinese New Year at this lantern festival with traditional Chinese music, riddles, a Tai Chi demonstration, a Tongyuan (sweet dumpling) demonstration, and more.
(South Park, $5)
- Rally for Bernie | Party for Political Revolution!
A few weeks before the Washington State primary, the Seattle Democratic Socialists of America will celebrate Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, free college tuition, and more with pro-Bernie and Bernie-curious voters alike. Cosmic experimental hip-hop artist Taylar Elizza Beth and local rapper/producer Brakebill will play live music and beloved Seattle comic Brett Hamil will perform as his parenting and lifestyle coach character Burl Dirkman.
(Hillman City, free)
- Robot vs Sloth Turns 2!
The home of Lauren Rudeck's art will celebrate two years around the sun with goodie bags (for the first 200 guests), a print signing and meet-and-greet with local artist La Ru, a coloring table, and other perks.
(Downtown, no cover)
- World Cancer Day
Spend World Cancer Day—which aims to raise awareness of the disease in an effort to save millions of preventable deaths each year—getting free health screenings, hearing panel discussions on black scientists' contributions to treatments, and seeing a screening of the 1997 drama Ms. Evers' Boys.
(Central District, free) FESTIVALS
- Chinatown-International District Lunar New Year
Ring in the Year of the Rat at this massive Lunar New Year celebration that showcases the diversity, richness, and culture of the Asian community. See traditional dragon and lion dances, Japanese Taiko drumming, martial arts, and other cultural performances on the Main Stage, plus arts and crafts and family activities—and don't miss the $3 food walk.
(Chinatown-International District, free) FOOD & DRINK
- Optimism's 4th Anniversary Party!
The Ballard taproom will celebrate four years of life with four new beers (a hazy Imperial IPA, a strong Belgian ale, a bold Imperial ale, and a "strong sipping ale") at this birthday party and fundraiser for Plymouth Housing Group. Enter raffles, score some free stickers, and try to be one of the first 300 people in the door to get a free "craft master glass."
(Capitol Hill, free)
- Plants and Pints
Trade plants and cuttings with other green thumb-havers over beers (or kombucha, coffee, cider, or tea) at this drop-in event.
(Ballard, free) MUSIC
- CSO - Children's Concert: Paddington Bear's First Concert
This concert for the kiddos—under-12s get in for $3—features narrator Dave Dolacky with the Cascade Percussion Ensemble.
(Edmonds, $3-$10)
- Da Qween, Moon Palace, FRED
Currently occupying the throne of local queer rap is Da Qween, the hard femme with harder bars and a hunger to establish themselves as not only the queen of Seattle, but the queen of everything. They'll be joined by psychedelic quintet Moon Palace and FRED.
(Capitol Hill, $10)
- DevilBilt, Hunnicutt, Stoned Evergreen Travelers, Blood Fire and Rainwater
Spikey cowboy boots are the ideal footwear at this hard-rock/country music show with DevilBilt, who label their sound as "roots from hell." They'll take the stage after Hunnicutt, Stoned Evergreen Travelers, and Blood Fire and Rainwater.
(Georgetown, $5)
- Haute Sauce: Swervewon, Zilla, Semaj, Gradeay
Swervewon, Zilla, Semaj, and Gradeay will be your DJs at this edition of "Seattle home for hip-hop and dance music."
(Capitol Hill, $10)
- Hot Rod Red
Patrick "Hot" McDanel, Larry "Rod" Star, and Carl "Red" Martin compose Seattle rockabilly trio Hot Rod Red. Join them for many nights of tunes.
(Beacon Hill, free)
- International DJ/Producer Sinna-G LIVE
DJ Sinna G from Denver will head up a dance party with her vocal house, Top 40 remixes, and techno beats.
(Capitol Hill, $10)
- The Karaoke Underground
Saddened by the dearth of Sleater-Kinney songs in your standard karaoke book? The Texas-based punk and indie karaoke specialists of Karaoke Underground invite you to belt your favorite lesser-known jams.
(Pioneer Square, $8)
- Kindiependent - Caspar Babypants
The relentlessly silly and cheerful ex-member of the Presidents of the United States of America, Caspar Babypants (aka Chris Ballew), will perform a set for kiddos.
(Mount Baker, $5)
- Last Rockers Presents: Sad Sad Love
Bop around with "cheeky yet melancholic" local punks Ichi Bichi, San Diego punks Some Kind of Nightmare, and local rockers Merchant Mariner and Having Issues.
(Tukwila, $7)
- Leif Totusek
Local jazz legend Leif Totusek will give a solo set of Pan-African, Soukous, and Rumba music.
(Wedgwood, free)
- Notes, Armature, TANG, Don Forgetti
Notes will hit you with some emo revival and spoken-word after support sets from Armature, TANG, and Don Forgetti.
(University District, $5)
- Physical Wash, Lower Tar, Chrome Corpse, Leash
Secret Meaning of Things presents a night of "mutant electronic body sounds" with Portland's Physical Wash, LA's Lower Tar, and Seattle's Chrome Corpse, Leash, and Vox Sinistra.
(Eastlake, free)
- The Snubs, Murderland, Goodbye Viking, Evl-Fkr
Exuberant and persuasive, even when they're singing about their inability to grow a beard, the Snubs play what was "formerly known as 'punk'" (but which we would definitely call punk). They'll be joined by Murderland, Goodbye Viking, and Evl-Fkr.
(University District, $7)
- Son Red, Guests
Son Red promises to play "moody music for moody people." Local experimental songwriter Johndus Beckman and stoner rockers the Deadrones will help fill out the bill.
(West Seattle, $8)
- Wild Wild Wets, The No. 44, Watership
Described by the San Diego Reader as "Elvis on acid, slapping Brian Wilson in the face," psychedelic post-punk outfit Wild Wild Wets will play after rock quartets the No. 44 and Watership.
(Belltown, $10) PERFORMANCE
- 'The Tuba Thieves' Performance
This experimental trumpet and ASL performance directed Alison O'Daniel echoes themes of the artist's The Tuba Thieves video installation featured in the Henry's In Plain Sight exhibition. The performers will move about the space to render the best acoustics, and guests are invited to plop themselves down wherever they like.
(University District, $10)
- Drag Down Under with Glitterous
Local drag queens Glitterous, Mx Louvel, Hunny Bunz, Cesare the Drag Prince, and Rylee Raw will entertain you at this fundraiser for bushfire relief efforts in Australia.
(White Center, no cover)
- Full Moon Party! - Sing-Le Heart
Another full moon means a neon party with local drag queen Catty Wompus and, this time, special guest Sing-Le Heart. Use a highlighter pack as outfit inspiration for $2 off drink specials.
(Capitol Hill, no cover) READINGS & TALKS
- E. J. Koh: The Magical Language of Others
When EJ Koh was 15 years old, she and her brother were left in the United States when Koh's father took a job in South Korea and her mom went with him. The parents moved Koh and her 19-year old brother into a small house in Davis, California, where they more or less raised each other. Though her parents were physically absent, her mother asserted her presence in the form of two-page letters, which she sent to Koh every week. The letters are the heartbeat of Koh's memoir The Magical Language of Others, pulsing between chapters that reveal other details of Koh's life. Like any good poet, Koh uses up everything—every image returns, and every idea chimes with another, so that the book's short 200 pages contain the emotional and philosophical heft of a doorstop. RICH SMITH
(Edmonds, free)
- Garth Greenwell: Cleanness
Intensity is the novelist Garth Greenwell's subject. The word itself appears twice on the first page of his second novel, Cleanness, a subtly ironic title for the dirtiest novel the New Yorker has excerpted in ages. The narrator is an English teacher from the United States living in Bulgaria. The novel is full of beautiful writing about the pitfalls of teaching, the violence of politics, and the purpose of poetry, but the sex scenes are the most memorable. Few writers write about sex so well and with so much sensitivity. The brilliance and animal warmth of Greenwell's style, the depth of insight, and the range of empathy, confer on even gloomy subjects a kind of radiance. "Sex had never been joyful for me, or almost never, it had always been fraught with shame or anxiety or fear, all of which vanished at the sight of his smile, simply vanished, it poured a kind of cleanness over everything we did," the narrator says. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE
(Capitol Hill, free)
- In Focus: Northwest Artists And Printmakers
Join curator David F. Martin, author of Territorial Hues: The Color Print and Washington State 1920-1960, for a talk on the history of printmaking in the Pacific Northwest.
(Downtown, free)
- Poems from Girlhood with Heidi Seaborn, Jane Wong, Michelle Peñaloza & Veronica Golos
Poets Heidi Seaborn, Jane Wong, Michelle Peñaloza, and Veronica Golos will read poems about girlhood.
(Wallingford, free) SHOPPING
- Lost Love Market and Art Exhibit by GTPM
Buy some local art for your loved ones, dance under a disco ball, and munch on cookies and doughnuts.
(Georgetown, free)
- Seattle Rose Society: Everything’s Coming Up Roses!
Rosarians from the Seattle Rose Society will lead a full day of "rose mania," including seminars on different types of growing.
(Shoreline, free) SPORTS & RECREATION
- Seattle Dragons Watch Parties
Head to Bad Jimmy's, Fuel, and other local bars to watch brand-new XFL team the Seattle Dragons slay in their first game ever against the DC Defenders.
(Various locations, free) VISUAL ART
- Ballard Art Walk
For more than 20 years, the Ballard Art Walk has encouraged community members to discover work of local makers in the area while enjoying food, music, and more. Venues include the Ballyhoo Curiosity Shop, Secret Garden Books, and other pleasant spots.
(Ballard, free)
- Crafternoon
Kids can make heart-shaped string art and other valentines (to give to you, their beloved guardians, we hope). While you're there, grab a beer and a warm pretzel for yourself.
(Magnolia, free)
- Georgetown Art Attack
Once a month, the art scene of the tiny airport hamlet of Georgetown ATTACKS all passersby. In more literal terms, it's the day of art openings and street wonderment. If the westerly locations are too far, there's a free Art Ride! Check out our critics' picks for this month here.
(Georgetown, free)
- Kino Artist Alley - Chinese New Year
Support local makers and celebrate the Year of the Rat at this Lunar New Year artist alley.
(Chinatown-International District, free)
- Nepantla's Anniversary Art Show
The White Center gallery space Nepantla will celebrate its first birthday with a "huge art show" and pachanga (aka a fun and rowdy fiesta) featuring work by Madeline Alviso, Vanessa Alviso, Mareli Amador, and many others.
(White Center, free)
- Valentine's Day Card Collage
Former graphic designer Elsa Bouman will lead a Valentine's Day card-making class.
(Edmonds, free)
SATURDAY-SUNDAYPERFORMANCE
- The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Two children stumble into a magical land of eternal winter and help a Jesus-like lion in this adaptation of the children's classic.
(Redmond, $10) READINGS & TALKS
- KUOW's 'Meet the Newsmakers'
Tackling subjects from homelessness to the arts to education, KUOW's reporters will deliver free talks on their areas of expertise. This week, Bill Radke, host of KUOW's The Record and Week In Review, will talk about the process of putting together a daily news show.
(University District, free) VISUAL ART
- Bing Wright: Blow-up
New York-based artist Bing Wright's fifth solo exhibition, Blow-Up, inspired by Michelangelo Antonioni's 1967 movie of the same title, marks the artist's return to color photography.
(Downtown, free)
Opening Saturday
SUNDAYCOMEDY
- The Reader
A tarot reading for a brave audience member will inspire an improv set in this "half-tarot, half-comedy" show.
(Belltown, $10) COMMUNITY
- Love2020 February Pop-Up
Celebrate the season of love with special cocktails, Italian-inspired snacks, and a local artist alley.
(Beacon Hill, free)
- Science, Nature and a Biscuit | Environmental DNA
Imagine how much better your high school science class would have been if hot biscuits had been provided. Learn how forests (aka "the lungs of the world") play a role in combatting climate change over some tasty treats.
(Rainier Valley, $5) GEEK
- Nerd Flirt!
Go on speedy dates with fellow nerds between the ages of 24 and 39.
(West Seattle, no cover) MUSIC
- The BloodMoon Orchestra, Maya Marie, Nicolle Swims
All-female improv band the Blood Moon Orchestra will sync up their talent for a night of audience-inspired songs after opening sets from Maya Marie and Nicolle Swims.
(Pioneer Square, $10)
- Linda From Work, Shark Legs, YADA YADA
Linda From Work will bust out of the 9-to-5 grind for some messy indie surf-rock. They'll be joined by Shark Legs and YADA YADA.
(Ballard, $10)
- Scott Clay Band, The Brothers Reed, Natural Israel
Scott Clay and his band will play songs inspired by their heroes Peter Bradley Adams, Counting Crows, Dave Matthews, and Sam Cooke.
(Fremont, $7/$10)
- Snuff Redux
Seattle lo-fi garage-rock four-piece Snuff Redux are the kind of band that sings about Lou Reed. On the song “French Press,” off their most recent outing, Denim American, lead singer Skyler Ford recounts sitting on a bench with the aforementioned coffee brewing device on the day Lou Reed died, wishing that he was Paris again, thinking about love, etc. JASMYNE KEIMIG
(Capitol Hill, $10) READINGS & TALKS
- Ben Guterson: The Winterhouse Mysteries
Children's book author Ben Guterson takes readers to the spooky Winterhouse hotel, whose new curious residents, Elizabeth and Freddy, uncover a secret book and a long-dead ghost. Kids can hear tales from The Winterhouse Mysteries at this live reading.
(Ravenna, free)
- John M. Goodfellow: Seattle's Coal Legacy
By the early 1900s, the Puget Sound was behind New York and Baltimore as the third-largest coal port in the United States, having brought in skilled engineers, machinists, and miners to Seattle. Learn how "Seattle's Coal Legacy is the story of a frontier town going through an industrial revolution in its own time" in this talk with John M. Goodfellow, author of Seattle's Coal Legacy.
(Lake Forest Park, free)
- Maureen Elenga: Bridges of Seattle
Learn about prominent Seattle bridges like the José Rizal Bridge (Seattle's oldest steel-arch bridge) and the Lake Washington Ship Canal bascule bridges from Bridges of Seattle author Maureen Elenga.
(Capitol Hill, free) SHOPPING
- Handmade Brigade Pop-Up: Valentine’s Day
If a heart-shaped box of chocolates isn't good enough for your valentine, head to the Fremont Sunday Market to shop from over 45 local vendors selling apothecary items, greeting cards, flowers, and much more.
(Fremont)
- We Are Witchy Presents: The Basement Bazaar
Witchy artists, artisans, and DJs will once again gather in the basement of the Jersey-inspired pizza joint for your shopping, dancing, and mingling pleasure.
(Capitol Hill, free)