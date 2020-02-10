After last night's 92nd Academy Awards ceremonies, there's more buzz than ever for award-winning movies like Parasite and 1917. If you didn't get a chance to see them before the Oscars (or want to see them again), you're in luck—many of the winners are still playing in Seattle theaters. We've compiled them below so you can catch up: Follow the links for showtimes, trailers, and ticket links. We've also included a list of films that are currently streaming, as many of those are worth a watch (or re-watch) as well.
NOW PLAYING IN THEATERS
1917
Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, Best Visual Effects
Bombshell
Best Make-up & Hairstyling
Ford v. Ferrari
Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing
Jojo Rabbit
Best Adapted Screenplay (Taika Waititi)
Little Women
Best Costume Design (Jacqueline Durran)
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), Best Production Design (Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh)
Playing at Crest Cinema Center in Shoreline only
Parasite
Best Picture, Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best International Feature, Best Original Screenplay
STREAMING
American Factory
Best Documentary Feature
Hair Love
Best Animated Short Film
Joker
Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Best Original Score (Hildur Guðnadóttir)
Judy
Best Actress (Renée Zellweger)
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Best Documentary Short Film
Marriage Story
Best Supporting Actress (Laura Dern)
Neighbor's Window
Best Live Action Short Film
Rocketman
Best Original Song (Elton John, "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again")
Toy Story 4
Best Animated Feature