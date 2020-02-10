Where to Watch Parasite and Other 2020 Oscar Winners in Seattle Movie Theaters Catch Parasite, 1917, and Other Films on the Big Screen Before It's Too Late

Parasite was the first non-English-language movie to take home the Best Picture award. Go see it in theaters while you still can. was the first non-English-language movie to take home the Best Picture award. Go see it in theaters while you still can.

After last night's 92nd Academy Awards ceremonies, there's more buzz than ever for award-winning movies like Parasite and 1917. If you didn't get a chance to see them before the Oscars (or want to see them again), you're in luck—many of the winners are still playing in Seattle theaters. We've compiled them below so you can catch up: Follow the links for showtimes, trailers, and ticket links. We've also included a list of films that are currently streaming, as many of those are worth a watch (or re-watch) as well.

NOW PLAYING IN THEATERS

1917

Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, Best Visual Effects

Bombshell

Best Make-up & Hairstyling

Ford v. Ferrari

Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing

Jojo Rabbit

Best Adapted Screenplay (Taika Waititi)

Little Women

Best Costume Design (Jacqueline Durran)

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), Best Production Design (Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh)

Playing at Crest Cinema Center in Shoreline only

Parasite

Best Picture, Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best International Feature, Best Original Screenplay

STREAMING

American Factory

Best Documentary Feature

Hair Love

Best Animated Short Film

Joker

Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Best Original Score (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

Judy

Best Actress (Renée Zellweger)

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Best Documentary Short Film

Marriage Story

Best Supporting Actress (Laura Dern)

Neighbor's Window

Best Live Action Short Film

Rocketman

Best Original Song (Elton John, "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again")

Toy Story 4

Best Animated Feature