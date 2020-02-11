Where To Get Cupcakes, Heart-Shaped Cookies, and More Valentine's Day 2020 Treats in Seattle Bakery Nouveau, Cupcake Royale, and More Options

Bakery Nouveau via Instagram You don't have to be in love to celebrate Valentine's Day with these delicious-looking cookies from Bakery Nouveau

Bakery Nouveau

The beloved bakery promises an abundance of Valentine's Day-themed sweets, including house-made chocolates, caramel vanilla heart cookies, the "Rosé All Day" (milk chocolate and rose mousse with a raspberry rose gelée center on a cardamom shortbread cookie, with white chocolate glaze and candied rose petals), the "Sakura" (vanilla and cherry blossom bavarois layered between limoncello-soaked lemon chiffon cake with pink cocoa butter), the "Aphrodite" (lemon fromage blanc mousse with raspberry strawberry gelée, strawberry-brushed lemon chiffon glaze, strawberry raspberry coulis, mini madeleines, and rose petals), a chocolate raspberry mousse dome, and sugar cookies in the likeness of sassy conversation hearts and love notes.

Sponsored VOLTAGE returns for VALENTINE’S WEEKEND!! 2/13-2/15: February 13-15 at The Ruins. Avant-garde fashion, powerful dancing & kinky chemistry.

Beep Boop Bagel

Surprise the bagel lover in your life with a heart-shaped bagel, ready to be slathered with their favorite schmear and toppings. Order by noon on Wednesday, February 12 for pick-up in West Seattle on February 13 or 14.

Cone & Steiner

This local general store has you covered with a variety of packages paying homage to classic rock bands: the Beatles-inspired "All You Need Is..." with a Rainier Tall Boy, a half-pound of malt balls, and Newman's Own Cinnamon Mints; the Rolling Stones tribute "Loving Cup," with a bottle of Monte Gravet Rosé, a fresh bouquet of flowers, and a half-pound of Valentine's Day candy; and the Led Zeppelin-referencing "Whole Lotta Love," with Vandori Prosecco, a dozen fresh red roses, Island Treats Peanut Butter Bites, and a half-pound of Valentine's Day candy, packaged in a Cone & Steiner wine tote.

Cookie Counter

The vegan ice cream shop and bakery is bidding farewell at the end of the month, but you can still pay them a visit before they're gone to try their "Pigzookie" (a take on the "pizookie," a pizza-cookie dessert popularized by the restaurant chain BJ's). For Valentine's Day, each will come emblazoned with a custom message of your choice (they suggest "best date ever" or "luv stinks," depending on your mood). $1 of every purchase will go to Pigs Peace Sanctuary. They also have heart-shaped shortbread cookies.

Cupcake Royale

Seattle's oldest cupcakery is going all out for Valentine's Day: Their seasonal flavors include Blackberry Mascarpone (a coconut cupcake with whipped blackberry mascarpone frosting and white chocolate bark), Chocolate Dipped Strawberry (a chocolate cupcake with chocolate hard shell-covered strawberry frosting and a dehydrated strawberry), Cherry Chocolate Cheesecake Cupcake (a chocolate cupcake studded with fresh cherries and topped with cream cheese frosting, chocolate sprinkles, and a cherry), and Smokie Oakie Old Fashioned Cupcake (an orange-infused vanilla cupcake with smoked whiskey maple buttercream, Luxardo cherries, and orange zest). Plus, Deathcake, a lethal trifecta of sea-salted "chocolate decadence," Cupcake Royale's award-winning chocolate cake, and Stumptown espresso ganache featuring Theo Chocolate, is back for Valentine's Day season and available in a gluten-free version. (Past Stranger writer Megan Seling has documented the Deathcake's deadly powers in previous years.) Cupcake Royale suggests warming it up and digging in with a spoon.

General Porpoise Doughnuts

Renee Erickson's bright, lovely doughnut shop is getting in on the Valentine's Day action with their vanilla custard doughnuts adorned with their very own conversation hearts (emblazoned with custom messages like "Whale You Be Mine?" and "Love You a Latte").

Hello Robin

Convey your affection with the bakery's heart-shaped sugar cookies frosted to resemble conversation hearts, with messages like "Cutie Pie," "You Go Girl," and "Be Mine." They also have a red velvet cookie filled with cream cheese frosting.

Hot Cakes

Tune out the deluge of sappy jewelry commercials and celebrate the day with a different kind of "bling"—gold-wrapped "bling blings" (Hot Cakes' organic, house-made version of the Hostess Ding Dong), available through Valentine's Day weekend. Alternatively, you and your date can share a chocolate rose fluff vegan shake made with Frankie & Jo's ice cream with two straws.

Lady M

The traveling pop-up famed for their signature crepe cake ("twenty paper-thin handmade crêpes delicately layered with ethereal, light pastry cream, the top gently caramelized till golden") will hawk their confections in their signature, green tea, and Earl Grey flavors, as well as a special "framboise au chocolat heart" (raspberry and chocolate) flavor for Valentine's Day. Individually sized framboise hearts will be available as well. All cakes are available for pre-order for pick-up between February 12-14.

Lady Yum

For Valentine's Day, the macaron maven is featuring the flavors February flavors are Burnin' Love (Red Hots cinnamon candy) and Passionfruit, alongside three romantic winter flavors: Sugar Cookie, Amarena Cherry Dark Chocolate, and Amaretto Rose.

Le Panier

Pike Place's French-style bakery has all sorts of treats for the holiday, including chocolate-dipped heart cookies, rose macarons, heart-shaped brioche filled with raspberry preserves, and a version of their signature Joan of Arc dessert (light chocolate mousse layered with almond meringue and covered with dark chocolate shavings) topped with a heart.

Lowrider Baking Company

Who wouldn't like to be surprised with a "treat box" full of cookies, including a mini birthday cake cookie, red velvet cookies, strawberries and cream cookies, and dark chocolate brownie cookies? The cookie shop also has a Valentine's Day cookie cake adorned with pink sprinkles and conversation hearts. Orders for both must be placed by today, February 11.

Macrina Bakery

The longtime Seattle bakery chain has released their Valentine's Day menu, available through February 16. Treats include chocolate rose gianduja, "Eros cake" (a gluten-free hazelnut torta layered with mocha mousse and speckled meringue and frosted with espresso buttercream), mini chocolate raspberry cake, mini strawberry vanilla bean cheesecake, "Cupid's cupcake" (red velvet cake filled with vanilla bean pastry cream and topped with buttercream, sugar, a raspberry, and a sugared rose petal), chocolate cherry almond heart bread, chocolate wafers, sour cherry shortbread cookies, and heart-shaped Valentine's Day cookies.

Mighty-O Donuts

If you'd like to surprise someone who prefers fried dough to flowers, they also have donut bouquets, available to pre-order through 5 pm on February 13 for pick-up on Valentine's Day at the Green Lake and 2nd and Madison locations.

Raised Doughnuts

The Central District doughnut shop's February flavors include a chocolate raspberry crunch bar, red velvet, cookies and cream, strawberry mochi, coffee crullers (Fridays only), everything bagel (Saturdays only) and lemon meringue (Sundays only).

Salt and Straw

Each February, in honor of Valentine's Day, the Portland-based artisan ice creamery pays tribute to local chocolate makers with their seasonal flavors for their Chocolatier series. This year, their limited-time creations include Fran's Almond Gold Bar, a flavor inspired by a homemade ice cream that chocolatier Fran Bigelow's friends used to make for her in the '80s featuring a salted vanilla base, caramel and chocolate swirls, and Fran's Almond Gold Bar pieces; Theo Chocolate's Peanut Butter and Jelly, a chocolate peanut butter ice cream with raspberry jam and Theo's dark chocolate peanut butter cups; Fresco's Dark Chocolate Oat Milk, a vegan and dairy-free chocolate sorbet made with Fresco's Dominican Republic Oko Caribe, oat milk, sugar, and salt; Forte's White Chocolate Lemon Pepper, a lemon pepper ice cream with chunks of Forte Chocolate's signature lemon and pepper bar; and Intrigue's Coffee Chocolate and Salted Fluff, a mocha latte ice cream made with Intrigue Coffee Chocolate and lightly salted marshmallow fluff.

Seattle Chocolate Company

The local woman-owned and women-led confections company has unveiled a Valentine’s Day Truffle Bar Collection with a trifecta of flavors: Sparkling Mimosa, a dark chocolate truffle bar with hints of orange and champagne embedded with popping candy for an effervescent effect; Pretzel + Peanut, a dark chocolate bar with hints of stout; and Baby Cakes, a milk chocolate truffle bar with a red confetti meltaway center. There's also the Romeo and Juliet Box, a heart-shaped box with an assortment of truffles in flavors like Salted Almond, Dark Sea Salt Toffee, Blackberry Creme, Pink Bubbly, Tukwila Hazelnut, Milk Chocolate, Champagne, and San Juan Sea Salt. The company's jcoco line also has a Dark Collection gift box with three flavors: Boharat Middle Eastern Spice (dark chocolate with black peppercorn, cumin, cinnamon, and clove), Black Fig Pistachio, and 80% Dark Chocolate.

Sugar Bakery

This local bakery has tons of Valentine's Day-themed cookies with messages to suit a range of attitudes concerning the holiday, from "thank u next" and "pizza 4eva" to "will you be my Valentine?"

Theo Chocolate

Greenwood's organic and fair-trade chocolate factory has a variety of limited Valentine's Day treats, including bars in Salted Black Licorice (70% dark chocolate with sea salt and black licorice) and My Cherry Baby (45% milk chocolate), a limited-edition eight-piece "confection collection" called Love is Love, a collection of a dozen caramels, and a gift box called "Love is Sweet" that includes caramels, two bars, Peanut Butter & Jelly cups, and Coffee & Cream cups.

Trophy Cupcakes

The gourmet cupcake bakery has plenty of festive treats, including red rose cupcakes with Valrhona chocolate cake and a swirl of red buttercream (suggested for "The Bachelorette, Garden and Alice in Wonderland parties"), dark chocolate raspberry cupcakes with raspberry buttercream and bittersweet Belgian chocolate ganache, a "Lovefetti" cupcake (a Valentine's take on the brand's signature "Yumfetti" cupcake, decked out with conversation hearts, candy coated chocolate balls, lovefetti sprinkles and a frosted circus animal cookie), and the more-is-more "Love Potion No. 9" cupcake (red and pink funfetti cake with vanilla buttercream, a chocolate-covered strawberry macaron, red lollipop, wafer cookie dipped in glitter, marshmallow, meringue kiss, white chocolate-dipped pretzel dusted with candy hearts, circus animal cookies, donut holes, and a collection of red and pink Valentines candies). The shop also has macarons in red velvet, chocolate-covered strawberry, and raspberry champagne.