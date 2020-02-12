There are so many different kinds of love, but the romantic variety tends to get the most fanfare around Valentine's Day (you can thank Chaucer for that). Luckily, February 14 is getting more inclusive every year, from the popularization of Galentine's Day, courtesy of Parks & Recreation's Leslie Knope ("It's like Lilith Fair, minus the angst"), to irreverent anti-Valentine's Day celebrations that play to the holiday's polar opposites (e.g. slasher movie marathons). This year is no different—for everyone looking to partake who doesn't have a long-term partner or a steady date, there are tons of options. We've rounded them all up below, whether you're single and ready to mingle (try Pansexual Speed-Dating at Sonic Boom), you're nursing a broken heart (check out the Heartbreak Science Fair), or you want to spend time with your best friend (like at a Bingo Soiree), even if that friend is your dog (look to Puppy Love at Floating Bridge Brewing). For the full shebang, check out our complete Valentine's Day calendar.
- Crafty Networking: Galentine's Day Paper Flowers Edition
- RGMP Presents Cupid's Sorrow II
- Calling All Singles: Rendezvous at Hotel Sorrento
- Lady M Seattle-Bellevue Valentine's Day Pop-Up
- For the Love of Cats: Trivia & Pint Night Benefiting SAFe Rescue
- Beer Necessities / Outer Planet Collab Beer Release
- Bummershoot 2020 - Galentine's Day
- Dancing on My Own
- Galentine's Day - Bingo Soiree
- Galentine's Day Ladies' Night
- Galentine's Day with Emerald City Game Masters Guild
- Galentine's Wine Tasting with Special Guest Alexandra's Macarons
- Heart Gallery Galentine's Day
- Big Little Cry
- Spin the Bottle: Love Is a Lie
- Single, Bilingual, Let's Mingle - Show & Party
- Sundaeting - Pansexual Speed Dating & Sundae Crush Performance
- Bedroom Botany: What Plants Can Teach Us About Sex
- It's All For You: A Janet Jackson Revue
- Monster Planet 10.WDE: Worst Date Ever: chapter ei8ht
- Scream for Queer Art Love Market
- Valentines in the Junction
- Bottlehouse St. Valentine's Weekend and Galentine's Day
- Heartbreak Science Fair
- Puppy Love
- Valenturd's Day: A Crappy Celebration
The Seattle Humane Society invites you to support their adorable furry residents while simultaneously kicking normie Valentine's Day rituals to the curb. They're offering a number of fun donation options, one of which allows you to label a bag used for picking up dog poop with the name of your ex. Take that, Ted.
Online HEARTBREAK & ANTI V-DAY
- Emo Nite
Bring back the early-mid 2000s with your deep passion for gauged ears, flat-ironed hair, and Pete Wentz's smirk. Emo Nite, presented by Emo Night LA, is the new sensation of reliving your MySpace glory in the form of a high-energy, passionately emo DJ night.
Chop Suey (Capitol Hill)
- Laser Loves Me Not
DJs will blast "music for the strong-willed and independent" at this anti-Valentine's Day laser show.
Pacific Science Center (Seattle Center)
SINGLES
- Valentine's Day Heartbreak Covers Night
Local pop-rock acts Sylvi, Navid Eliot, Debbie Miller, Kelsey Sprague Music, Sam Russell, Peter Donovan, Heather Reynosa, and Ghost Moon will help you nurse your wounded heart with a night of live music and camaraderie.
Conor Byrne (Ballard)
- Bumble x Sam's | Valentine's Day Party
Buzz by Sam's Tavern's Capitol Hill and SLU locations solo, with friends, or with your latest Bumble match for drinks and mingling. Your Bumble profile is your ticket, so make sure you have the app downloaded.
Sam's Tavern (Capitol Hill & South Lake Union)
- Cards Against Cupid
Play Cards Against Humanity and bond with fellow dark-minded singles on Valentine's Day.
Capitol Cider (Capitol Hill)
- Choose your Adventure - Valentine's Day Party
Friends and lovers alike can use card prompts to play truth or dare, break the ice, and win prizes like cocktail discounts and skincare gift bags. There will also be live DJs, pop-up performances, and drink specials.
Mountaineering Club (University District)
- Dottie's Singles Party
Heart-shaped drink tickets will also serve as conversation cards to help you break the ice with other singles.
Dottie's Double Wide (White Center)
- Hoppy Valentine's Day Singles Party at the Growler Guys
The bar will play "cheesy romance movies" (as well as sports) on their multiple TVs and dole out Hershey's Kisses for you to bestow unto fellow singles. You'll get $1 off beers bought for another person and $2 shared pitchers (which can be enjoyed by couples who know each other, too).
The Growler Guys (Wedgwood)
- Meet Market - The Offline Movement and Seattle Dating App
The Seattle Dating App (which allows you to see people close to you and thus avoid matching with someone who lives somewhere in Washington only accessible by boat) and the Offline Movement (which allows you to identify date-seeking people without an app) will team up for a "Meet Market" for singles.
Shelter Lounge (Green Lake)
- Mystery Speed Dating
Take one layer of first-date anxiety out of the equation at this masquerade speed-dating party.
DILL Creative Community Space (Georgetown)
- Singled Out
Local improv troupe ComedySportz will relay dating horror stories.
Elysian Brewing Company (Capitol Hill)
- Singles Valentine's Night Party
Find a cutie in a round of speed dating, then dance into the night to "cuts" by DJs EPop and Vitamin D.
Backyard (Columbia City)
- Valentine's Day Party with Drunk Cupid!
Party with Drunk Cupid while dancing to saucy jams provided by DJ Madmax Wallace. Anyone's invited, but singles are promised a wealth of other singles to flirt with.
King's Hardware (Ballard)
- Valentine's Day Speed Dating
An equal number of men and women will zip through conversations in search of chemistry.
The Comet Tavern (Capitol Hill)
- Valentine's Day Stoplight Party
Wear red if you're taken, yellow if you're open, and green if you're single and ready to mingle. DJ Essex will provide the beats.
Grim's (Capitol Hill)
FREE-FOR-ALL
- Valentine's Tantra Speed Date
For an in-person alternative to dating apps, this speed-style event offers date-seekers the chance to get to know each other through games and exercises like dancing, partner yoga, and improv in a traditional Puja circle.
Seattle Yoga Arts (Capitol Hill)
- After Dark Party
If you have kids, leave them at home to go bowling, play laser tag, race on go-karts and bumper boats, and knock back booze with your valentine or your friends.
Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant (Tukwila)
- After-Hours: No-Pressure Valentine's Day
How familiar are you with the cloning practices of sea anemones? What about the mating rituals of octopuses or sea stars? At this "no-pressure" Valentine's Day affair, you and your date (or you and your friends) will be presented with boozy beverages, a live DJ, and all the information you've ever wanted to know about the courtship behaviors of local marine residents.
Seattle Aquarium (Downtown)
- Bootie Mashup: Valentine's Party
Whether you're hitched or single, dress in red and dance the night away to mashups of 2019 pop hits with DJs Freddy, King of Pants and Skiddle.
Re-bar (Downtown)
- Cupid's Rejects
Round out your Valentine's Day with comedy from Sophia Hatz, Mikey Pullman, Cara Rosellini, Huynx, Ashley Gutermuth, and host Duante Barnett.
Palace Theatre & Art Bar (Georgetown)
- Friend Zone
No date? No problem. Grab a friend and delight in drink specials, a photo booth, tunes from DJ Illvestor, and responsibly sourced candy hearts and roses.
Fog Room (Downtown)
- A Funny Valentine
You needn't be married, in a relationship, or even looking for a date to drink beer and enjoy top-notch jokes from three Seattle comedians.
Bad Jimmy's Brewing Co. (Ballard)
- Heart-Shaped Box
Morgue Anne and her saucy friends will fete V-Day with acts about the heartwarming—and aggravating—aspects of romance.
Rendezvous (Belltown)
- Just a Phase: A QT/POC (Mostly Comedy) Variety Show
Stephanie Nam's periodic stand-up showcases feature local up-and-comers who are traditionally underrepresented in comedy. This time, comics and performers Howie Echo-Hawk, Alyssa Yeoman, Christina Nguyen, and Elvis Bello will dish out their best Valentine's Day material.
Rendezvous (Belltown)
- Love is in the Hair: Glam Metal Burlesque
Dorathy Daggers will preside over this night of hair metal-themed erotic dance, starring some talented Seattle regulars plus special Portland guests Christy Jade and Jaxin Ryan.
Highline (Capitol Hill)
- Millennium Age Hosts Silent Party Seattle: R&B Wars — Valentine's Edition
Three R&B DJs will compete for your love and affection by bumping Trey Songz, Rihanna, and more at this silent disco.
Contour (Pioneer Square)
- Pop Secret: Luca Lush
Brooklyn-based genre-bending DJ Luca Lush will be right at home at this edition of Pop Secret, the dance party for musically indecisive party people.
Q Nightclub (Capitol Hill)
- Pr0n 4 Freakz 2020
Saira Barbaric and Alistair Fyrn, founders of the porn production company ScumTrust, will kick off their second annual series of genderqueer/trans erotic films on Valentine's Day, making the Forum an inviting and inclusive hangout for LGBTQ+ smut enthusiasts. The aim of ScumTrust—apart from making their audiences feel hot and bothered through depictions of the "gritty parts of sex, life and pleasure"—is to celebrate all bodies and destigmatize sex work and sensual performance. Before the screening, shop a witchy market and socialize, and stay on after the show for a Q&A with the creators. JOULE ZELMAN
Northwest Film Forum (Capitol Hill)
- Spesh, Dyed, All Hits
Enthralled with British indie rock and the short-lived "baggy" movement of the late-1980s/early-1990s, Seattle's Spesh sound like they're ready to be signed by Creation, the legendary label that released so many definitive shoegaze and Britpop records. Formerly of pop-punk faves Boyfriends, singer Michael McKinney channels charismatic English vocalists such as the Stone Roses' Ian Brown, Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder, and Adorable's Pete Fijalkowski. Spesh's debut album on Killroom, Famous World, abounds with beguiling, buoyant songs that chime with a muted optimism and ingratiate themselves within seconds. I don't wanna jinx them, but I predict Spesh's sly, melodious rock will be much bigger this year. LEILANI POLK
Belltown Yacht Club (Belltown)
- Take A Little Pizza My Heart Valentine's Day Jubilee Dance Party!
Inhale cheesy slices and groove to tunes from Dance Church DJs until the wee hours. Donations will benefit Jubilee Women's Center.
Dino’s Tomato Pie (Capitol Hill)
- Tyra Sanchez: Fatal Attraction
Tyra Sanchez, who won the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race, will headline this extra-sexy Valentine's Day show alongside resident MX queens and DJ Nitty Gritty.
Queer Bar (Capitol Hill)
- Valentine's Day Dance Party with Grace Love, Reset, DJ Riz, & DJ Almond Brown!
Board a stationary train car for a dance party DJ'd by soul sensation Grace Love, Riz Rollins (KEXP), and Almond Brown for a funky Valentine's Day.
Orient Express (Sodo)
- Valentine's Day IPA Release with Two Beers
The good folks of Full Throttle Bottles do not care if you do or do not have a valentine, so long as you like hoppy brews. They'll release Two Beers Brewing's newest unbranded IPA, the Arcana Lupula.
Full Throttle Bottles (Georgetown)
- Valentine's Day Paint Dance Party
Be you hitched or unspoken for, you're invited to treat your fellow party people as human canvases and enjoy fancy chocolates, sodas, and microbrews.
Gasworks Gallery (Wallingford)
- Valentine's Day with Eric Blu and the Soul Revue, Planet Fly, Occlusions
Eric Blu's sound is a return to classic soul with an emphasis on heavy bass lines, a turn at clever storytelling, and a full set of horns, flutes, strings, and percussion to back up his work. The 11-piece group will be joined by unhurried, nostalgic funk band Planet Fly and electronic duo Occlusions.
Lo-Fi Performance Gallery (Eastlake)
- Valentines Day with Whitney Mongé & Ethan Tucker
Local alternative soul artist—and former Seattle busker—Whitney Mongé will fill your eardrums with a voice that Stranger contributor Andrew Hamlin once called "understated but emphatic" with special guest Ethan Tucker.
Hard Rock Cafe (Downtown)
- VibeSquaD | Mark Starr, DEEP N BASS x Uniting Souls
Appeal to the whims of your EDM-loving valentine (or your Galentine, or yourself) at this two-room DJ dance party. DJs VibeSquaD, GriffinGrrl, Korra the Kid, and Rob Noble will take over the Deep N Bass stage while Mark Starr, Erin O’Connor, Tait Modern, and Ramiro fill up the Uniting Souls stage.
Monkey Loft (Downtown)
- Your Funny Valentine
Prefer laughs to amorous corniness? You'll be in excellent hands with JR Berard, fiery-souled Mary Lou Gamba, and serene "mustache wizard" Emmett Montgomery. Just be sure to wear warm clothes and maybe bring a snuggle buddy, as this show will take place in the beer garden. There'll be food from Cycle Dogs and Mean Sandwich if you get peckish.
Peddler Brewing Company (Ballard)
FRIDAY-SATURDAYFREE-FOR-ALL
- The Blue Show: Adults-Only Improv Comedy
Improvisers have been saving up their dirtiest material for the Blue Show, an emphatically adults-only improv comedy night that happens just once a month. It's attracted celebrity guests Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, so it should be good enough for you and your Valentine's Day companions.
Atlas Theatre (Fremont)
- Comedy of Love 2020
Make your Valentine's Day spontaneous and silly at this show inspired by your loves, lusts, and romantic mishaps.
Unexpected Productions' Market Theater (Downtown)
- Dark Violet Productions Presents: 'Apocalipstick'
Valentine's Day doesn't have to be about romantic love, but the abundance of heart-shaped confetti and couples' deals this time of year can be tough if you're dealing with a broken heart. For a refreshing change of pace, head to this burlesque show with Texas collective Dark Violet Productions, Toronto's Zyra Lee Vanity, local performers from Mod Carousel, and others.
Columbia City Theater (Columbia City)
FRIDAY-SUNDAYHEARTBREAK & ANTI V-DAY
FREE-FOR-ALL
- Anti Couture: Anti Romantic
See vibrant, one-of-a-kind embroidered clothing items by anti-couture (and, for this occasion, anti-Valentine's Day) artist India Spence.
Virago Gallery (Capitol Hill)
- Noir City 2020
Charles Mudede has written, "If you love film noir, then you must love the Noir City festival, which will feature a number of known and less known movies in this genre that has lots of spiderlike women, lots of long knives, lots of rooms with dark curtains, lots of faces of the fallen, and lots of existential twists and turns." All of these will be delivered at the 2020 edition, which will focus on dark crime cinema from outside the US (perfect for anyone looking to rebel against Valentine's Day rom-com norms): The Beast Must Die and The Black Vampire (an adaptation of Fritz Lang's M) from Argentina, Panic and Finger Man from France, A Colt Is My Passport and Branded to Kill from Japan, Victim (on 35mm!) from Britain, and many more.
SIFF Cinema Egyptian (Capitol Hill)
- Super Genius Valentine's Event
Got a matching tattoo in mind with your best friend/lover/spouse/etc.? Get them done at this flash ink event. (You can also get one just for yourself.)
Super Genius Tattoo (Capitol Hill)
SATURDAYANIMALS/PETS
GALENTINE'S DAY
- Puppy Love
Get a caricature drawing of you and your four-legged valentines and meet adoptable dogs from Emerald City Rescue.
Lowercase Brewing (Georgetown)
HEARTBREAK & ANTI V-DAY
- Galentine's Brunch & Beauty Event
Scoop up some new beauty products with your friends at this boozy brunch event boasting killer views of the city. For some extra pampering, get mini-facials, B-12 shots, and lash sets from Strictly Lashes.
The Nest (Downtown)
- Anti-Valentine's Day Wine Dinner
If you "season your relationships with a pinch of bitterness and a touch of anger" and are looking for a more cynical Valentine's Day meal, try this "Anti-Valentine's Day" dinner the day after the holiday for a four-course meal with dishes like cumin seed and fig tomato soup and duck confit with sour cherry and port reduction, plus wine pairings.
Locus Wines Tasting Room (Pioneer Square)
- BollyGrooves Presents: The BreakUp Party
Feeling bummed out by displays of romantic love but don't want to stay home on Valentine's Day weekend? DJs Aanshul and Tamm will come through with Bollywood and Top 40 hits just for you. If you are looking for a date, colored bracelets will differentiate people's relationship statuses.
Hard Rock Cafe (Downtown)
SINGLES
- Love Leftovers with Dave Hates Chico and Friends
Local rock quartet Dave Hates Chico will sing songs about both heartbreak and heart repair.
Ballard Brothers Seafood and Burgers (Ballard)
FREE-FOR-ALL
- Valentine’s Speed Dating
Dyke March Speed Dating will host this queer speed-dating event.
The Swallow (White Center)
- Alexander's Hope Valentine's Day Dash
Grab your lovers, running buddies, and pets for this 5K run/walk the day after Valentine's Day.
Heritage Park (Kirkland)
- Dark Romances: Bleeding Hearts
Bring a date (or just a bud) who appreciates sleaze, dominatrixes, bloodthirsty hamsters, sexy ghosts, and brain-sucking monsters to this $2 VHS screening of some Valentine's Day-worthy short films, courtesy of Scarecrow Video.
Grand Illusion (University District)
- Deep Affection: Multimedia Anti Valentine's Day Art Show
These multimedia artworks by members of the Hiawatha Art Club defy the patriarchy and traditional idea of romantic love. Check them out, have some drinks, and do some dancing.
Artspace Hiawatha Lofts (Central District)
- Hedonism and Hearts
Sinful Sisters Productions will cater to the less conventional side of Valentine's Day with a variety show celebrating "a love that’s there for you, even when romantic love has abandoned you and stepped on your heart with stiletto shoes." Performers include Maysun Ryia, Steven Chith, Tiphany Starr, Just Sage, Savannah Demers, Kat, Mercury Divine, Whisper DeCorvo, Taryn Luce, Betty Fish, and many others.
Rendezvous (Belltown)
- Jet City Roller Derby Valentine's Hangover Double Header
Watch Jet City roller girls kick ass in the rink at this post-Valentine's Day bout. You can watch from the safety of a beer garden (if you're over 21+, duh).
Edmonds Community College (Edmonds)
SUNDAYGALENTINE'S DAY
- Beer Barre for Galentine's Day at Elysian Brewing
Do barre in a bar with your best friends, then stay around afterward to drink beer.
Elysian Taproom (Georgetown)
WEDNESDAYGALENTINE'S DAY
HEARTBREAK & ANTI V-DAY
Make cute paper flowers and chat with fellow professional ladies (maybe your next Galentine?) at this workshop.
The Riveter (Capitol Hill)
Milk your lovesick sadness for all it's worth at this pre-Valentine's Day dance party with DJs Mama K, Five Times, and Plain Slice.
Revolver Bar (Capitol Hill)
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAYSINGLES
Deejayhershe will spin tunes to get you in the flirting mood at this singles night. February 13 is an LGBTQ+ night.
Hotel Sorrento (First Hill)
WENESDAY-FRIDAYFREE-FOR-ALL
Gobble up delicate cakes in flavors like Green Tea and Earl Grey Mille Crêpes, plus Valentine's Day specials like Framboise au Chocolat Hearts, while they last. Everyone likes cakes, right?
Resonance at SOMA Towers (Bellevue)
THURSDAYANIMALS/PETS
GALENTINE'S DAY
Make the kitty cats of Seattle Area Feline Rescue your valentines by raising money for their wellbeing with a night of trivia and beer.
Flying Bike Cooperative Brewery (Greenwood)
Beer lovers can celebrate Galentine's Day by sipping a delicious oatmeal milk stout brewed by the women of Beer Necessities Seattle.
Outer Planet Craft Brewing (Capitol Hill)
Womxn in Bumbershoot present a night of tunes and friendship featuring local singer-songwriter Kate Dinsmore, Leah T, soulful jazz group Marina and the Dreamboats, and Claire Michelle.
Conor Byrne (Ballard)
At this rambunctious dance party in honor of this love-filled (or stiletto- and broken-bottles-filled) holiday, dance on your own or with your friends and lovers as resident Barboza DJs play the best tracks from Swedish pop star Robyn's 2018 album Honey, as well as her classic hits like "Call Your Girlfriend," "With Every Heart Beat," "Hang with Me," and the titular smash "Dancing on My Own."
Barboza (Capitol Hill)
Gather your best gals for a night of games that Leslie Knope would surely approve of, including "fun physical challenges," trivia, bingo (bearing such prizes as a free dinner at Canlis), and plenty of bubbly, cocktails, and sweets.
The Collective (South Lake Union)
Shop for sports bras, running shoes, and other sleek gear with your running buddies/Galentines.
Brooks Trailhead (Fremont)
Geeky gals, take note: This Dungeons & Dragons extravaganza complete with pre-generated characters is a great opportunity to make new friends (or to spend some quality time with your RPG-loving BFF).
Rooftop Brewing Company (Interbay)
Do Leslie Knope proud by rallying a group of your best friends and tasting six wines together. Treats from Alexandra's Macarons will also be available for purchase.
Sound & Fog Coffee / Wine Bar / Beer (West Seattle)
HEARTBREAK & ANTI V-DAY
As Leslie Knope described it, Galentine's Day is "like Lilith Fair without the angst." This painting and drinking night for pals will provide just that. No artistic experience required.
Heart Gallery Paint and Sip (Burien)
These artists embrace the time around Valentine's Day as a chance to wallow in heartbreak, loneliness, and sadness. Achieve some colorful catharsis through visual art by Lamb, DK Pan, Chelsie Kirkey, Timothy Rysdyke, Amanda Manitach, and Sarah Paul Ocampo, plus pop-up performances by Ocampo, MistyDawn Forester, Matt Bishop, Kaylee Cole, and MANiCA.
The Factory (Capitol Hill)
SINGLES
At this Valentine's edition of the long-running Spin the Bottle variety show, comics, musicians, burlesque dancers, and drag artists will set out to prove love's deceptive nature. The organizers write, "Single people: Don't bring a date. Couples: Divorce lawyers will be present to give advice." This night will feature Howie Echo-Hawk, "Love is a Lie Weather Correspondent" Stéphanie Nam, Dan Hurwitz, Issa Man, Sin de la Rosa, Hailey Tayathy, and Mitch Mitchell.
Annex Theatre (Capitol Hill)
Dance to salsa, cumbia, and more Latinx beats with your friends and lovers at this fundraiser for Latinx LGBTQ+ advocacy organization Somos Seattle. Tickets to the early show include a drink ticket and access to a taco bar.
Capitol Club (Capitol Hill)
FREE-FOR-ALL
Pansexual date seekers can chat up potential Valentine's Day companions and dance to live music from local dream-pop sweethearts Sundae Crush, plus DJ Candy Cowgirl.
Sonic Boom Records (Ballard)
When it comes to sex, gender, and parenting, plants are way more evolved than humans and most other animals. Learn about double fertilization, parasite offspring, hermaphroditic flowers, and cleistogamy (the process of self-fertilization in flowers) with University of Washington Plant Molecular Biologist Orlando de Lange.
Ada's Technical Books (Capitol Hill)
Watch Mx. Pucks A'Plenty, Isabella L. Price, Ava D'Jor, Briq House, Taqueet$!, and fellow incredible babes cavort and strip to the tunes of Janet Jackson at this single-friendly, queer-friendly pre-V-Day bash.
Odd Fellows West Hall (Capitol Hill)
At this "romantic" edition of the Synprov Corps's trippy, improvised ambient music night, the morphing electronic music collective will accompany a kaleidoscope of love-related images from B-movies.
Re-Bar (Downtown)
This pop-up gallery will return to showcase an array of art and hand-crafted wares by queer artists and makers from the Seattle area.
Scream Seattle (Capitol Hill)
THURSDAY-FRIDAYFREE-FOR-ALL
Round up your friends, lovers, and pets for a host of sweet activities around the Junction, including chocolate beer (and actual chocolate) at the Beer Junction, a Golden Ticket contest, a chocolate tasting at CAPERS, and a natural wine tasting at Sound & Fog Coffee / Wine Bar / Beer.
West Seattle Junction (West Seattle)
THURSDAY-SUNDAYGALENTINE'S DAY
The cozy Madrona wine bar and bottle shop will have food and drink specials all weekend and sparkling wine specials on Thursday for your Galentine's Day celebration.
Bottlehouse (Madrona)
THURSDAY-NEXT MONTHHEARTBREAK & ANTI V-DAY
Cheer up your wintry heart with pieces by interactive assemblage artist Dominique Nick, scientist and visual projection artist Simon Winder, performance artist Krista Lee Wolfe (who also curated), and many others interested in the crossroads of science and art. At the opening reception on Thursday, see special performances, groove to beats by "Seattle Hip-Hop's elder statesman" Specs Wizard, hear music by Nick's Quartettettet Tet, and shop for V-Day gifts and cards.
Vermillion (Capitol Hill)
FRIDAYANIMALS/PETS
Treat your most loyal companion to some Valentine's Day goodies and a cute bandana from Brewdogs Grits & Biscuit while you sip a winter warmer made with Carolina Reaper and salted caramel porter.
Floating Bridge Brewing (University District)