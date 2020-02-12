There are so many different kinds of love, but the romantic variety tends to get the most fanfare around Valentine's Day (you can thank Chaucer for that). Luckily, February 14 is getting more inclusive every year, from the popularization of Galentine's Day, courtesy of Parks & Recreation's Leslie Knope ("It's like Lilith Fair, minus the angst"), to irreverent anti-Valentine's Day celebrations that play to the holiday's polar opposites (e.g. slasher movie marathons). This year is no different—for everyone looking to partake who doesn't have a long-term partner or a steady date, there are tons of options. We've rounded them all up below, whether you're single and ready to mingle (try Pansexual Speed-Dating at Sonic Boom), you're nursing a broken heart (check out the Heartbreak Science Fair), or you want to spend time with your best friend (like at a Bingo Soiree), even if that friend is your dog (look to Puppy Love at Floating Bridge Brewing). For the full shebang, check out our complete Valentine's Day calendar.

WEDNESDAY

Crafty Networking: Galentine's Day Paper Flowers Edition

Make cute paper flowers and chat with fellow professional ladies (maybe your next Galentine?) at this workshop.

The Riveter (Capitol Hill)

RGMP Presents Cupid's Sorrow II

Milk your lovesick sadness for all it's worth at this pre-Valentine's Day dance party with DJs Mama K, Five Times, and Plain Slice.

Revolver Bar (Capitol Hill)

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

Calling All Singles: Rendezvous at Hotel Sorrento

Deejayhershe will spin tunes to get you in the flirting mood at this singles night. February 13 is an LGBTQ+ night.

Hotel Sorrento (First Hill)

WENESDAY-FRIDAY

Lady M Seattle-Bellevue Valentine's Day Pop-Up

Gobble up delicate cakes in flavors like Green Tea and Earl Grey Mille Crêpes, plus Valentine's Day specials like Framboise au Chocolat Hearts, while they last. Everyone likes cakes, right?

Resonance at SOMA Towers (Bellevue)

THURSDAY

For the Love of Cats: Trivia & Pint Night Benefiting SAFe Rescue

Make the kitty cats of Seattle Area Feline Rescue your valentines by raising money for their wellbeing with a night of trivia and beer.

Flying Bike Cooperative Brewery (Greenwood)

Beer Necessities / Outer Planet Collab Beer Release

Beer lovers can celebrate Galentine's Day by sipping a delicious oatmeal milk stout brewed by the women of Beer Necessities Seattle.

Outer Planet Craft Brewing (Capitol Hill)

Bummershoot 2020 - Galentine's Day

Womxn in Bumbershoot present a night of tunes and friendship featuring local singer-songwriter Kate Dinsmore, Leah T, soulful jazz group Marina and the Dreamboats, and Claire Michelle.

Conor Byrne (Ballard)

Dancing on My Own

At this rambunctious dance party in honor of this love-filled (or stiletto- and broken-bottles-filled) holiday, dance on your own or with your friends and lovers as resident Barboza DJs play the best tracks from Swedish pop star Robyn's 2018 album Honey, as well as her classic hits like "Call Your Girlfriend," "With Every Heart Beat," "Hang with Me," and the titular smash "Dancing on My Own."

Barboza (Capitol Hill)

Galentine's Day - Bingo Soiree

Gather your best gals for a night of games that Leslie Knope would surely approve of, including "fun physical challenges," trivia, bingo (bearing such prizes as a free dinner at Canlis), and plenty of bubbly, cocktails, and sweets.

The Collective (South Lake Union)

Galentine's Day Ladies' Night

Shop for sports bras, running shoes, and other sleek gear with your running buddies/Galentines.

Brooks Trailhead (Fremont)

Galentine's Day with Emerald City Game Masters Guild

Geeky gals, take note: This Dungeons & Dragons extravaganza complete with pre-generated characters is a great opportunity to make new friends (or to spend some quality time with your RPG-loving BFF).

Rooftop Brewing Company (Interbay)

Galentine's Wine Tasting with Special Guest Alexandra's Macarons

Do Leslie Knope proud by rallying a group of your best friends and tasting six wines together. Treats from Alexandra's Macarons will also be available for purchase.

Sound & Fog Coffee / Wine Bar / Beer (West Seattle)

Heart Gallery Galentine's Day

As Leslie Knope described it, Galentine's Day is "like Lilith Fair without the angst." This painting and drinking night for pals will provide just that. No artistic experience required.

Heart Gallery Paint and Sip (Burien)

Big Little Cry

These artists embrace the time around Valentine's Day as a chance to wallow in heartbreak, loneliness, and sadness. Achieve some colorful catharsis through visual art by Lamb, DK Pan, Chelsie Kirkey, Timothy Rysdyke, Amanda Manitach, and Sarah Paul Ocampo, plus pop-up performances by Ocampo, MistyDawn Forester, Matt Bishop, Kaylee Cole, and MANiCA.

The Factory (Capitol Hill)

Spin the Bottle: Love Is a Lie

At this Valentine's edition of the long-running Spin the Bottle variety show, comics, musicians, burlesque dancers, and drag artists will set out to prove love's deceptive nature. The organizers write, "Single people: Don't bring a date. Couples: Divorce lawyers will be present to give advice." This night will feature Howie Echo-Hawk, "Love is a Lie Weather Correspondent" Stéphanie Nam, Dan Hurwitz, Issa Man, Sin de la Rosa, Hailey Tayathy, and Mitch Mitchell.

Annex Theatre (Capitol Hill)

Single, Bilingual, Let's Mingle - Show & Party

Dance to salsa, cumbia, and more Latinx beats with your friends and lovers at this fundraiser for Latinx LGBTQ+ advocacy organization Somos Seattle. Tickets to the early show include a drink ticket and access to a taco bar.

Capitol Club (Capitol Hill)

Sundaeting - Pansexual Speed Dating & Sundae Crush Performance

Pansexual date seekers can chat up potential Valentine's Day companions and dance to live music from local dream-pop sweethearts Sundae Crush, plus DJ Candy Cowgirl.

Sonic Boom Records (Ballard)

Bedroom Botany: What Plants Can Teach Us About Sex

When it comes to sex, gender, and parenting, plants are way more evolved than humans and most other animals. Learn about double fertilization, parasite offspring, hermaphroditic flowers, and cleistogamy (the process of self-fertilization in flowers) with University of Washington Plant Molecular Biologist Orlando de Lange.

Ada's Technical Books (Capitol Hill)

It's All For You: A Janet Jackson Revue

Watch Mx. Pucks A'Plenty, Isabella L. Price, Ava D'Jor, Briq House, Taqueet$!, and fellow incredible babes cavort and strip to the tunes of Janet Jackson at this single-friendly, queer-friendly pre-V-Day bash.

Odd Fellows West Hall (Capitol Hill)

Monster Planet 10.WDE: Worst Date Ever: chapter ei8ht

At this "romantic" edition of the Synprov Corps's trippy, improvised ambient music night, the morphing electronic music collective will accompany a kaleidoscope of love-related images from B-movies.

Re-Bar (Downtown)

Scream for Queer Art Love Market

This pop-up gallery will return to showcase an array of art and hand-crafted wares by queer artists and makers from the Seattle area.

Scream Seattle (Capitol Hill)

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Valentines in the Junction

Round up your friends, lovers, and pets for a host of sweet activities around the Junction, including chocolate beer (and actual chocolate) at the Beer Junction, a Golden Ticket contest, a chocolate tasting at CAPERS, and a natural wine tasting at Sound & Fog Coffee / Wine Bar / Beer.

West Seattle Junction (West Seattle)

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Bottlehouse St. Valentine's Weekend and Galentine's Day

The cozy Madrona wine bar and bottle shop will have food and drink specials all weekend and sparkling wine specials on Thursday for your Galentine's Day celebration.

Bottlehouse (Madrona)

THURSDAY-NEXT MONTH

Heartbreak Science Fair

Cheer up your wintry heart with pieces by interactive assemblage artist Dominique Nick, scientist and visual projection artist Simon Winder, performance artist Krista Lee Wolfe (who also curated), and many others interested in the crossroads of science and art. At the opening reception on Thursday, see special performances, groove to beats by "Seattle Hip-Hop's elder statesman" Specs Wizard, hear music by Nick's Quartettettet Tet, and shop for V-Day gifts and cards.

Vermillion (Capitol Hill)

FRIDAY