The Top Seven Things to See at the February 2020 Capitol Hill Art Walk Yarn Art, Nerdy Heartbreak, Sexy Boys, and Other Critics' Picks

Camp Funtime is just one playfully unsettling work in the All the Things group exhibition. Roq la Rue Gallery Tasha Kusama'sis just one playfully unsettling work in thegroup exhibition.

Every second Thursday, rain or shine, the streets of Capitol Hill are filled with tipsy art lovers checking out galleries and special events for Capitol Hill Art Walk. On our Capitol Hill Art Walk calendar, you'll find a bunch of great options for the February 13 (Valentine's!) edition. But, below, we've compiled our critics' picks—the new shows you shouldn't miss, like the group installation All the Things. Follow the links for more details and images, and check out our complete visual art calendar for even more events, including the shows still on view from the Pioneer Square Art Walk.

All the Things

Roq la Rue is always worth a stop if you're craving something fanciful, surreal, magical, witty, and kitschy. See very disparate work by Ben Ashton, Hydeon, Colin Chillag, Camille Rose Garcia, Tasha Kusama, El Gato Chimney, Kai Carpenter, Adam Alaniz, and Amy Guidry.

Roq la Rue

Big Little Cry

These artists embrace the time around Valentine's Day as a chance to wallow in heartbreak, loneliness, and sadness. Achieve some colorful catharsis through visual art by Lamb, DK Pan, Chelsie Kirkey, Timothy Rysdyke, Amanda Manitach, and Sarah Paul Ocampo, plus pop-up performances by Ocampo, MistyDawn Forester, Matt Bishop, Kaylee Cole, and MANiCA.

The Factory

Geoffrey Redd

Redd hammers nails into wood, then uses the resulting structure to weave pretty pictures out of yarn. His work is technically accomplished and unafraid of kitsch: His Instagram reveals such designs as a unicorn fighting a shark, a rampaging tiger chasing cranes, and cute dogs and cats.

Sugar Hill

Heartbreak Science Fair

Cheer up your wintry heart with pieces by interactive assemblage artist Dominique Nick, scientist and visual projection artist Simon Winder, performance artist Krista Lee Wolfe (who also curated), and many others interested in the crossroads of science and art. At the opening reception tonight, see special performances, groove to beats by "Seattle Hip-Hop's elder statesman" Specs Wizard, hear music by Nick's Quartettettet Tet, and shop for V-Day gifts and cards.

Vermillion

Kerstin Graudins

This prolific, punky artist works in painting, bronze and glass sculpture, installation, print, and more. At the lesbian bar, she'll show two prints made with artist and filmmaker Clyde Petersen, plus a self-portrait and some prints inspired by the local nightlife celebrity Adé.

Wildrose

Marcus Wilson: Drummer Boys

Marcus Wilson, former manager of Pony, current manager of Swallow, and member of the Ononos band, creates mixed-media prints and paintings celebrate the male body and queer BDSM in this homage to Drummer Magazine, a wildly popular gay leather periodical that originated in the '70s.

Doghouse Leathers

Morgan Welch and Donal Murphy

Morgan Welch shows detailed, high-contrast pen-and-ink drawings of city landscapes from her past and present places of residence, while Donal Murphy, in a mixed media exhibition called An Alphabet, reveals how "our environment is trying to communicate with us by presenting us with these shapes which we must try to interpret or decipher."

By Others