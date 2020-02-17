The 57 Best Things To Do in Seattle This Week: February 17-23, 2020 Solo: A Festival of Dance, the Seattle Food & Wine Experience, and More Arts & Culture Critics' Picks

Expect a good mix of local and national dancers—including Jade Solomon Curtis, pictured—at Solo: A Festival of Dance , which will take over On the Boards this weekend.

Our music critics have already chosen the 43 best music shows this week, but now it's our arts & culture critics' turn to recommend the best events in their areas of expertise. Here are their picks in every genre—from the Seattle Food & Wine Experience to the El-Salomons Comedy Tour, and from a reading with Gish Jen to the Alki Winter Beer & Food Truck Festival. See them all below, and find even more events on our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar.

Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday

MONDAY

Jo Koy

The famed comedian brings his set from the Just Kidding tour to the Pacific Northwest. Koy's jokes and observational humor have won him accolades around the world, making him one of the most in-demand stand-up comics working today.

Judah Friedlander: Future President Tour

Gaining national recognition through his role on the already-a-classic show 30 Rock, Friedlander's distinctive trucker hat has been joining him on stage since the early ’90s. He’s been making challenging and off-putting jokes that may have divided audiences, but they also have ingratiated him to much of the comic elite. NICK ZURKO

Rally in Washington with Bernie Sanders & Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be in Washington with Rep. Pramila Jayapal, as his campaign continues to surge forward following a big win in the New Hampshire primary.

Author Talk: Vegetable Kingdom with Bryant Terry

A January 24 Washington Post article noted that eight percent of African American adults consider themselves vegans—the highest among all demographic groups in the US. (According to a 2016 survey by Pew Research Center, only three percent of Americans overall identify as vegans.) Black vegan eco-chef and food justice activist Bryant Terry is among veganism’s strongest advocates and is working on increasing that number one fantastic cookbook at a time, including 2014’s Afro-Vegan: Farm-Fresh African, Caribbean, and Southern Flavors Remixed (which Bon Appétit praised as one of the best vegetarian cookbooks of all time; it also helped him earn a James Beard Foundation Leadership Award in 2015). He’s got a new book out, Vegetable Kingdom: The Abundant World of Vegan Recipes, and he’ll be appearing for a cookbook signing and talk with local chef and instructor Tarik Abdullah. LEILANI POLK

Seattle Cake Con & Dessert Showcase

Finally, a convention centered on towering frosted confections! But that's not all: Seattle Cake Con will also showcase ice cream, chocolate, macarons, doughnuts, and other sweets. In addition to tasting a plethora of sugary delights, attendees can enter decorating competitions, take in live demonstrations, and chat with experts of various dessert disciplines. JULIANNE BELL

Bon Appétit: The Julia Child Show

Strolling through the Smithsonian Museum one afternoon, I stumbled upon a full replica of Julia Child's kitchen. I walked in because I had recently finished watching some classic episodes of The French Chef, including her infamous lobster show. "You have to cut him right here," Child says as she sticks her knife into the lobster's neck, "where all of his brains and hearts and feelings are." Genius. Anyway, in the Smithsonian exhibit, I saw a picture of Child bent over a counter in a small French kitchen. On the placard next to the photo was a quote from the famously tall chef: "When I get my own kitchen, I'm going to build the counters up to my waist. I'm through with this French pygmy bullshit!" If you haven't figured it out yet, Child is one of the greatest and funniest people ever to wield an eight-inch knife. In this light opera, a shade of the chef will crack you up while also making a chocolate cake. A serving of cake is included in the ticket price. RICH SMITH

MONDAY-THURSDAY

Noir City 2020

Charles Mudede has written, "If you love film noir, then you must love the Noir City festival, which will feature a number of known and less known movies in this genre that has lots of spiderlike women, lots of long knives, lots of rooms with dark curtains, lots of faces of the fallen, and lots of existential twists and turns." All of these will be delivered at the 2020 edition, which will focus on dark crime cinema from outside the US: Victim (on 35mm!) from Britain, The Housemaid from South Korea, and many more.

MONDAY & THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Grupo Corpo

Brazilian dance company Grupo Corpo, known for their extensive international tours, will present two pieces pairing classical ballet with Latin dance: the baroque Bach and the poetry- and religion-tinged Gira.

Our Country's Good

Timberlake Wertenbaker's play, staged here by Strawberry Theatre Workshop, depicts a group of convicts in 18th-century New South Wales who are encouraged by British Navy officers to put on George Farquhar's restoration comedy The Recruiting Officer. In the words of the Workshop, the play is especially relevant to the current day, because "The United States incarcerates more people than any country in the world; the US constitutes 4% of the world population, but keeps 22% of the world's prisoners behind bars. Many prison inmates haven't been convicted of anything—they are jailed awaiting trial or a hearing on their immigration status."

ALL WEEK

Li'l Woody's Burger Month

As part of their yearly Burger Month collaboration, Li'l Woody's has assembled a crack lineup of four local chefs to each create their weekly burger specials for February. This week features the Puerto Rican-inspired "Boricua Burger" with two picadillo patties, Sazon, plantain chips, and sauce from chef Eric Rivera of Addo (Mon) and the "Homersapien" with a lamb patty, chanterelle mushrooms, whipped garlic, zaatar-spiced Tim's potato chips, and date ketchup from chef Logan Cox of Homer (Tues-Sun).

Jite Agbro: Deserving

Jite Agbro is concerned with what you’re wearing. Well, okay, maybe not exactly with what you’re wearing right now, but more with how what we wear and how we wear it is an expression of our “projected narratives and our authentic selves.” JASMYNE KEIMIG

Closing Sunday

TUESDAY

An Evening With Stormy Daniels

Adult film star, writer, director, and Trump-defier Stormy Daniels will flex her talent for comedy.

2020 StarChefs Seattle Rising Stars Tasting Gala & Awards Ceremony

StarChefs' Rising Stars Awards recognizes up-and-coming culinary luminaries. This year, the restaurant industry magazine will bring its awards ceremony and gala to Seattle to showcase some of the best chefs working in our city today, with 16 different dishes, 16 wine pairings, and two signature cocktails. Some of the dishes I'm most excited about: squid ink noodles from Melissa Miranda of Musang, pork tacos with habanero salsa and pickled red onions from Ricardo Valdes of El Xolo and Raiz, braised Wagyu short ribs from Maximillian Petty of Eden Hill, fried and vinegar-marinated smelt fish from Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi, and scallops with verjus and tomatillo from Amber Manuguid and Aaron Verzosa of Archipelago. Come hungry and ready to plunder an embarrassment of riches. JULIANNE BELL

Author Talk: Simple Fruit with Laurie Pfalzer

The debut outing from Laurie Pfalzer (formerly the pastry chef at Salish Lodge and Spa, currently an educator at PCC Markets) beckoned strongly with its cover of grilled apricots. (I have a sweet tooth that has no bounds.) Simple Fruit: Seasonal Recipes for Baking, Poaching, Sautéing, and Roasting focuses on knowing when to enjoy fruit “at its peak flavor,” and is conveniently organized seasonally, which also serves as a way of knowing what’s in season in the Pacific Northwest at any given month of the year: rhubarb and strawberries in the spring; cherries, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, marionberries, apricots, peaches, and nectarines in the summer; plums, apples, and pears in in autumn; and cranberries, select citrus, and dried fruits in the winter. Paired with Charity Burggraaf’s vibrant, beautifully composed photos of the fruits that almost jump off the page and beg to be eaten, Simple Fruit is a fine addition to any PNW-geared cookbook library. LEILANI POLK

Raphaël Liogier: Heart of Maleness

In Raphaël Liogier's Heart of Maleness, the French sociologist contends that the archetypal Prince Charming shares a disturbing number of traits with sexual predators who have made #MeToo headlines in recent years. Join him as he unpacks "the deep-seated fantasy of male dominance."

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

The Children

In this Tony Award-nominated play by Lucy Kirkwood, two retired nuclear scientists on the coast of an environmentally devastated England receive a disruptive visit from an old friend.

Disney's 'Frozen'

I’ve written in the past that I have a warm spot in my heart for Frozen, Disney's second-highest-grossing animated film, about a princess who sets out on a quest (with a group of helpful sidekicks, of course) to find her estranged older sister after said sister's icy magical powers accidentally bring eternal winter to their kingdom. Now the Tony-nominated Broadway show from Disney Theatrical Productions, directed by Michael Grandage, is coming to Seattle for an engagement that promises "sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances." Expect all those earwormy songs (including the relentlessly triumphant, hard-not-to-sing-along-and-make-dramatic-hand-gestures-to “Let It Go”), plus an expanded score that features a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. LEILANI POLK

She Loves Me

You know the story: two people who hate each other in real life are unwittingly in love with each other in a different realm. It's based on the same 1937 play, Parfumerie, that Nora Ephron's You've Got Mail was based on. In She Loves Me, which is set in the 1930s, the romantic leads are Amalia Balash (Allison Standley) and Georg Nowack (Eric Ankrim). They spar in the perfume shop where they both work and while corresponding anonymously as pen pals connected through a Lonely Hearts Club. No one is as happy as they seem in She Loves Me and everyone seems to be hiding something. Maybe love could fix all this. Through the constant hum of music that serves as the heartbeat to She Loves Me, each character gets a breath of individuality. There are no showstoppers here. Some of the characters shine, and others fade into the background, all while telling us what they yearn for, or what they think they yearn for. Mostly, that's love. NATHALIE GRAHAM

WEDNESDAY

Azure Savage: You Failed Us

A series of recent studies have shown that Seattle Public Schools have one of the worst achievement gaps between black and white students in the country, and Washington State is dead last in trying to do something about it. But cold numbers don’t often do much to spur action. That’s where Azure Savage’s new self-published oral history You Failed Us comes in. Savage, a student at Garfield High School, interviewed 40 students of color about their experiences in Seattle's schools. The book includes those interviews, plus Savage’s own reflection on the way our public schools handle race and gender in the classroom. RICH SMITH

EJ Koh: The Magical Language of Others

When EJ Koh was 15 years old, she and her brother were left in the United States when Koh's father took a job in South Korea and her mom went with him. The parents moved Koh and her 19-year old brother into a small house in Davis, California, where they more or less raised each other. Though her parents were physically absent, her mother asserted her presence in the form of two-page letters, which she sent to Koh every week. The letters are the heartbeat of Koh's memoir The Magical Language of Others, pulsing between chapters that reveal other details of Koh's life. Like any good poet, Koh uses up everything—every image returns, and every idea chimes with another, so that the book's short 200 pages contain the emotional and philosophical heft of a doorstop. RICH SMITH

History Cafe: What Bus Lines Tell Us About Seattle

In "Fecal and Philosophical Matters," one of the many poignant pieces in The Lines That Make Us: Stories from Nathan's Bus, a collection of photos and essays chronicling Vass's 12 years driving the night shift on the 7/49 bus route, Vass tells the tale of a panhandler in a wheelchair who got hit by a bag of shit tossed from the window of a BMW. When Vass pulled his bus up to the stop on Eastlake and Harvard, the panhandler asked if he could catch a ride to the Urban Rest Stop downtown to get cleaned up. Vass obliged and wheeled him onto the bus himself. The thankful passenger wept with shame and gratitude, telling Vass that four other drivers had turned him away. But Vass is just the kind of guy who will take that risk to help the powerless every time. Vass has hundreds of stories just like that one. RICH SMITH

Thom Hartmann: The Hidden War on Voting

Thom Hartmann, billed as "the most popular progressive radio host in America," will take on an urgent matter that may decide the future of the United States: low voter turnout. According to Hartmann, conservatives have employed voter suppression as a tool to keep poor people, people of color, and women from having a political say, keeping power concentrated among wealthy whites. Hartmann will lay out the sobering facts and suggest ways to fight back.

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY

The Angel in the House

During the Victorian era, Coventry Patmore wrote a poem describing the ideal wife as an "angel in the house" who lives to please her man, as it were. Nobody liked the poem at the time, but it became popular around the turn of the century, and its ideology was pervasive enough to spur Virginia Woolf to write a whole essay collection critiquing it. "Killing the Angel in the House was part of the occupation of a woman writer," she wrote. Quadruple-threat Sara Porkalob, who has built her career on a biographical trilogy about her cool family, said her love of Victorian-era literature and her passionate agreement with Woolf's takedown inspired her riff on this cursed character. Like her Dragon Cycle, The Angel in the House will serve as the first installment of a new play cycle based on "magic, the occult, revenge, blood, and sacrifice." Unlike the Dragon Cycle, the show is a thriller that looks like a murder mystery at first but ends up being something else entirely. Major reasons to be excited include local stars Ray Tagavilla and Ayo Tushinde, plus the joy of watching a writer/director exploring completely new territory. RICH SMITH

Peacock

An ambitious young man in 1920s Paris works his way up in a ritzy nightclub in Can Can's latest kitschy-glam, flesh-baring, plot-driven revue.

The Turn of the Screw

Book-It will adapt Henry James's chilling and ambiguous Victorian ghost novel about a naive governess who discovers what she perceives as evil supernatural influences trying to possess her two charges. Carol Roscoe will direct an adaptation by Rachel Atkins.

THURSDAY

The El-Salomons Comedy Tour

Bucking decades of Palestinian-Jewish conflict, comedians Eman El-Husseini and Jess Salomon have achieved a peaceful accord onstage and off. Their brilliant comedy duo, the El-Salomons, revolves around the women's marriage and the cultural and religious differences that mark their respective ethnicities. The fact that they're lesbians and El-Husseini is Muslim adds yet more layers of rebelliousness to their act. Theirs is such an unlikely scenario, it almost seems as if they got hitched in order to mine such a union's potential mother lode of humor. But no. Spoiler alert: They married for love. The El-Salomons comedy machine is running smoothly, with stand-up tours, television appearances, a comedy special out soon on Canadian streaming service Crave, and Instagram cartoons drawn by Jesse Brown that illustrate their pithily witty domestic situations. They hope to land an animated series or sitcom based on their relationship. "But our real larger motivation, obviously," Salomon says, "is a free Palestine." DAVE SEGAL

A.S. Hamrah: The Earth Dies Streaming

Politically minded film critic A.S. Hamrah (The Nation calls him "the sharp-tongued, rain-lashed drifter of American movie criticism") will come to Seattle with his new book, The Earth Dies Streaming, which features some of his best reviews.

Daniel Lavery (Ortberg): Something That May Shock and Discredit You

Slate's Dear Prudence advice columnist and founder of the uproariously funny website The Toast, Daniel Lavery is out with a new collection of essays bearing the slightly beguiling title Something That May Shock and Discredit You. Some of the chapters in this quasi-memoir lean more into the literary spoof territory he charted in Texts from Jayne Eyre, but the major theme of the book concerns the many turns of his transition narrative. Though Lavery only learned he was a trans man in his early 30s, he cites biblical stories and popular television shows as texts that offered a way to understand ideas about gender and transformation. It's hard to describe Lavery's discursiveness and wit and range in a single capsule blurb, so I'll just leave you with two essay titles that give you a sense of his energy: "Chapter Titles from the On The Nose, Po-Faced Transmasculine Memoir I Am Trying Not To Write" and "The Opposite of Baptism." RICH SMITH

Gish Jen: Politics & Possibility

For the first time in her writing career, Jen is writing not about the country's past or present but rather about its near future, a pretty plausible dystopian place called AutoAmerica. In this country, a brutal immigration policy has booted all immigrants and runaway automation has wiped out most of the workforce, splitting citizens into two groups. The Surplus, who are mostly brown and non-Christian and live on houseboats (thanks, climate change) under heavy surveillance, while the Netted enjoy good jobs on dry land. At the center of the story is a family who is fighting to save some semblance of the American dream. Grant, a former teacher, and Eleanor, a former lawyer and activist, have a kid named Gwen, who was born with a golden arm. As the family works to support Gwen's future, they face a hostile government looking to capitalize on their kid's talents—and not necessarily for the good. At her Hugo House lecture, Jen will argue, in part, that fiction allows us to imagine our future with more emotional clarity than other genres. RICH SMITH

Ann Dornfeld: Investigating Public Education

In this talk, KUOW reporter Ann Dornfeld will investigate public education.

Nick Buccola: Baldwin, Buckley, and the Debate Over Race in America

In 1965, civil rights icon James Baldwin debated on live TV with conservative critic William F. Buckley Jr. to discuss who pays for the so-called American dream (hint: people of color) and who benefits from it (hint: white people). Tonight, political scientist Nicholas Buccola will read from his book The Fire Is Upon Us, which recounts the full story of the debate.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Seattle Wine and Food Experience

This annual extravaganza of all things edible and drinkable is an ode to gluttony in three parts. First up is Comfort, a festival of “feel-good foods and crafty brews,” complete with bars for french fries, Bloody Marys, and cozy cocktails. Next, POP! Bubbles and Seafood capitalizes on the felicitous pairing of bubbles and bivalves with more than 30 sparkling wines from around the world and seafood-driven bites from 20 Seattle chefs. Finally, the Grand Tasting will showcase local and regional wines, beer, cider, spirits, and tastes from big-name Seattle chefs, with plenty of opportunities to watch demonstrations and meet artisan food producers. JULIANNE BELL

The Actors' Gang: The New Colossus

Twelve actors of diverse origins and heritage will tell the stories of their ancestors in this tribute to the strength and courage of refugees. This touring production is directed by Tim Robbins and performed by the Actors Gang, a justice-oriented Los Angeles troupe founded in 1981.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Mike Baldwin

Comedian Mike Baldwin might act like he was routinely dropped on his head as a child (and again as an adult)—in fact, he cultivates that impression with his Southern drawl, dopey grin, wide eyes, and relatively mild, profanity-free material. But it only takes a few minutes of watching Baldwin explain in his gentle, hopeful voice that winter is the best season because cops can't pull you over for driving drunk in the snow—"It's just one big giant lane!" he enthuses—and his genius is apparent. His delivery is soft and relentless, and his jokes are both unexpected and so very obvious, which is why he appeals equally to young, rowdy drunks and older, more conservative crowds. It also helped earn him the crown of Funniest Dude at [November 2011]'s Seattle International Comedy Competition (among his passel of other nationwide comedy competition accolades). If you missed seeing Baldwin on his last tour through town, seriously: Don't miss him this time. CIENNA MADRID

Seattle Asian American Film Festival 2020

Films by and about Asian Americans are showcased at this annual festival, which always includes diverse features and short films about the rich and varied experiences of these populations, particularly in Seattle and the Northwest.

Solo: A Festival of Dance

I love solos. They hold the attention of a room like nothing else in the world of performance. They're like the cat in that old theater rule about never allowing cats onstage because it's all the audience will look at. That's because the cat, like the solo dancer, is completely unpredictable. Two dancers, even in an improv show, project a sort of ordered world. In a solo, anything can happen. If this iteration is the same as On the Boards' inaugural edition in 2018, expect a good mix of local and national dancers showcasing incredible choreography they'd have a hard time producing anywhere else—not because it's bad, but because venues rarely afford solo pieces big stages. RICH SMITH

FRIDAY

Through the Eyes of Art: A Salute to Black Comedy

In this entertaining annual Black History Month tribute to black excellence, community members, political leaders, artists, and others will explore the rich incarnations of black comedy and its role in raising awareness of social issues.

Chana Porter: The Seep

In Chana Porter's novel The Sheep, a 50-year-old trans woman witnesses an alien invasion that replaces capitalism and traditional hierarchies with the freedom of infinite possibility, which prompts our leading lady to consider the possibility of restarting her life from infancy. Join the author for a reading.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Caitlin Peluffo

Having opened for the likes of Maria Bamford, Gilbert Gottfried, Gary Gulman, and Colin Quinn, Brooklyn-based comic Caitlin Peluffo will come to Seattle with stories of tasteful nudes and other adventures.

Seattle International Dance Festival Winter Mini-fest

Once again, the Khambatta Dance Company will team up with international choreographers and dance troupes to produce two weekends of exciting performances. This year, director Cyrus Khambatta and Jaewoo Jung and Kyoung-Shin Kim from South Korea's Unplugged Bodies company will dance new and established pieces, with a different lineup each weekend. On Friday and Saturday, Unplugged Bodies' duet Two Bodies will be paired with Khambatta Dance Company's Crowd Control, which draws on the theme of protest movements around the world. The following weekend, KDC will reveal its reworked Begin. Again. from the previous festival, and Jaewoo Jung will dance his solo piece Uninhabited Island.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Ghostfish Brewing 5th Anniversary Weekend Celebration

Ghostfish Brewing Company will stretch its fifth birthday into a weekend of festivities. Come through on Friday for the release of their 5th Anniversary Doppelbock, come back on Saturday for special menu items and the release of a barrel-aged tart Saison, and, if you end up boozing too hard, roll in on Sunday for a hangover brunch.

1984​

On the subject of George Orwell’s literary masterpiece, I stand with Kristen Stewart, who was unfairly maligned for calling the book, “a love story of epic, epic, epic proportion.” Though I, too, take issue with all three deployments of the word “epic” in this context, Stewart is absolutely correct in her analysis. Sure, the book has retained its currency long after its titular date, but, for me, the intensity of its love story and the richness of its description of human sensation has always outshined the prescience of its politics. Radial Theater Project, the local troupe producing Tim Robbins's theatrical adaptation of the story, is well positioned to highlight those qualities with a fantastic cast in the cozy theater at 18th and Union. RICH SMITH

SATURDAY

The Disabled List

Seattle poets, comedians, storytellers, and other performers with disabilities (including Kayla Brown, Dan Hurwitz, and Gibran Saleem) will show off their talents.



The Art in Horror: Horror and the Director

"Prestige horror" isn't new; great directors have worked in the genre since the existence of the motion picture. Esteemed local critic Robert Horton will head this screening series of horror masterpieces, like this week's screening of Carl Theodor Dreyer's 1932 film Vampyr. Discover or revisit these classics and discuss them with your fellow movie nerds.

Alki Winter Beer & Food Truck Festival

As Special Olympics Washington attempts their annual Polar Plunge into the punishingly icy waters of Puget Sound, the Mobile Food Rodeo will provide warming sustenance for plungers and onlookers alike with plenty of food trucks, plus over 20 beers on tap.

Seattle Thorrablót 2020

The mid-winter Icelandic festival Þorrablót is filled with traditional food (like fermented shark meat), Brennivin schnapps, and music (provided here by Icelandic band Sour Balls).

Glory Hole 2D: A Drag/Art Show

Despite the racy title, this artsy drag show—featuring performance art and queer frolicking by One, Stasia Coup, Angel Baby Killkilllkill, Bitch Hazel, and Cesare—is open to an all-ages audience. Prepare your mind for some out-of-left-field antics.

Ben Moon: Denali

If you loved Ben Moon's short film Denali, which went viral in 2015 and was reviewed everywhere from Oprah Winfrey's Super Soul Sunday to Buzzfeed to The Daily Beast, you'll be glad to know that its creator, Ben Moon, has turned it into a book. Join the author for some heartfelt passages about his bond with his most loyal companion, his dog.

Frye Art Museum Community Day

Art enthusiasts of all ages are invited to explore the galleries, make art, learn fascinating facts on art tours, watch a movie from SIFF education, and hear music by Magic Key featuring Mike Fox and Seattle University violinists.

WISH_U_WERE_HERE

The Magazine of Glamorous Refusal, which celebrates the power of saying no, is launching its second issue with a one-night art expo featuring payphone booths, analog video projections by Crackpot Collective, and more fun stuff.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Charlie Parker's 'Yardbird'

Jazz icon Charlie Parker gets the operatic treatment in this Seattle Opera production of Daniel Schnyder's Yardbird, a journey through limbo by Parker, who struggles to complete his last masterpiece amidst a series of flashbacks that showcases the glorious heyday of iconic NYC jazz club Birdland, as well as the failures and victories of Parker's dynamic life.

Snow White

Two actors will portray Snow White, the evil queen, seven dwarfs, the talking mirror, and the huntsman in this ambitious children's theater production written by Greg Banks and directed by Desdemona Chiang.

SUNDAY

Seattle Black Film Festival 2020 (Bainbridge Island)

I have yet to attend a Langston Hughes African American Film Festival [ed. note: the name has changed this year] that doesn’t have an important black-directed or black-themed film that’s somehow been missed by the wider film community or is unavailable in any format—web, disk, cable, theater. CHARLES MUDEDE

Fourth Annual Dumpling Fest

My number-one craving in these cold winter months is dumplings in any and all of their forms, whether they’re xiao long bao or potato pierogi slathered in sour cream. So it’s with particular delight that I recommend this cross-cultural celebration of pillowy pockets of goodness. Tom Douglas will assemble peddlers of doughy delicacies of every persuasion—from potstickers to pelmeni—in one room, so that you can drift from station to station, stuffing their wares into your face. JULIANNE BELL

Machine House Bake Off 2020

Can't get enough Great British Bake-Off? At Machine House's "mildly competitive" monthly potluck series, watch contestants vie to turn out the best cakes, pies, breads, and loaves, judged by votes from other participants and patrons and guest "celebrity judges." Competitors can win bonus points for including Machine House brews in their bakes, and the baker with the most tokens at the end of the six months will be crowned the victor and win a $100 gift card, trophy, and custom bake-off champion apron. This week's theme is layer cakes.

Wagyu Feast

Wagyu beer will star in dishes like beef heart tartare, oxtail soup, and broquet in this four-course dinner at the upscale Italian restaurant.

12 Minutes Max at Base

This show features 12 minutes ("surprisingly quick or unfortunately long"—Rich Smith) of brand-new work from Pacific Northwest performers, who this time were chosen by curators Mario Martinez and Kathy Moore. This edition will feature such diverse acts as Melissa Sanderson "Letting Go is an Acquired Taste," based on her "recent personal history as an object of study"; Ben Gale-Schreck's feedback-loop-based "Balloonacentipede"; Sebastian Arredondo's dance "Ceremonia del Flor"; and more. Stay on after the Sunday performance for a party.