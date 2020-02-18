Where To Watch the 2020 Democratic Presidential Debates in Seattle on Wednesday, February 19 Eight Viewing Parties with Beer and/or Snacks

If the Democratic candidates want to stand out in photos, they might consider sporting more jewel tones. (Warren gets it.) DREW ANGERER / GETTY IMAGES

Before the Nevada caucuses on Saturday, the Democratic presidential candidates will gather in Las Vegas for a debate (Wed Feb 19 at 6 p.m. PST) co-hosted by NBC and MSNBC. Read on for all the places to watch Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders (who was just here), and Elizabeth Warren (who's going to be here on Saturday) over beer and snacks.

Eight Ball Cafe

Wear those Bernie socks to this debate party with the Snohomish County Democratic Socialists of America.

Everett

Friendz Cafe

Watch the debates over coffee and sandwiches at the Tukwila cafe.

Tukwila

Growler Guys

Cozy up next to your friends at the bar's giant outdoor communal table (which is covered and equipped with heat lamps) and watch the debates on a projector screen. A group discussion will follow.

Ballard

Hula Hula

Make the debates more fun by sipping discounted piña coladas and berry daiquiris and sticking around for karaoke.

Capitol Hill

McCoy's Firehouse Bar & Grill

Bloomberg supporters will find candidate camaraderie at this debate watch party.

Pioneer Square

The Riveter

Enjoy Molly Moon's ice cream and games during commercial breaks at this debate party.

Capitol Hill

Rogue Ales & Spirits

Join the 5th and 41st District Democrats for a viewing of the debates.

Issaquah

The Runaway

Watch the debates from the comfort of a vinyl booth.

Capitol Hill