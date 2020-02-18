Before the Nevada caucuses on Saturday, the Democratic presidential candidates will gather in Las Vegas for a debate (Wed Feb 19 at 6 p.m. PST) co-hosted by NBC and MSNBC. Read on for all the places to watch Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders (who was just here), and Elizabeth Warren (who's going to be here on Saturday) over beer and snacks.
Eight Ball Cafe
Wear those Bernie socks to this debate party with the Snohomish County Democratic Socialists of America.
Everett
Friendz Cafe
Watch the debates over coffee and sandwiches at the Tukwila cafe.
Tukwila
Growler Guys
Cozy up next to your friends at the bar's giant outdoor communal table (which is covered and equipped with heat lamps) and watch the debates on a projector screen. A group discussion will follow.
Ballard
Hula Hula
Make the debates more fun by sipping discounted piña coladas and berry daiquiris and sticking around for karaoke.
Capitol Hill
McCoy's Firehouse Bar & Grill
Bloomberg supporters will find candidate camaraderie at this debate watch party.
Pioneer Square
The Riveter
Enjoy Molly Moon's ice cream and games during commercial breaks at this debate party.
Capitol Hill
Rogue Ales & Spirits
Join the 5th and 41st District Democrats for a viewing of the debates.
Issaquah
The Runaway
Watch the debates from the comfort of a vinyl booth.
Capitol Hill