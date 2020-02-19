Tickets to see Bill Nye (whom Chase Burns has dubbed "the Britney Spears of science") live at the Moore this May are now on sale. He'll come to Seattle on the 40th anniversary of Mount. St. Helens's eruption. Seattle Theatre Group via Facebook
Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified

Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified

ON SALE FRIDAY
MUSIC
AJR, Quinn XCII, Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers, Ashe
Sun Aug 23 at White River Amphitheatre

Arca, Total Freedom
Tues May 12 at Neptune Theatre

Archers of Loaf
Sat July 11 at the Showbox

Bright Eyes, Lavender Diamond
Sat May 16 at Temple Theatre

Burna Boy
Mon May 18 at Showbox Sodo

Fu Manchu, Guests
Fri Aug 14 at Neumos

Jessie Reyez
Mon June 22 at the Showbox

Korn, Faith No More
Tues Aug 11 at White River Amphitheatre

Lennon Stella, Kevin Garrett
Sun June 28 at Showbox Sodo

Lewis Capaldi, Rhys Lewis
Sat July 18 at Marymoor Park

Natalie MacMaster
Mon March 16 at Neptune Theatre

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Weyes Blood
Wed Oct 14 at WaMu Theatre

Primus, Wolfmother, Battles
Fri July 24 at Marymoor Park

Purity Ring
Tues June 2 at Paramount Theatre

San Cisco
Tues June 23 at Columbia City Theatre

Stephen Malkmus, Qais Essar & the Magik Carpet
Sat June 27 at the Showbox

Tritonal
Fri April 17 at Showbox Sodo

PERFORMANCE
Violet Chachki's A Lot More Me
Fri April 24 at Neptune Theatre

READINGS & TALKS
Robert Reich: The System
Wed April 15 at Town Hall

ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
THING 2020
Aug 28-30 at Fort Worden State Park
On sale Fri March 20

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
NGHTMRE, SVDDEN DEATH, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Kompany, Wavedash, Effin
Sat March 14 at Tacoma Dome

Dom Dolla
Sat March 14 at Showbox Sodo

BENEE, Rami Wolf
Tues April 28 at Neptune Theatre

PERFORMANCE
BenDeLaCreme Is...Ready to Be Committed
May 30-June 5 at Triple Door

Bill Nye Live 2020
Sat May 16 at Moore Theatre

Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery: Two Lost Souls
Sept 15-16 at Triple Door

Kitten N' Lou
Fri July 3 at Triple Door