Buy Your Tickets to These 27 Newly Announced Seattle Events Before They Sell Out Bill Nye, Bright Eyes, and More Events on Sale the Week of Feb 20

Seattle Theatre Group via Facebook Tickets to see Bill Nye (whom Chase Burns has dubbed "the Britney Spears of science") live at the Moore this May are now on sale. He'll come to Seattle on the 40th anniversary of Mount. St. Helens's eruption.

Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified

ON SALE FRIDAY

MUSIC

AJR, Quinn XCII, Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers, Ashe

Sun Aug 23 at White River Amphitheatre

Arca, Total Freedom

Tues May 12 at Neptune Theatre

Archers of Loaf

Sat July 11 at the Showbox

Bright Eyes, Lavender Diamond

Sat May 16 at Temple Theatre

Burna Boy

Mon May 18 at Showbox Sodo

Fu Manchu, Guests

Fri Aug 14 at Neumos

Jessie Reyez

Mon June 22 at the Showbox

Korn, Faith No More

Tues Aug 11 at White River Amphitheatre

Lennon Stella, Kevin Garrett

Sun June 28 at Showbox Sodo

Lewis Capaldi, Rhys Lewis

Sat July 18 at Marymoor Park

Natalie MacMaster

Mon March 16 at Neptune Theatre

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Weyes Blood

Wed Oct 14 at WaMu Theatre

Primus, Wolfmother, Battles

Fri July 24 at Marymoor Park

Purity Ring

Tues June 2 at Paramount Theatre

San Cisco

Tues June 23 at Columbia City Theatre

Stephen Malkmus, Qais Essar & the Magik Carpet

Sat June 27 at the Showbox

Tritonal

Fri April 17 at Showbox Sodo

PERFORMANCE

Violet Chachki's A Lot More Me

Fri April 24 at Neptune Theatre

READINGS & TALKS

Robert Reich: The System

Wed April 15 at Town Hall

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

THING 2020

Aug 28-30 at Fort Worden State Park

On sale Fri March 20

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

NGHTMRE, SVDDEN DEATH, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Kompany, Wavedash, Effin

Sat March 14 at Tacoma Dome

Dom Dolla

Sat March 14 at Showbox Sodo

BENEE, Rami Wolf

Tues April 28 at Neptune Theatre

PERFORMANCE

BenDeLaCreme Is...Ready to Be Committed

May 30-June 5 at Triple Door

Bill Nye Live 2020

Sat May 16 at Moore Theatre

Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery: Two Lost Souls

Sept 15-16 at Triple Door

Kitten N' Lou

Fri July 3 at Triple Door