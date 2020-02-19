Enter to Win Tickets to See HUMP! in Tacoma! We're Giving Away Three Pairs of Tickets to the Alma Mater Shows on April 4!

HUMP! is coming to Tacoma for the first year ever (Alma Mater on April 4), and we want to send you for free!

Exciting news: This year, for the first time ever, Dan Savage's famous amateur porn film festival, HUMP!, is coming to Tacoma! Now, if you live in the South Sound, you won't have to drive all the way up to Seattle to get your dirty movie fix.

Sponsored Kremwerk 6-Year Anniversary Week Feb 20-23 DJs, dance parties & drag! Celebrate 6 years of progressive electronic music & queer culture

Even better news: We're giving away three pairs of tickets to those HUMP! screenings, which are happening April 4 at Alma Mater.

Want in? All you have to do is pick one of the following entry methods (or all three—every entry increases your odds!), which also has the very convenient side benefit of connecting you with EverOut Tacoma, our sister site that's like The Stranger's EverOut Things To Do calendar, but better (if you live in Tacoma), because it's exclusively devoted to things to do there.

To enter:

a) Make sure you've liked EverOut Tacoma on Facebook, then tag a friend in the comments of this post who you'd take with you to HUMP! Every tag counts as an extra entry.

b) Make sure you're following EverOut Tacoma on Twitter, then retweet this tweet.

OR

c) Subscribe to EverOut Tacoma's email newsletter, then email tacoma@everout.com from the email address you subscribed with to let us know you're interested in tickets!

Every method counts as an extra entry. We'll pick the winners (three in total) on Monday, March 23, and get in touch through the platform you used to enter. Each winner will get a pair of tickets to the screening time of their choice (7 or 9:30 pm).

Best of luck!