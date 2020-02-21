Panicking because you don’t know what to do this weekend and you're short on cash? Don't worry—below, find all of your options for last-minute entertainment that won't cost more than $10, ranging from Fremont's pre-Mardi Gras Petit Troll Parade to Community Day at the Frye Art Museum, and from a Full Moon Market to the opening of Tara Flores's Subtle Matter at J. Rinehart Gallery. For even more options, check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar and our list of cheap & easy things to do in Seattle all year long.
Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday
- Trivia Night: The History of Black Science Fiction
Prominent local sci-fi authors Nisi Shawl and Somaiya Daud will host this night of trivia about Afro-futurism and Black speculative fiction.
(University District, free) MUSIC
- Accidental Stuntmen, The Close Seconds
Local rockers Accidental Stuntmen and the Close Seconds will share a bill.
(Tukwila, $7)
- AzuQar: Valentines Dance Reset
Hit up your valentine from last weekend and bring them to this special edition of AzuQar, a recurring queer Latinx dance night with Latin pop tunes from DJ Lady (aka Jane Mancilla) and "southern American dance trends" from DJ Berto.
(White Center, free)
- Deadbeat Blackout, Suite Clarity, Guests
Recently formed Oly heavy rock band Deadbeat Blackout "[throw in] punk and melodic touches for flavor." They'll play their newest tracks after an opening set from Suite Clarity.
(West Seattle, $8)
- Erika Lundahl, Cape Disappointment, Modern Dancer, Prodigal Sunburn
Duwamish musician Erika Lundahl will bring her signature tapping guitar style and climate justice-focused lyrics to the U-District. She'll be joined by Cape Disappointment (aka singer-songwriter Jeffrey P. Martin), Kevin Fenwick's experimental project Modern Dancer, and Prodigal Sunburn (aka Brandon Shaver).
(University District, $5)
- False Prophet: Ritual Veil, Profit Prison, Sharlese
Everyone’s favorite sweaty basement complex Kremwerk is celebrating six years of bringing weird and world-class acts to Seattle. False Prophet will be hosting headliner Ritual Veil from Portland in the adjacent Timbre Room. The post-punk trio peddles moody, synth-heavy tracks that drip with a queer gothic sensuality ripe for the dance floor. Joining them is Seattle-based electro-punk Profit Prison, who fits the gothy, synthy vibe. And be sure to get there early, as KEXP DJ and False Prophet host Sharlese will be warming up the stage with her dark pulsating tracks. If there were ever a time to break out the leather and lace, it’s for this show. JASMYNE KEIMIG
(Downtown, $10)
- Fruit
DJ Meaty Okra will be spinning juicy hip-hop, disco, New Wave, and pop anthems.
(Capitol Hill, free)
- Fuck Gatekeepers Vol. III
Timoteo Cordero hosts this recurring night of music, this time with local hip-hop acts Charlie Cash, Deezy Cayne, Ralph Redmond, and Tony Montana.
(Belltown, $10)
- Glose, Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends, C Average
Thirsty Towel presents a night of math rock with Glose, Conan Neutron & the Secret Friends, and C Average.
(Eastlake, $8/$10)
- Heartbeat Silent Disco - Love Train!
Put on a pair of headphones and your best party attire and get your blood pumping with energetic tunes of your choice at this "Love Train"-themed silent disco.
(Sodo, $10)
- The Heavy Petters, Bryan Daisley, Jack Parker, Jeff Crosby
The Heavy Petters, "a musical outfit specializing in booty movin'," will take the stage after opening sets from Bryan Daisley, Jack Parker, and Jeff Crosby.
(Greenwood, $8)
- Heiress, Pound, X Suns, Blightmaker
Thrash through the night with local metal bands Heiress, Pound, X Suns, and Blightmaker.
(Ballard, $10)
- I Want The Knife, Hippie Fight, Dreadful Children
High-energy Oregonian punks I Want the Knife will head up with Hippie Fight and Dreadful Children as openers.
(University District, $7)
- Izumi, Power Strip, Chanel Beads, I Love You Avalanche
Join folk Americana act Izumi Goto, drone-heavy experimental outfit Power Strip, Bellingham bedroom popper I Love You Avalanche, and dream-pop band Chanel Beads for a night on the town.
(Ballard, $8)
- Jacqueline Tabor
Local jazz vocalist Jacqueline Tabor will take the stage for an evening of sultry standards.
(Downtown, free)
- Jody Glenham, Miko Miko, Blue J, Guests
After dream pop from Kent's Miko Miko and remixes from dance music duo Blue J, go into a dark shoegaze-y place with Vancouver headliner Jody Glenham.
(Pioneer Square, $8)
- The Kings, Alfredo Ghosts
Local ska-rock band the Kings will celebrate their latest album, Love Trouble, with a night of fresh tracks with opening support from Alfredo Ghosts.
(Ballard, $10)
- Rhizome Presents JamRat "Marble Grounds" Record Release Party
Join DJs Bricks, JamRat (who will be selling some copies of his new EP), and Summit Dub for a dance party.
(Central District, free) PERFORMANCE
- August Wilson Monologue Competition Finals
Twelve theater-loving high schoolers will recite their favorite monologues by the late Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson. The winner will get to go to New York to perform at the August Wilson Theatre on Broadway.
(Seattle Center, $5) READINGS & TALKS
- Chana Porter: The Seep
In Chana Porter's novel The Sheep, a 50-year-old trans woman witnesses an alien invasion that replaces capitalism and traditional hierarchies with the freedom of infinite possibility, which prompts our leading lady to consider the possibility of restarting her life from infancy. Join the author for a reading.
(Capitol Hill, free)
- Explore African History Through Art!
Docent Trenise Williams will give a talk on African art and lead a West African-style mask-making workshop.
(Renton, free) VISUAL ART
- Spooked Hearts
Eat snacks from Bulldog News and peruse quirky occult art by Joe Estey, Lis Wright Ivec, Eyona Bella, Ryan Allred, Braden Duncan, Dani Wilson, Alec Marsh, and Morbid Heart Designs.
(University District, free)
FRIDAY-SATURDAYFILM
- Global Citizen
Celebrate this new international smartphone short film festival about being responsible to our "global family," Global Citizen, presented by the organization CARAVAN.
(Pioneer Square, free) VISUAL ART
- Balancing Act: Urbanism and Emerging Technologies
This exhibition by Boston design firm CBT explores the effects of pervasive technology on urban life, speculating on the future of cities and new tech.
(Downtown, free)
Closing Saturday
- Group Show: New Works by Gallery Artists
Discover works by artists represented by the gallery, including renowned painters like Shawn Huckins and Sheri Bakes and sculptors like Tony Angell and Calvin Ma.
(Pioneer Square, free)
Closing Saturday
- Kazumichi Nakahara
Seattle-based Japanese American artist Kazumichi Nakahara shows abstract mixed-media work.
(Seattle Center, free)
Closing Saturday
SATURDAYCOMEDY
- The Disabled List
Seattle poets, comedians, storytellers, and other performers with disabilities (including Kayla Brown, Dan Hurwitz, and Gibran Saleem) will show off their talents.
(Capitol Hill, $10) COMMUNITY
- Black History Month Community Discussion: The Groundbreaking Impact of the Civil Rights Movement
Join a community discussion that revisits the key movers and shakers of the Civil Rights movement.
(Columbia City, $7-$10 suggested donation)
- Kids Saturdays in the Park: Marble Run Village
Local artist Rachel Kotkin will lead curious kids and families in a group activity about the connection between art and the environment. Bring a bare tube of wrapping paper or paper towels from home.
(Belltown, free)
- Rally with Elizabeth Warren
One day after Washington State voters receive their primary ballots, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will rally for her campaign in Seattle.
(Seattle Center, free) FOOD & DRINK
- Alki Winter Beer & Food Truck Festival
As Special Olympics Washington attempts their annual Polar Plunge into the punishingly icy waters of Puget Sound, the Mobile Food Rodeo will provide warming sustenance for plungers and onlookers alike with plenty of food trucks, plus over 20 beers on tap.
(West Seattle, $10+)
- Chili Con Carnival Benefit & FireFlower Pepper Saison Release
Bring a chili recipe made with Hellbent Beer to see how yours stacks up against the competition, or simply come and taste all the delicious entries. Plus, Hellbent will unveil their new FireFlower collaboration Pepper Beer, a chili pepper-infused saison. Proceeds will benefit North Helpline.
(Shoreline, suggested donation $10)
- Irish Soda Bread Cooking Exhibition/Class
Learn how to bake the traditional Irish bread leavened with baking soda and buttermilk (and wow your friends for St. Patrick's Day) at this hands-on demonstration.
(Capitol Hill, $10)
- Outer Planet Brewing 5th Anniversary
The small craft brewery will celebrate five years of business by tapping their special Orbit Belgian Brown, doling out prizes, and hosting live music.
(Capitol Hill, free)
- Wildlife Fundraiser Anniversary
Help raise money for wildlife relief efforts in Australia by drinking a special Koala Fodder IPA and noshing Australian meat pies.
(West Seattle, no cover) MUSIC
- The Ain't No Heaven Seven Dixieland Band
Get jazzed for Mardi Gras by hearing traditional Dixieland tunes from Terry Rogers, Dave Hol, Bert Bertram, Zane Smith, David Gilbert, Gene Silberberg, and Al Rustad.
(Columbia City, $10)
- Aaron Nigel Smith
Recording artist Aaron Nigel Smith will play "hip" original music for kiddos.
(First Hill, free-$5)
- Christy McWilson Experience, Randy Weeks
Christy McWilson and her Experience will be joined by Randy Weeks for a night of rootsy rock and rocky roots.
(Georgetown, $10)
- College Radio, Knocked Down, Dusty Cubby, Less Than Three
Seattle's College Radio will head up a pop-punk show with Stockton's Knocked Down and fellow locals Dusty Cubby and Less Than Three.
(University District, $7)
- Dead Soft, Supercrush, Fluung
Grungy Vancouver punks Dead Soft will come to Seattle with indie-rock singer-songwriter Mark Palm’s solo project Supercrush and twangy rock outfit Fluung.
(Belltown, $10)
- The Early Warnings, Waking Things, Tiger Rider
Despite being born in the '90s, the members of indie-rock quintet the Early Warnings prefer to rock out with their '70s and '80s influences in mind. They'll be joined by Waking Things and Tiger Rider.
(Capitol Hill, $8/$10)
- Francis Farmer, High Turnover, Freckle, Claire Conway
Solo and group folk acts Francis Farmer, High Turnover, Freckle, and Claire Conway will get together for a twangy night out.
(University District, $5)
- Happy Trio
Tarik Abouzied, a nominee for Earshot Jazz Instrumentalist of the Year, partners with local funk and jazz musicians D'Vonne Lewis and Joe Doria in Happy Orchestra.
(Downtown, free)
- Haute Sauce: Swervewon, Zilla, Semaj, Famous
Swervewon, Zilla, Semaj, and Famous will be your DJs at this edition of "Seattle's home for hip-hop and dance music."
(Capitol Hill, $10)
- Kindiependent - Harmonica Pocket
Local kids' band the Harmonica Pocket will play a free show.
(Mount Baker, $6)
- Mallory, Octopus Tree, Tom Esch
Local punk trio Mallory will rip through Greenwood with heavy Denver rock duo Octopus Tree and Tom Esch.
(Greenwood, $8)
- Mo Troper, The Sun Spots, Seacats
Portland power-pop musician Mo Troper will play songs about falling in love on online gaming forums, eating burritos, and watching karaoke from his new album, Natural Beauty. The Sun Spots and Seacats will provide warm-up sets.
(Eastlake, $8/$10)
- Nightcap! With The Fall-Outs, The Middle Ages, & DJ Sidilicious
DJ Sidilicious will spin in between sets from Seattle pop-punk band the Fall-Outs and the Middle Ages.
(Capitol Hill, $10)
- Octobrists, Scurvy Kids, Ball Bag, Pill Brigade
Local one-man-band Octobrists sings and plays bass live over his own drum, guitar, and synth recordings. Marvel at his talents after opening sets from Scurvy Kids, Ball Bag, and Pill Brigade.
(Eastlake, $8/$10)
- Roxbury Saints
Dance to twangy blues and soul with local band Roxbury Saints.
(Tukwila, $8) PERFORMANCE
- Dacha Jam: The Moors Edition
Let loose with some animal-themed improv led by Mike Lion, director of Dacha's dark comedy The Moors.
(Phinney, $10 suggested donation) QUEER
- A Very Queer Health Fair
This free, queer-focused health fair will include dental care appointments (with limited spots), a workshop on changing gender markers on state and federal IDs, HIV testing and counseling, haircuts by Bishops, a free raffle, blood pressure screenings, and much more.
(Capitol Hill, free) READINGS & TALKS
- Ben Moon: Denali
If you loved Ben Moon's short film Denali, which went viral in 2015 and was reviewed everywhere from Oprah Winfrey's Super Soul Sunday to Buzzfeed to The Daily Beast, you'll be glad to know that its creator, Ben Moon, has turned it into a book. Join the author for some heartfelt passages about his bond with his most loyal companion, his dog.
(Capitol Hill, free)
- In Focus: Works of George Tsutakawa and Deborah Faye Lawrence
Mayumi Tsutakawa, daughter of the late Seattle-born painter George Tsutakawa, will discuss her father's life and work before Susan Noyes Platt dives into the collages of Deborah Faye. Both artists' work can be found in the Central Library's Frame By Frame exhibition.
(Downtown, free) SPORTS & RECREATION
- Dogs and Doughnuts Dash 2: More Dogs, More Doughnuts
Run along the Burke-Gilman Trail with your well-behaved doggo, then stop by the Brooks Trailhead Store afterward for doughnuts, coffee, and a chance to win a new pair of running shoes.
(Downtown, free)
- Wilder vs Fury Part II
Watch the latest Ultimate Fighting Championship MMA match between heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.
(Pioneer Square, $10) VISUAL ART
- Frye Art Museum Community Day
Art enthusiasts of all ages are invited to explore the galleries, make art, learn fascinating facts on art tours, watch a movie from SIFF education, and hear music by Magic Key featuring Mike Fox and Seattle University violinists.
(First Hill, free)
- Tara Flores: Subtle Matter
The paintings of Tara Flores are supremely satisfying to take in—their colors, patterns, and energies are radiant, always beginning from a point either in the center or corner, bursting outward in seed-like rays, moving outward. In their colorful abstraction, they are sublime. In Subtle Matter, Flores meditates on and responds to the healing properties of individual crystals, the title of the show referencing the Etheric or Subtle Body, which is the layer of energy just outside the physical body. In her exploration of the physical effects of energies, the vibe check on this show is curious, positive, and healing.JASMYNE KEIMIG
(Pioneer Square, free)
Opening Saturday
SATURDAY-SUNDAYPERFORMANCE
- BFA Dance Concert 2020
Cornish College of the Arts dance students will present an eclectic program spanning styles.
(Seattle Center, free) SHOPPING
- Full Moon Market
A rotating lineup of local businesses gather under one roof on every full moon to sell their stuff. For the inaugural edition, Carla Marie will record a live taping of her podcast Side Hustlers.
(Capitol Hill, free)
SUNDAYCOMMUNITY
- Free Capitol Hill Bird Conservation Walk
Stroll through Capitol Hill with Seattle Audubon’s Urban Conservation Manager, Joshua Morris, who will point out facts about the birds you see along the way.
(Capitol Hill, free)
- Petit Troll Parade
Join the Neon Brass Party at the Fremont Sunday Market for a flashy mini parade a couple days before Fat Tuesday. They'll be decked out in glittery costumes as they galavant down the street with mini floats in tow.
(Fremont, free) FESTIVALS
- Fastelavn 2020: A Danish Carnival in Seattle
The Danish kids' carnival Fastelavn invites little ones to "beat the cat out of the barrel" to chase away the winter spirit, swing at a piñata, eat candy, make crafts (like a fastelavnsris, which kids use to flog their lazy parents to wake them up Fastelavn Sunday), and more.
(North Seattle, $10) MUSIC
- E.C.H.O., Fonzarelli, Darkmysticwoods, Fight and Flight
Local band E.C.H.O., who bill themselves as "big dumb stoner rock dirges," will headline with opening support from Fonzarelli, Darkmysticwoods, and Fight and Flight.
(Eastlake, $6/$8)
- Eli Rosenblatt
Local musician Eli Rosenblatt will play a free set for kids.
(West Seattle, $5/$10)
- Fraktured - Spitfire, Shaggy, J.Samuel & Hyphonetics
Round out your weekend with DJ sets from Spitfire, Shaggy, J.Samuel, and Hyphonetics.
(Downtown, $5)
- Nauticult, Tezatalks, No Baby (Fundraiser Concert)
Experimental punk band Nauticult will head up the inaugural edition of Underbelly's Psychedelic Sundays, with proceeds benefiting the medical bills of a local community member. Sip some natural wine and catch them after openers TeZAtalks and No Baby.
(Pioneer Square, $10)
- Reggae Party
DJs will throw down their best reggae wax for you to groove to.
(Central District, free)
- Sealife, Darksoft, Sea Salt, Youth
Enjoy sweet-natured psychedelic pop from local band Sealife, plus more from Darksoft, Sea Salt, and Youth.
(Ballard, $10)
- Steve Treseler’s In Motion Quartet
Swing around to some lively experimental jazz from saxophonist Steve Treseler and trumpeter Kevin Woods's quartet.
(Columbia City, free) PERFORMANCE
- A Night of Shitty Theater
Instead of letting all the terrible theater in the world get you down, embrace it by seeing short scenes from "the worst play in existence," performed by "the funniest people in Seattle."
(Belltown, $10) READINGS & TALKS
- Holly J. Hughes: Hold Fast
Northwest poet Holly J. Hughes (Sailing By Ravens, Boxing the Compass, Passings) will read from her new collection, Hold Fast.
(Capitol Hill, free)
- Viktor Sirotin: Abyss
Discover the "spiritual, moral and moral state of affairs" of Russia as this author reads from his book. Spoiler: It's pretty bleak.
(Downtown, free) RESISTANCE & SOLIDARITY
- Seattle Indivisible 2020 Surge
Meet the board and advisory council of Seattle Indivisible and learn how to get involved in their resistance campaigns.
(Chinatown-International District, free) SHOPPING
- Big Flea Pop-Up
"Seattle's original flea market" will present you with all the flannels your wintry Northwest heart desires, plus antiques and collectibles.
(Fremont, free) SPORTS & RECREATION
- Willy Nilly Bike Ride
For a less-intense alternative to the Chilly Hilly bike ride, it doesn't get more lackadaisical than Willy Nilly, a 10- to 60-mile route ("your pace, your style") that goes from West Seattle to Vashon Island and back again. Riders are encouraged to stop for food and drinks at establishments along the way.
(West Seattle, free)