A "Hypebeast" Boba Tea Shop and More Seattle Food News You Can Use: February 21, 2020 Edition

Drip Tea Calling all clout-seekers: Capitol Hill's new "hypebeast boba shop" Drip Tea has bear-shaped taiyaki with ube and vanilla soft serve and a cannabis backdrop for your Instagram photos.

OPENINGS

The Doctor's Office

Feeling under the weather? Maybe you're due for a visit to this tiny, intimate whiskey bar with seating for a dozen guests, which opens today, February 21. The project is brought to you by Keith Waldbauer (a former owner of Liberty) and Matthew Powell, MD (yes, an actual working doctor!). Think less "stethoscopes and tongue depressors" and more "rare Japanese whiskeys and yakitori skewers," with a focus on hospitality (hot towels and champagne are offered to guests upon entry). High-rolling spirits lovers might consider shelling out for the "Pap Smir" (yikes), a $220 boilermaker of rare Pappy Van Winkle bourbon and Smirnoff Ice—100% of the sales from that drink are donated to Planned Parenthood in order to cover the full cost of preventative care for a patient who cannot afford it.

Capitol Hill

Drip Tea

This buzzy bubble tea cafe billing itself as "Seattle's hypebeast boba shop" soft-opened on Capitol Hill this week and will officially open on March 7. The establishment caters to a trendy, Supreme-collecting crowd with drink names like "Post Melona" (inspired by the Melona fruit-flavored ice cream bar) and "Fear of POG" (a passion orange guava flavor riffing on the popular "Fear of God" brand), Instagram-friendly decor that includes a cannabis weed wall backdrop, and a retail area with merch and pins for sale. Guests can also grab "bearyaki," a spin on taiyaki (Japanese fish-shaped waffles) in the shape of a bear, served with soft-serve ice cream in ube and/or vanilla and an array of topping choices.

Capitol Hill

Star Fusion & Bar

The former space of the recently closed Añejo Restaurant and Tequila Bar has been filled by Star Fusion & Bar, a Mongolian restaurant. According to Capitol Hill Seattle, the menu features plenty of lamb and beef, plus Japanese fusion dishes like ramen, poke, sushi, and homemade potstickers. There's also a full bar.

Capitol Hill

Urban Family Brewing

This popular craft brewery with a focus on sour beers opens its long-anticipated Ballard taproom and brewing facility today, February 21. Previously, the business operated out of a small taproom in the neighborhood in 2014 before moving to a larger space in Magnolia, where it became one of Seattle's most popular breweries and built a national presence. It's now moving back to Ballard with a family-friendly, dog-friendly taproom that's almost triple the size of its Magnolia location, complete with a fire pit and a rotation of visiting food trucks.

Ballard

CLOSURES

Panera Bread

The days of cinnamon crunch bagels and bread bowls are coming to an end: The massive bakery-cafe chain Panera Bread's Capitol Hill location will close at the end of February. A new tenant that is most likely not a restaurant is already set to replace it, according to Capitol Hill Seattle.

Capitol Hill

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Oriental Mart receives "America's Classics" award from James Beard Foundation

This Tuesday, the James Beard Foundation announced that the Pike Place fixture Oriental Mart, a family-owned Filipino restaurant, has won the foundation's "America's Classics Award," which is usually given to mom-and-pop restaurants to recognize "timeless appeal" and "quality food that reflects the character of its community." (Past Washington honorees have included Los Hernandez Tamales in Union Gap in 2018 and Maneki in 2008.) The restaurant, which was also featured in a recent episode of PBS's No Passport Required featuring Seattle's Filipino food scene, is currently closed until April 1, as cook Leila Rosas has gone on her yearly trip to the Phillippines.

Third Tavolàta location prepares to open soon

Chef and restaurateur Ethan Stowell's ever-popular Italian spot Tavolàta is nearing completion of its upcoming third location, which is located in downtown Seattle and scheduled to open this spring. Eater Seattle says it'll have a "reclaimed wood bar, a communal table that will seat up to 12, and a separate room that can be reserved for private parties, as well as an outdoor patio under a trellis with heaters," and will likely serve a menu similar to its locations in Belltown and Capitol Hill, with handmade pasta, cocktails, and wine. Stowell's recently closed Mexican restaurant Super Bueno in Fremont is also set to re-open as a Tavolàta in late spring.

Jason Stoneburner opening pizzeria in Ballard

Jason Stoneburner, the chef behind Bastille and Stoneburner, has a Detroit-style pizzeria called Sunny Hill in the works in Ballard's Sunset Hill neighborhood, in the former place of gluten-free spot Lucky Santo. A relative of Sicilian deep dish, Detroit-style pizza has been growing in popularity as of late and features a thick crust, rectangular shape, tomato sauce, and gooey white Wisconsin cheese. Stoneburner's cozy neighborhood joint is set to open in late March and will serve square slices and round pies cooked in a wood-fired hearth oven alongside other offerings, like salads, burgers, and vegetables. Drinks will include cocktails, wine, and beer from Urban Family and Holy Mountain.

Linda Derschang announces new bar

Restaurateur and business owner Linda Derschang, who closed her bar Queen City near the end of January, has shared an Instagram post with a first look at the new bar concept that will be taking its place. The casual neighborhood watering hole, which is set to open in late April, will be called "Seahorse Bar" and feature TVs, taxidermy, burgers, booze, and beer. Updates will include new horseshoe booths in the front area, "tweaking" of some of the original booths, fresh paint, and some changes to the back bar.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Boneyard and Maui Brewing Night

Oregon-based Boneyard and and Hawaii-based Maui Brewing Company will dominate the taps at the Roosevelt beer hall Toronado—expect bacon as a food pairing.

Coldfoot Whiskey Release Party at Westland Distillery

The spirits producer Westland Distillery and the outdoor clothing outfitter Filson will unveil their new collaboration Coldfoot Whiskey, a "strong whiskey for stronger wills." To celebrate, they'll have cocktails curated by guest bartenders, neat pours of the new release, live music performances from the Naked Giants, and food from Renee Erickson's Sea Creatures restaurant group.

Fremont Barrel-Aged Tap Takeover

Mammoth will pour the entire 2019 lineup of Fremont Brewing's much-coveted barrel-aged beers, including B-Bomb, Brew 3000, B-Bads, Coconut B-Bomb, Dark Star, Coffee Cinnamon B-Bomb, Rusty Nail, and B-B-Bads Chocolate Vanilla Maple Syrup. Reps will be on hand to chat and give away Fremont swag.

Science of Spirits

Discover the process behind your favorite boozy refreshments, and taste samples from local distillers like 3 Howls Distillery, Copperworks Distilling, Heritage Distilling Co., and others. You'll also learn about the science of "love and attraction" with various educational activities and get access to the Planetarium and Butterfly House.

FEBRUARY 21-22

Seattle Wine and Food Experience

This annual extravaganza of all things edible and drinkable is an ode to gluttony in three parts. After Thursday's Comfort (a festival of “feel-good foods and crafty brews,” complete with bars for french fries, Bloody Marys, and cozy cocktails) comes POP! Bubbles and Seafood, which capitalizes on the felicitous pairing of bubbles and bivalves with more than 30 sparkling wines from around the world and seafood-driven bites from 20 Seattle chefs. Finally, the Grand Tasting will showcase local and regional wines, beer, cider, spirits, and tastes from big-name Seattle chefs, with plenty of opportunities to watch demonstrations and meet artisan food producers.

Three Days of Dark Beers & Dark Days with Fort George for Stout Month

Stout lovers should flock to this celebration of dark beers, which will include belly dancing, tarot reading, and live music, hosted by the Astoria-based brewery Fort George.

FEBRUARY 21-23

5th Anniversary Weekend Celebration

Ghostfish Brewing Company will stretch its fifth birthday into a weekend of festivities. Come through on Friday for the release of their 5th Anniversary Doppelbock, come back on Saturday for special menu items and the release of a barrel-aged tart Saison, and, if you end up boozing too hard, roll in on Sunday for a hangover brunch.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Alki Winter Beer & Food Truck Festival

As Special Olympics Washington attempts their annual Polar Plunge into the punishingly icy waters of Puget Sound, the Mobile Food Rodeo will provide warming sustenance for plungers and onlookers alike with plenty of food trucks, plus over 20 beers on tap.

Chili Con Carnival Benefit & FireFlower Pepper Saison Release

Bring a chili recipe made with Hellbent Beer to see how yours stacks up against the competition, or simply come and taste all the delicious entries. Plus, Hellbent will unveil their new FireFlower collaboration Pepper Beer, a chili pepper-infused saison. Proceeds will benefit North Helpline.

Irish Soda Bread Cooking Exhibition/Class

Learn how to bake the traditional Irish bread leavened with baking soda and buttermilk (and wow your friends for St. Patrick's Day) at this hands-on demonstration.

Modern Mixology: Shrubs

Learn how to make shrubs (a tangy drinking vinegar that can be used as a cocktail mixer or soda flavor) with berries and infusions to take home.

National Margarita Day

Celebrate the limey, salty elixir by partaking in drink specials created by bartender Lauren Darnell.

Outer Planet Brewing 5th Anniversary

The small craft brewery will celebrate five years of business by tapping their special Orbit Belgian Brown, doling out prizes, and hosting live music.

Seattle Thorrablót 2020

The mid-winter Icelandic festival Þorrablót is filled with traditional food (like fermented shark meat), Brennivin schnapps, and music (provided here by Icelandic band Sour Balls).

Wildlife Fundraiser Anniversary

Help raise money for wildlife relief efforts in Australia by drinking a special Koala Fodder IPA and noshing on Australian meat pies.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Baked Potato Night

Grab a roasted spud and heap it with all your favorite toppings at Addo chef Eric Rivera's baked potato bar.

Fourth Annual Dumpling Fest

My number-one craving in these cold winter months is dumplings in any and all of their forms, whether they’re xiao long bao or potato pierogi slathered in sour cream. So it’s with particular delight that I recommend this cross-cultural celebration of pillowy pockets of goodness. Tom Douglas will assemble peddlers of doughy delicacies of every persuasion—from potstickers to pelmeni—in one room, so that you can drift from station to station, stuffing their wares into your face. JULIANNE BELL

Wagyu Feast

Wagyu beer will star in dishes like beef heart tartare, oxtail soup, and broquet in this four-course dinner at the upscale Italian restaurant.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Author Talk: Start Simple by Lukas Volger

On his Instagram, food writer and editor Lukas Volger, who co-founded the James Beard Award-winning queer indie food mag Jarry, shares snaps of his sensible, healthy-ish, enviably effortless meals: steel-cut oats swirled with ricotta and tomato marmalade, six-minute eggs in soupy polenta. (A noted legume fanatic, he also started the hashtag #31DaysOfBeans and is a vocal proponent of the Rancho Gordo Bean Club, a quarterly heirloom bean subscription I can't stop gushing about.) Luckily, he's now divulging his secrets in his new book Start Simple, which demonstrates how readers can create everyday vegetarian meals when armed with an arsenal of 11 basic, versatile ingredients like sweet potatoes and tortillas. For its release, he'll be chatting with local author Sara Dickerman at Book Larder. If you're tired of complicated, expensive "meal plans" and "weeknight recipes" that seem to be designed for cooks with Gwyneth Paltrow's tax bracket and endless stores of free time, this is one to check out. JULIANNE BELL

Celebrate Mardi Gras at Ivar’s Salmon House

You're invited to don your "most extravagant mask" for the Northwest seafood chain's "Mardi-Party," which will feature drink specials and Cajun- and Creole-inspired menu items like crawfish boil, jambalaya, blueberry beignets, and mini king cake eclairs. Dance the night away to Zydeco music by the Filé Gumbo Trio.