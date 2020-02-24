At least one of these candidates will debate in South Carolina on Tuesday. DREW ANGERER / GETTY IMAGES

CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute will co-host this week's Democratic primary debate (Tues Feb 25 at 5 p.m. PST) in Charleston, South Carolina. Here's where to watch Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, and Michael Bloomberg on the telly.

New Order & Pet Shop Boys | The Unity Tour | Sept 26 at the Gorge Amphitheatre
Tickets on sale 2/28!

Clock-Out Lounge
Chow down on slices of Breezy Town Pizza and cheer on Bernie with the Seattle Democratic Socialists of America. 
Beacon Hill

Growler Guys
Did you know that George Washington and other Founding Fathers would brew and drink beer in the Public House? In honor of that, Aslan Brewing Company will offer flights composed of their Organic Coastal Czech Pilsner, their Raspberry Saison, their Billy Goat Smoke Rauchbier, and their Organic Fresh Series IPA at this debate watch party.
Lake City

Hula Hula
Make the debates more fun by sipping discounted piña coladas and berry daiquiris and sticking around for karaoke.
Capitol Hill

Life on Mars
Watch the latest round of Democratic debates at the vegan vinyl haven. 
Capitol Hill

Rogue Ales & Spirits
Join the 5th and 41st District Democrats for a viewing of the debates.
Issaquah

Friendz Cafe
Watch the debates over coffee and sandwiches at the Tukwila cafe. 
Tukwila