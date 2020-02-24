Where to Watch the Democratic Presidential Debates in Seattle on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 Six Viewing Parties with Beer and Snacks

At least one of these candidates will debate in South Carolina on Tuesday. DREW ANGERER / GETTY IMAGES

CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute will co-host this week's Democratic primary debate (Tues Feb 25 at 5 p.m. PST) in Charleston, South Carolina. Here's where to watch Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, and Michael Bloomberg on the telly.

Clock-Out Lounge

Chow down on slices of Breezy Town Pizza and cheer on Bernie with the Seattle Democratic Socialists of America.

Beacon Hill

Growler Guys

Did you know that George Washington and other Founding Fathers would brew and drink beer in the Public House? In honor of that, Aslan Brewing Company will offer flights composed of their Organic Coastal Czech Pilsner, their Raspberry Saison, their Billy Goat Smoke Rauchbier, and their Organic Fresh Series IPA at this debate watch party.

Lake City

Hula Hula

Make the debates more fun by sipping discounted piña coladas and berry daiquiris and sticking around for karaoke.

Capitol Hill

Life on Mars

Watch the latest round of Democratic debates at the vegan vinyl haven.

Capitol Hill

Rogue Ales & Spirits

Join the 5th and 41st District Democrats for a viewing of the debates.

Issaquah

Friendz Cafe

Watch the debates over coffee and sandwiches at the Tukwila cafe.

Tukwila