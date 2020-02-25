Your Complete Guide to Mardi Gras 2020 Events in Seattle & Tacoma Today All the Events on February 25 You Should Know About

Craving king cake? There are several places where you can get it today. Shutterstock

Happy Mardi Gras! Still looking for a way to celebrate Fat Tuesday? We've rounded up all of today's events below so you can see them all at a glance. You can also check out our guide to this year's biggest Mardi Gras events, our Seattle Mardi Gras calendar for comprehensive event listings (including Mardi Gras parties happening this weekend and next month), or our guide to where to pick up king cake and paczi in Seattle.

Cajun Night - Mardi Gras Edition

Dig into Addo chef Eric Rivera's five-course meal featuring "everything Cajun."

Ballard

Celebrate Mardi Gras at Ivar’s Salmon House

You're invited to don your "most extravagant mask" for the Northwest seafood chain's "Mardi-Party," which will feature drink specials and Cajun- and Creole-inspired menu items like crawfish boil, jambalaya, blueberry beignets, and mini king cake eclairs. Dance the night away to Zydeco music by the Filé Gumbo Trio.

Wallingford

Island Soul's Mardi Gras Celebration

Columbia City's family-run Caribbean-Southern spot will fête Mardi Gras for a whole week, with a featured dish each day and drink specials all week long. Today, they'll also serve a menu of Fat Tuesday classics, including but not limited to jambalaya, crawfish monica, collard greens with ham hocks, and fried oysters.

Columbia City

Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Party at Jazzbones

DJ Reign presides over this Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras party that will have plenty of food and drink specials to keep you dancing all night long.

Tacoma

Mardi Gras at McMenamins Elks Temple

The Mardi Gras party at McMenamins Elks Temple gets started with a Fat Tuesday celebration at the Spanish Ballroom. The show starts early in the afternoon and goes till late, with plenty of live music from artists like Show Brazil, Swamp Soul, Melez Band, and Breaks and Swells.

Tacoma

Mardi Gras at Geaux Brewing

This family-oriented Mardi Gras celebration offers face painting, free beads, and of course, plenty of king cake. There'll even be live performances from Whozyamama Cajun and Zydeco Band.

Auburn

Mardi Gras Bayou Pop-Up

Celebrate Mardi Gras with a special bayou menu that includes a cheesy crawfish dip, po’ boy, crawfish étouffée, gumbo, and red beans and rice. There'll also be signature cocktails, like the Sazerac and Hurricane, or the in-house special, King Cake cocktail.

Tacoma

National Pancake Day at IHOP

In some cultures, Fat Tuesday is also called Pancake Day. If that's the case for you (or even if it isn't—who doesn't love pancakes?), dive into a free short stack of buttermilk flapjacks at any participating IHOP location, and get entered for a chance to win free pancakes for life and other prizes. Guests are asked to consider leaving a donation to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Capitol Hill

Beatwalk Fat Tuesday 2020

Multiple venues in Columbia City will have live music and drink specials for Mardi Gras, in addition to a second-line parade led by Beatwalk Booking Coordinator Tisha Gallow, which marches out from Lottie's Lounge at 5:45 p.m. The bands involved will include Motown's HB Herman Brown, Meter Maids, Roc Phizzle and the Rhythm Section, the Arturo Rodriguez Trio, Lamar Lofton with Swing 3PO, Sheila Kay and Beth Wulff, and Barry Blendiana Jones Gayle (DJ Topspin).

Columbia City

Death By Overkill, WilloW, Del Vox

Annual fundraiser All Star Porn Jam is a big party in which a whole bunch of Seattle rock musicians trade band members for the night to make new music together for a good cause. This year, the night will happen in honor of Mardi Gras, with members of Furniture Girls, the Highsteppers, the Adarna, the Slants, Voyager One, TokyoIdaho, and Neon & The Fags.

Fremont

Fat Tuesday at the Royal Room

Enjoy "the Music of New Orleans," featuring the music of the Meters, Dr. John, the Neville Brothers, James Booker, Professor Longhair, and more, along with an opening set by Seattle JazzED New Works.

Columbia City

FAT Tuesday Bash at Aurora Borealis

Wild out on the fattest of Tuesdays at this Washington Blues Society Mardi Gras party with music by Zydeco Low Down, Nick Vigarino, and Mean Town Blues, along with a full bar and dinner.

Shoreline

Mardi Gras & Roaring 2020's Celebration!

Come dressed to the hilt in 1920s attire and partake in chef Sabrina Tinsley's interpretation of New Orleans-inspired fare, like baked oysters with shrimp and brandy, risotto-style jambalaya, and chestnut beignets with roasted pear syrup. The vintage jazz ensemble Alex Guibert's Stampede Seven will add to the festive milieu.

Capitol Hill

Mardi Gras with Ecliptic Brewing

Get in the New Orleans spirit at this Mardi Gras celebration with Fat Tuesday specials (like shrimp po boys and fried green tomatoes over grits) and beer specials from Ecliptic Brewing. Jazz pros Phil Sparks, Leif Totusek, and Bernie Jacobs will provide live music.

Green Lake

Mardi Gras with True Loves and Birch Pereira & The Gin Joints

Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints will provide you with swing, country, and rock-inspired originals on Mardi Gras. They'll be joined by Seattle-based soul and funk group True Loves.

Tractor Tavern

PolyGras with Polyrhythmics and the Pulsations

Spend Mardi Gras getting down to soulful, funky Afrobeat fusion with Polyrhythmics and the Pulsations (a.k.a West Seattle Soul).

Fremont

Petit Troll Mardi Gras Day FUNdraiser

If you missed Fremont's Petit Troll parade last weekend, don a masquerade mask and a colorful costume for a re-do on Mardi Gras proper. They'll have jambalaya, red beans and rice, and Lagunitas brews.

Ballard