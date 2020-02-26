Buy Your Tickets to These 32 Newly Announced Seattle Events Before They Sell Out The Weeknd, They Might Be Giants, and More Events on Sale the Week of Feb 27

Nabil Elderkin Wildly popular Canadian hip-hop/R&B artist the Weeknd will roll through Tacoma this summer.

We all know that many of the biggest Seattle events often sell out well in advance. But it's not a lost cause—if you plan ahead, you can still score tickets for the most popular events. To help you with that, we've rounded up all of the major events that are going on sale soon, like They Might Be Giants, Colin Jost, and Dita von Teese. Can't get tickets? Check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar for more events.

Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified

ON SALE THURSDAY

MUSIC

The Buttertones, Iguana Death Cult

Sat May 2 at Columbia City Theater

On sale at 9 a.m.

Kraftwerk 3-D

Fri June 19 at Neptune Theatre

ON SALE FRIDAY

COMEDY

Chris Distefano

Sat Oct 10 at Neptune Theatre

Colin Jost

Sun June 28 at Moore Theatre

Dave Rubin

Wed May 20 at Neptune Theatre

Iliza: The Forever Tour

Sat Oct 17 at Paramount Theatre

MUSIC

Against Me!, Baroness, Destroy Boys

Mon May 11 at the Showbox

An Evening with They Might Be Giants

Fri Oct 2 at Neptune Theatre

Black Flag, Linecutters, Smash Raid

Tues Aug 18 at Neptune Theatre

Car Seat Headrest

Sat July 11 at Paramount Theatre

The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr., Jessy Wilson

Tues July 7 at White River Amphitheatre

Chicano Batman, Le Butcherettes

Fri May 15 at the Showbox

David Bromberg Quintet

Fri May 29 at Neptune Theatre

HEALTH, Street Sects

Fri May 8 at Neumos

Hombres G

Sat June 27 at Neptune Theatre

JoJo

Tues April 21 at the Showbox

Joe Wong, Guests

Sun May 24 at Neumos

Kim Gordon

Sat Sept 12 at the Showbox

King Buzzo with Trevor Dunn

Wed July 1 at Columbia City Theater

Land of Talk

Thurs June 4 at Neumos

Maddie & Tae

Fri May 8 at Auburn Performing Arts Center

NCT 127

Sun June 21 at WaMu Theatre

New Order, Pet Shop Boys

Sat Sept 26 at Gorge Amphitheatre

Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Chevy Metal & Some Seattle Friends

Fri May 1 at Neptune Theatre

Tool

Fri May 29 at Tacoma Dome

The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver

Sat Aug 1 at Tacoma Dome

PERFORMANCE

Dita von Teese: Glamonatrix

Wed Aug 12 at Paramount Theatre

ON SALE SATURDAY

MUSIC

Elvis Crespo, Orquesta Cambalache

Sat July 11 at Showbox Sodo

On sale at 12:01 a.m.

ON SALE MONDAY

MUSIC

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons

Sat July 25 at Paramount Theatre

PERFORMANCE

Anastasia

June 16-21 at Paramount Theatre

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

THING 2020

Aug 28-30 at Fort Worden State Park

On sale Fri March 20