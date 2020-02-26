We all know that many of the biggest Seattle events often sell out well in advance. But it's not a lost cause—if you plan ahead, you can still score tickets for the most popular events. To help you with that, we've rounded up all of the major events that are going on sale soon, like They Might Be Giants, Colin Jost, and Dita von Teese. Can't get tickets? Check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar for more events.
Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified
MUSIC
The Buttertones, Iguana Death Cult
Sat May 2 at Columbia City Theater
On sale at 9 a.m.
Kraftwerk 3-D
Fri June 19 at Neptune Theatre
Wild Coast Fest: Filson’s Celebration of NorthWest Maritime Culture
New Order & Pet Shop Boys | The Unity Tour | Sept 26 at the Gorge Amphitheatre
ON SALE FRIDAY
COMEDY
Chris Distefano
Sat Oct 10 at Neptune Theatre
Colin Jost
Sun June 28 at Moore Theatre
Dave Rubin
Wed May 20 at Neptune Theatre
Iliza: The Forever Tour
Sat Oct 17 at Paramount Theatre
MUSIC
Against Me!, Baroness, Destroy Boys
Mon May 11 at the Showbox
An Evening with They Might Be Giants
Fri Oct 2 at Neptune Theatre
Black Flag, Linecutters, Smash Raid
Tues Aug 18 at Neptune Theatre
Car Seat Headrest
Sat July 11 at Paramount Theatre
The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr., Jessy Wilson
Tues July 7 at White River Amphitheatre
Chicano Batman, Le Butcherettes
Fri May 15 at the Showbox
David Bromberg Quintet
Fri May 29 at Neptune Theatre
HEALTH, Street Sects
Fri May 8 at Neumos
Hombres G
Sat June 27 at Neptune Theatre
JoJo
Tues April 21 at the Showbox
Joe Wong, Guests
Sun May 24 at Neumos
Kim Gordon
Sat Sept 12 at the Showbox
King Buzzo with Trevor Dunn
Wed July 1 at Columbia City Theater
Land of Talk
Thurs June 4 at Neumos
Maddie & Tae
Fri May 8 at Auburn Performing Arts Center
NCT 127
Sun June 21 at WaMu Theatre
New Order, Pet Shop Boys
Sat Sept 26 at Gorge Amphitheatre
Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Chevy Metal & Some Seattle Friends
Fri May 1 at Neptune Theatre
Tool
Fri May 29 at Tacoma Dome
The Weeknd, Sabrina Claudio, Don Toliver
Sat Aug 1 at Tacoma Dome
PERFORMANCE
Dita von Teese: Glamonatrix
Wed Aug 12 at Paramount Theatre
ON SALE SATURDAY
MUSIC
Elvis Crespo, Orquesta Cambalache
Sat July 11 at Showbox Sodo
On sale at 12:01 a.m.
ON SALE MONDAY
MUSIC
Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons
Sat July 25 at Paramount Theatre
PERFORMANCE
Anastasia
June 16-21 at Paramount Theatre
ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
THING 2020
Aug 28-30 at Fort Worden State Park
On sale Fri March 20
RECENTLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW
PERFORMANCE
Sibling Rivalry
Fri July 31 at Showbox Sodo