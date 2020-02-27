19 Leap Day 2020 Events in Seattle Cherdonna's Hard Cash Cabaret, a Capitol Hill Pub Crawl, and More Special Events on February 29

Christopher Frizzelle Leap (or fall) into the last day of February at Cherdonna Shinatra's Hard Cash Cabaret

Thanks to Julius Caesar, who invented Leap Day in 45 BCE to ensure that the Roman calendar stays in line with the Earth's rotation around the Sun, this February will get an extra 24 hours tacked on. To help you make the most of it, we've rounded up all the special events that will celebrate the once-every-four-years occasion on Saturday, February 29 (though there are also lots of other events on Leap Day!), from the Boylston/Harvard Leap Day 2020 Pub Crawl to Lady Yum’s Extra Day To Be Extra. See them all below and on our Leap Day calendar.

Leap Day Special

When you buy three standard-admission tickets to Columbia Center's 73rd-floor observatory on Leap Day, you'll get the fourth one free. You'll also get a free ticket if February 29 is your birthday (happy seventh birthday, early-’90s babies!).

Sky View Observatory (Downtown)

Boylston/Harvard Leap Day 2020 Pub Crawl

Hill hoppers can enjoy food and drink specials around the Leap Day clock at Redhook Brewlab, Life on Mars, Bill's Off Broadway, Linda's Tavern, and Salt & Straw.

Various locations (Capitol Hill)

Broken Bar Day - Leap Day Edition

Sometimes Theo Chocolate bars get smashed to smithereens, but you can pick up the pieces at this event, where shattered shards will be on sale for $10 a pound. The first 10 people in line will also receive two free bars of Theo's newest flavors (PB&J and Coffee & Cream Cups), plus a Theo mug.

Theo Chocolate (Fremont)

DGC Ice Cream House Party

An extra day warrants an extra dessert, provided here by Full Tilt Ice Cream in the form of a vegan marionberry flavor with a chocolate swirl.

Delridge Grocery Co-op (West Seattle)

An Extra Day To Be Extra!

Macaron maven Lady Yum invites you to spend the extra day of the month being "extra indulgent, fabulous, giving and compassionate" with drag queen bingo hosted by DonnaTella HoweHowe and Sativa Queen, animal-inspired watercolor portraits of guests by Taeuber Troupe, and custom macarons and drinks (available at the Pioneer Square location only). Ten percent of all macaron sales at all locations for the day will benefit the Seattle Humane Society.

Lady Yum (Pioneer Square)

Leap Day Party at Full Throttle

Throw back $2 drafts all day long on the day that only counts if you want it to.

Full Throttle Bottles (Georgetown)

Leap into March Wine Tasting

Taste wines from appropriately named wineries Stags Leap and Long Shadows Vintners (the latter of which will offer a Poets Leap Reisling).

Esquin Wine Merchants (Georgetown)

Leap Year Fondue Party

Another day, another pot of hot cheese. At this fondue party, dip tasty things into a vat of melty fromage and sip wine from a special menu.

AniChe Cellars (Underwood)

Mead for Leap Day!

Never tried mead? On Leap Day, you truly have nothing to lose.

Mr. B's Mead (Sodo)

Black History Month and Leap Year Day Party

Celebrate one extra day of Black History Month with DJs Sean Malik and Funk Daddy.

Backyard (Columbia City)

Gabe the Babe - Leap Year Party

Spend the last three hours of your superfluous day dancing to house beats with Venezuelan American DJ Gabe the Babe, plus locals Frida K, Ennelyn, and Alex Michael.

Contour (Pioneer Square)

Leap Day Revue

This once-every-four-years revue will feature performances by the musical duo the International Lovers, acoustic outfit Half Rushmore, singer-songwriter, Eamon Ra, and spacey pop band Echo Ravine.

Cafe Racer (University District)

MarchFourth, Guests

A troupe of 20 musicians, stilt-walkers, acrobats, and dancers will bring their traveling circus party to Seattle, which is made even more exciting by the fact that this day usually doesn't exist.

Neumos (Capitol Hill)

TrainCarHouseParty: Rave to the Grave! A Leap Year Edition!

Groove to old-school jams with DJs Jameson Just, Jon Lee, Tony H, Geod, and Melton.

Orient Express (Sodo)

Cherdonna's Hard Cash Cabaret: Leap Year Trivia Night Fundraiser!

Spend your precious extra time answering trivia questions with drag performer, dancer, choreographer, and "generally fun lunatic" (Chase Burns) Cherdonna Shinatra. This Leap Day fundraiser comes complete with specialty cocktails and fun prizes.

Studio Current (Capitol Hill)

Leap Day Market

Shop for art, clothes, jewelry, and more locally made goods on the Tacoma restaurant's patio. You won't get an opportunity like this again until 2024.

The Alleycat Patio & Lounge (Tacoma)

Love in the Market

Pack as many activities into your Leap Day as possible by going on a mural scavenger hunt, making crafts with local artists, hanging out with local drag queen Sylvia O'Stayformore, going on a new underground tour, and drinking wine.

Pike Place Market (Downtown)

Extra Day 5K

If you want to spend the extra day as responsibly as possible, opt for this 5K or one-mile fun run around Green Lake.

Green Lake Park

Leap Year 5K

Run a flat course through Auburn's Roegner Park to close out this extended month.

Roegner Park (Auburn)