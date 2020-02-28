56 Major Events to Know About in the Seattle Area This Weekend: Feb 28-March 1, 2020 The Northwest Flower & Garden Festival, August Wilson's Jitney, and More

Fleurs de Villes Get excited for winter's end (if you aren't already) at this year's "Spring Fever"-themed Northwest Flower & Garden Festival , where you'll find display gardens, a marketplace, and these Instagram-friendly floral art mannequins from Fleurs de Villes.

FOOD & DRINK EVENTS

30th Annual PNA Wine Taste

Admission to the annual wine lovers' festival gets you samples of 10 wines, plus live music and snacks. If you fall in love with a particular vintage, buy a bottle at the pop-up store—proceeds go to the Phinney Neighborhood Association.

Saturday, Phinney Neighborhood Association

Chocolate Dipped Snohomish

Sample your way through Snohomish eateries' chocolate creations.

Saturday, Various locations (Snohomish)

Downtown Dog Lounge Bakery Grand Opening

Treat Fido to canine-friendly baked goods at the grand opening of Downtown Dog Lounge's new bakery. There will be giveaways, free nail trims, treats, a chance to win a doggie spa day at Downtown Dog Lounge, and a photo contest with a monthly membership to the lounge's upcoming Dog Yard Bar as a prize.

Saturday, Downtown Dog Lounge Bakery (Fremont)

Hard Liver 2020

Apologize to your liver in advance before enjoying barleywine (a style of strong ale of between 6-11% alcohol by volume) at Brouwer's Cafe's 18th annual celebration, which will have over 40 varieties on tap.

Saturday-Sunday, Brouwer's Cafe (Fremont)

Hearts & Wine

Sample offerings from wineries and distilleries across the region paired with tasty appetizers before tucking into a hearty dinner from Herban Feast. Dessert will be served during the live auction portion of the evening, with proceeds from items benefiting Harvest Against Hunger.

Friday, the Foundry by Herban Feast (Sodo)

Seattle Cocktail Week

This spirited weeklong event puts a spotlight on the movers and (cocktail) shakers of the Seattle bar scene with special libations available at more than 60 participating venues, plus classes and seminars for industry pros, pop-up cocktail bars, bar takeovers, competitions, tastings, parties, and more. Saturday’s Cocktail District event at Bell Harbor Conference Center, a "carnival of cocktails," will feature presentations and demonstrations, a retail store, and a food truck pier with Uzbek street food from Tabassum, Native American fry bread tacos from Off the Rez, Asian fusion eats from Crave by Suite J, and much more. JULIANNE BELL

Starting Sunday, Various locations

Star Brews Beer Festival

Star Wars fans can explore an intergalactic playground stationed with characters, photo ops, live bands, and craft beer and cider tastings like the Darth Lair of Ciders and the Rebel's Beer Base.

Friday, WithinSodo

Washington Beer Open House

More than 110 Washington breweries will open their doors for a simultaneous statewide open house, which gives beer lovers a unique opportunity to create their own adventure. Plot an itinerary for a personalized brewery crawl, travel to a few destination breweries you’ve always wanted to try, or simply drop by the nearest participating craft brewer in your neighborhood. Each featured brewer will have their own lineup of surprises in store, which may include samples, tours, souvenirs, rare barrel tastings, savory food pairings, and more. JULIANNE BELL

Saturday, Various locations

LEAP DAY

An Extra Day To Be Extra!

Macaron maven Lady Yum invites you to spend the extra day of the month being "extra indulgent, fabulous, giving and compassionate" with drag queen bingo hosted by DonnaTella HoweHowe and Sativa Queen, animal-inspired watercolor portraits of guests by Taeuber Troupe, and custom macarons and drinks (available at the Pioneer Square location only). Ten percent of all macaron sales at all locations for the day will benefit the Seattle Humane Society.

Saturday, Lady Yum (Pioneer Square)

Boylston/Harvard Leap Day 2020 Pub Crawl

Hill hoppers can enjoy food and drink specials around the Leap Day clock at Redhook Brewlab, Life on Mars, Bill's Off Broadway, Linda's Tavern, and Salt & Straw.

Saturday, Various locations (Capitol Hill)

Cherdonna's Hard Cash Cabaret: Leap Year Trivia Night Fundraiser!

Spend your precious extra time answering trivia questions with drag performer, dancer, choreographer, and "generally fun lunatic" (Chase Burns) Cherdonna Shinatra. This Leap Day fundraiser comes complete with specialty cocktails and fun prizes.

Saturday, Studio Current (Capitol Hill)

Extra Day 5K

It's a leap year! If you want to spend the extra day as responsibly as possible, opt for this 5K or one-mile fun run around Green Lake.

Saturday, Green Lake Park

Love in the Market

Pack as many activities into your Leap Day as possible by going on a mural scavenger hunt, making crafts with local artists, hanging out with local drag queen Sylvia O'Stayformore, going on a new underground tour, and drinking wine.

Saturday, Pike Place Market (Downtown)

See also: Leap Day 2020 events.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH

ACES: Artists of Color Expo & Symposium

This exposition of local talent, showcasing the wealth of work by 75 artists of color selected from an open call, promises 80 activities, talks by keynote speakers Nikkita Oliver and Paul Rucker, and more.

Friday-Saturday, Seattle Center

Black History Month Community Celebration 2020

Learn about the history of Seattle hip-hop, the African diaspora, and antiracist social justice opportunities at this all-day event. In between panels, check out a community expo spread out across the galleries. Drinking-age people can stay on for an after-party with live DJs and art activities.

Saturday, Bainbridge Island Museum of Art

MLK Unity Day with Ijeoma Oluo

Seattle-based writer, speaker, and emerging social-media icon Ijeoma Oluo will honor Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy by leading a discussion on race in the United States.

Friday, Town Hall (First Hill)

See also: Our complete Black History Month calendar.

GEEKY & SPECIAL INTEREST EVENTS

Climate Change // Curiosity Expo

There's nothing fun about climate change itself, but this science-filled weekend is sure to leave you inspired to investigate issues like wildfires, melting ice caps, extreme temperatures, and hurricanes caused by our warming planet—and it will leave you with tools to help the best you can. The program includes tons of hands-on activities, live science demos, talks, and more.

Friday-Sunday, Pacific Science Center (Seattle Center)

Gold, Gem and Mineral Show 2020

Expand or start your collection of rocks and minerals with offerings from tons of dealers.

Saturday-Sunday, Evergreen State Fairgrounds (Monroe)

Ken Jennings, G.O.A.T.: The Victory Party

Legendary Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings racked up a lot of points against his opponents James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter in the show's latest "Greatest of all Time" (G.O.A.T) tournament. Celebrate the Seattle-born brainy man's accomplishment by seeing a rescreening of his 30 minutes of glory with commentary from Jennings himself, who will be there in the flesh alongside author Maria Semple and singer-songwriter John Roderick.

Saturday, Town Hall (First Hill)

King/Snohomish County Regional Spelling Bee

At least one Stranger employee has attested to the joy of seeing middle-schoolers knock out words like "zwieback," "alluvium," and "thalweg" at the annual King-Snohomish regional spelling bee, which brings together brainy students from across counties.

Saturday, Town Hall (First Hill)

Northwest Flower & Garden Festival

Think of this festival as a vast bouquet for the senses, with a floral arrangement competition and 20 display gardens representing this year's theme, "Spring Fever." You're invited to wander through mini-landscapes blooming with color to get you excited for winter's end (if you weren't already). Sign up for free seminars, shop the marketplace for new plant friends to take home, and escape winter blues by immersing yourself in a haven of green wholesomeness.

Friday-Sunday, Washington State Convention & Trade Center (Downtown)

Stranger (than usual) things to do this week.

SPORTS & RECREATION

Allstate Hot Chocolate 15K/5K 2020

Starting and finishing at Seattle Center, this annual race rewards runners with all manner of chocolate delights, including hot chocolate, marshmallows with a hot fudge dipping sauce, and more.

Sunday, Seattle Center

Sounders FC vs Chicago Fire FC

The Seattle Sounders will open their 2020 season with a home game against Chicago Fire.

Sunday, CenturyLink Field (Pioneer Square)

COMEDY, PERFORMANCES & READINGS

1984​

On the subject of George Orwell’s literary masterpiece, I stand with Kristen Stewart, who was unfairly maligned for calling the book, “a love story of epic, epic, epic proportion.” Though I, too, take issue with all three deployments of the word “epic” in this context, Stewart is absolutely correct in her analysis. Sure, the book has retained its currency long after its titular date, but, for me, the intensity of its love story and the richness of its description of human sensation has always outshined the prescience of its politics. Radial Theater Project, the local troupe producing Tim Robbins's theatrical adaptation of the story, is well positioned to highlight those qualities with a fantastic cast in the cozy theater at 18th and Union. RICH SMITH

Friday-Sunday, 18th & Union (Capitol Hill)

The Angel in the House

During the Victorian era, Coventry Patmore wrote a poem describing the ideal wife as an "angel in the house" who lives to please her man, as it were. Nobody liked the poem at the time, but it became popular around the turn of the century, and its ideology was pervasive enough to spur Virginia Woolf to write a whole essay collection critiquing it. "Killing the Angel in the House was part of the occupation of a woman writer," she wrote. Quadruple-threat Sara Porkalob, who has built her career on a biographical trilogy about her cool family, said her love of Victorian-era literature and her passionate agreement with Woolf's takedown inspired her riff on this cursed character. Like her Dragon Cycle, The Angel in the House will serve as the first installment of a new play cycle based on "magic, the occult, revenge, blood, and sacrifice." Unlike the Dragon Cycle, the show is a thriller that looks like a murder mystery at first but ends up being something else entirely. Major reasons to be excited include local stars Ray Tagavilla and Ayo Tushinde, plus the joy of watching a writer/director exploring completely new territory. RICH SMITH

Friday-Sunday, Cafe Nordo (Pioneer Square)

August Wilson’s 'Jitney'

It is not at all amazing to claim that August Wilson is one of the greatest American playwrights of the 20th century. The more amazing thing to say about Wilson is this: He was the greatest black American economist of the 20th century. Indeed, Wilson's first play, Jitney, is not only a masterpiece of 1970s economics, but it also predicted the rideshare economy of our times. The play, which Seattle Rep is staging under the direction of the talented Ruben Santiago-Hudson, is about black cab drivers who informally serve Pittsburgh's black community because white-owned cabs will not. The business is owned by the play's key character, Jim Becker, a man in his 60s who retired after devoting decades of his life to a Pittsburgh steel plant. In Jitney, we see the capital-starved working conditions for black men who have pensions or served in the army. They do whatever they can to make ends meet. But no matter how much time and innovation they invest in their economy, the returns always fall short of settling real needs. CHARLES MUDEDE

Friday-Sunday, Seattle Repertory Theatre (Seattle Center)

Charlie Parker's 'Yardbird'

Jazz icon Charlie Parker gets the operatic treatment in this Seattle Opera production of Daniel Schnyder's Yardbird, a journey through limbo by Parker, who struggles to complete his last masterpiece amidst a series of flashbacks that showcases the glorious heyday of iconic NYC jazz club Birdland, as well as the failures and victories of Parker's dynamic life.

Saturday-Sunday, McCaw Hall (Seattle Center)

The Children

In this Tony Award-nominated play by Lucy Kirkwood, two retired nuclear scientists on the coast of an environmentally devastated England receive a disruptive visit from an old friend.

Friday-Sunday, Seattle Repertory Theatre (Seattle Center)

Clapped!

Local drag performer, musician, and nightlife icon Michete will throw a party in honor of her first public appearance after getting facial feminization surgery. The twist? Something may have gone horribly wrong under the knife. Find out for yourself and enjoy additional performances from Rowan Ruthless, Femme Daddy, and other locals for a night of drag, music from DJs Jane Don't and Joe Valley, and all the Tito's Vodka drink specials you can handle.

Saturday, Fred Wildlife Refuge (Capitol Hill)

Disney's 'Frozen'

I’ve written in the past that I have a warm spot in my heart for Frozen, Disney's second-highest-grossing animated film, about a princess who sets out on a quest (with a group of helpful sidekicks, of course) to find her estranged older sister after said sister's icy magical powers accidentally bring eternal winter to their kingdom. Now the Tony-nominated Broadway show from Disney Theatrical Productions, directed by Michael Grandage, is coming to Seattle for an engagement that promises "sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances." Expect all those earwormy songs (including the relentlessly triumphant, hard-not-to-sing-along-and-make-dramatic-hand-gestures-to “Let It Go”), plus an expanded score that features a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. LEILANI POLK

Friday-Sunday, Paramount Theatre (Downtown)

John Sayles: Yellow Earth

The director of the cult classic Brother from Another Planet, John Sayles, has, sadly, not made a film since 2013. And his last masterpiece, Amigo, was completed a decade ago. But this does not mean Sayles, one of the greatest leftist filmmakers of the 20th century (he is to the US what Ken Loach is to the UK), was doing nothing during this time. This January, Haymarket Books, a socialist publishing house based in Chicago, released Sayles's Yellow Earth, a 400-page political fiction outing that’s about Native American reservations in Missouri, activism, and petrocapitalism. It's his fifth novel overall. CHARLES MUDEDE

Friday, Elliott Bay Book Company (Capitol Hill)

Last Days of the Tsars

At the turn of the 20th century, a massive class struggle in Russia was reaching a boiling point. The old saying, “God is in heaven and the Tsar is in St. Petersburg”—meaning royal rulers don’t truly touch the lives of Russian citizens—was quickly going out of fashion as the 300-year-old Romanov empire attempted to save itself by violently suppressing revolutions and carrying out horrific pogroms against Jews. Meanwhile, the empire was losing major battles and influence abroad. Any of this sounding…familiar? Witness, a NYC-based producer of immersive theater, has condensed the twilight of the Romanovs into a single performance set in the august environs of the Stimson-Green mansion on First Hill. The choose-your-own-adventure production allows you to observe this nauseatingly relevant story from the vantage of Rasputin, Anastacia, a servant tired of paying a billion rubles for eggs, or any other character you wish. Go with a group of friends, take notes, and come prepared for class the next day with suggestions on how to bring down an empire. RICH SMITH

Friday & Sunday, Stimson-Green Mansion (First Hill)

The Moors

In what sounds like a fun, fond, but nonetheless dark and violent parody of 19th-century feminist classics like Jane Eyre, Jen Silverman's comedy follows two sisters, a dog, a new governess, and a hen on the gloomy English moors (enlivened by "anachronisms sprinkled throughout" and even a power ballad). Dacha Theatre promises this production "will delight anyone who has curled up with a British novel, toured a haunted house, or giggled over an unlikely animal friendship."

Friday-Sunday, Theatre Off Jackson (Chinatown-International District)

Peacock

An ambitious young man in 1920s Paris works his way up in a ritzy nightclub in Can Can's latest kitschy-glam, flesh-baring, plot-driven revue.

Friday-Sunday, Can Can (Downtown)

Seattle International Dance Festival Winter Mini-fest

Once again, the Khambatta Dance Company will team up with international choreographers and dance troupes to produce two weekends of exciting performances. This year, director Cyrus Khambatta and Jaewoo Jung and Kyoung-Shin Kim from South Korea's Unplugged Bodies company will dance new and established pieces, with a different lineup each weekend. On February 21–22, Unplugged Bodies' duet Two Bodies will be paired with Khambatta Dance Company's Crowd Control, which draws on the theme of protest movements around the world. The following weekend, KDC will reveal its reworked Begin. Again. from the previous festival, and Jaewoo Jung will dance his solo piece Uninhabited Island.

Friday-Saturday, Erickson Theatre Off Broadway (Capitol Hill)

Snow White

Two actors will portray Snow White, the evil queen, seven dwarfs, the talking mirror, and the huntsman in this ambitious children's theater production written by Greg Banks and directed by Desdemona Chiang.

Saturday-Sunday, Seattle Children's Theatre (Seattle Center)

Stephanie Miller's Sexy Liberal Tour

Radio show host Stephanie Miller will sling some anti-Trump wit with her co-hosts, Hal Sparks and Frangela.

Saturday, Benaroya Hall (Downtown)

Tim & Eric: Mandatory Attendance World Tour

Comedy duo Tim & Eric of Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! and Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (plus about a million other strange things) will return with a live show full of squirm-inducing humor.

Friday, Moore Theatre (Belltown)

The Turn of the Screw

Book-It will adapt Henry James's chilling and ambiguous Victorian ghost novel about a naive governess who discovers what she perceives as evil supernatural influences trying to possess her two charges. Carol Roscoe will direct an adaptation by Rachel Atkins.

Friday-Sunday, Book-It Repertory Theatre (Seattle Center)

The Women of Lockerbie

Students from UW's drama program will perform Deborah Brevoort's Greek tragedy-like play about the Scottish women who set out to recover the bodies of the victims of the 1988 Pan Am flight 103 bombing. Second-year MFA student Kristie Post Wallace will direct.

Saturday-Sunday, Glenn Hughes Penthouse Theater (University District)

See also: Our arts & culture critics' picks for this week.

MAJOR CONCERTS & MUSIC SHOWS

Beats Antique, David Starfire

Oakland-based Beats Antique is a prime paradigm of three people with diverse talents banding together to create something uniquely fresh. CIA grad David Satori spent many years playing in a 10-piece Afrobeat band, and he juggles viola, guitar, banjo, melodica, and various instruments from around the world like the saz and electric cümbüş (a sort of Turkish banjo). Lifelong dancer Zoe Jakes started in jazz and ballet, settled on belly dancing that incorporates elements of tango, popping, and Indian styles, did stints with Yard Dogs Road Show and Belly Dance Superstars, and plays strap-on bass drum. Tommy "Sidecar" Cappel picked up drums young (he was beat-keeping by 6), and his jazz, prog, and metal influences were augmented by a Berklee education, and grew to encompass world music that included non-jazz rhythmic patterns of African and Arab music. All three are involved in electro production techniques, their resulting sound heady, mesmerizing, sonically bright and exciting, danceable, and just fucking cool experimental world fusion that's heavy on samples, sequencing, and percussives. LEILANI POLK

Friday, the Showbox (Downtown)

Cabaret Month 2020

March is "Cabaret Month" at Egan's, with everything from jazz and blues to Beatles tributes and movie soundtracks performed with a little extra zazz. Performers this year include Gretchen Rumbaugh, Tom Orr, Jeannette D'Armand, John Patrick Lowrie, Karen Skrinde, Jordan McClellan, and many more.

Sunday, Egan's Ballard Jam House

Chastity Belt, Loose Tooth

Uber-popular Seattle-based post-pop quartet Chastity Belt are back with new material and a new tour. They'll be joined by Loose Tooth.

Friday, Neumos (Capitol Hill)

Lavender Country, Ashleigh Flynn & the Riveters

Lavender Country’s Patrick Haggerty is everyone's favorite gay cowboy. This will probably be true for all of time, but it’s definitely true right now. Haggerty has had a popular resurgence ever since Lavender Country rereleased their nearly 40-year-old self-titled debut—recognized as the first gay country album ever created—in 2014. Since then, he’s been on a roll. Haggerty opened for gay country crooner Orville Peck at his most recent show in Seattle. And Lavender Country’s “I Can’t Shake the Stranger Out of You” was recently covered by drag star/country singer Trixie Mattel on her latest album. Go see Haggerty whenever you can. You’ll leave verklempt. CHASE BURNS

Sunday, Tractor Tavern (Ballard)

Sound Off! 2020 Finals

For the 19th year, MoPOP's Sound Off! will pit local, under-21 bands against each other in this concert series that rewards the first-place winner with a performance slot at Bumbershoot. This is the final night, featuring David's Van, Mirabai Kukathas, Seven Sky, and Talaya.

Saturday, MoPOP (Seattle Center)

Violins of Hope

Music of Remembrance will present a concert featuring the Violins of Hope, a private collection of string instruments that belonged to Jews who played them before and during the Holocaust that have since been restored. This program will showcase music by composers lost to the Holocaust, with violist Susan Gulkis Assadi, cellist Walter Gray, clarinetist Laura DeLuca, and violinists Mikhail Shmidt, Natasha Bazhanov, Artur Girsky.

Sunday, Benaroya Hall (Downtown)

See also: Our music critics' picks for this week.

FILM

Children's Film Festival Seattle 2020

CFFS’s slate of international films feature visual storytelling centered on the experience of childhood, with organizers prioritizing stories that have been underrepresented in the mainstream media and inspire “empathy, understanding, and a nuanced view of the world.” Launched in 2005, curated by Northwest Film Forum, and dedicated to children ages 3-14, the fest presents animation, feature-length outings, and shorts from dozens of countries interspersed with kid-centric events. Last year’s opening night party featured a sing-a-long presentation of 1979 Jim Henson staple The Muppet Movie, as well as a screening of the oldest existing animated feature, The Adventures of Prince Achmed, accompanied by a live performance of the film score with accordion, guitar, banjo, viola, glock, and percussion by Miles & Karina. In sum, a fun time for the whole family. LEILANI POLK

Friday-Sunday, Northwest Film Forum (Capitol Hill)

'Emma.' Opening

From the moment Mr. Woodhouse (Bill Nighy) bounded down the steps of his staircase in full scowl, I wanted to see Emma again. I went in pretty hyped up because Anya Taylor-Joy was making full use of her signature penetrating stare to play the character closer to the book—liittle did I expect that she would be matched frown for frown by Nighy, playing her father, whose background sighing and perpetual phobia of drafts lit up every scene with an endearing ridiculousness. SUZETTE SMITH

Friday-Sunday, Various locations

'The Invisible Man' Opening

Film students and theorists are going to be studying the career of writer/director Leigh Whannell for decades, trying to suss out how this young Australian has mined piles of gold from high-concept but low-budget popcorn fare. Whannell's been responsible for bringing two hugely successful horror franchises into the world—the sagas of Saw and Insidious—and, in 2018, turned the fairly ridiculous B-movie plot of Upgrade into a hit thanks to his stylized direction and pulpy action sequences. Whannell is about to have another hit on his hands with Blumhouse Productions’ The Invisible Man, starring an excellent Elisabeth Moss. Made on a slender budget that was likely eaten up by CGI effects, this riff on H.G. Wells’ sci-fi classic is a slow, steady squeeze from a vise that doesn’t release its grip until its final shot. ROBERT HAM

Friday-Sunday, Various locations

Nordic Lights Film Festival 2020

This annual film festival, supported by SIFF, celebrates the richness of Nordic culture, featuring films from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and even the Faroe Islands. This year, the festival will open with the Icelandic film The County, in which a single dairy farmer named Inga tries to break the stranglehold of a corrupt local cooperative.

Friday-Sunday, SIFF Cinema Uptown (Queen Anne)

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 12 Watch Parties

Watch the Season 12 RuPaul's Drag Race queens make their grand entrance at Cc Attle's, Backyard, and R Place.

Friday, Various locations

See also: Our film critics' picks for this weekend.

MUSEUM EVENTS

The Deported (Closing)

The Danish Immigration Museum presents the stories of 13 people who were deported from Denmark about 100 years ago. Find out what happened to these unfortunate people who fell afoul of immigration laws in this sad but interesting snapshot of history.

Friday-Sunday, National Nordic Museum (Ballard)

It All Starts with Art

At this community arts celebration, artists from around the region will host demonstrations, perform live, and connect with art lovers, all to help fund arts programs and scholarships for youth and emerging artists in the Pacific Northwest.

Saturday, Chihuly Garden and Glass (Seattle Center)

Marisa Williamson: 'The Angel of History' and 'The Runaway' (Closing)

The Jacob Lawrence Gallery and SOIL are coming together again to honor and exhibit the work of a resident Black artist. This year, the resident is Marisa Williamson, a New York-based artist who examines history, race, feminism, and technology through video, performance, and sculpture. Some of her most fascinating pieces involve Sally Hemings, an enslaved woman and mistress owned by Thomas Jefferson, and the connections she makes between Heming’s experience and present-day conversations around race. Williamson will bring two different shows that will explore the past, not as it was, but, to quote Walter Benjamin “as it flashes up in a moment of danger” to the JLG and SOIL, respectively. JASMYNE KEIMIG

Friday-Saturday, Various locations

See also: The best art shows this winter.

OTHER NOTEWORTHY HAPPENINGS

First Viewing

The Seattle Japanese Garden will open its 2020 season with a traditional Shinto blessing—an ancient Japanese ceremony meant to usher in good fortune and "life energy." Afterward, stick around for complimentary tea service in the Tateuchi Community Room and guided tours of the grounds.

Sunday, Seattle Japanese Garden (Madison Park)

Mardi Gras 2020: Cabaret Circus Show and Dance Party

Let your freak flag fly at this circus-themed party with signature cocktails from the Fly Bar and live flying trapeze, variety acts, and aerial arts. After the show, stick around for a carnival-themed dance party.

Saturday, Emerald City Trapeze Arts (Sodo)