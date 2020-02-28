Panicking because you don’t know what to do this Leap Day weekend and you're short on cash? Don't worry—below, find all of your options for last-minute entertainment that won't cost more than $10, ranging from Lavender Country to Pike Place's Love in the Market, and from the Seattle Japanese Garden's First Viewing to the closing of Greg Kucera Gallery's Jacob Lawrence exhibition. For even more options, check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar and our list of cheap & easy things to do in Seattle all year long.
Friday | Saturday | Sunday
- The Wild with Chris Morgan: Season 2 Launch Celebration
Get a behind-the-scenes look at some upcoming episodes of Chris Morgan's podcast The Wild, which explores wildlife around the globe and our relationship to it. The host will appear live in conversation with KUOW's Deborah Wang.
(Sand Point, donation) FILM/TV
- 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 12 Watch Parties
Watch the Season 12 RuPaul's Drag Race queens make their grand entrance at Cc Attle's, Backyard, and R Place.
(Various locations, free) MUSIC
- The Adarna Music Video Release with Furniture Girls!
Local rock band the Adarna, who claim to have coined the genre "jet city rock," will celebrate their new "Drugstore Cowgirl" music video with support from Furniture Girls.
(West Seattle, $8/$10)
- Banda Night
Party band #NortenoBoys will bust out Mexican banda and corrido classics with support from DJ JD, bringing a mix of Latin jams ranging from cumbia to reggaeton.
(Pioneer Square, free-$10)
- Black Nite Crash, Newagehealers, Guest Directors, Myxa
Tremelo presents a night of shoegaze, post-punk, electric trip-hop, and psychedelic sounds with Black Nite Crash, Newagehealers, Guest Directors, and Myxa. DJ Retina Burn will spin in between sets.
(Eastlake, $10)
- Convent Bonfires, Guests
Sway to indie-folk serenades from with local duo Convent Bonfires.
(Pioneer Square, $8)
- Damn the Flood, Counterproductive, Brush the Apes
Hardcore metal gets shoehorned with groovy riffs with Damn the Flood. Join them for a night on the town with Counterproductive and Brush the Apes.
(Everett, $10)
- DEAL - Performing Music of the Grateful Dead
Trip out to Grateful Dead covers by DEAL.
(West Seattle, $8)
- End of the Work Week, Let's Party!
With no other occasion than a good ol' Friday night, let loose with a night of EDM, house, trap, and dubstep with local DJs.
(Pioneer Square, $5)
- The Gay '20s
Imbue your Saturday night with speakeasy-style performances, live DJs, and debaucherous dancing.
(Capitol Hill, free)
- Graz, Yufi, Skybox, DJ Headwound
High-energy electronic artists Graz, Yufi, Skybox, and DJ Headwound will bring the rave underground to the U-District.
(University District, $5)
- Hopscotch
Jazz duo Charlie Hiestand (piano), Jeanie Mishler (voice), and their band will perform swingy jazz and tap dances to accompany your evening lounge vibe.
(Ballard, free)
- Jupe Jupe, Select Level, Blue Glass
Minor-key New Wave rockers Jupe Jupe will be backed up by Select Level and Blue Glass.
(Ballard, $10)
- Lushy
Local five-piece Lushy will grace your ears with their progressive cocktail pop.
(First Hill, free)
- Metal Night with Tenrai, the Problem, Late Night Shiner
It's high time for some thrashing, provided here by local metal bands Tenrai, the Problem, and Late Night Shiner.
(Greenwood, $8)
- Millennial Falcon, Bobcat, Simple Minded Symphony, Science of Deduction
Portland's Millennial Falcon take their cues from Gogol Bordello and other rowdy, synth-y genre-benders. Catch them after opening sets from Science of Seduction, Simple Minded Symphony, and Bobcat.
(Tukwila, $8)
- Paragon Live Presents Ruthie Craft
Join up-and-coming soulful pop-rock artist Ruthie Craft and former American Idol competitor Ruthie Craft for an intimate performance.
(Queen Anne, free)
- Pi Jacobs, Diamond Wolf, Darren Loucas
LA-based singer-songwriter Pi Jacobs will perform bluesy Americana rock off his latest album. He'll be joined by folk-rock band Diamond Wolf and revelatory guitarist Darren Loucas.
(Belltown, $10)
- Shelf Nunny, WMD
One of the most interesting acts on Alex Ruder’s Seattle-based Hush Hush label, Shelf Nunny (aka local producer Christian Gunning) specializes in down-tempo electronic music that unobtrusively gets funky while aspiring to chill you out and tickle that part of the brain that enjoys pretty, delicate melodies. At these tasks, Shelf Nunny excels with understated brilliance. For fans of Boards of Canada, Casino Versus Japan, and Múm. DAVE SEGAL
(Capitol Hill, $8/$10)
- Skularoid: Garden Chat, UbuludU, The Josephine Chopper
Spiritual noise-pop project Garden Chat will be joined by UbuludU ("They're sorta metal and sorta prog," wrote Mike Nipper) and the Josephine Chopper.
(Georgetown, $8)
- Sleepspent, Plum, Public Pool
Hailing from El Paso, shoegaze-heavy indie-rock band Sleepspent will headline a Hollow Earth in-studio with support from local acts Plum and Public Pool.
(Central District, $8-$10)
- Tellers, Sam Cobra, Hel Mary
Promising "some of the best rock n roll songwriting you're going to hear for a long time," Everett five-piece Tellers will take the stage after sets from Seattle's Sam Cobra and Hel Mary.
(Ballard, $8)
- Voycheck, Sheenjek, Wyoming Young and Strong, Power Skeleton
Post-hardcore rockers Voycheck will spread their noise throughout the U-District with support from fuzzy garage punks Sheenjek, Wyoming Young and Strong, and Power Skeleton.
(University District, $7)
- A Soul Cafe Experience with SistasRockTheArts
Dance to lively soul music with the NewYork Undercover Band and SistasRockTheArts.
(Belltown, $10) PERFORMANCE
- 'Go Home, Roger!': A Drag Dedication to Black Sitcoms
Skarlet Dior Black & Londyn Bradshaw will host a black sitcom-themed drag show with the cast of Noir.
(Downtown, $10)
- Underbelly 2: everything i hide from everyone//never have I ever
Artists and performers will try out media they aren't overly familiar with—musicians experimenting with poetry, dancers painting, etc. The sizable lineup will include such locally prominent creative folks as Alyza DelPan-Monley, Fox Whitney, and many more. All proceeds will benefit the arts organization Studio Current.
(Capitol Hill, $5–$10) READINGS & TALKS
- The Black Embodiments Studio Presents: Artist Talk with Will Rawls
Stop-motion animator Will Rawls will talk about how he works with genre, fantasy, and DIY in his time-based pieces.
(University District, free)
- Charles Finch: The Last Passenger
Hear mystery author Charles Finch read from the third and final book in his Charles Lenox trilogy.
(University District, free)
- Climate Depression: Confronting Eco-Anxiety in the Age of Crisis
A lot of people are waking up to the idea that ecological apocalypse is upon us. Among other things, this revelation is bumming people out. A lifetime spent studying poetry, or frog gonads, or software doesn't seem so bad in a world with a steady, foreseeable future. But when you finally realize that your children are going to spend most of their lives trying to siphon crude oil from rusty barrels in the dead of night, a wave of apathy hits you, and life doesn't seem so good anymore. Researchers are calling this phenomenon "eco-grief" or "climate dread." Dr. Jennifer Atkinson, an instructor at UW Bothell, has been teaching a class on the subject for a few years now. In her lecture, she'll offer some strategies necessary to "build the resilience to stay engaged in climate solutions over the long run." Hopefully she'll also include a handout with instructions for building a dune buggy out of bones and grass. RICH SMITH
(Seattle Center, $5)
- John Sayles: Yellow Earth
The director of the cult classic Brother from Another Planet, John Sayles, has, sadly, not made a film since 2013. And his last masterpiece, Amigo, was completed a decade ago. But this does not mean Sayles, one of the greatest leftist filmmakers of the 20th century (he is to the US what Ken Loach is to the UK), was doing nothing during this time. This January, Haymarket Books, a socialist publishing house based in Chicago, released Sayles's Yellow Earth, a 400-page political fiction outing that’s about Native American reservations in Missouri, activism, and petrocapitalism. It's his fifth novel overall. CHARLES MUDEDE
(Capitol Hill, free)
- Kiran Bhat: We of the Forsaken World
Kiran Bhat will read from his four-act novel, In We of the Forsaken World, which tells the stories of four people who witness the declines of their particular spheres.
(Ravenna, free)
- MLK Unity Day with Ijeoma Oluo
Seattle-based writer, speaker, and emerging social-media icon Ijeoma Oluo will honor Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy by leading a discussion on race in the United States.
(First Hill, free) VISUAL ART
- Baso Fibonacci Zine Release: 'Morris' Hydrants'
Flip through a copy of local artist Baso Fibonacci's new zine, which shows renderings of fire hydrants along First Avenue in the likeness of ones sketched by the late Pacific Northwest painter Morris Graves in the 1930s.
(Chinatown-International District, free)
FRIDAY-SATURDAYVISUAL ART
- 10th Annual Juried Exhibition: twixt cup and lip
Amanda Donnan of the Frye Art Museum has guest-curated this year's juried exhibition, featuring work by 21 artists from around the world.
(Pioneer Square, free)
Closing Saturday
- ACES: Artists of Color Expo & Symposium
This exposition of local talent, showcasing the wealth of work by 75 artists of color selected from an open call, promises 80 activities, talks by keynote speakers Nikkita Oliver and Paul Rucker, and more.
(Seattle Center, free)
- Anne Siems: Tattooed
Siems switches modes from her Renaissance-like portraits to a more confrontational style while sticking with her trademark composition of colorful figures on abstract backgrounds.
(Downtown, free)
Closing Saturday
- Annual Gallery Artist Group Exhibition
Traver Gallery is one of the best places in town to see innovative sculpture and glass art for free, as well as two-dimensional works, so you shouldn't miss their annual group exhibition if you have any interest in the medium. This year, you'll be able to admire pieces by Ling Chun, Clare Belfrage, Marita Dingus, Mel Douglas, Jun Kaneko, Tori Karpenko, Michael Peterson, Jane Rosen, Preston Singletary, Jane Traver, Lynn Whitford, and Chris Gustin.
(Downtown, free)
Closing Saturday
- Contemporary Realism
This group show features work by Liana Bennett, Nicole Brauch, Cody A. French, and many more.
(Pioneer Square, free)
Closing Saturday
- Crystal Worl: On the Water
The Juneau-based mixed-media artist shows paintings and carvings created for the new trilingual children's book Cradle Songs of Southeast Alaska.
(Pioneer Square, free)
Closing Saturday
- Gabriel Fernandez and Lisa Golightly
It's a twofer of Oregonian painters: Beaverton resident Gabriel Fernandez paints photorealist scenes of unpopulated ordinary rooms and neighborhoods, taking as subjects sleek Airstream trailers, empty bathrooms, or unoccupied sofas. Portlander Lisa Golightly, who paints figurative and abstract works, makes excellent use of dapples of light, striving to capture "the unplanned and the in-between."
(Pioneer Square, free)
Closing Saturday
- Gregg Laananen: Recent Works
Gregg Laananen's oil paintings bring out the textures and emotions of Pacific Northwest landscapes, German Expressionism-style.
(Downtown, free)
Closing Saturday
- Heartbreak Science Fair
See how your fellow melancholy Seattle residents are dealing with their feelings. Artists, performers, and sciency folks show art and experiments relating to heartbreak in this exhibition.
(Seattle Center, free)
Closing Saturday
- Jacob Lawrence
This week, you must go see Jacob Lawrence at Greg Kucera Gallery. It closes on Saturday. Featuring 50 works from the famed modernist artist and beloved Seattleite, it's probably one of the most comprehensive looks at Lawrence's work you're likely to see here in the city at this time (and for free, I might add). The exhibition includes 12 paintings, watercolors, colored pencil drawings as well as 38 prints from some of Lawrence's best-known series looking at Black historical events and subjects—The Legend of John Brown, The Life of Toussaint L'Ouverture suite, the Builders series, as well as individual prints. All are incredible and should be seen in real life. JASMYNE KEIMIG
(Pioneer Square, free)
Closing Saturday
- Jane Hickey Caminos: On Women Bound
Hickey Caminos's figurative, realistic paintings of women are shown in the lead-up to the Womxn's March on Seattle.
(Georgetown, free)
Closing Saturday
- Kara Mia Fenoglietto: Hope all is well.
Recently, I’ve been confronted about my use of “Best” when signing off e-mails. Where I thought the valediction exuded professionalism, competence, and friendliness, it’s apparently interpreted as hostile, insincere, and condescending to the recipient. Seattle-based artist Kara Mia Fenoglietto uses another sign-off, “Hope all is well,” as a starting point for her conceptual soft-sculpture installation that “examines the disconnect between anxieties and appearances.” Fenoglietto’s sculptures and garments will use bold digital patterns and shape-distorting silhouettes to bridge the divide between the public and private self. JASMYNE KEIMIG
(Pioneer Square, free)
Closing Saturday
- Kenneth Moore: Another Conversation in Black Surreality
Kenneth Moore, who was born in 1949, is a black Los Angeles-based surrealist artist who had never had a solo exhibition in Seattle until last year's show in this gallery. He's also the founder of the jazz club Howling Monk, and jazz sensibilities permeate his visual style.
(Pioneer Square, free)
Closing Saturday
- Marisa Williamson: 'The Angel of History' and 'The Runaway'
The Jacob Lawrence Gallery and SOIL are coming together again to honor and exhibit the work of a resident Black artist. This year, the resident is Marisa Williamson, a New York-based artist who examines history, race, feminism, and technology through video, performance, and sculpture. Some of her most fascinating pieces involve Sally Hemings, an enslaved woman and mistress owned by Thomas Jefferson, and the connections she makes between Heming’s experience and present-day conversations around race. Williamson will bring two different shows that will explore the past, not as it was, but, to quote Walter Benjamin “as it flashes up in a moment of danger” to the JLG and SOIL, respectively. JASMYNE KEIMIG
(Various locations, free)
Closing Saturday
- Rob Droessler: This, that and another thing.
Droessler's ceramic and upcycled wire sculptures work with structure, containment, shadows, and a sense of missing or incomplete elements.
(Pioneer Square, free)
Closing Saturday
- Robert Hutchison: Memory Houses
Local architect Robert Hutchinson's Memory House project explores "mortality and memory" through buildings. See his drawings alongside ceramics from Guadalajara-based studio Cerámica Suro, and pick up a copy of Hutchinson's Memory Houses book.
(Downtown, free)
Closing Saturday
- SHRUB: The Belle and the Barman
Local artist SHRUB practices "urban abstract expressionism," creating large graffiti-inspired panels.
(Pioneer Square, free)
Closing Saturday
- Spectrum: Contemporary Jewelry by Women of Color
The metalwork studio inside '57 Biscayne Artist Studios will show handmade jewelry by women artists of color—including Maru Almeida, Jennifer Balangue, and Adia Bobo—for its inaugural show.
(Downtown, free)
Closing Saturday
- Sudipta Rakshit
This Seattle-based artist will be present at a reception for her work, which incorporates a "modernist impression of traditional Indian art and experienced landscapes, presented in an acrylic medium."
(Ballard, free)
Closing Saturday
- West Coast Prints
West Coast artists explore the possibilities of printmaking, from photorealist aquatint to folk-art-inspired etching to high-contrast linocut, and the results are impressively diverse. Spend ample time with the work of Californians Marit Berg, Stephen McMillan, and Kevin Fletcher and Seattle-based Michèle Landsaat and Charles Spitzack.
(Pioneer Square, free)
Closing Saturday
FRIDAY-SUNDAYPERFORMANCE
- The Creation of the World and Other Business
The players of Theatre9/12 use Arthur Miller's 1973 play The Creation of the World and Other Business to explore the news and politics of today.
(Downtown, pay what you can) VISUAL ART
- E.T. Russian: Double Clear
In this interactive and accessible exhibition, Seattle artist E.T. Russian meditates on choosing what to live for. Russian is interested in making art that appeals to a broader audience than the one typically catered to, not limiting the experience of enjoying his art to just one sense, but multiple senses at once. Using animation, sculpture, and poetry, Double Clear follows gargoyles encountering surreal events as they fly over cemeteries, bridges, and water. During a special event held on January 9, local artists that work with sound and movement perform using Double Clear as the backdrop. The night will include ASL interpretation with live captioning. JASMYNE KEIMIG
(Capitol Hill, free)
Closing Sunday
SATURDAYCOMEDY
- Comedy Clash Yearly Qualifier
Comedy on Broadway advertises this monthly showcase as "the only local comedy competition where the winner is decided by audience vote and audience vote alone." Isaac Novak hosts, and tonight's performance features the likes of Isaac Campbell-Smith, Quinton Jones, Gabey Lucas, Jonathan Logerstedt, and Claire Pellegrino.
(Capitol Hill, $5 suggested donation)
- Fancy Cafeteria
Fond of both the "glamour of a Broadway production" and "the dishevelment of improv"? This improvised musical, based on audience suggestions, will be just for you.
(Ballard, $10)
- Stand-up Comedy Show
Order up a beer and enjoy sets from local comics Howie Echo Hawk, Cara Rosellini, Jim Webber, and Sam Ellefson.
(Hillman City, $10) COMMUNITY
- Bạn - Means More Than Friends (LGBTQ Vietnamese Conference)
VietQ will host this inaugural conference for the Vietnamese LGBTQ+ community, promising workshops on everything from heritage to language to food; community-building exercises; a live panel; and a resource fair.
(Columbia City, free)
- Census Family Fun Day
Enjoy a free lunch and learn why it's so important to fill out the census.
(Magnolia, free)
- City of SeaTac's Celebrating 30 Years
Enjoy kids' activities, live entertainment, and refreshments at this celebration of Sea-Tac's 30th birthday.
(Magnolia, free)
- King/Snohomish County Regional Spelling Bee
At least one Stranger employee has attested to the joy of seeing middle-schoolers knock out words like "zwieback," "alluvium," and "thalweg" at the annual King-Snohomish regional spelling bee, which brings together brainy students from across counties.
(First Hill, free)
- Wild Coast Fest
Be the first to see Filson's new C.C.F. Workwear and Popeye collections at this maritime extravaganza with demos, workshops, and free stuff.
(Sodo, free) FOOD & DRINK
- Boylston/Harvard Leap Day 2020 Pub Crawl
Hill hoppers can enjoy food and drink specials around the Leap Day clock at Redhook Brewlab, Life on Mars, Bill's Off Broadway, Linda's Tavern, and Salt & Straw.
(Capitol Hill, no cover)
- Broken Bar Day - Leap Day Edition
Sometimes Theo Chocolate bars get smashed to smithereens, but you can pick up the pieces at this event, where shattered shards will be on sale for $10 a pound. The first 10 people in line will also receive two free bars of Theo's newest flavors (PB&J and Coffee & Cream Cups), plus a Theo mug.
(Fremont)
- DGC Ice Cream House Party
An extra day warrants an extra dessert, provided here by Full Tilt Ice Cream in the form of a vegan marionberry flavor with a chocolate swirl.
(West Seattle, free)
- Downtown Dog Lounge Bakery Grand Opening
Treat Fido to canine-friendly baked goods at the grand opening of Downtown Dog Lounge's new bakery. There will be giveaways, free nail trims, treats, a chance to win a doggie spa day at Downtown Dog Lounge, and a photo contest with a monthly membership to the lounge's upcoming Dog Yard Bar as a prize.
(Fremont, free)
- An Extra Day To Be Extra!
Macaron maven Lady Yum invites you to spend the extra day of the month being "extra indulgent, fabulous, giving and compassionate" with drag queen bingo hosted by DonnaTella HoweHowe and Sativa Queen, animal-inspired watercolor portraits of guests by Taeuber Troupe, and custom macarons and drinks (available at the Pioneer Square location only). Ten percent of all macaron sales at all locations for the day will benefit the Seattle Humane Society.
(Pioneer Square, free)
- Rocket Fuel Beer Fremont Release Party
The Fremont brewery has partnered with Lighthouse Roasters and Theo Chocolate to create Rocket Fuel, a mocha-horchata brown ale with organic cocoa nibs and Roaster's Choice coffee beans. To commemorate its release, Aslan has also created limited-edition Rocket Fuel camp cups, which you can purchase knowing that $5 from every sale will go toward Washington Wild.
(Fremont, no cover)
- Washington Beer Open House
More than 110 Washington breweries will open their doors for a simultaneous statewide open house, which gives beer lovers a unique opportunity to create their own adventure. Plot an itinerary for a personalized brewery crawl, travel to a few destination breweries you’ve always wanted to try, or simply drop by the nearest participating craft brewer in your neighborhood. Each featured brewer will have their own lineup of surprises in store, which may include samples, tours, souvenirs, rare barrel tastings, savory food pairings, and more. JULIANNE BELL
(Pioneer Square, no cover) MUSIC
- AIDNW Benefit with Young-Chhaylee and Friends
Join Northwest singer-songwriters Jed Crisologo, Martha Macabare, and Young-Chhaylee for an Advocates for Immigrants in Detention Northwest fundraiser.
(Ballard, $8/$10)
- All Hype, Sunstrokes, Ledder
Hawaii-bred, Portland-based alt-punk trio All Hype will take over Eastlake after opening sets from Sunstrokes and Ledder.
(Eastlake, $7/$10)
- ANNIHILATION II
LA's DJ Drew and Seattle's DJ Coldheart will warm up the stage for electro-rock act DV8R on Leap Day. There'll be specialty cocktails and complimentary snacks to boot.
(Pioneer Square, $10)
- Bar House Third Anniversary Party and Free Show!
Fremont's multi-themed bar (they've got a jungle-like room, a space-like room, a submarine-like bathroom, and hardcore doom rock blasting throughout) will celebrate three years of life with live sets from grungy metal outfit Helm’s Alee, psych rockers Wild Powwers, and stoner riffers deathCAVE.
(Fremont, free)
- Black History Month and Leap Year Day Party
Celebrate one extra day of Black History Month with DJs Sean Malik and Funk Daddy.
(Columbia City, free)
- Black Plastic Clouds, ONOFF, Crooked Looks
Experimental prog-rock band Black Plastic Clouds will take over Pioneer Square with support from ONOFF, coming all the way from Dublin.
(Pioneer Square, $10)
- Fiasco, Eve Clarke, & Hunter Venturo of Woodshed - Acoustic!
Local rock acts Fiasco, Eve Clarke, and Hunter Venturo will leave their amps at the door for an acoustic show.
(Georgetown, $10)
- Gabe the Babe - Leap Year Party
Spend the last three hours of your superfluous day dancing to house beats with Venezuelan American DJ Gabe the Babe, plus locals Frida K, Ennelyn, and Alex Michael.
(Pioneer Square, $5/$10)
- GULP!
DJ Suss Out will lay down juicy R&B and disco cuts.
(White Center, free)
- Hi Crime, PAMPA
Seattle's sparkly-bright indie-pop band Hi Crime will head up a show with guest group PAMPA.
(Capitol Hill, $10)
- JK POP!
Bop around to Japanese and Korean intergalactic pop music spun by HOSTBOI, DJ Mooncakes, and Yung Futon.
(Downtown, $8)
- Leap Day Revue
This once-every-four-years revue will feature performances by the musical duo the International Lovers, acoustic outfit Half Rushmore, singer-songwriter, Eamon Ra, and spacey pop band Echo Ravine.
(University District, free)
- Margo Adrift
Local alt-pop duo Margo Adrift will play two sets of covers and originals so you can dance your way into March.
(Green Lake, free)
- No Win, On Drugs, Jar, Luke Hogfoss
LA indie-rock foursome No Win will share a bill with trippy Seattleites On Drugs, Jar (a new project featuring members of nostalgia-pop outfit Iffy Comma), and singer-songwriter Luke Hogfoss.
(Belltown, $10/$12)
- A Not So Happy Birthday Show
Busy musician Jules of Marbits, Bad Time Friend, Jules Attempt, Sprig, and Dear Child will celebrate their Leap Day birthday by playing all of their projects in one night.
(University District, $10)
- SixGun, Zack Static Sect, The Howling West, Filthy Traitors
Join Seattle punkabilly solo act SixGun in Tukwila after openers the Zach Static Sect, the Howling West, and Filthy Traitors.
(Tukwila, $8)
- Skelator, Rat King, Ghostblood
Cyber doom metal bands Skelator, Rat King, and Ghostblood will gather under one roof.
(University District, $7)
- They Rise, We Die, Summoned by Giants, Kill Me, Adcatcb
Get your fix of sludge- and stoner-rock with local outfit They Rise, We Die, who will be joined by genre mutuals Summoned By Giants and Kill Me, plus quirky math-rock group A Digital Clock Atop the Casco Banks.
(Eastlake, $10)
- TrainCarHouseParty: Rave to the Grave! A Leap Year Edition!
Groove to old-school jams with DJs Jameson Just, Jon Lee, Tony H, Geod, and Melton.
(Sodo, free)
- Trebled Assets, Fleetwood WACC, The Deliverables, Emily Palmer
A hodgepodge of musicians, all of whom are getting their Master's degrees, comprise Trebled Assets, a nine-piece group "just trying to find their own net present value in a complicated world of debits and credits." Enjoy their genre-diverse stylings after opening sets from Fleetwood WACC, the Deliverables, and Emily Palmer.
(Ballard, $10) PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE
- Beach Party - Dad Bods Allowed Part 2
Frolic on a facsimile of a beach, complete with sand, fake sun, and maybe even a "pool or two." Prizes for the best beach costume and "dad bod" will be awarded.
(Ballard, no cover) PERFORMANCE
- Be My Valentine
Noah Bruckshen and Austin Olson will make fun of reality TV in their live comedy about a screwed-up, wealthy family named Valentine.
(Belltown, $7) READINGS & TALKS
- African American Writers' Alliance with Georgia McDade
Hear poets from the Northwest's African American community in a reading organized by the NW African American Writers' Alliance, which promotes emerging and seasoned writers and publishes anthologies. Local author Georgia McDade will make a special appearance.
(Capitol Hill, free)
- Youth Speaks Preliminary Round 2
Young slam poets will compete in the second preliminary round of the Youth Speaks competition, the finalists of which will go on to compete in the Grand Slam. Seattle great Troy Osaki will make an appearance.
(Central District, $10) SHOPPING
- Love in the Market
Pack as many activities into your Leap Day as possible by going on a mural scavenger hunt, making crafts with local artists, hanging out with local drag queen Sylvia O'Stayformore, going on a new underground tour, and drinking wine.
(Downtown)
- Seattle LadyMakers Seconds & Samples Sale
Shop "slightly off handmade seconds," samples, and discounted items from the Seattle LadyMakers, a collective of local craftswomen.
(Sodo, free-$5) SPORTS & RECREATION
- 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials Watch Party
Watch on TV over coffee and snacks as professional runners compete for a spot on the 2020 Olympic team.
(Downtown, free)
- Bike and Pike 2020
Tour R&E Cycles, a shop that's been hand-building bicycles since 1973, and enjoy waffles, coffee, and beer by donation.
(University District, free)
- Pacific Northwest Regional Yo-Yo Championship
Swivel your yo-yo with the determination and skill of a bored tween in the year 1999 at this regional championship. Or, just show up to be a spectator.
(Seattle Center, free) VISUAL ART
- Sanctuary Print Shop
Wa Na Wari invites visitors to create silkscreen and print posters with pro-immigrant, pro-social justice messages. This edition, especially focused on issues for POC, will be led by Thea Quiray Tagle, who'll also preside over a discussion on the power of art. The workshop organizers say: "No experience necessary- wear close-toed shoes and comfy clothes you wouldn't mind getting paint on (just in case!)."
(Central District, free)
- Unsettling Femininity Gallery Tour
Join guest curator Naomi Hume for a free, informal tour of the current exhibition Unsettling Femininity.
(First Hill, free)
SATURDAY-SUNDAYSHOPPING
- Great Finds and Vintage Market
Shop antiques, "attic surplus," and more unique wares while you warm your bones with pea soup, Swedish meatballs, and sweets.
(Queen Anne, $2 suggested donation)
SUNDAYCOMEDY
- Black Ice: The Unexpected Sitcom
Unexpected Productions improvisers will fashion a live prime-time TV sitcom using audience suggestions.
(Downtown, $10) COMMUNITY
- First Viewing
The Seattle Japanese Garden will open its 2020 season with a traditional Shinto blessing—an ancient Japanese ceremony meant to usher in good fortune and "life energy." Afterward, stick around for complimentary tea service in the Tateuchi Community Room and guided tours of the grounds.
(Madison Park, $8)
- Reign of Style
Students from barber, stylist, and cosmetology schools around the Northwest will display their talents at this eighth annual hair show and competition. A few workshops will also be offered, along with vendor booths.
(Seattle Center, free) MUSIC
- Fantasies, Folk, and Fairy Tales
Celebrated faculty pianist and lecturer Robin McCabe will showcase her expertise by producing this quarterly series that highlights music by composers inspired by fantasy, folktales, and fairytales, all performed by UW music students and special guests.
(University District, free)
- The High Seagrass, The Mighty Dreadful, Outhouse Confessional
The High Seagrass, a self-described "swashbuckling band of bluegrass marauders," will bring twangy pirate vibes to Ballard with support from the Mighty Dreadful and Outhouse Confessional.
(Ballard, $10)
- Lavender Country, Ashleigh Flynn & the Riveters
Lavender Country’s Patrick Haggerty is everyone's favorite gay cowboy. This will probably be true for all of time, but it’s definitely true right now. Haggerty has had a popular resurgence ever since Lavender Country rereleased their nearly 40-year-old self-titled debut—recognized as the first gay country album ever created—in 2014. Since then, he’s been on a roll. Haggerty opened for gay country crooner Orville Peck at his most recent show in Seattle. And Lavender Country’s “I Can’t Shake the Stranger Out of You” was recently covered by drag star/country singer Trixie Mattel on her latest album. Go see Haggerty whenever you can. You’ll leave verklempt. CHASE BURNS
(Ballard, $10)
- Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto
For a symphony experience that won't break the bank, opt for this violin concerto of Tchaikovsky ballads.
(First Hill, $5-$10) PERFORMANCE
- Risk/Benefit
A rule-following bureaucrat stands up to a corrupt leader and faces the consequences in this play by Amanda L. Aikman.
(Capitol Hill, $10) READINGS & TALKS
- William H. Matchett
The former editor of Modern Language Quarterly and Poetry Northwest will read poetry and chat with the current Poetry Northwest executive editor, Kevin Craft.
(University District, free) SHOPPING
- Vera Night Market #1
Local businesses like Jankuland, VanVan, Light In the Attic Records, Vera Screen Printing, and others will sell their stuff.
(Seattle Center, free)