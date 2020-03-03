Our arts & culture critics have already recommended 68 great things to do this week and our music critics have picked the 48 best music shows, but there are still hundreds more events happening. To prevent some of the quirkier and more extraordinary ones from slipping through the cracks, we've compiled them here—from a happy hour with Steven Soderbergh to a children's book signing with Dave Matthews, and from Nickelodeon's The SpongeBob Musical to Butt Prom at Southgate Roller Rink. For even more options this week, check out our complete EverOut Things To Do calendar.
- 'Pretty Strong' Film Screening
Eight female pro climbers travel to Yosemite, Colorado, and beyond in this documentary. Go for the athletes' badass feats of endurance, stay for the stunning landscapes. FOOD & DRINK
- Hinamatsuri ＆ Karaoke
The holiday Hinamatsuri, also known as "Dolls' Day" or "Girls' Day," is observed in Japan to celebrate female children and pray for their future health and happiness. Families often participate by displaying ornamental dolls dressed in the style of Japan's ancient imperial court. Ten Sushi will get in on the festivities with hamaguri no suimono, a clear soup with clam broth traditionally eaten for good luck, and other specials geared towards the occasion.
- Spam Night
Try six flavors of Hormel's iconic canned meat, each in different preparations, in a six-course tasting menu by chef Eric Rivera.
- The Birth of Charlie Kind
Local musician Melodie Knight has performed with Campfire Ok, Benjamin Verdoes, Damien Jurado, Bryan John Appleby, and the Head and the Heart. Join her for the debut of her new solo project, Charlie Kind, which promises "melodramatic lyrical themes, epic swirling vocals, heavy beats, delicious melodies, live dancers, and video projections." Formal attire is required for "red carpet entry." PERFORMANCE
- HUNKS The Show
Get in on some real-life Magic Mike action at "the world's foremost exotic male dance show," where toned-bodied dudes will sing, dance, and strip in choreographed routines set to light displays and "thumping beats."
- Outsiders Podcast Live
Hear a live taping of Outsiders, a podcast produced by KNKX and The Seattle Times' Project Homelessness that features reporting from streets, bridges, and homeless encampments in Olympia. At this event, the team (including former Stranger writer Sydney Brownstone) will talk about their process and share interview excerpts.
TUESDAY-FRIDAYVISUAL ART
- At the edge of both
Serrah Russell and Zack Bent have curated a selection of artists who plumb "liminal spaces," evoking imaginary realms.
Closing Friday
TUESDAY-SUNDAYFESTIVALS
- La Conner Daffodil Festival
Pierce County's daffodil farmers have dwindled over time, according to the organizers, but it's still fertile ground for the yellow perennial flowers, who have had their own festival in the area since 1934. The event boasts four parades, but the highlight is its grand parade, where the festival's royal court (made up of 23 "princesses" from Pierce County high schools) sail down the street on daffodil-covered floats. This Saturday brings a Jazz Valley Concert to Maple Hall. FOOD & DRINK
- Wild Alaska Pollock Restaurant Week
The tasty and sustainable Alaska Pollock will star in exclusive dishes from over 25 Seattle restaurants, including Aerlume, Anthony’s, Bar Melusine, Café Presse, Chinooks, Duke’s, Le Pichet, and Luc. PERFORMANCE
- The 2020 UW Dance Majors Concert
See fresh new choreography by UW undergraduate dance majors revolving around themes of "worlds of invisible forces, the pains of growing up, femininity, womanhood, environmental paralysis and nostalgia."
- Scott Silven: At the Illusionist's Table
Scott Silven will bring his well-reviewed, candle-lit participatory dinner theater act to Queen Anne's elegant Ruins.
WEDNESDAYCOMMUNITY
- CityClub Civic Cocktail w/Sec. of State Kim Wyman & AG Bob Ferguson
Join Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman and Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson for cocktails and a discussion of the winding-down presidential primaries.
- Northern Lights Viewing
According to the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, there's a good chance that the Kp-index will be higher than a four this week, meaning the northern United States will likely be treated to some stellar views of the Northern Lights (weather permitting). The best spot to witness the spectacle from Washington will be at Western Washington’s northernmost national park, North Cascades. FILM
- Stories from Kubota Garden: A Film and Book Preview
See a locally made documentary all about Fujitaro Kubota, the founder of Seattle's Kubota Gardens, and hear a reading of Don Brooks's newly released book, Spirited Stone: Lessons from Kubota's Garden. FOOD & DRINK
- Columbia City Progressive Dinner
Amble around Columbia City for a nine-course meal divided among three surprise locations.
- The Diet of Conquerors - Presentation on Viking Cuisine
We've all seen Vikings chow down on meaty chicken legs in the movies, but are onscreen depictions of the Nordic warriors' diets historically accurate? Chef James Bushell will tell you what people in the Viking age actually ate during feasting occasions (hint: it's healthier than you think). You'll even go home with some recipes to try at home.
- Happy Hour with Steven Soderbergh and Singani 63
Who knew that Sex, Lies, and Videotape filmmaker Steven Soderbergh was in the spirits business? Well, he is—the Oscar-winning director launched Singani 63, the first version of the Bolivian spirit Singani to be available in the United States. A special screening of one of his films (it's a surprise) at Central Cinema is sold out, but you can still party with Soderbergh afterward at a late-night happy hour at Barrio, which will feature frosé made with Singani 63 and other drink specials. MUSIC
- The Black Jacket Symphony Presents: Pink Floyd's 'The Dark Side of the Moon'
The Black Jacket Symphony will recreate Pink Floyd's seminal 1973 album Dark Side of the Moon in its entirety. And if you're still longing for more, they'll leave you with a smattering of the band's greatest hits off of other albums.
- Como El Aire: An Evening of Flamenco
Seattle-based Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes will bring her latest show to the stage, with accompaniment from singer and percussionist Diego Amador Jr. and Flamenco guitarist Carlos de Jacoba.
- Pride Skate: Totally '90's Party
Consider a scrunchie part of the price of admission at this '90s-themed queer skate, happening every first Wednesday of the month, starting tonight. PERFORMANCE
- 14/48 High School: Scrapbook
The 48-hour theater festival created by teens will return for one night, restaging favorite short plays from the last few years and boasting "singers with voices powerful enough to levitate buildings (probably)." READINGS & TALKS
- A Conversation with Rahm Emanuel: The Nation City
The former mayor of Chicago and White House Chief of Staff for President Obama will read from his book The Nation City: Why Mayors Are Now Running The World, about the new prominence of cities versus the federal government.
- Dave Matthews and Clete Barrett Smith: If We Were Giants!
Dave Matthews (yes, that Dave Matthews) and Clete Barrett Smith will present and sign their new children's fantasy book about a young storyteller who must confront a threat from her past.
- How to Wash the Dishes: Book Signing
The local author will sign his new guide to the contemplative act of washing the dishes, an act that he claims can enhance mindfulness and mental clarity.
- John Straley: What Is Time To a Pig?
Shamus Award-winning author John Straley will read from his new novel about an imprisoned US military veteran navigating the prison industrial complex and "the crumbling state of humanity."
- McMenamins History Pub: Boys in the Boat - A Daughter Remembers
Joe Rantz, one of the athletes on the historic 1936 Olympic men's crew team highlighted in Daniel James Brown's acclaimed book The Boys in the Boat, was from right here in the Pacific Northwest. Tonight, his daughter will talk about her dad's legacy and share personal stories.
WEDNESDAY-FRIDAYPERFORMANCE
- The Lore Project
First-year theater students will perform work inspired by myths and folklore from around the world.
WEDNESDAY-SUNDAYGEEK & GAMING
- MAR10 Celebration
Mario stans can take photos with the mustachioed video game icon himself, play games, and enter giveaways for a whole week.
THURSDAYCOMMUNITY
- Plants on Islands: Insights Into Flora of the San Juan Islands
According to the organizers, the flora of most islands in the San Juan archipelago has only been studied for about 15 years. In this talk, UW biologist Peter Dunwiddie will dive into the subsequent research and what it reveals about the biogeography of the 100-plus islands and the species they harbor.
- Power To: Women Changing the Landscape with Career Pivots
For International Women's Day, hear from a panel of women who have made empowering career changes and stick around for some professional networking. Speakers include Michelle Rudd (a family wealth advisor), Lindsay Slevin (the owner of Twin Sisters Creamery), Danielle Henry (a marriage and family therapist), and Kavita Malling (a principal consultant).
- Social Justice Fika Pop-Up
Add some greater purpose to your late-afternoon coffee and treat break at this Fika event with social justice consultants Michelle Gislason and Fleur Larsen. Expect a discussion comparing US and Nordic policies surrounding social justice, as well as a discussion of Anu Partanen's The Nordic Theory of Everything: In Search of a Better Life. FOOD & DRINK
- Official Wine Launch
South Lake Union's beer-geek destination Teku Tavern will fête the arrival of its new wine program, which focuses mainly on natural, organic, and low-intervention wines, with a tasting from local winemaker Andrew Hoeppner of Wildbloom Wines. PERFORMANCE
- 5th Ave Theatre Presents: Baseball Saved Us
The 5th Avenue Theatre presents a pop-up staged rendition of Baseball Saved Us, the children's book about the imprisonment of Japanese Americans during World War II by Seattle author Ken Mochizuki.
- Beyond the G: Trans and Non-binary Burlesque Revue
This revue featuring Irish Lashes will prove that titillating burlesque spans the whole gender spectrum. Thrill to the sexy moves of Moscato Extatique, the "Them Fatale of Burlesque," and a roster of queer sirens.
- Nickelodeon’s The SpongeBob Musical
Head to Bikini Bottom as everyone's favorite anthropomorphic dishwashing apparatus takes the stage for a little song and dance, featuring a cast of Grammy winners and eye-popping sets from a Tony Award-winning design team.
- Wigs for Warren: An Elizabeth Warren Drag Show!
Join local drag queen Ann Poindexter and other special guests for an evening of performances, an audience runway show (so dress your best), and "bizarre prizes" in honor of Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren. READINGS & TALKS
- Dr. David Eagleman: Can We Create New Senses For Humans?
On the 20th anniversary of the study of systems biology, sit in on a talk with Guggenheim Fellow and bestselling author Dr. David Eagleman about sensory substitution, time perception, brain plasticity, synesthesia, and neurolaw. VISUAL ART
- Black Fashionista!
Discover the history of black women fashion designers and icons in a white-dominated industry in the United States.
- Susanne Thea: Snapshots: Traveling with H.C. Andersen
In this traveling exhibit, Danish artist Susanne Thea brings the words of Danish fairytale author H.C. Andersen (The Little Mermaid, The Ugly Duckling, The Emperors New Clothes, and more) to life.
THURSDAY-FRIDAYCOMEDY
- Glimmer
Taking off on a certain popular show about flamboyant women wrestlers, the Jet City crew will present "GLAMOROUS LADIES IMPROVISING MAYBE MORE EVENTUALLY W”R”ESTLING," an improvised comedy set in the '80s.
FRIDAYFOOD & DRINK
- Spring Break Daytona Party Featuring Shipwreck Rum
Shipwreck Rum owner Zach Brinley will transport you to spring break on the Atlantic coast with boozy slushies (in red solo cups, of course), beachy decor, and more of the like. MUSIC
- Big '90s Party
Dip into your nostalgic side at this DJ dance party bumping Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Korn, Limp Bizkit, and other '90s artists.
- Butt Prom Mach II
Music lovers with a cute attitude problem and an affinity for glitter and irreverent behavior, rejoice! The second annual Butt Prom will feature live sets from local rockers and butt-havers Actionesse, Weep Wave, Artemis, Crazy Eyes, and others in the center of White Center's favorite skating rink, Southgate.
- Prom Date Mixtape: The Ultimate Live '80s Tribute!
Let '80s new wave and synth-pop tribute group Prom Date Mixtape take you back a few decades for a night of high-energy dance music.
- Queen Mother, S.O.S.
Catch some of your favorite Freddie Mercury-helmed anthems from tribute band Queen Mother, right after an opening set from ABBA tribute S.O.S.
- Secret Jazz Club Show
Take a safe risk and head to this jazz show without knowing who's on the bill—you'll find out once you've booked your ticket. PERFORMANCE
- Operadisiac Presents: The Special Three-Hour Variety Hour Special!
Contemporary opera calls ornate theaters, polite audience decorum, and pricey tickets to mind, but its early days saw much rowdier environs. This burlesque show will hark back to the art form's origins with a program of "arias, art songs, and popular songs" sung in operatic style and interspersed with accordion solos and "variety schtick."
- What’s The 'T' All Trans/ Non Binary Drag Show
Join local trans drag queens Gaysha Starr, Aleksa Manila, Kara Sutra, Elliot Artois, Cranberry, Sir Killer Bunny, and host Fraya Love for a show benefiting the Gender Justice League.
READINGS & TALKS
- The Design Lecture Series with Jerome Harris
Jerome Harris, who holds an MFA in design from Yale, has researched African American designers who've been excluded from textbook history. The results of this investigation can be seen in the traveling exhibition As, Not For, now at the Jacob Lawrence Gallery.
- Kimberly Dark: Fat, Pretty, and Soon to be Old
Hear Kimberly Dark read from her new collection of personal essays that explores how body image and privilege function in everyday life. RESISTANCE & SOLIDARITY
- Rhinestone the Vote!
Mia Maravilla, Jaynie Jezebel, Coco Lopez, Daytime Whiskey, Carson St. Clair, and other local burlesque babes will get you heated up for the primary polls.
FRIDAY-SATURDAYCOMEDY
- Julie Kim
If you prefer your stand-up to lighten your heart and unite you with your fellow audience members, two-time Canadian Comedy Award nominee Julie Kim is your gal. She'll come to Seattle for a two-night set.
- Simon Gibson
LA-based comedian Simon Gibson, whom you can catch on the Amazon docu-series Inside Jokes soon, will bring his high-energy, highly physical comedy to the Seattle stage. PERFORMANCE
- March Dragness with Rock M. Sakura
San Francisco's Manga-obsessed drag queen Rock M. Sakura, a contestant on the current season of RuPaul's Drag Race, will spend two nights in Seattle to host the RPDR viewing party (Fri) and to meet and greet fans (Sat).
- The Moors
In what sounds like a fun, fond, but nonetheless dark and violent parody of 19th-century feminist classics like Jane Eyre, Jen Silverman's comedy follows two sisters, a dog, a new governess, and a hen on the gloomy English moors (enlivened by "anachronisms sprinkled throughout" and even a power ballad). Dacha Theatre promises this production "will delight anyone who has curled up with a British novel, toured a haunted house, or giggled over an unlikely animal friendship."
- RiseUP
Watch students of the eXit Dance program as they show off their training.
FRIDAY-SUNDAYCOMMUNITY
- The Great 2020 Winthrop Balloon Roundup!
Make a brief escape from the perils of Earth by floating over Methow Valley and the old frontier town of Winthrop in a rainbow-hued hot air balloon. FESTIVALS
- Coastal Celtic Music Festival
Pretend the coastlines of the Long Beach Peninsula are that of Ireland's Howth at this weekend-long, multi-venue festival featuring Celtic music from local and visiting acts. PERFORMANCE
- The Book Club Play
A quiet book club cherished by its members becomes the subject of a documentary, causing all sorts of hilarious chaos. Karen Zacarias's play is directed here by Jane Ryan. SHOPPING
- Fiber Fest Pop-Up Art Sale
As part of the weekend-long Fiber Fest, local artists like Malcolm Proctor, Mary Tyler, Alison Kaplan, and many others will sell their fiber and textile works and give demos at a pop-up sale.
SATURDAYCOMEDY
- Kazoo!
Deemed "sketch comedy nirvana" by The Seattle Weekly and "witty, wise and weird" by The Seattle Times, the members of Kazoo! will impress you with their funnies.
- This Will (Probably) Not Suck!
Queer improvisers and slam poets will switch performance genres for the night in what will (the organizers hope) turn out to be a successful experiment. COMMUNITY
- CRY Holi 2020
This spring festival of colors (with roots in Hinduism, although it's now popularized across Southeast Asia and internationally) comes to Seattle, with all proceeds going towards CRY: Child Rights & You. They promise live DJs and the chance to buy tons of tossable colors, along with traditional Desi food.
- Native Plants ID Workshop: Native Trees
Learn the names of prominent low-land trees with Seattle Parks & Recreation naturalist Jacob de Guzman. MUSIC
- Brass Monkeys, Asterhouse
Beastie Boys tribute Brass Monkeys may reignite your tween crush on Ad-Rock. Or not! Either way, you can expect nothing but hits by the NYC hip-hop/punk crew at this reunion show.
- Brianna Skye, Julia Francis, Kelsey Sprague, Aline & Wes
Party with indie rockers Brianna Skye and the Dark Clouds, Julia Francis, Kelsey Sprague, and Aline & Wes in your best fantasy-world costume.
- Climate Justice Concert with Amora & Julia Newman
What easier way to help combat a dying planet than by dancing to live music? Musicians Alexandra Blakely will be joined by her daughter Femi and siblings Brooke Hatch and Daniel Cherniske for the debut of their new project, Amora. Julia Newman will also perform music and poetry, and 350 Seattle will share ways to get involved in their climate justice organization.
- Hidden Room
Using a variety of acoustic instruments and toys, Rob Angus makes kinetic ambient-industrial soundscapes set against video projections that tend to be gorgeous. His latest work will feature Joan Laage (Kogut Butoh) and dancers Kaoru Okumura and Shoko Zama.
- Holi Hai - All Ages Color Festival with DJ Prashant
To celebrate the beginning of spring, Holi Hai, an event celebrating the Indian festival of color, will have an all-ages session featuring free henna, a Bollywood dance lesson, and a special Holi dance performance, for which color packets of gulal will be provided for you to toss around on your white clothing.
- Laser My Chemical Romance Premiere
Laser artists will shoot off beams of light to accompany a live DJ set of emo hits by My Chemical Romance.
- Rise Up! The Hamilton Tribute Band
Rise Up, an ensemble of top Seattle vocalists and musicians, will perform songs from the award-winning musical that various members of your extended family have seen four times, Hamilton.
- Silent Disco Fundraiser
Honor the peaceful plants of the Volunteer Park Conservatory by wearing headphones and dancing silently to tunes by DJ Mike Rich, play__pranks, or Sleazy P. Don't feel like dancing? You can also just enjoy walking around the space after hours.
- SIN: March 2020 - Comic Con Edition
Get the utmost mileage out of your Comic Con cosplay at this special edition of SIN with DJs Shane Aungst and Jasyn Bangert.
- SQ Darty with DJ Vanderbeck!
Slip into a silken '70s getup for this groovy Social Queer daytime vinyl dance party with DJ Vanderbeck. PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE
- King County Library System Foundation Literary Lions Gala
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Colson Whitehead will give a keynote speech at the King County Library System Foundation's 27th annual fundraising gala, with an introduction from Melinda Gates. If that's not enough of a sell, know that there will also be additional authors signing and selling their books; wine and food; and chances to win tickets to author salons.
- Whisper 2.0 // A Prohibition Party
Make a stealthy entrance to this 1920s-themed speakeasy party for tunes from DJ Rich Nice and saxophonist Spencer Edgers. You'll also be looking at specialty themed cocktails, a themed photo booth, and character actors roaming about. SPORTS & RECREATION
- PJ 5k
Do your athleisure wear one better by keeping your coziest PJs on for this 5K around Green Lake.
- Seattle Twerk Fitness Festival
This day of fitness classes with the Boss Chick Dance Workout offers three options: "Twerk 101," inspired by the classic moves of Nicki Minaj, "Twerk Cardio," which they suggest is inspired by Cardi B, and "Twerkography," inspired by Rihanna's dancehall moments. VISUAL ART
- Message in a Bottle: An Aquatic-Themed Lingerie Show
Consider the sexiness of the deep blue sea at this aquatic-themed lingerie showcase highlighting local designers.
SATURDAY-SUNDAYSPORTS & RECREATION
- Naked Bungy Jump for MHRP
Here's a three-for-one carpe diem deal: Journey to Victoria, Canada (one) to go bungy jumping (two) in the nude (three). Proceeds will benefit Mental Health Recovery Partners.
SUNDAYCOMMUNITY
- Power To: The Womxn's March 2020 - Sign-Making Party
Fuel up for the Womxn's March with brunch offerings from Ellenos Yogurt, Raised Doughnuts, Molly Moon's (scooping up their special Rosie the Riveter Milk Tea Ice Cream), GTS Kombucha, and Bundaberg Ginger Beer. It's the perfect time to make a last-minute sign (a limited amount of materials will be provided, but you're encouraged to bring your own if you can).
- Seattle Natural Curls - It's A Women's World Event
Natural- and curly-haired folks can try out products from local brands, enter raffles, and eat tasty food at this fundraiser for Mary's Place. Bring along new toiletries like shampoo, deodorant, menstrual products, and the like to donate. FILM
- Exhibition on Screen: Lucian Freud - A Self Portrait
London's Royal Academy of Arts and Boston's Museum of Fine Arts will present an on-screen exhibition of 50 paintings, prints, and drawings by the late British painter Lucian Freud. GEEK & GAMING
- Drag in the Box Release Party
Celebrate the debut of a brand-new card game about drag, which creator Salvatore Lani has been perfecting for the past five years. MUSIC
- Campbient Sound Art Salon Performance and Record Release
Settle in for a few hours of experimental sound art created during an improvisational 44-hour sound art residency program. The artists will play a recording of the first volume of the Campbient project, followed by a live performance. PERFORMANCE
- New Day Rising
This new solo show by Tom Spangenberg, which press materials describe as a cross between The Iron Giant and The Handmaid's Tale—will have a workshop run, meaning you'll get to see the playwright make adjustments to the show before your eyes. Carol Thompson directs. READINGS & TALKS
- A Podcasting Panel Q&A
Thinking of starting your own podcast? Local experts Ray Castillo Jr. (Retro Reviews), Seth Seppal (Dented Dimension), Ashley Smith (That's Weird), Ayla Taylor (Tides), and Colin Teal (Seattle Sucks) will share tips and tricks to get you started. SHOPPING
- The Power of Rage: Don't Block Yourself!
This art-bazaar-meets-social-justice-event will feature booths with Real Rent Duwamish, Real Change, the Washington Bus, and other civic participation groups, plus local artisan vendors and live performances.