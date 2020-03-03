Primary Election Day is March 10 in Washington State (go vote if you haven't already!), but results are being counted and caucuses are being held in the 14 states participating in Super Tuesday today. Here's where to watch the results with your fellow voters.
PSA: As you're considering going out in Seattle, remember that it's important to always wash your hands and stay home if you're sick. Currently, Washington State and King County have not put any restrictions in place regarding group gatherings due to the coronavirus, but it's a good idea to double-check event websites directly for cancellations or postponements before leaving the house.
The Bernie 2020 Washington campaign will host this watch party.
Capitol Hill
The Cloud Room
Have a drink and watch the primary results from Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, and other states being counted for Super Tuesday.
Capitol Hill
Hopvine Pub
Watch the primary results from a chunk of the country on live TV while you drink beer and enter a candidate prediction pool to win more beer.
Capitol Hill
The Mule Tavern
The south-end watering hole will show primary result coverage on their TVs and offer happy hour specials all day long.
Tacoma
Olmstead
Take advantage of food and drink specials while the primary results come in, and get inspired to vote (if you haven't already) by March 10.
Capitol Hill
Paseo Caribbean Food
Watch live-streamed coverage of the Super Tuesday caucuses taking place in 14 states across the country with the Cocktail Party, who describe themselves as "the satirical political party for drinkers campaigning on behalf of cocktails liberal in spirit, conservative on mixer & green in garnish." Caribbean food and tiki-inspired cocktails will abound in their private event room.
Sodo
Washington Bus Headquarters
Bring your phone and your laptop (if you can), and join the Washington Bus for a phone bank to help mobilize young people in our region to cast their votes by March 10. You can watch the Super Tuesday results come in while you chat up the youth. Pre-registration is required.
Capitol Hill