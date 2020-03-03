Seven Places to Watch the Super Tuesday 2020 Results in Seattle Primary Parties for March 3

Primary Election Day is March 10 in Washington State (go vote if you haven't already!), but results are being counted and caucuses are being held in the 14 states participating in Super Tuesday today. Here's where to watch the results with your fellow voters.

PSA: As you're considering going out in Seattle, remember that it's important to always wash your hands and stay home if you're sick. Currently, Washington State and King County have not put any restrictions in place regarding group gatherings due to the coronavirus, but it's a good idea to double-check event websites directly for cancellations or postponements before leaving the house.

Barça

The Bernie 2020 Washington campaign will host this watch party.

Capitol Hill

The Cloud Room

Have a drink and watch the primary results from Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, and other states being counted for Super Tuesday.

Capitol Hill

Hopvine Pub

Watch the primary results from a chunk of the country on live TV while you drink beer and enter a candidate prediction pool to win more beer.

Capitol Hill

The Mule Tavern

The south-end watering hole will show primary result coverage on their TVs and offer happy hour specials all day long.

Tacoma

Olmstead

Take advantage of food and drink specials while the primary results come in, and get inspired to vote (if you haven't already) by March 10.

Capitol Hill

Paseo Caribbean Food

Watch live-streamed coverage of the Super Tuesday caucuses taking place in 14 states across the country with the Cocktail Party, who describe themselves as "the satirical political party for drinkers campaigning on behalf of cocktails liberal in spirit, conservative on mixer & green in garnish." Caribbean food and tiki-inspired cocktails will abound in their private event room.

Sodo

Washington Bus Headquarters

Bring your phone and your laptop (if you can), and join the Washington Bus for a phone bank to help mobilize young people in our region to cast their votes by March 10. You can watch the Super Tuesday results come in while you chat up the youth. Pre-registration is required.

Capitol Hill