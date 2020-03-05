Flavors of the Month: Seattle Food & Drink Specials to Try in March 2020 Springtime Macarons, Rosie the Riveter Ice Cream, and More

Fuji Bakery via Instagram Fuji Bakery is baking up adorable baby chick macarons in pink, purple, and green to mark the advent of spring.

Cupcake Royale

Revel in the luck of the Irish with three St. Patrick's Day specials for March from the local cupcakery: Charmed, a vanilla cupcake with cereal milk buttercream frosting and Lucky Charms; the Grasshopper, a chocolate cupcake with green peppermint buttercream dipped in chocolate hard shell; and the Pot o' Gold, a Guinness Stout-infused chocolate cupcake with whiskey buttercream filling and whipped Irish cream frosting. Other seasonal specials include Cookies 'n Creme (a chocolate cupcake with Oreo cookie crust, cookies and cream frosting, and crushed Oreo topping) and Carrot Walnut (a spiced carrot cupcake with chunky walnuts and cream cheese frosting).

Frankie & Jo's

Leap into spring with the plant-based creamery's trio of pastel-hued March flavors: Banana Chip, a coconut and cashew milk banana ice cream with swirls of chocolate magic shell; Mint Cookie Crunch, a mint ice cream with swirls of chocolate sauce and chocolate cookie crisps; and Rhubarb Yuzu Yogurt, a tangy flavor made with fermented coconut yogurt, roasted rhubarb, and fresh yuzu juice.

Fuji Bakery

Hot Cakes

The molten dessert emporium aims to evoke a "lighter and brighter" mood for Daylight Savings and the spring equinox with their molten cake of the month: Lemon Lavender Molten Cake, a lavender-infused dark decadence cake filled with lemon curd and paired with lavender shortbread, honey caramel sauce, and vanilla ice cream on the side. For the vegan shake of the month, they're reprising their popular Cinnamon Toast Crunch Vegan Shake, made with house-made cinnamon toast crunch cereal and Frankie & Jo's brown sugar vanilla ice cream.

La Marzocco

KEXP's cafe has switched up its format a bit: Instead of featuring one temporary roaster-in-residence at a time, they'll now have rotating seasonal menus that feature multiple roasters. The current menu, available through early April, features Batdorf & Bronson Coffee Roasters, Blue Star Coffee Roasters, Fulcrum Coffee, Sisters Coffee Company, and a selection of tea from Steven Smith Teamaker.

Lady Yum

The macaron maven's March flavors are Irish Coffee and Salted Honeycomb, while the winter flavors include Sugar Cookie, Amarena Cherry Dark Chocolate, and Passionfruit.

Li'l Woody's

The local burger joint's burger of the week is the "Get Out and Vote Burger," available until Monday, March 9, with chipotle mayo, caramelized onions, Tillamook pepper jack cheese and cheddar, three grass-fed beef patties, and Hills bacon.

Lowrider Baking Company

During March, the dachshund-loving cookie shop is featuring peanut butter brownie potato chip and rocky road as their special cookie flavors. They're also currently serving a stuffed churro cookie.

Macrina Bakery

The longtime Seattle bakery chain has released its St. Patrick's Day menu, available through March 18. Offerings include Irish soda bread, corned beef brioche, Boston cream cupcakes, Guinness chocolate mousse cake, mini Irish cream cupcakes, chocolate banana cream tartlets, leprechaun cupcakes, mini chocolate mint cupcakes, and brown sugar shortbread St. Patrick's Day-themed cookies.

Mighty-O Donuts

To greet spring, the vegan donut chain's seasonal flavor this month is Bunny Whiskers, a vanilla cake donut with a raspberry glaze and shredded coconut.

Molly Moon's Ice Cream

For Women's History Month, owner Molly Moon Neitzel is paying tribute to women she admires with four seasonal ice creams: Odessa Mint Brownie, a mint flavor with fudgy gluten-free brownie chunks paying tribute to the late Central District community organizer and healthcare advocate Odessa Brown; Rosie the Riveter Milk Tea, a floral milk tea flavor inspired by The Riveter founder Amy Nelson; Changemaker Churro, a twice-baked churro crumble flavor in honor of councilmembers Teresa Mosqueda and Lorena González; and Vegan Reign Drops, a cotton candy vegan flavor made with butterfly pea flower powder for the Reign FC soccer team and player Megan Rapinoe. The sundae of the month is the Changemaker Churro sundae, made with churro ice cream, vanilla bean caramel, cinnamon-sugar churro crumble, whipped cream, and a Chukar cherry.

Nutty Squirrel Gelato

This family-owned gelato shop is welcoming spring with flavors like Irish cream, Samoa, and peach mango.

Raised Doughnuts

The Central District doughnut shop's March flavors include matcha mochi, mint chocolate, Irish coffee, pineapple upside-down cake, maple bacon cruller (Fridays only), everything bagel (Saturdays only), and Boston cream (Sundays only). They're also getting in on the St. Patrick's Day festivities with a special matcha crunch doughnut with matcha glaze and caramelized crispies and white and dark chocolate crunchy pearls, available for pre-order for pick-up on March 14-17.

Salt and Straw

For March, the Portland-based artisan ice creamery is diving into their "flavor vault" to bring back some of their most popular seasonal flavors of all time: Cinnatopia Cinnamon Bun, a flavor with cinnamon roll filling, buns, and frosting dreamed up by a second-grader named Ella for the brand's Student Inventor Series in April 2016; Wild Foraged Berry Pie, a salted vanilla flavor with foraged berry filling and golden pie crust chunks first created in July 2015; Salted Caramel Cupcake, a collaboration with Cupcake Royale from April 2012 with salted fleur de sel ice cream and salted chocolate caramel cupcake chunks; Bone Marrow and Smoked Cherry, a September 2011 flavor with black pepper, bone marrow, and smoked cherries from Michael Madigan of the Portland culinary incubator KitchenCru; and Coconut Milk with Cashew Brittle and Pandan, a September 2013 flavor with cashew butter and coconut cream ice cream, Thai chile-spiked brittle, candied pineapple, and pandan cilantro caramel (the chain's first vegan ice cream).

Trophy Cupcakes

The gourmet cupcake bakery has ushered in Girl Scout cookie season with their Thin Mint cupcakes: a Valrhona chocolate cupcake with a Girl Scout cookie baked into the bottom, filled with mint buttercream and dipped in minty Belgian chocolate ganache (also available in a vegan version).