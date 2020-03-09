The 37 Best Music Shows in Seattle This Week: March 9-15, 2020 Patti Smith, Palehound, and More Music Critics' Picks

Artist photo Dance to Boston-based trio Palehound's soulful, jangly indie rock at the Sunset Tavern this Friday.

This week, our music critics have picked everything from Patti Smith to Acid Tongue to Tamino. Follow the links below for ticket links and music clips for all of their picks, and find even more shows on our complete music calendar.

PSA: As you're making plans to go out in Seattle, remember that it's important to always wash your hands and stay home if you're sick. In light of the As you're making plans to go out in Seattle, remember that it's important to always wash your hands and stay home if you're sick. In light of the coronavirus , King County Public Health is recommending that people at higher risk of severe illness should stay home and away from large groups of people as much as possible. Several events in Seattle have been canceled already , so it's a good idea to double-check event websites for cancellations or postponements before leaving the house.

MONDAY

Pup, Screaming Females, The Drew Thomson Foundation

Pup will return to Seattle and bring their Toronto bodega lifer punk to the stage, with guest sets from New Jersey indie-rock trio Screaming Females and the Canadian indie-popper Drew Thomson Foundation.

The Strokes, Alvvays

I recently learned about the “20-year rule” used by clothing sellers to determine whether or not they can label an item as “vintage.” And I think the Strokes—at least as they exist in popular imagination as young disaffected indie dudes—are rapidly approaching vintage status, thus picking up a new layer of cool. I, for one, wouldn’t mind a small resurgence of catchy-garage-meets-pop-meets-’70s-swagger. Though the band has gotten distracted with their own side projects over the past few years, they've announced a new album, The New Abnormal. At a Bernie Sanders rally in New Hampshire, no less. I think it’s high time for zoomers to discover “The Modern Age.” JASMYNE KEIMIG

TUESDAY

Young M.A.

Young M.A. burst onto the scene in 2016 with her song “OOOUUU.” Full of boasts, bravado, and queer desire, the New York rapper seemingly bypassed rap’s assumed male audience to speak directly to queer/women listeners. And it worked. The song received hundreds of millions of streams, propelling her career forward as one of the few openly gay rappers in hip-hop at the moment. Her most recent record, Herstory in the Making, solidified her talents as a rapper with broad appeal in cuts like “She Like I’m Like” and “BIG.” Young M.A. is even an accomplished entrepreneur, recently releasing a strap-on starter kit—you can’t say she doesn’t care! JASMYNE KEIMIG

Neal Francis

Chicago-based keys-playing musician Neal Francis churns out music that’s deeply derivative of the 1970s, a combination of the Band at their rootsy-grooviest, the boogie-woogie side of Dr. John, and Billy Preston’s upbeat soulfulness. Francis adds a dash of Chicago blues and R&B to the sonic stew, some wah-wah guitar and claved-out funkiness, and pits his mild, tuneful vocals against it all. It grooves, it rolls, it saunters, it strolls, and it is inherently likable and head-bobbable. His fantastic 2019 outing, Changes, was produced by analog maestro Sergio Rios (Orgone, Monophonics), and Francis lands in town in support. LEILANI POLK

Marc E. Bassy, Gianni & Kyle

Yanking heavily from the Weeknd-style section of the R&B canon, Marc E. Bassy crafts airy, slinky club hits ripe for a late-night summer basement party. He honed his sound composing hits for Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Chris Brown, Allen Stone, and PIA MIA, and he's coming to Seattle on his PMD Tour with pop-hop duo Gianni & Kyle in tow.

WEDNESDAY

Byron Westbrook, N Chambers

In the crowded field of drone-based ambient composers, Los Angeles’s Byron Westbrook stands as one of the most rigorous and interesting. One long-form piece he did, Threshold Variations, manifested, in his words, an “immersive environment” in which drones and field recordings wax and wane like aural mirages, inducing sublime dream states. For this gig, Westbrook will perform Surface Variants, an extended composition using analog and digital synths, field recordings, and tape manipulations to examine the concept of the “sonic afterimage.” The excerpt I heard contains abrupt transitions and episodes ranging from quiet animal sounds to corrugated noise bursts. Seattle’s N Chambers is returning to the live fray after months of cancer treatments. He remains, as I've been yelling at you for years, one of America's most engrossing synth composers. Hit panabrite.bandcamp.com for hours of sonic enlightenment. DAVE SEGAL

Lauren Sanderson

Join up-and-coming LA-based hip-hop artist Lauren Sanderson on her Midwest Kids Can Make It Big Tour.

Brent Amaker Death Squad, Razor Clam, Smoker Dad

Even if Brent Amaker & the Rodeo couldn't hit a note, their shows would be a hit on pageantry alone. The backlit stage, the fog, the men in all black, and Bunny the burlesque dancer are a recipe as rich as a meal made entirely of desserts. The fact is, though, that the sound is amazing; guitarist Tiny Dancer builds perfect melodies, with Jacque's synth and vibes to complement the chugging rhythms built by bassist Cinderella, rhythm guitarist Ben Strehle, and drummer Bryan Crawford (who drums standing up, like Moe Tucker), and Brent's deep bass vocals ring out clear and strong. SEAN JEWELL

Patti Smith

The grande dame of arty punk, the sorcerer of the cover song (see: “Gloria,” “So You Want to Be [a Rock ‘n’ Roll Star],” “Gimme Shelter,” “5-4-3-2-1”), a mythologizing poet of the libido and liberation, an eloquent advocate for leftist causes, one of the most highly evolved androgynes ever to subvert gender stereotypes, creator of one of the greatest debut albums in rock history (1975’s Horses)—Patti Smith is all of these… and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. But don't hold that against her. The first four Patti LPs are where the most inspirational action is, but she has gems scattered throughout the rest of her work and her voice has aged shockingly well. DAVE SEGAL

Third Eye Blind, Saves the Day

Led by Stephan Jenkins, '90s pop-alt rockers Third Eye Blind (or 3EB if you're a real fan) achieved wide success during a bizarre time in the post-grunge music scene. They performed at the 2016 Bumbershoot, and will return to Seattle again for a night of classic singles with Jersey rock band Saves the Day.

THURSDAY

Gill Landry, Thunderstorm Artis

Louisiana singer-songwriter Gill Landry, previously of Old Crow Medicine Show, will present a night of musical storytelling, weaving together tales of the South with new American mythology. He'll be joined by Thunderstorm Artis, featured on The Voice.

EVAN GIIA, Raffaella

EVAN GIIA happens to be a classically trained opera singer, but leans more toward R&B-influenced and electronica-laden dance-pop in her output these days. Join her for a night out on the Hill.

Haüsed x Depth: La Fleur

Swedish house artist La Fleur will take over the Kremwerk basement with local support from FooFou and Black Velveteen.

Dorian Electra, Alice Longyu Gao

Dorian Electra’s early career material included economist pop (like 2010 single “I'm in Love with Friedrich Hayek,” a celebration of the Austrian economist, and 2011’s “Roll with the Flow [My Date with Keynes]”). And later, a series of catchy, cheeky, yet sexy education songs/videos for women’s lifestyle website Refinery29 on the history of feminism, high-heeled shoes, drag, vibrators, and, my personal fave, the clitoris (sample verse: “In 3-D / The clit was mapped architecturally / To the world's surprise / It was found to be 10 times its size”). Lately, the pop and performance artist with neon hair, a painted-on pencil mustache, and gothic dom-meets-Ren-faire outerwear has been drawing on their own experiences. They told Bullett Media in 2016 that “Mind Body Problem” was about “femininity as a performance—when being a ‘woman’ feels like putting on a costume, and the costume doesn’t seem to come off with the clothes.” Electra’s 2019 self-released debut LP, Flamboyant, discusses masculine archetypes and issues from a gender-fluid perspective, adding a healthy dash of campiness to tunes like glamour-hyped “Guyliner” and biblical spoof “Adam & Steve,” the latter’s YouTube video tagged with an 18-plus age restriction for no discernible reason. (“There is no nudity, no ‘inappropriate language,’ no gratuitous violence…” Dorian tweeted recently, “maybe just offensive because it’s gay af?”). LEILANI POLK

Starlight Collective with Mark Pickerel

Local music cohort the Starlight Collective will welcome drummer Ben Smith (Heart), bassist Andy Stoller (Tracy Chapman), guitarist Jeff Fielder, and special guest Mark Pickerel (the Screaming Trees).

THURSDAY & SATURDAY

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5

Tchaikovsky’s intense Symphony No. 5 will be performed by the Symphony alongside Florence Price’s fusion-heavy Second Violin Concerto and Prokofiev’s whimsical First Symphony.

FRIDAY

The Gothard Sisters

Greta, Willow, and Solana Gothard are Edmonds natives who have brought Celtic music onto the local scene and have won Best New Irish Artist in the Sixth Annual Irish Music Awards. Join the folksy trio for some Eire classics.

Blackbird Blackbird

Mikey Maramag emerged as Blackbird Blackbird in summer 2010, more or less at the height of chillwave, when seemingly every emerging producer was dealing in narcotized, hazy beatwork. Since then, the San Francisco-based artist’s music has evolved in fits and starts. Maramag’s more recent work sits on the more tasteful end of the EDM spectrum alongside the likes of Flume or Giraffage—pitched-down vocal samples, rippling synth arpeggios, drums that more aggressively recall hiphop. It lacks the personality of his early work (he’s excised much of the singing and guitar), but makes up for it in energy and production acumen. ANDREW GOSPE

Christeene, Bed Tundee, Sashay, Dyed

While I do not usually condone FOMO, I highly suggest you not miss out on this train wreck of a shitshow. While it's always been hard to describe quite what exactly a CHRISTEENE is, I'll go with: Austin-based stank-terror-drag phenomenon in a sweat-matted fright wig and uncomfortably blue contacts. She makes hardcore electronic music/filthy dance pop (check her NSFAnywhere videos online); the raunchy live show sometimes involves a giant cloth vagina, but will most definitely feature her more-than-half-naked backup dancers, T Gravel and C Baby, busting all the choreography. Expect a healthy dose of butt cheeks and take tomorrow off. EMILY NOKES

Noise Complaint ft. Will Clarke

Unique beard-haver and Ibiza-seasoned DJ Will Clarke will play an open-to-close set to celebrate his new record label, All We Have Is Now.

Emma Horton Band

Enjoy the lush vocals and jazzy instrumentation of Emma Horton and her band.

Acid Tongue, Monsterwatch, Fronds

With two EPs, a couple world tours, and 2017 debut full-length Babies under their belt, the fuzzed-out garagesters of Seattle’s Acid Tongue are set to drop nine more tabs of psych-pop anthems in their upcoming sophomore melter Bullies. In order to substantially flambé their album-release party, Acid Tongue have dynamically rounded up the local punk horrors of Monsterwatch and the dream-pop tranquilizers of Frond to concoct a mind-blending cocktail of stage-warming. Extrapolating from the “Follow the Witch” and “Walk Don’t Run” singles—and especially the LP’s title track—Bullies reveals the continued mastery of Guy Keltner and Ian Cunningham’s blistering, tastefully-nostalgic-yet-now sound and idiosyncratic wanderings into some overarching commentary on society at large. ZACH FRIMMEL

Palehound, Adult Mom, Emma Lee Toyoda

Led by vocalist and guitarist Ellen Kempner, Boston-based trio Palehound make soulful, jangly indie rock. Kempner’s lyrics are sincere and intimate. On the bedroom-vibing, guitar-driven “Room,” she croons: “She come over / Growing like a clover / In my rooooom.” Their most recent release, 2019’s Black Friday, is sonically more fleshed out with the addition of synthesizers, drum machines, and reverby old West guitars on songs like “Killer.” Bedroom-pop project Adult Mom and local favorite Emma Lee Toyoda open. JASMYNE KEIMIG

19th Annual More Music at the Moore

More Music features young musicians collaborating and playing in a variety of styles. The program provides them with mentorship by music industry folk, production and promotional support, and a chance to connect with local musicians. Past music directors for this group have included Sheila E., Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello, Daniel Bernard Roumain, and Michael Shrieve.

SATURDAY

Dick Valentine of Electric Six, Guests

Dick Valentine of Detroit disco punks Electric Six will come to Seattle for a solo set.

Glass Animals

Glass Animals enjoyed their mainstream US alt-rock radio rise with sexy-caressing youth-love single “Gooey” off 2014’s Zaba, which finds lead singer, songwriter, and producer Dave Bayley crooning in his distinctively silky, stealthy, and mysterious vocal about peanut-butter vibes and tipsy-topsy slurs against a beat that has decided tropical percussion and jungle textures. This is a sonic theme they’ve returned to over the years, most recently in “Your Love (Déjà Vu),” a catchy single with a skittering, dance-inducing beat and samples that sound like flittering animal cries. The electro-psychedelic pop quartet took a break in mid-2018, as drummer Joe Seaward recovered from an accident that left him with brain damage (he was hit by a truck while riding his bicycle and had to learn to walk, talk, and read again). But they’re back on the road behind that single (with a third LP to come later), and playing dates at some intimate venues. LEILANI POLK

Grace Potter

Grace Potter, formerly of Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, has shared the stage with the likes of the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Robert Plant, the Allman Brothers, and Mavis Staples. Catch her in Seattle on this solo tour stop.

SassyBlack's 'Depression: Antidote' Film Screening & Talkback

Catherine Harris-White (aka SassyBlack) will present her new film Depression: Antidote, made in collaboration with Cleo Barnett. Join Harris-White for a Q&A and live musical performance after the film.

SUNDAY

Jamestown Revival

Texas-bred duo Jamestown Revival will bring their brand of Southern country, Americana, and "Western rock" to town on their latest tour.

Mary Gauthier, Jaimee Harris

Folk singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier will perform songs from her album co-written with and for wounded veterans. She'll take the stage after an opening set from Jaimee Harris, whom NPR described as "a slightly edgier Emmylou Harris for the younger generation."

Whitey Morgan

The time has come to officially conscript the phrase “I listen to anything except country” to only Tinder pages that you should really, really be swiping left on. Sure, the bro’d-out pop-inflected variety of the genre has only become more common and more putrid, but that stuff is the Natty Light of music, and there’s quality microbrews to be found if you look. Case in point, Flint, Michigan’s Whitey Morgan, whose punk background and honky-tonk sound give his music the kick of a good IPA. Songs like “Ain’t Gonna Take It Anymore” balance humor and self-destructive pathos with aplomb—they go down smooth but bite at the end. JOSEPH SCHAFER

Lupe Fiasco

Before I actually listened to the lyrics, I thought “Kick, Push” (the first single off Lupe Fiasco’s 2006 debut full-length, Food & Liquor) was about climbing and striving to get to the top, then relaxing and coasting as your hard work pays off. In reality, it’s about skateboarding, a love story between two misfits on wheels—and goddamn is it ever an earworm, built on the sweeping symphonics from Celeste Legaspi’s 1982 song “Bolero Medley,” with an added bumpin’ beat and Lupe’s raps gliding over the top. “Daydreamin’” is that album’s other single, a Grammy winner and an obvious jam that taps “Daydream in Blue” by I Monster and features Jill Scott belting the chorus. These tracks will be performed amid the entirety of Food & Liquor for the socially conscious rapper’s Seattle stop. According to press materials, his fans were asking for it and the “time finally felt right” for a full album presentation, although it feels a bit like creative procrastination—his not-so-unconscious way of putting off finishing Skulls, the eighth album that he’s claimed will herald his retirement. LEILANI POLK

An Evening with the Skerik Band

Virtuosic saxophonist Skerik is so simultaneously prolific and left-field that his life's work has been dubbed something new altogether: saxophonics. He'll perform tonight with his band.

PUNK BLACK Seattle Fest

Punk scenes are composed of far more diverse crowds than just angry white kids, but the latter demographic tends to get the most mainstream credit for the birth and evolution of the genre. Here to debunk that myth are POC acts Maya Marie, the Black Chevys, Chiiirp, Hostilities, and Dark Smith.

Califone, Windoe

If you equate “roots” music with staid traditionalism, Califone will change your outlook. For the last 22 years, the Chicago collective has been fraying said roots into songs that spring out of folk, blues, and rock, yet they become otherized through guitarist/vocalist Tim Rutili’s skewed sensibility. Not too different from that of his old band, Red Red Meat, Califone’s music is redolent of the urban junkyard, the Alan Lomax archives, the orch-rock ghetto, and morose troubadourism. Rutili’s weathered drawl adds a crucial grit and pathos to these alluringly rickety compositions; low-key, he’s one of rock’s most soulful singers. Califone’s 12th album, Echo Mine, is another subtle tweak of the unconventional methods that brought them to this poignant point. DAVE SEGAL

Tamino

I was drawn to Belgian model, singer, and musician Tamino because his voice reminded me of Thom Yorke—haunting, elegantly emotive, able to reach falsetto heights with seeming ease. The artist otherwise known as Tamino-Amir Moharam Fouad (grandson of renowned Egyptian singer and film star Muharram Fouad) can carry an entire track on the strength of his exquisite vocal, which has a more velvety quality than Yorke’s and can hit rather low notes too. His singing is backed by restrained instrumentals with classical ambient-electro embellishments. The beats are often languid but can rise in urgency, and occasionally reflect the influence of his Arabic background. Amir, his full-length debut, is subtle, dark, and mesmerizing. Listen to “Habibi” and fall in love. LEILANI POLK

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Grammy winner Leslie Odom Jr. is an acclaimed singer and dancer who has found mainstream recognition through his star turn as Aaron Burr in the hit Broadway musical Hamilton. He'll come to Seattle for a live performance.