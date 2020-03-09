The 46 Best Things To Do in Seattle This Week: March 9-15, 2020 One Thousand Pieces, Todd Barry, and More Arts & Culture Critics' Picks

Angela Sterling Pacific Northwest Ballet's One Thousand Pieces brings a double bill of works by Alejandro Cerrudo and David Dawson to McCaw Hall this weekend.

Our music critics have already chosen the 37 best music shows this week, but now it's our arts and culture critics' turn to recommend the best events in their areas of expertise. Here are their picks in every genre—from a reading with Sierra Nelson and Kary Wayson to Todd Barry with El Sanchez, and from a live podcast recording of My Dad Wrote a Porno to the Ballard Chili Cook-Off Competition. See them all below, and find even more events on our complete Things To Do calendar.

PSA: As you're making plans to go out in Seattle, remember that it's important to always wash your hands and stay home if you're sick. In light of the As you're making plans to go out in Seattle, remember that it's important to always wash your hands and stay home if you're sick. In light of the coronavirus , King County Public Health is recommending that people at higher risk of severe illness should stay home and away from large groups of people as much as possible. Several events in Seattle have been canceled already , so it's a good idea to double-check event websites for cancellations or postponements before leaving the house.

MONDAY-TUESDAY

Jessica Cantlin: Latitude

The eye of fine-art photographer and traveler Jessica Cantlin is exacting, creating compositions that favor grandiosity, scale, and pattern. In her solo show Latitude, Cantlin will be presenting photos from her recent travels to Iceland and Lençóis Maranhenses, Brazil. Though the terrains of the countries could not be more different (the craggy, rocky, snow-filled landscapes of Iceland versus the pure white sands and glittering blue stretches of Brazil), through the use of light and color, the series deals with the effect weather has on our experience of different places in the world. JASMYNE KEIMIG

Closing Tuesday

MONDAY & THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Raja Feather Kelly: UGLY

Raja Feather Kelly is here to celebrate the many nuances of black queer joy in UGLY, which debuted at Brooklyn's Bushwick Starr in 2018. In a nod to a line from an Anne Sexton poem, Kelly waltzes onto a bright-yellow stage wearing only a few articles of bright-yellow clothing. He moves to pulsing electronic music from Emily Auciello "while interpreting the words of an essay he wrote," according to an interview with the New York Times. The show is being brought to town as part of Washington Ensemble Theatre's GUSH series. RICH SMITH

TUESDAY

smARTfilms: Black Excellence

This series, curated by Sade McInnis, includes five films that showcase black brilliance, including tonight's screening of If Beale Street Could Talk.

PERFORMANCE



Great Souls: Stories in Residence

The Seagull Project's longrunning short story program, formerly at the ACT Theatre, will return for an evening curated by Hugo House Writers in Residence Kristen Millares Young and Larua Da’.

Sierra Nelson and Kary Wayson

Here we have two wizards working with two different but complementary kinds of magic. Sierra Nelson writes bioluminescent lines using various personas and scientific guises to illuminate the dark corners of melancholy and loneliness. You can find her latest in The Lachrymose Report, which is the only poetry book I know of with an index that's also a poem in its own right. Kary Wayson runs a tight ship—terse, musical lyrics that unspool whole logics from a single word or sound. Seattle poet Kary Wayson's second collection, The Slip, comes 11 years after her debut, American Husband, which itself came long after she'd been working the reading circuits as one of the country's most skillful lyric poets. For the sake of conversation, I'll risk what the book doesn't and reduce it to one narrative. The Slip's speaker has reached the end of longing for love in the way you long for it in your wild 20s (and your even wilder 30s). She now reflects on what good any of that longing did her, whether she'll ever long again, whether longing means being alive, and, if so, what that says about what she thinks living means. RICH SMITH

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

August Wilson’s 'Jitney'

It is not at all amazing to claim that August Wilson is one of the greatest American playwrights of the 20th century. The more amazing thing to say about Wilson is this: He was the greatest black American economist of the 20th century. Indeed, Wilson's first play, Jitney, is not only a masterpiece of 1970s economics, but it also predicted the rideshare economy of our times. The play, which Seattle Rep is staging under the direction of the talented Ruben Santiago-Hudson, is about black cab drivers who informally serve Pittsburgh's black community because white-owned cabs will not. The business is owned by the play's key character, Jim Becker, a man in his 60s who retired after devoting decades of his life to a Pittsburgh steel plant. In Jitney, we see the capital-starved working conditions for black men who have pensions or served in the army. They do whatever they can to make ends meet. But no matter how much time and innovation they invest in their economy, the returns always fall short of settling real needs. CHARLES MUDEDE

Last Days of the Tsars

At the turn of the 20th century, a massive class struggle in Russia was reaching a boiling point. The old saying, “God is in heaven and the Tsar is in St. Petersburg”—meaning royal rulers don’t truly touch the lives of Russian citizens—was quickly going out of fashion as the 300-year-old Romanov empire attempted to save itself by violently suppressing revolutions and carrying out horrific pogroms against Jews. Meanwhile, the empire was losing major battles and influence abroad. Any of this sounding…familiar? Witness, a NYC-based producer of immersive theater, has condensed the twilight of the Romanovs into a single performance set in the august environs of the Stimson-Green mansion on First Hill. The choose-your-own-adventure production allows you to observe this nauseatingly relevant story from the vantage of Rasputin, Anastacia, a servant tired of paying a billion rubles for eggs, or any other character you wish. Go with a group of friends, take notes, and come prepared for class the next day with suggestions on how to bring down an empire. RICH SMITH

No Saturday performance

Jacob A. Riis: How the Other Half Lives

Riis was a Danish immigrant who worked as an early "muckraking" newspaper reporter in turn-of-the-century New York City. He got his start as a police reporter in 1873, accompanying law-enforcement officials into slums in the Lower East Side filled with immigrants and poor and working-class people. The traveling exhibition shares its name with Riis's popular 1890 book How the Other Half Lives, an extension of his photojournalistic work. While the charge of the Nordic Museum isn't limited to the display and preservation of art—they also educate on Nordic heritage—the quantity of explanatory wall text overwhelms the photography. And then there are the issues of Riis's work itself. As the show is quick to acknowledge, Riis's methods and attitudes toward immigrants and poor people weren't always ethical or nuanced. But Riis's influence is not to be disputed, and How the Other Half Lives gives us a glimpse into his legacy. JASMYNE KEIMIG

Closing Sunday

Legacy: Social Justice in Contemporary Danish Photojournalism

Alongside Jacob Riis: How the Other Half Lives, this exhibition will highlight current-day Danish photographers who take Riis's mission of documentation of social injustice across the globe: Lasse Bak Mejlvang, who provides visual evidence of "poverty and pollution"; Sofie Amalie Klougart, with a series on an immigrant "welcome center" in Sicily that's more like a prison; Magnus Cederlund, who addresses homelessness in the wealthy city of Copenhagen; and more.

Closing Sunday

WEDNESDAY

Todd Barry with El Sanchez

This Bronx-born comedian has been slaying audiences with his deadpan stand-up since the mid-’80s. In addition to lending his voice to cult favorite shows like Bob's Burgers and Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Barry continues to tour the country making headlines with his improv-heavy shows that tend to involve the crowd, with hilarious results. NICK ZURKO

Drunk Herstory

Women working in the craft beer industry will down many pints from their respective breweries and regale the audience with tipsy tales of historical heroines. Proceeds from beer sales will benefit Planned Parenthood (past events have raised as much as $10,000).

Prime Rib Dinner

For one night, feast on ribs cooked low and slow in massive smokers and order up some tasty sides.

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY

The Angel in the House

During the Victorian era, Coventry Patmore wrote a poem describing the ideal wife as an "angel in the house" who lives to please her man, as it were. Nobody liked the poem at the time, but it became popular around the turn of the century, and its ideology was pervasive enough to spur Virginia Woolf to write a whole essay collection critiquing it. "Killing the Angel in the House was part of the occupation of a woman writer," she wrote. Quadruple-threat Sara Porkalob, who has built her career on a biographical trilogy about her cool family, said her love of Victorian-era literature and her passionate agreement with Woolf's takedown inspired her riff on this cursed character. Like her Dragon Cycle, The Angel in the House will serve as the first installment of a new play cycle based on "magic, the occult, revenge, blood, and sacrifice." Unlike the Dragon Cycle, the show is a thriller that looks like a murder mystery at first but ends up being something else entirely. Major reasons to be excited include local stars Ray Tagavilla and Ayo Tushinde, plus the joy of watching a writer/director exploring completely new territory. RICH SMITH

The Children

In this Tony Award-nominated play by Lucy Kirkwood, two retired nuclear scientists on the coast of an environmentally devastated England receive a disruptive visit from an old friend.

Peacock

An ambitious young man in 1920s Paris works his way up in a ritzy nightclub in Can Can's latest kitschy-glam, flesh-baring, plot-driven revue.

She Loves Me

You know the story: two people who hate each other in real life are unwittingly in love with each other in a different realm. It's based on the same 1937 play, Parfumerie, that Nora Ephron's You've Got Mail was based on. In She Loves Me, which is set in the 1930s, the romantic leads are Amalia Balash (Allison Standley) and Georg Nowack (Eric Ankrim). They spar in the perfume shop where they both work and while corresponding anonymously as pen pals connected through a Lonely Hearts Club. No one is as happy as they seem in She Loves Me and everyone seems to be hiding something. Maybe love could fix all this. Through the constant hum of music that serves as the heartbeat to She Loves Me, each character gets a breath of individuality. There are no showstoppers here. Some of the characters shine, and others fade into the background, all while telling us what they yearn for, or what they think they yearn for. Mostly, that's love. NATHALIE GRAHAM

THURSDAY

Nocturnal Emissions 2020

Dark-minded burlesque maven Isabella L. Price and Clinton McClung of Cinebago Events will return with their cheeky, sexy, macabre series Nocturnal Emissions, which prefaces an unusual horror classic with "phantasmagoric" burlesque performances and other fun. Tonight's film is The Howling.

Ballard Chili Cook-Off Competition

The Ballard Fire Department—the unofficial chili experts of Seattle, as it were—will judge this Best in Show chili cook-off featuring meaty, bean-filled soups from local celebs Duart Hillas, Brad Benson (Stoup Brewing), Diarmuid Cullen (Conor Byrne), Ethan Stowell (Stowell Restaurants), and Linnea Scott (Sawyer). Admission gets you a chili flight, with beers available for purchase from Stoup.

Plant Loving Chef Dinners

As mainstream interest in a plant-based diet increases, both for reasons of health and sustainability, Seattle is slowly but surely getting more vegan options, from more widely available meat substitutes like the Impossible Burger to the trendy dairy-free ice cream at Frankie & Jo's. Vegan chef Makini Howell (who once deployed her culinary skills as a personal chef for Stevie Wonder) has been poised at the forefront of the movement for years with her Plum Bistro restaurant group. With her new "plant-loving" chef dinner series, award-winning local chefs will prepare meatless meals of their own. Tonight's event features a vegan twist on modern Korean cuisine by chef Rachel Yang of Joule and Revel. JULIANNE BELL

Queens of Adventure in: Blood of the Vampire Queen!

Drag artists will embrace their nerdy sides in this live-action role-play adventure rife with "gaudy gothic eleganza, creepy creatures, and sinister spirits seeking succor."

The Moth Seattle GrandSLAM

Listeners of The Moth know the deal: each storyslammer has a short period of time to tell a compelling story, whether poignant, funny, tragic, or edifying. This night's raconteurs are the top slammers from the previous ten months, so they're sure to be unmissable.

Capitol Hill Art Walk

Every second Thursday, rain or shine, the streets of Capitol Hill are filled with tipsy art lovers checking out galleries and special events. Check out our critics' picks for this month here.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

1984​

On the subject of George Orwell’s literary masterpiece, I stand with Kristen Stewart, who was unfairly maligned for calling the book, “a love story of epic, epic, epic proportion.” Though I, too, take issue with all three deployments of the word “epic” in this context, Stewart is absolutely correct in her analysis. Sure, the book has retained its currency long after its titular date, but, for me, the intensity of its love story and the richness of its description of human sensation has always outshined the prescience of its politics. Radial Theater Project, the local troupe producing Tim Robbins's theatrical adaptation of the story, is well positioned to highlight those qualities with a fantastic cast in the cozy theater at 18th and Union. RICH SMITH

Nikita Ares: CHADA!

Last year, Seattle-based artist Nikita Ares adorned white-walled galleries and blank front doors with her molten, colorful, abstract compositions. And this year, she's back with a new exhibition, CHADA! at Glass Box Gallery, warming up our drenched, shivering Seattle souls with her bright and immersive landscapes that are practically visual permutations of "!!!!!!!!!!!" In an Instagram post, Ares says that the title of her show, "Chada!" is a term uniquely used by Kagayanons, people from Cagayan de Oro, Philippines, her hometown. It means "wow/nice." The 25-plus paintings and drawings in the gallery embody that exclamation. JASMYNE KEIMIG

Closing Saturday

FRIDAY

Gabriel Rutledge Comedy Night Live

In a recent interview, Central Comedy Show's Henry Stoddard and Isaac Novak singled out Gabriel Rutledge as perhaps the Seattle area's funniest comic—a view reinforced by Rutledge winning the Seattle International Comedy Competition and his frequent major TV appearances. Working in the familiar territory of family life and its countless frustrations and sorrows, Rutledge finds many quirky angles from which to squeeze distinctive humor out of everyday situations. His bit about parents desperately trying to snatch a couple of spare minutes to have sex might ring all too true for many. Happiness Isn't Funny is the title of his book and the guiding principle behind his unerring humor. DAVE SEGAL

Nikki Glaser: Bang It Out

Maybe you recall her memorable appearances at the roasts of Rob Lowe, Bruce Willis, and Alec Baldwin—Nikki Glaser is the tall, statuesque, bubbly blonde with the potty mouth and crass observations. She was active for a rather long time before finally enjoying a come-up in the past six years. She has a pretty long résumé that includes a short-lived sex-themed Comedy Central talk show, Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, a stint on Dancing with the Stars (she was eliminated the first round in 2018), and her first full-length comedy special on Netflix, Bangin’. She opens the special with an extended bit about the horror and devastation of discovering, for the first time, what a blowjob was (“My mouth?! That’s where candy goes, I can’t believe you would put a dick there!”), accepting its inevitability (like death) and then discussing all the cultural shit that goes with it. She’s funny as fuck. RIYL: Amy Schumer. LEILANI POLK

The Seattle Process with Brett Hamil

Described as "Seattle's only intentionally funny talk show" and "a mudpie lobbed into the halls of power," The Seattle Process with Brett Hamil offers politics, exasperation, information, and comedy. In March, he'll host former Black Panther and former KC councilmember Larry Gossett and new Redmond councilmember Varisha Khan, whom Hamil says is "one of the first two Muslims elected to office in Washington."

Ten Percent Luck

Laugh machine improv hosts Yeah Okay will do their comedic thang with instruction and suggestions by a featured stand-up comic.

Red Light Night

The luxe, leather-clad Valtesse performers will pay homage to the working girls of Seattle at an underground Pioneer Square cabaret venue.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Kate Willett

Horndog bisexual humor reaches a climax in California comic Kate Willett’s sets. Her delivery is super-casual and even-keeled, which enables her punch lines to hit with a deceptive power. Hear Willett break down the differences between West Coast and East Coast people and the romantic entanglements that can occur at Burning Man, and roar with laughter. She’s the type of stand-up comedian who can hold her own with Margaret Cho, with whom she’s toured. DAVE SEGAL

One Thousand Pieces

This feels like private programming. I've loved everything Pacific Northwest Ballet has ever produced by Alejandro Cerrudo, the genius Spanish choreographer behind Silent Ghost (which was the balletic equivalent of rolling around in bed on a Sunday morning) and Little mortal jump (which was the balletic equivalent of a really good indie-rock show in college). So, yeah, I'm excited to see One Thousand Pieces, which sets his flat-out gorgeous choreography to "Knee Play 5," the best piece of music Philip Glass has ever written. The double bill includes David Dawson's sharp, athletic, and aggressive Empire Noir—if you missed it in 2017, make sure you catch it this time. RICH SMITH

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Sister Act

Sister Act is based on the super-popular 1992 comedy/musical film starring Whoopi Goldberg. You know the premise: a raunchy lounge singer must go undercover in a convent to save her own life, hilarity ensues. This new staging will be directed by Lisa Shriver.

SATURDAY

Minority Retort in Seattle Presents: Keith Johnson

In an interview I conducted with Central Comedy Show co-host Isaac Novak, he observed that most comedy bills in Seattle still consist of about 80-percent white males. One imagines that is also the case in Portland—or perhaps it’s even greater, seeing as the Rose City’s population has a higher Caucasian percentage than the Emerald City’s. With this statistic in mind, Portland-based stand-up comedy event Minority Retort offers a platform to redress this imbalance by championing comics of color. DAVE SEGAL

Shot Prov

Well, this sounds a little dangerous: Improvisers violate secret rules (secret from them, that is) as they play and must take a shot every time they do so. Poor things! After they reach their limit, they're booted off the stage, presumably for their own safety.

The Art in Horror: Horror and the Director

"Prestige horror" isn't new; great directors have worked in the genre since the existence of the motion picture. Esteemed local critic Robert Horton will head this screening series of horror masterpieces, like tonight's screening of Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds.

SassyBlack's 'Depression: Antidote' Film Screening & Talkback

Catherine Harris-White (aka SassyBlack) will present her new film Depression: Antidote, made in collaboration with Cleo Barnett. Join Harris-White for a Q&A and live performance after the film.

Ballard Breweries Present St. Pat's Parade O' Pints

Ride Hale's Ales' double-decker bus around Ballard, with stops at all 11 of the neighborhood's breweries, and try specialty beers. Your $5 "bus fare" will be donated to the Seattle Firefighters Pipes and Drums.

Mark Petterson with Rebecca Brown

University of Iowa writing professor and poet Mark Petterson will read from his new collection, Transfiguration, alongside beloved local writer Rebecca Brown (Not Heaven, Somewhere Else)

Georgetown Art Attack

Once a month, the art scene of the tiny airport hamlet of Georgetown ATTACKS all passersby. In more literal terms, it's the day of art openings and street wonderment. If the westerly locations are too far, there's a free Art Ride! Check out our critics' picks for this month here.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Snow White

Two actors will portray Snow White, the evil queen, seven dwarfs, the talking mirror, and the huntsman in this ambitious children's theater production written by Greg Banks and directed by Desdemona Chiang.

Elise Peterson, Lavett Ballard, Jamaal Hasef, Lisa Jarrett

The Central District home-turned-arts-center Wa Na Wari continues its mission of exhibiting exciting black artists with video collage work by writer and artist Elise Peterson (a collaborator of the singer Solange), artist and educator Lisa Jarrett (who was awarded a Joan Mitchell Award for Painters and Sculptors grant in 2018 and has produced an exhibition at the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center), Pew Grant-funded activist/artist Lavett Ballard (who has pieces in the Smithsonian, the African American Museum of Philadelphia, Grant and Tamia Hill collection, and the Nixon Collection), and experimental video artist Jamaal Hasef (a visiting artist at USC and a teaching artist for other programs).

Opening Saturday

Lotería Art Exhibition

Artists show pieces based on the game of lotería, a Mexican bingo-like game incorporating colorful cards.

Opening Saturday

SUNDAY

Capitol Hill Distillers Reserve Release Party

The Heritage Distilling Company will release some limited-stock reserve bottles, including a coffee brown sugar bourbon, a pineapple and mango gin, a ginger and mango bourbon, and a rosemary and peach gin. You can also look forward to live music and goodie bags.

Grosgrain Wine Dinner at Palace Kitchen

Washington Wine Month brings Walla Walla's Grosgrain Vineyards to Tom Douglas's Palace Kitchen for a multi-course dinner featuring Grosgrain's low-intervention wines.

My Dad Wrote a Porno

When Jamie Morton's dad "Rocky Flintstone" (not his real name) wrote (rather inept) erotic fiction, Jamie decided to turn it into a comedy podcast. If you love vicarious embarrassment, this is the show for you (and thousands of other listeners).

The Slow Cooker: Diamonds Are Foreveryone

Witness choreographer and performer Alyza DelPan-Monley explore our collective obsession with shiny, expensive things through movement, songs, and storytelling.