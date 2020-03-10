Jump to: Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday
- Hopvine Washington Elections Party!
Once you've dropped off your ballot, order up a beer and watch the election results on TV. FILM
- Exhibition on Screen: Lucian Freud - A Self Portrait
London's Royal Academy of Arts and Boston's Museum of Fine Arts will present an on-screen exhibition of 50 paintings, prints, and drawings by the late British painter Lucian Freud. GEEK & GAMING
- MAR10 Celebration
Mario stans can take photos with the mustachioed video game icon himself, play games, and enter giveaways.
WEDNESDAYFOOD & DRINK
- Jordan Delights Chocolate Pop-Up
Sample artisan chocolate-covered dates made by Jordan Delights, a local business specializing in treats inspired by the flavors of Jordan. GEEK
- Pixar Trivia Night
Study up on Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, and every other Pixar movie in existence for this trivia night. Chavoya's Hot Dogs will provide dinner. MUSIC
- One Night Choir: Rocket Man by Elton John
If you really want to impress your next carpool, turn on Elton John's "Rocket Man" and belt along after you've learned a specific harmony (and all the lyrics, finally) in this pop-up choir. PERFORMANCE
- It's a Mess, Period
Hear a staged reading of Monique Hebert and Hayley Warriner's play about a young girl's journey into puberty.
WEDNESDAY-SUNDAYPERFORMANCE
- Hansel & Gretl & Heidi & Günter
In this tongue-in-cheek fairy-tale musical, Gretl is grown-up and a mother, and her children are a little tired of the mechanisms she uses to cope with her witch-related trauma. A visit from Uncle Hansel turns her family's lives upside-down. VISUAL ART
- Iconic Black Women: Ain't I a Woman
Hiawatha D. pays artistic tribute to brilliant black women of history with his signature abstract style inspired by cubism and surrealism.
Closing Sunday
THURSDAYCOMEDY
- Have a Slice
One lucky audience member will not only get a free slice of pizza, but also see their life transformed into improv comedy onstage. It's a "slice of life," get it? Featuring illustrious guest improvisers, like this month's Trevor Brown and Hannah Monson in their duo Gateway Hugs and Stranger arts calendar editor Joule Zelman. FOOD & DRINK
- Wild Spring Edibles: From Patch to Plate
Award-winning local author, forager, and "culinary adventurer" Langdon Cook will hold forth on fantastic wild foods and where to find them. GEEK
- Name That Tune with Betty Wetter
Study up on the Billboard Hot 100 and win prizes for your musical aptitude with host Betty Wetter. MUSIC
- Golden Road Performs "Europe '72"
Bliss out to Grateful Dead's double-platinum album Europe '72 in its entirety with tribute band the Golden Road. READINGS & TALKS
- Mineral School Presents: Fresh Fiction
Recent Mineral School fellows Katrina Carrasco, Leanne Dunic, Samantha Frank, and Suzanne Warren will read their new fiction. VISUAL ART
- Mister Michelle: Palingenesia
Mister Michelle (aka Seattle-based painter Michelle Robinson) explores the concept of rebirth in soft watercolors.
Closing Thursday
- Seattle Art Workshop: Mini Collage Magnets
Make a collage to stick on your fridge with the guidance of artist Gia Valente.
THURSDAY-SATURDAYPERFORMANCE
- A Series of Small Cataclysms
In the year 2121, when climate change has led to a massively reduced population, all hell breaks loose when four sisters encounter unholy visitors at the deathbed of their controlling mother. This post-apocalyptic play is presented by the Mythodical Ensemble.
THURSDAY-SUNDAYPERFORMANCE
- Europe
Thalia's Umbrella company will stage David Greig's drama about two refugees arriving in an anonymous European town and being forced to spend the night in the train station, much to the annoyance of the stationmaster. The stationmaster's assistant, her xenophobic husband, and other townsfolk get involved, leading to an explosive conclusion.
- The Fifth Wave
The womxn-focused Macha Theatre company will present Lisa Every and Jenn Ruzumna's brand-new play about a feminist legend who survives an attack in her youth and eventually becomes a famous professor. Years after the assault, her daughter is taking the side of a young man accused of an act of sexual violence on campus. Amy Poisson will direct this exploration of the line between justice and annihilating rage.
- Saint Joan
Despite George Bernard Shaw's trenchant atheism, his classic depiction of the Maid of Orleans stresses her strength, bravery, faith, and humanity in the face of political and religious oppression. Mathew Wright will stage this production.
FRIDAYCOMEDY
- Brad Upton
Fit for a spot on the "Mt. Rushmore of Comedy," according to press materials, Brad Upton will stop in Seattle to tell jokes. MUSIC
- Freaks Come Out at Night: A Friday the 13th Showcase
On Friday the 13th, get freaky with psychedelic hip-hop group Remember Face, breakbeat DJ Bgeezy, alt-rock band Sam Squared, and drag entertainer D Dynasty. PERFORMANCE
- Friday the 13th: Part 69
The Camp-y Camp Counselors of Burlesque will sex up your Friday the 13th with scary-sexy drag, circus arts, and burlesque.
- Get What You Need
Bring whatever internal goal you're striving for at the moment to this evening of "catharsis, connection, and inspiration" with local multidisciplinary artists, healers, and musicians.
- Grotesque Gorelesque with Juliet Tango
Soak up those sexy sideshow vibes at this spooky striptease. Wear a mask and get a free lap dance.
- Hatch
Enjoy the third iteration of this locally composed group show that has a goal of "uniting artists through music and movement."
- Keanu'd: Mae & Ruby's Most Excellent Burlesque Adventure
From "saving puppies, Shakespearean sonnets, and skydive surfing Swayzes," this action-packed burlesque show with Mae and Ruby would make Keanu Reeves proud. VISUAL ART
- Diaspora Gallery Pop Up
Check out work by artists from Jewish, African, Puerto Rican, and other diasporas and enjoy "smooth tunes" and appetizers.
- More Than Muses & Sunshine Room
Womxn artists, spoken word performers, and musicians will flex their talents.
- Reggie Mosby Jr. Presents: The Golden Age Hip-Hop Art Expo
Check out a hip-hop art show and enjoy food, drinks, and music.
- Yu Tang Ceramics Grand Opening Party
Yu Tang Ceramics will celebrate the opening of their Fremont location with live music from Mike Antone and Sadie J. Dance around and see work by local artist and owner Curtis Yu.
FRIDAY-SATURDAYCOMEDY
- John Roy
Having appeared on Conan, The Tonight Show, and Last Comic Standing, Chicago-based comic John Roy will come to Seattle for a live set. PERFORMANCE
- Karagoz: Forest of the Witch
Karagoz, "the Turkish clown of shadow theater," will perform a play wherein he ventures into the deep, dark forest with his friend Hacivat.
FRIDAY-SUNDAYFESTIVALS
- Saint Patrick's Day Irish Festival 2020
Due to their location in Post Alley, Kells Irish Restaurant can be a little touristy, but they throw one heck of a St. Patrick's Day party—this year will mark their 37th annual Irish festival. QUEER
- Washington State Leather Pride Week
From a Seattle Men in Leather dinner at Cuff Complex (Sat March 14) to a Leatheroke fundraiser for Lambert House at Crescent Lounge (Mon March 16), the Washington State Leather Organization present a week of special activities celebrating their favorite material and the queer culture it's fostered.
SATURDAYCOMEDY
- Naked and Afraid (of Commitment)
The improv group Naked and Afraid will act out spontaneous scenes based on your dating life. COMMUNITY
- 29th Annual St Patrick's Day Parade
If you're sad about this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade being canceled, console yourself at Bremerton's annual leprechaun-friendly procession. FILM
- Picture with Yuki
This acclaimed film, presented by Bulgarian Movie Circle, is the first co-production between Bulgaria and Japan. In it, a Bulgarian-Japanese couple starts an in-vitro fertilization treatment, but their plans are derailed when they're involved in an accident that kills a child. FOOD & DRINK
- Jet City Beignet Soft Opening / Open House
Pretend you're in the French Quarter as you sink your teeth into warm, pillowy fried pastries from the new street food vendor Jet City Beignet.
- St. Patricks Murder Mystery Pub Crawl
Solve a murder mystery by picking up clues at various Maple Valley watering holes (and enjoying plenty of beer, wine, and booze along the way). GEEK
- Pi Day!
Some people like to order up an à la mode treat on Pi Day, but this event will appeal to science and math fanatics, who can participate in hands-on activities like a Pi recitation typing contest and a "mathematical symphony." MUSIC
- '80s vs '90s with DJ Indica Jones
DJ Indica Jones will pit two discernable decades against each other at this DJ night. It'll be like when both your zany aunts try to compete for your attention at a family reunion, but fun.
- The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute
Get the next best thing to a live show with John, Paul, George, and Ringo at this Beatles Tribute with the Fab Four.
- The Greatest Piano Men
True to their name, the Greatest Piano Men revive songs by great men who were (and still are, in some cases) great at the piano: Little Richard, Jerry Lewis, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, and more.
- Holi: Festival of Colors!
To celebrate the beginning of spring, check out this party session of Bollywood dance lessons and a special Holi dance performance, for which color packets of gulal will be provided for you to toss around on your white clothing.
- The Retros
Join '80s tribute band the Retros will for some feel-good throwbacks. PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE
- Neon Glow Party at Ora
The Cat Pack DJs and special guest DJ Kalef will spin EDM, funk, Top 40, and reggaeton for you, a neon-clad member of the crowd. A light and laser show will ice the cake. PERFORMANCE
- Beauty and Duty: WWII Edition
In this edition of Living History, a multimedia-bolstered theatrical show bringing a historical person to life, Alice Miller will speak about the history behind a series of women's military uniforms from World War II.
- Comic Books Are a Drag
Comic Con may be canceled, but you can still geek out with Hot Pink Shade, Londyn Bradshaw, and other local queens at this comic book-themed drag show.
- Disenchanted!
Storybook princesses get a modern makeover and the chance to finally dispel common misconceptions about their so-called magical fairytale lives. The musical's sardonic and subversive songs have won it raves in theaters across the country, making for an adults-only event that'll leave you looking at these classic characters in a whole new light. READINGS & TALKS
- Bad Poetry Night 12: The Greatest Hits
This night will feature not only the crappy verses promised in the title but also "PowerPoint presentations, interpretive dancing, and even a few dramatic readings featuring musical accompaniment." You don't have to read something to attend, but you're invited to share your worst writing. VISUAL ART
- Artist Alley Pop-up
Give a helping hand to artists who would have hawked their wares at Emerald City Comic Con (postponed) and get yourself some geeky swag.
- Braden Duncan: Whiskers & Chills
Duncan, a member of the Seattle Arts Coalition and the international Strange Dreams Surreal Art Collective, will show watercolors of charming kitties in pop culture garb.
SATURDAY-SUNDAYPERFORMANCE
- The Vivarium
With puppetry, acrobatics, masks, and dance, A Frayed Not Circus tells the story of a young person who tries to deal with grief through a passion for entomology. But capturing bugs isn't the answer.
SUNDAYMUSIC
- Metal Yoga
Does the sound of metal music settle your bones? Let it fill your ears while you unwind in a Vinyasa flow yoga class.
- Saved By The '90s
Whether you were an adult, a teen, or a mere infant, hark back to the '90s with a live cover band. They promise hits by Third Eye Blind, the Spice Girls, the Beastie Boys, and other popular favorites. PERFORMANCE
- Beauty and the Beast
Students of the Pacific Northwest Ballet school will dance the story of the tale of love and transformation, which is written and choreographed with a young audience in mind. SPORTS & RECREATION
- Seattle Dragons vs. Los Angeles Wildcats
Seattle XFL underdogs the Seattle Dragons may have lost 32-23 against the Houston Roughnecks last week, but they'll have a chance to redeem themselves at this home game against the Los Angeles Wildcats.