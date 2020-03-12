Buy Your Tickets to These 27 Newly Announced Seattle Events Before They Sell Out Hayley Williams, Beyond Wonderland, and More Events on Sale the Week of March 12

Lindsey Byrnes Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams will take the Seattle stage solo on her Petals for Armor North American Tour this May.

Concerts, performances, and other events this month are taking a blow following Governor Inslee's announcement prohibiting certain gatherings from taking place through the end of March. Luckily, lots of future happenings—big ones that are likely to sell out in advance—are going on sale this week. We've rounded them up below so you can snag tickets ahead of time, like Bob Dylan and Neil DeGrasse Tyson, plus things that have just gone on sale, like Beyond Wonderland.

Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified

ON SALE FRIDAY

COMEDY

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist Tour

June 3-7 at Paramount Theatre

Sun June 7 tickets going on sale; additional dates on sale now

Neil DeGrasse Tyson

Wed June 24 at Paramount Theatre

MUSIC

Bob Dylan and His Band, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Sun June 7 at White River Amphitheatre

Brit Floyd

Fri July 13 at Paramount Theatre

Clipping, Cartel Madras

Mon May 11 at Neumos

Hayley Williams, Arlo Parks

Thurs May 28 at Moore Theatre

Hazel English

Wed June 17 at Barboza

Iration, Tribal Seeds, Guests

Sat Aug 22 at Marymoor Park

John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band

Thurs Aug 13 at Moore Theatre

Kamaiyah

Sat May 9 at Chop Suey

The Killers, Johnny Marr

Sat Aug 22 at Gorge Amphitheatre

The Naked and Famous, Circa Waves, Luna Shadows

Thurs June 11 at Neumos

Neck Deep, Guests

Wed Nov 18 at Showbox Sodo

Niall Horan

Sun Aug 9 at White River Amphitheatre

Olafur Arnalds

Sat Nov 7 at Moore Theater

Rac

Sat June 6 at Neptune Theatre

Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, Common Kings, Don Carlos

Sun Aug 9 at Marymoor Park

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down

Fri June 19 at Neptune Theatre

Weathers, Moby Rich, Kenzo Cregan

Tues June 9 at Columbia City Theater

On sale at 7 a.m.

We Were Promised Jetpacks, Guests

Tues June 2 at Neumos

Yaeji, Jessy Lanza

Thurs Sept 10 at the Showbox

PERFORMANCE

Maks & Val Live: Motion Pictures

Fri July 31 at Paramount Theatre

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Josh Garrels & John Mark McMillan

Thurs Sept 17 at Moore Theatre

On sale Tues March 24

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW

FOOD & DRINK

Sami Tamimi and Tara Wigley: Author Talk at Fremont Abbey: Falastin

May 5-6 at Fremont Abbey Art Center

Women in Beer 2020

Mon May 11 at Pike Brewing Company

MUSIC

Beyond Wonderland

June 12-13 at Gorge Amphitheatre

Built to Spill

June 18-19 at the Showbox