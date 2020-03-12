Concerts, performances, and other events this month are taking a blow following Governor Inslee's announcement prohibiting certain gatherings from taking place through the end of March. Luckily, lots of future happenings—big ones that are likely to sell out in advance—are going on sale this week. We've rounded them up below so you can snag tickets ahead of time, like Bob Dylan and Neil DeGrasse Tyson, plus things that have just gone on sale, like Beyond Wonderland.
Note: Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified
ON SALE FRIDAY
COMEDY
Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist Tour
June 3-7 at Paramount Theatre
Sun June 7 tickets going on sale; additional dates on sale now
Neil DeGrasse Tyson
Wed June 24 at Paramount Theatre
MUSIC
Bob Dylan and His Band, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Sun June 7 at White River Amphitheatre
Brit Floyd
Fri July 13 at Paramount Theatre
Clipping, Cartel Madras
Mon May 11 at Neumos
Hayley Williams, Arlo Parks
Thurs May 28 at Moore Theatre
Hazel English
Wed June 17 at Barboza
Iration, Tribal Seeds, Guests
Sat Aug 22 at Marymoor Park
John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band
Thurs Aug 13 at Moore Theatre
Kamaiyah
Sat May 9 at Chop Suey
The Killers, Johnny Marr
Sat Aug 22 at Gorge Amphitheatre
The Naked and Famous, Circa Waves, Luna Shadows
Thurs June 11 at Neumos
Neck Deep, Guests
Wed Nov 18 at Showbox Sodo
Niall Horan
Sun Aug 9 at White River Amphitheatre
Olafur Arnalds
Sat Nov 7 at Moore Theater
Rac
Sat June 6 at Neptune Theatre
Slightly Stoopid, Pepper, Common Kings, Don Carlos
Sun Aug 9 at Marymoor Park
Thao & The Get Down Stay Down
Fri June 19 at Neptune Theatre
Weathers, Moby Rich, Kenzo Cregan
Tues June 9 at Columbia City Theater
On sale at 7 a.m.
We Were Promised Jetpacks, Guests
Tues June 2 at Neumos
Yaeji, Jessy Lanza
Thurs Sept 10 at the Showbox
PERFORMANCE
Maks & Val Live: Motion Pictures
Fri July 31 at Paramount Theatre
ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
Josh Garrels & John Mark McMillan
Thurs Sept 17 at Moore Theatre
On sale Tues March 24
RECENTLY ANNOUNCED - ON SALE NOW
FOOD & DRINK
Sami Tamimi and Tara Wigley: Author Talk at Fremont Abbey: Falastin
May 5-6 at Fremont Abbey Art Center
Women in Beer 2020
Mon May 11 at Pike Brewing Company
MUSIC
Beyond Wonderland
June 12-13 at Gorge Amphitheatre
Built to Spill
June 18-19 at the Showbox