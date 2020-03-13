It's been a wild week for event-havers and -goers, but if you're in the position to leave your house (e.g. you don't feel sick, you remember to wash your hands consistently, you keep a safe distance from other people, etc.), there are still events happening that abide by Governor Inslee's public safety guidelines. To save you from sorting through all the canceled events, we’ve rounded up all of the events you can still go to—ones that have confirmed they’ll take place as scheduled—below, from Acid Tongue to a Daytime Disco for queer Puerto Rican artists, and from Last Days of the Tsars to an Artist Alley Pop-Up. For even more options, check out our list of confirmed events.
Note: As of Friday afternoon, all of the events in this list are confirmed, but as the COVID-19 situation continues to develop, we’d recommend double-checking event websites directly for new cancellations or postponements before you go out.
- Brad Upton
Fit for a spot on the "Mt. Rushmore of Comedy," according to press materials, Brad Upton will stop in Seattle to tell jokes.
(Capitol Hill, $15/$20)
- Glimmer
Taking off on a certain popular show about flamboyant women wrestlers, the Jet City crew will present "GLAMOROUS LADIES IMPROVISING MAYBE MORE EVENTUALLY W”R”ESTLING," an improvised comedy set in the '80s.
(University District, $17/$18) COMMUNITY
- Death of a Salon (Taffy Closing Party)
Wear your freshest funeral attire to the closing party/wake of beloved Fremont hair salon Taffy. Booze and snacks will be provided.
(Fremont, free) MUSIC
- Boy Named Banjo
Join Nashville-based alt-country group Boy Named Banjo for a night of twangy delights.
(Ballard, $15)
- Blackbird Blackbird
Mikey Maramag emerged as Blackbird Blackbird in summer 2010, more or less at the height of chillwave, when seemingly every emerging producer was dealing in narcotized, hazy beatwork. Since then, the San Francisco-based artist’s music has evolved in fits and starts. Maramag’s more recent work sits on the more tasteful end of the EDM spectrum alongside the likes of Flume or Giraffage—pitched-down vocal samples, rippling synth arpeggios, drums that more aggressively recall hiphop. It lacks the personality of his early work (he’s excised much of the singing and guitar), but makes up for it in energy and production acumen.ANDREW GOSPE
(Capitol Hill, $14/$16)
- The Deacon Raleigh St. James Band, Dream Ring, Bob Fossil, Cherry Tomato
Singer-songwriter Deacon Raleigh St. James plays music equally as a storyteller and guitarist. They'll be joined by Dream Ring, Bob Fossil. and Cherry Tomato.
(Eastlake, $8)
- Glenn Cannon and the Damage Done, The Gemini, Seed, Wil Kinky Trio
Throw your body around to "modern radio rock" from Seattle four-piece Glenn Cannon and the Damage Done, plus additional sets from the Gemini, Seed, and Wil Kinky Trio.
(Belltown, $15/$20)
- Greta Matassa
Popular local jazz songstress Greta Matassa will take the stage for a free set.
(Georgetown, free)
- Harrison B, Hi Wasted, Lofts
Harrison B will show you what Nashville blues-rock is all about after sets from local rockers Hi Wasted and Lofts.
(Eastlake, $8)
- Kids On Fire, The Disorderlies
Enjoy an opening set from the Disorderlies before headliners Kids on Fire take the stage with their melodic pop-punk jams.
(University District, $7)
- Knuckle Beach, The Carbons, Crazy Eyes, Black Ends
Get sad with lo-fi emo quartet Knuckle Beach after sets from the Carbons, Crazy Eyes, and Black Ends.
(Greenwood, $8)
- Mables Marbles, Everything Sux, Afraid of the Dark
Thrash and commiserate over the state of the world with local punk groups Mables Marbles, Everything Sux, and Afraid of the Dark.
(Eastlake, $6/$8)
- Mr. Dinkles In-Store
The teens of power-punk duo Mr. Dinkles will add a dose of good angsty energy to your Friday night with a live set while you shop for records at Easy Street.
(West Seattle, free)
- Paragon Live Presents Spence Hood
Join local singer-songwriter Spence Hood for a night of guitar- and piano-driven pop jams imbued with R&B flair.
(Queen Anne, free)
- SuperCoze, Mirabai, Jayomi, Pom Pom
Singer-songwriter SuperCoze (aka Cody Choi) will treat you to a night of sunny tunes after openers Mirabai, Jayomi, and Pom Pom.
(Seattle Center, $8/$10)
- Talktin and Easy, Pastel Motel, Afterlife Giftshop
Tap your toes to poppy Americana from locals Talktin and Easy, plus folk-rock from Pastel Motel and Afterlife Giftshop.
(Pioneer Square, $8)
- Wishbone Ash
British rock band Wishbone Ash may have been best known in the 1970s, but they'll continue to rock on the downtown Seattle stage tonight.
(Downtown, $30-$40) VISUAL ART
- Art Up PhinneyWood
Walk around charming Greenwood/Phinney (just north of the zoo) and take in art from dozens of venues, from galleries to restaurants to bookshops, including Couth Buzzard Books, Greenwood Space Travel Company, and the Phinney Center Gallery.
(Pioneer Square, free)
FRIDAY-SATURDAYCOMEDY
- John Roy
Having appeared on Conan, The Tonight Show, and Last Comic Standing, Chicago-based comic John Roy will come to Seattle for a live set.
(University District, $15) MUSIC
- Acid Tongue, Monsterwatch, Fronds
With two EPs, a couple world tours, and 2017 debut full-length Babies under their belt, the fuzzed-out garagesters of Seattle’s Acid Tongue are set to drop nine more tabs of psych-pop anthems in their upcoming sophomore melter Bullies. In order to substantially flambé their album-release party, Acid Tongue have dynamically rounded up the local punk horrors of Monsterwatch and the dream-pop tranquilizers of Frond to concoct a mind-blending cocktail of stage-warming. Extrapolating from the “Follow the Witch” and “Walk Don’t Run” singles—and especially the LP’s title track—Bullies reveals the continued mastery of Guy Keltner and Ian Cunningham’s blistering, tastefully-nostalgic-yet-now sound and idiosyncratic wanderings into some overarching commentary on society at large.ZACH FRIMMEL
(West Seattle, free; Belltown, $12)
FRIDAY-SUNDAYPARTIES & NIGHTLIFE
- Kells Saint Patrick's Day Irish Festival 2020
Due to their location in Post Alley, Kells Irish Restaurant can be a little touristy, but they throw one heck of a St. Patrick's Day party—this year will mark their 37th annual Irish festival.
(Downtown, no cover)
- Shawn O'Donnell's St. Patrick's Day Festival 2020 Fremont
The Irish pub will help you party all the way up to St. Patrick's Day with a week of activities, including an open mic (Fri March 13), a live performance from the Scuppermonkey's Irish Pirate Band (Sat March 14), and a pop-up Gaeltacht, aka a gathering of Celtic language speakers (Sun March 15).
(Fremont, no cover) PERFORMANCE
- The Angel in the House
During the Victorian era, Coventry Patmore wrote a poem describing the ideal wife as an "angel in the house" who lives to please her man, as it were. Nobody liked the poem at the time, but it became popular around the turn of the century, and its ideology was pervasive enough to spur Virginia Woolf to write a whole essay collection critiquing it. "Killing the Angel in the House was part of the occupation of a woman writer," she wrote. Quadruple-threat Sara Porkalob, who has built her career on a biographical trilogy about her cool family, said her love of Victorian-era literature and her passionate agreement with Woolf's takedown inspired her riff on this cursed character. Like her Dragon Cycle, The Angel in the House will serve as the first installment of a new play cycle based on "magic, the occult, revenge, blood, and sacrifice." Unlike the Dragon Cycle, the show is a thriller that looks like a murder mystery at first but ends up being something else entirely. Major reasons to be excited include local stars Ray Tagavilla and Ayo Tushinde, plus the joy of watching a writer/director exploring completely new territory.RICH SMITH
(Pioneer Square, $84/$89)
- Last Days of the Tsars
At the turn of the 20th century, a massive class struggle in Russia was reaching a boiling point. The old saying, “God is in heaven and the Tsar is in St. Petersburg”—meaning royal rulers don’t truly touch the lives of Russian citizens—was quickly going out of fashion as the 300-year-old Romanov empire attempted to save itself by violently suppressing revolutions and carrying out horrific pogroms against Jews. Meanwhile, the empire was losing major battles and influence abroad. Any of this sounding…familiar? Witness, a NYC-based producer of immersive theater, has condensed the twilight of the Romanovs into a single performance set in the august environs of the Stimson-Green mansion on First Hill. The choose-your-own-adventure production allows you to observe this nauseatingly relevant story from the vantage of Rasputin, Anastacia, a servant tired of paying a billion rubles for eggs, or any other character you wish. Go with a group of friends, take notes, and come prepared for class the next day with suggestions on how to bring down an empire.RICH SMITH
(First Hill, $49-$69)
- Peacock
An ambitious young man in 1920s Paris works his way up in a ritzy nightclub in Can Can's latest kitschy-glam, flesh-baring, plot-driven revue.
(Downtown, $45/$75/$95)
SATURDAYFOOD & DRINK
- St. Patrick's Day in Ballard
Stops at all 11 of the neighborhood's breweries and try specialty beers.
(Ballard, $5+) MUSIC
- Lisa Prank, Privacy Issues, Special Moves
Underneath the crunchy, lo-fi pop-punk exterior of the music by Robin Edwards's Lisa Prank is a soft and earnest unspooling of the dynamics of love, relationships, and heartbreak. In her latest release, Perfect Love Song, Edwards plays with the idea of perfection and how our expectations surrounding love don’t always add up to pure bliss, often in a humorous way. Like in “IUD,” she reflects on how she’ll continue to have an IUD longer than the actual relationship she got it during. We’ve all been there. JASMYNE KEIMIG
(Eastlake, $10)
- Slow Caves
Synth punks Slow Caves are inspired by car chases and skateboard videos. Join them for a night out.
(Pioneer Square, $10) PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE
- Neon Glow Party at Ora
The Cat Pack DJs and special guest DJ Kalef will spin EDM, funk, Top 40, and reggaeton for you, a neon-clad member of the crowd. A light and laser show will ice the cake.
(Belltown, $10)
- St. Patrick's Day 2020
The downtown Irish pub Fadó will feature brunch, sports on TV, and live music for St. Paddy's Day.
(Downtown, no cover) VISUAL ART
- Artist Alley Pop-up
Give a helping hand to artists who would have hawked their wares at Emerald City Comic Con (postponed) and get yourself some geeky swag. The organizers reassure us: "Distant Worlds Coffeehouse will have lots of soap and non-latex gloves on hand. And we're ensuring proper sanitation methods are followed above the strict codes we already follow for the health department. Your health is important to us and we look forward to seeing you at our planned events."
(Roosevelt, free)
SATURDAY-SUNDAYCOMEDY
- Kate Willett
Horndog bisexual humor reaches a climax in California comic Kate Willett’s sets. Her delivery is super-casual and even-keeled, which enables her punch lines to hit with a deceptive power. Hear Willett break down the differences between West Coast and East Coast people and the romantic entanglements that can occur at Burning Man, and roar with laughter. She’s the type of stand-up comedian who can hold her own with Margaret Cho, with whom she’s toured.DAVE SEGAL
(Pioneer Square, $20) PERFORMANCE
- The Fluffy Tale of Adventure
This is the story of a friendship between three creatures: a kid, a sheep, and a squolf (half-squirrel, half-wolf).
(Redmond, $10)
- The Vivarium
With puppetry, acrobatics, masks, and dance, A Frayed Not Circus tells the story of a young person who tries to deal with grief through a passion for entomology. But capturing bugs isn't the answer.
(West Seattle, $20) VISUAL ART
- Elise Peterson, Lavett Ballard, Jamaal Hasef, Lisa Jarrett
The Central District home-turned-arts-center continues its mission of exhibiting exciting black artists with video collage work by writer and artist Elise Peterson (a collaborator of the singer Solange), artist and educator Lisa Jarrett (who was awarded a Joan Mitchell Award for Painters and Sculptors grant in 2018 and has produced an exhibition at the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center), Pew Grant-funded activist/artist Lavett Ballard (who has pieces in the Smithsonian, the African American Museum of Philadelphia, Grant and Tamia Hill collection, and the Nixon Collection), and experimental video artist Jamaal Hasef (a visiting artist at USC and a teaching artist for other programs).
(Central District, free)
Opening Saturday
- Guy Colwell: Miniatures
Once employed by a toy company (Mattel) and a noted Vietnam War draft resister, Guy Colwell is a figure in the underground comics scene as well as a painter in his own right. Colwell also often explores “taboos” in his comics, like prison life, the streets, and politics, drawing on the time he spent in prison in lieu of serving in the war. As a painter, his work often focuses on nature, but perverts it into surreal scenes. In this show, Colwell will be presenting detailed miniature paintings that are hardly bigger than a quarter in your pocket.JASMYNE KEIMIG
(Georgetown, free)
Opening Saturday
- Lotería Art Exhibition
Artists show pieces based on the game of lotería, a Mexican bingo-like game incorporating colorful cards.
(White Center, free)
Opening Saturday
SUNDAYCOMMUNITY
- Debate Viewing Party #11
Make the debates more fun by sipping discounted piña coladas and berry daiquiris and sticking around for karaoke.
(Capitol Hill, free) MUSIC
- Daytime Disco — A Fundraiser for Queer Puerto Rican Artists
Show off your party outfit in the light of day at this afternoon disco party and fundraiser for LGBTQIA Puerto Rican artists. You can expect a bake sale and "wet bar," a live DJ, a flash tattoo pop-up, tarot readers, and much more.
(Capitol Hill, free)
- DKDC, Guests
Local DIY punk duo DKDC (which stands for Don't Know Don't Care) will rip it up with support from ambient drone boy Nathan Kairis.
(Pioneer Square, $8)
- Mary Gauthier, Jaimee Harris
Folk singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier will perform songs from her album co-written with and for wounded veterans. She'll take the stage after an opening set from Jaimee Harris, whom NPR described as "a slightly edgier Emmylou Harris for the younger generation."
(Downtown, $28-$33)
- Saved By The '90s
Whether you were an adult, a teen, or a mere infant, hark back to the '90s with a live cover band. They promise hits by Third Eye Blind, the Spice Girls, the Beastie Boys, and other popular favorites.
(Belltown, $12/$15)
- Sir Ashley Almond, Devon Dodgeson, Caitlin Patterson
Singer-songwriter Sir Ashley Almond will ride his bike, Jenny, to Belltown for an acoustic set. He'll be joined by Devon Dodgeson and Caitlin Patterson.
(Belltown, $5)
- Spunj, Moose Almighty
Oregon-based reggae fusion outfit Spunj will lay down their funky sounds after a set from improvisational psychedelic groove-rock quartet Moose Almighty.
(Greenwood, free)
- Tamino
I was drawn to Belgian model, singer, and musician Tamino because his voice reminded me of Thom Yorke—haunting, elegantly emotive, able to reach falsetto heights with seeming ease. The artist otherwise known as Tamino-Amir Moharam Fouad (grandson of renowned Egyptian singer and film star Muharram Fouad) can carry an entire track on the strength of his exquisite vocal, which has a more velvety quality than Yorke’s and can hit rather low notes too. His singing is backed by restrained instrumentals with classical ambient-electro embellishments. The beats are often languid but can rise in urgency, and occasionally reflect the influence of his Arabic background. Amir, his full-length debut, is subtle, dark, and mesmerizing. Listen to “Habibi” and fall in love.LEILANI POLK
(Capitol Hill, $19/$21) PERFORMANCE
- The Slow Cooker: Diamonds Are Foreveryone
Witness choreographer and performer Alyza DelPan-Monley explore our collective obsession with shiny, expensive things through movement, songs, and storytelling.
(Pioneer Square, free) SHOPPING
- The BIG Flea Pop-Up
"Seattle's original flea market" will present you with all the flannels your wintry Northwest heart desires, plus antiques and collectibles.
(Fremont, free)