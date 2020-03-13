Taku and Milkie Milkie Open, Plus More Seattle Food News You Can Use: March 13, 2020 Edition

Taku via Instagram Adana chef Shota Nakajima opened Taku , his highly anticipated late-night bar inspired by the street food of Osaka, this week.

These are strange times for the Seattle restaurant scene, to say the least. As diners increasingly opt to stay home, many restaurants are struggling to stay in business, closing temporarily or permanently or advertising delivery and pick-up services. Culinary juggernaut Tom Douglas has temporarily closed 12 of his restaurants. Still, a few bright spots remain amidst the slew of closures and cancellations: This week, Milkie Milkie brings Korean desserts to Chinatown-International District, Taku brings Osaka-style skewers to Capitol Hill, and Canlis announces a savvy pivot to new dining concepts to address the current changes. Plus, Kristi Brown of That Brown Girl Cooks! has a new restaurant opening on the horizon. Read on for this week's food updates.

OPENINGS

Milkie Milkie Korean Desserts

In Chinatown-International District to support local businesses and looking for something sweet after your meal? This Edmonds-based Korean dessert spot, which serves treats like bingsoo (a fluffy shaved ice dessert), crispy toasts with soft rice cakes inside, and stuffed waffles, opened its first Seattle outpost on Sunday, March 8.

Chinatown-International District

Taku

Adana chef Shota Nakajima opened Taku, his highly anticipated late-night bar inspired by the street food of Osaka, on Wednesday, March 11. The spot features kushikatshu, Japanese deep-fried meat and vegetables on skewers. Targeting the late-night Capitol Hill crowd, the space also includes a Suntory Whisky highball machine, seasonal tempura ice cream from Salt and Straw, secret menu items that can only be ordered in Japanese, and selfie-worthy bathroom decor. If you really want to throw caution to the wind and feast with abandon, order the "Fuckit Bucket," a bowl of kushikatsu skewers served over rice.

Capitol Hill

CLOSURES

With the massive impact of coronavirus on restaurants, over 40 restaurants in the city have opted to close temporarily or permanently. Check our post on coronavirus restaurant updates for more information.

OTHER FOOD NEWS

Canlis pivots to new dining concepts in response to coronavirus concerns

Canlis, Seattle's most recognizable name in fine-dining, announced this week that it will be temporarily shutting down its dining room and introducing three new concepts in its place starting next Monday: The Bagel Shed, a coffee stand serving bagels, spreads, breakfast sandwiches, and coffee (open Monday-Friday, 8-11 am, starting on Tuesday); Drive On Thru, a drive-thru serving burgers, veggie melts, Canlis's famous salad, and ice cream sandwiches for lunch and dinner (open Monday-Friday, 11 am-6 pm, starting on Monday); and a family meal delivery service that drops a home-cooked meal and a bottle of wine at your door (Monday-Friday, 6-8 pm, starting Wednesday). The announcement read from the Canlis family read, "Times are changing and so are we. For now...Fine dining is not what Seattle needs right now. Instead, this is one idea for safely creating jobs for our employees while serving as much of our city as we can. We've got this, Seattle."

Volunteer Park Cafe gets new owners

The longtime Capitol Hill establishment Volunteer Park Cafe has been sold by co-founder Ericka Burke to new owners Andria Millie, Alisha Chou, and James DeSarno. Millie, who will take over as executive chef, has experience at Le Pichet and Dahlia Lounge, while Chou, the new manager, has spent time at Dahlia Lounge, Cafe Juanita, and Harvest Vine. The restaurant will close for renovations on March 21 and re-open to serve breakfast and lunch on March 31, with dinner to follow before the beginning of summer.

Kristi Brown of That Brown Girl Cooks! opening restaurant in June

Here's something to look forward to: Kristi Brown, the owner of the "Seattle soul" catering business That Brown Girl Cooks!, is planning to open her long-anticipated restaurant Communion with her son Damon Bomar in the Central District's Liberty Bank Building this June. The restaurant was originally supposed to open last summer, but was beset by delays due to financial and construction issues. Bomar will oversee the restaurant's bar program, while Brown will cook the unique style of Pacific Northwest-influenced Southern comfort food for which she's become known.