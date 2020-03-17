Coronavirus Updates: These Seattle Events Will Be Livestreamed This Week: March 17-22, 2020 26 Social Distancing-Friendly Happenings

Artist photo Hey, look, it's Ben Gibbard in his home! The Death Cab for Cutie frontman will play free live-streamed shows on his YouTube and Facebook pages every afternoon until this nightmare is over.

Social distancing makes for an ever-changing and rapidly declining list of in-person events, which means that local artists, entertainers, and businesses need your help now more than ever. If you're quarantined at home, read on for all the events happening digitally this week on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other platforms, from Artist Home's Songs of Hope and Healing showcase to a talk with health, nutrition, and sustainability expert Sophie Egan to a remote viewing of the UW cherry blossoms. Plus, stay up to date on venue closures and event cancelations and check out local restaurants offering delivery and takeout specials and promotions.

Jump to: Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Ongoing

TUESDAY

Cooking with an Instant Pot

In this video class, learn how to make the hearty Irish classic corned beef and cabbage in everybody's favorite multi-cooker appliance.

Artist Home Presents: Songs of Hope and Healing

To help some of the many artists whose livelihoods have been impacted by COVID-19, Artist Home will present a series of virtual concerts every hour for 12 hours, each centering on the theme of "songs that bring hope or healing."

Celebrating St. Pat with Social Distance

Robert Sarazin Blake & the Dublin Letters perform covers of songs by the Dubliners, the Clancy Brothers, the Pogues, and other Irish legends live from the Boundary Bay Mountain Room (and live-streamed for your social distancing needs).

St. Patrick’s Day with SeaStar

Local Irish band SeaStar will "drive away the snakes of sadness" with a livestreamed concert.

Stark Raving Quarantine St. Patrick's Day Party of One Stream

Do a festive jig from home as local Irish party band Stark Raving Plaid perform live on your computer screen.

TUESDAY-SUNDAY

Live From Home with Ben Gibbard

Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard will play free live-streamed shows on his YouTube and Facebook pages every afternoon (!) until this nightmare is over. He'll even bring on some special guests (digitally, of course).

WEDNESDAY

Quarantine: Cookie Couture's Good Time Birthday Party Celebration

Gather on beloved local drag performer Cookie Couture's Instagram (@cookiecouturequeen) to watch the artist drink cheap champagne and talk about "BOYS and the COLLAPSE OF SOCIETY."

Twerkshop Fitness Classes ONLINE

Slip into your spandex and head to Seattle Twerkshop's YouTube Live channel for some butt-sculpting exercise.

WEDNESDAY & SUNDAY

Dance Church

Kate Wallich's wildly popular movement class that offers a "fun and inclusive approach to dancing" will halt its usual routine at Velocity and move online. Move your coffee table out of the way and cue up the livestream. \

WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY

ByDesign 2020

As Charles Mudede has written, "One of the richest institutional collaborations in this city is that between the ByDesign Festival and Northwest Film Forum. Here, two arts that are very similar, film and architecture (both are capital intensive), meet in the theater." To honor social distancing, this festival will now be online only, which means you can still watch films about urban design and architecture, hear from guest artists, take workshops, and more.

THURSDAY

Conference Call: FEMINISTS CONFRONT THE CORONAVIRUS

Ways to help single moms, working families, and homeless people struggling during quarantine will be at the forefront of this remote discussion hosted by Radical Women Seattle.

Canceled

Until we can leave our front doors like we normally do, Copious Love Productions will host a weekly "virtual telethon" on Facebook Live to help local artists in need of funds. Live performances will be interspersed with discussions from industry members.

Sophie Egan with Tim Egan: Conscious Food Choices for Ourselves and the Planet

If you're bewildered by the many labels on food like "fair trade" or "biodynamic," and if you want to eat sustainably and ethically but have trouble finding and understanding information about what's going in your mouth, attend this Town Hall talk by the author of How to Be a Conscious Eater: Making Food Choices That Are Good for You, Others, and the Planet. Sophie Egan is a health, nutrition, and sustainability expert who holds a leading role at the health initiative of the Culinary Institute of America. She is a widely published journalist and made her book debut with 2016’s Devoured (about the American food psyche and how what we eat defines who we are). She will be joined by award–winning environmental author and journalist (and dad) Timothy Egan. JOULE ZELMAN

This event will be livestreamed, as will several other Town Hall events in the coming weeks.

CoVideo-TV: Episode 2

If you miss seeing the faces of your favorite local entertainers, tune into Howie Echo-Hawk's "pandemic talk show" for a mix of comedy, music, food demos, and more with "actually informed guests." This second installment welcomes Tomo Nakayama, Stephanie Nam, Dan Hurwitz, and Clayton Kinsey to the mic.

Lyric World: Poetry and Displacement

Seattle Poetics LAB's Paul Nelson will host an evening with immigrant poet Koon Woon, the first writer featured as part of Lyric World, a series curated by Town Hall's Artist-in-Residence Shin Yu Pai. Woon is the author of The Truth in Rented Rooms and Water Chasing Water. This event will be livestreamed.

FRIDAY

Digital Drag: An Online Drag Show

Biqtch Puddin' and Video Disease present a drag show you can watch from the comfort of your own home, starring RuPaul's Drag Race favorite Alaska, Brooklyn's Juku For Now, Manchester's Juno Birch, and others.

SATURDAY

Meet your Farmer CSA Fair

On Facebook Live, get to know Skagit and Whatcom Valley farmers who are offering local food boxes.

Tunes & Tales Live-stream Auction!

If you love Bushwick Book Club's musical interpretations of great works of literature, support them at this virtual auction and livestreamed concert. You can also look forward to their bigger, in-person gala planned for this summer.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Firefly Virtual Watch Party

Your friends at Distant Worlds Coffeehouse will cue up all the episodes of the futuristic TV series Firefly (plus the movie) on their Facebook page for a 17-hour digital marathon.

The Vivarium

With puppetry, acrobatics, masks, and dance, A Frayed Not Circus tells the story of a young person who tries to deal with grief through a passion for entomology. But capturing bugs isn't the answer. See the show on your computer screen.

SUNDAY

St. Paddy's Day Virtual Gathering!

The Prison Scholar Fund will host an hour of "learning and soulful music," including a discussion with Jenny Iredale, who became a substance abuse therapist in less than a year after her release.

Little Sara Online Concert

Couth Buzzard barista Sara Depp will play live streaming concerts every Sunday from her home to benefit the shop and its employees.

ONGOING

The following listings aren't events per se, but you might like to know about them anyway.

Book Store Deliveries

If you're sequestering yourself in your home and want to feel the pages of a new real-life book, local lit purveyors Elliott Bay Book Company, Queen Anne Book Company, all Third Place Books locations, and Phinney Books are here for you. They'll offer free shipping for a limited time.

Scarecrow Video Deliveries

If you don't want to explore the cavernous depths of Seattle's favorite video rental but still want to rent movies, take advantage of Scarecrow's rent-by-mail program. You can browse their collection online and have your titles delivered to your door.

Seattle Public Library Digital Resources

While all Seattle Public Library locations are closed for the time being, they have a plethora of online resources that you can access from home for free with a library card. Explore their website for details on the movie streaming service Kanopy, the e-book and e-audiobook service OverDrive, and much more.

UW Cherry Blossoms

As Rich Smith noted, the cherry blossom trees in the University of Washington quad bloom like crazy this time of year. But since the campus is asking people to avoid crowded places to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, you're better off checking out this livestream of the floral action.