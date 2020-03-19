Bored at Home? These Seattle Stores Offer Delivery and Curbside Pickup for Books, Movies, Records, Board Games, and More Elliott Bay Book Company, Scarecrow Video, and More Places to Shop From Remotely

You already know which local dining and drinking establishments to call for takeout and delivery during this COVID-19 social distancing period, but cooped-up times call for entertainment, too. We've rounded up all the local businesses offering special delivery and/or pickup options, from the University Book Store to Easy Street Records to Scarecrow Video. Many of these businesses are closed for in-store shopping, so ordering from them remotely is a great way to show them some love. See all the options below and on our media and entertainment delivery listings. Are we missing something? Email us to let us know!

Jump to: Books | Film | Music | Games | Crafts

BOOKS

Arundel Books

Store details: "We're happy to ship or deliver the books you want. And if you're stuck at home with nothing to read, same-day messenger delivery service is available on weekdays."

Downtown

Book Larder

Store details: "Here’s what we’re offering:

Shop your favorite photo on Instagram or Facebook: See a book you want for yourself? Follow the link in profile to find out how to make it yours.

Book a Virtual Shopping trip with Lara: I’ll take you through the shop via FaceTime and help you pick a great book. Email the shop to set up a time.

Order gift certificates and signed books right here on our website. If you don’t see a book you want, just email info@booklarder.com and we’ll sort it out.

Orders over $50 will ship free in the continental US. We’ll keep this model going as long as it makes sense for our staff. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of your support, and for trying this experiment with us. The staff and I can’t wait to welcome you in person again, and in the meantime, we hope you are staying safe and healthy."

Fremont

Brick and Mortar Books

Store details: "We will be offering curbside delivery. We can take a credit card over the phone or over a Square device and run an order to your car. There is a perfect spot to pull up to next La Isla! We will be ready to take calls for special orders for delivery. If you have a book order of $25.00 or more, we will deliver to your doorstep! Email info@brickandmortarbooks.com or call (425) 869-0606."

Redmond

Book Tree (Curbside pickup only)

Store details: "We might offer delivery in the future (if you are within an approximate 5 mile radius of the store) — but not yet. You can order books, pay over the phone, call the store when you arrive and I'll bring them out to you and put them in the trunk of your car. Often there is parking in front of the store. There's a red zone less than a block away you can 'stand in' for a few minutes."

Kirkland

Eagle Harbor Books

Store details: "Don't want to venture out during this time of social distancing? We can help! We are offering free shipping to any customer in Washington State through March 31. Just chose the Stay Healthy Shipping option at check out."

Bainbridge Island

Edmonds Bookshop

Store details: "Edmonds Bookshop is open and ready to serve your needs! And to help our customers who are practicing social distancing or may be in quarantine,

Edmonds Bookshop now offers free delivery within the 98020, 98026 and 98177 Zip Codes. *new* 98036, too!

Our delivery guy is awesome! We will be happy to leave a hand-addressed sealed shopping bag on your porch or in your condo lobby."

Edmonds

Island Books

Store details: " We believe that supporting Island Books and supporting social distancing are not mutually exclusive. We believe that people can do both.... We offer three options for delivery and pickup of your purchase:

Home delivery: We are happy to deliver your purchases to any address on Mercer Island. This is a service we have always offered but has become more utilized in the past few weeks. We encourage our customers to take advantage of this service.

Curbside pickup: We will bring your purchases to your car. Simply place your order either by email (preferred) or by phone. We will let you know when your order is ready. You can pull into the Island Books parking lot and call the store (206-232-6920), and we will bring your purchase out to your car.

Free shipping: We will ship your book purchase anywhere in the country free of charge. This is another service we have always offered. Like home delivery, we encourage our customers to take advantage of this service during the time of crisis."

Mercer Island

Elliott Bay Book Company

Store details: "To ensure we are meeting public safety standards, our doors are still closed to customers at this time. But we want to put books in your hands! In addition to free nationwide shipping, we are now offering a curbside pick-up option. If you are ordering online, choose the option to pick up your order at the store and wait to receive a second email confirmation that your order is ready (we’re filling orders as fast as we can, but it takes time!). For expedited pick-up, give us a call at 206-624-6600 to place your order."

Capitol Hill

Magnolia's Bookstore

Store details: "FREE DELIVERY IN MAGNOLIA starting immediately! Just give us a call and we’ll charge you over the phone and delivery your books for free in the neighborhood, or help you arrange a quick pick up at or just outside the store."

Magnolia

Open Books

Store details: "‪In an effort to keep each other safe, we’re offering curbside pick-up during our regular store hours, as well as free doorstep delivery to some parts of Seattle. ‬‪As always, you are welcome to order books by emailing us directly, or by shopping at our online store."

Wallingford

Queen Anne Book Company

Store details: "Books are always a necessity, now more than ever.

We are committed in our role as your bookstore and will be working behind the scenes to keep you in books and fulfill your literary needs. Although currently closed for in-store shopping, we will continue to work in the bookstore fulfilling on-line orders, email orders, and phone orders for home delivery, mail, or pick up at the bookstore’s front door. You can also call us at 206-284-2427 where we’ll be standing by to talk books with you, provide reading suggestions and recommendations, and answer any questions you may have. Our working hours will be 10:00 am - 5:00 pm every day."

Queen Anne

Secret Garden Books

Store details: "Booksellers ARE fulfilling online orders 24/7, phone, emailed, and curbside orders Sunday-Friday 11-5."

Ballard

Third Place Books

Store details: "Stuck at home? Order a book! All orders through our website will receive free shipping through March 31 (USPS media mail).

Various locations

Paper Boat Books

Store details: "While we are closed to the public, we will operate out of the store on a limited schedule to answer phones, take orders and provide curbside drop-off and delivery. Hours of operation will be: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday: 11am-5pm. Delivery Times: 3pm-5pm (if demand is high we may expand delivery days and times).... During our hours of operation we will offer curbside delivery outside the store. Once we contact you to let you know your order is ready, you can pre-pay over the phone and if you’ve ordered online then your order should be paid for. Call us when you are here: 206-743-8283 and we’ll run your order out to you-now you are set to read, read, read!... We are offering free delivery to our customers within West Seattle limits. Please take us up on it-we have driving teenagers who are out of school and they are more than willing to help (as long as there’s cash involved by Mom and Dad of course!)"

West Seattle

Phinney Books and Madison Books

Store details: "We will be in the store during our regular business hours, for you to pick up phone or email orders. The best practice is to pay beforehand, so we can just hand you your order at the door, but, especially if you ordered the book before all this crazy business started, we can take payment at pickup.... As before, we are offering neighborhood delivery, and we're delighted that folks have already taken us up on it. So far, we've been doing a delivery run at the end of the day, and during the day also if one of us happens to be going out. We might make them more frequent, if the demand and our capability are there, but our general promise would be to get you your books within a day (if we have them in stock).... There is no charge for delivery, and we don't need tips! (Save your tips for food delivery and other folks in businesses that are harder hit by this than ours has been.)... We've turned off domestic shipping charges on any books we do offer on our website, and we won't add any charge on books you order through the store. All books will be shipped via USPS Media Mail, which takes a couple of days in the region and a week or so across the country."

Various locations

University Book Store

Store details: "To ensure our customers’ safety during the COVID-19 situation, all University Book Store locations will be closed until Monday, March 30. We are extending free domestic, ground shipping for all orders from ubookstore.com and free curbside pickup at our U District store. Pickup hours are Monday through Saturday from 10am–5pm and Sundays from 11am–3pm."

University District

FILM

Scarecrow Video

Store details: "Don't feel like going out for some reason? We've been testing out a trial rental-by-mail program, and it might be just the thing for you! Browse the collection online and have it delivered straight to your door. If you'd like details about participating, email us at campaigns@scarecrow.com."

University District

MUSIC

Easy Street Records

Store details: "Amazon.com is not shipping vinyl or CDs at this time to focus on food and health supplies – So here we are! Swinging the big bat as your local music solution experts in Seattle / King County — Keeping you sane & feeding your soul...and ears. WORLDWIDE ONLINE SHIPMENTS!!! DELIVERY IN STORE /CURBSIDE PICKUP. Cafe is open for TAKEOUT / PICKUP Keep Fighting the good fight."

Queen Anne

Fat Cat Records

Store details: "Free shipping for domestic orders over $25. Can ship worldwide! Free delivery available for Seattle residents that are close by."

Wallingford

Georgetown Records

Store details: "Everything posted is for sale, DM for prices. Free local shipping is available and curbside service of course."

Georgetown

Light in the Attic Records

Store details: "Times are weird right now! We're all feeling a little stir-crazy, and we've listened to just about every record in our collection, watched every Netflix Romantic Comedy, and made our last puzzle. To help y'all out in these trying times, we've decided to put our WHOLE SITE (excluding new releases) ON SALE FOR 20% OFF. ⁣In addition, we're also offering Free Domestic Media Mail Shipping on all orders over $75.⁣ Be safe out there!"

Seattle Center

Silver Platters

Store details: "Due to the concerns for the health & well-being of our staff & customers we are implementing new store hours 10am-6pm Mon.-Sat. & 11am-7pm Sun. We, as always, are happy to take special orders over the phone. Currently, we are offering free shipping on domestic orders over $30.00 online & phone orders over $50.00 (pre-tax) as well as expanding our used DVD & Blu-Ray sale to include phone orders. You can also check out our store front on Discogs."

Sodo

GAMES

Blue Highway Games

Store details: "We will be offering FREE daily delivery for Queen Anne & Magnolia. If you feel more comfortable purchasing a game or puzzle over the phone, or online (select "in store pickup" and request delivery in comment upon checkout) we can bring it to you. For orders placed before 3 we will deliver the same day."

Queen Anne

Phoenix Comics and Games

Store notes: "In an effort to support ourselves and those preventative measures, we're temporarily introducing curb-pick-up, couriered delivery, and mail order as options for ordering product through us. To place a mail order, couriered delivery, or curbside pick-up, follow this link."

Capitol Hill

CRAFTS

Drygoods Design

Store notes: "We started free Seattle delivery (the same day if ordered before 1 p.m., next morning/afternoon if after) on Saturday and we will continue to as long as possible! Using strict sanitization and handling measures, your order will only be handled by one person. We've also made it so all of our online U.S. orders have free shipping and should ship the same day if received by 2 p.m. PST. We know that many of us find more peace and calmness in making and we want to help you do so."

Pioneer Square

Pacific Fabrics

Store details: "Stay well, stay safe and stay creative ! Our staff got together and hand picked a few things they thought you’d enjoy working on while we wait out the Covid19 crisis.... Home-Made Project Kits! All kits will include everything you need to complete the project, and they're ready to ship!"

Sodo

Seattle Recreative

Store details: Due to COVID-19, Seattle Recreative is temporarily closed beginning Tuesday, March 17th, 2020. There are still ways that you can support Seattle ReCreative during this time of uncertainty [including] our Craft Concierge service - delivery only."

Greenwood

Stitches

Store details: "Stitches will be closed until further notice. If you would like to arrange front door pickup or private shopping send us an email. Pick up and private shopping appointments will be available from 12:00 – 2:00 each day. Use promo code "PICKUP" when ordering online. Thank you for supporting us during this difficult time."

Capitol Hill