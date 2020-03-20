Good News: These 51 Major Seattle Events That Were Canceled Due to Coronavirus Now Have New Dates Here Are the Details So You Can Plan Ahead

Courtesy of the artist via Facebook Jury's out on whether hilarious curmudgeon Lewis Black —whose Seattle tour date was originally scheduled for March 21—will regale you with his scathing takes on politics or uplift you by talking about his love of rainbows and sunshine. Find out when he comes to the Moore in December.

The social gathering restrictions issued by Governor Inslee to slow the spread of COVID-19 put a hold on many, many events (not to mention dining and drinking establishments and small businesses) across the city. But here's the silver lining: Lots of them have been rescheduled with new confirmed dates! If you want to make up for your cabin fever by going out as much as possible once it's deemed safe by local officials, we've got you covered. Below, we've rounded up all the previously canceled major happenings getting a second go, from the Punk Rock Flea Market to Record Store Day, and from Lewis Black to the Science Fiction + Fantasy Short Film Festival. You can also find a complete and continually updated list of all rescheduled events on our rescheduled events calendar.

APRIL 10

Witches' Night Out Spring Market

Embrace your spooky side by shopping from local artisans and mystical merchants, getting psychic readings, and more.

APRIL 11

Cocktail District

You'll find pop-up cocktail bars, tastings, bar takeovers, food trucks, music, classes, demos, and more at this weekend-long "carnival of cocktails" during Seattle Cocktail Week. Wander through sections like the "Whiskey Woods," "Vodka Village," and "Gin Garden" to discover new spirits from over 100 brands and shop for bottles to take home.

APRIL 14

Salon of Shame #95

Writing that makes you cringe ("middle school diaries, high school poetry, unsent letters") is read aloud with unapologetic hilarity at the Salon of Shame.

MAY 8-10

HUGE Book Sale

If you're in the market for some new reading material and you don't want to spend a ton of cash, don't miss your chance to shop for over 100,000 titles spanning multiple genres for as little as a buck at this annual sale hosted by Friends of the Seattle Public Library.

MAY 9

Punk Rock Flea Market

"Seattle's favorite underground shopping experience" will feature over 70 vendors, food trucks, and live DJs.

MAY 14

Starbucks Hot Java Cool Jazz

In case you didn't already know, the Seattle area has some absolutely dynamite high school jazz bands. Hear several of them tonight, thanks to a support partnership between Starbucks and STG. Edmonds-Woodway, Garfield, Mountlake Terrace, Shorewood, Bellevue, Newport, and Roosevelt high schools have all played in the past, and a few of them will return to perform and raise money for their music programs.

MAY 15

Holi: Festival of Colors!

To celebrate the beginning of spring, check out this party session of Bollywood dance lessons and a special Holi dance performance, for which color packets of gulal will be provided for you to toss around on your white clothing.

Rick Barot

Tacoma-based, Philippines-born poet Rick Barot is the author of the collections The Darker Fall, Lambda Literary finalist and Grub Street Prize winner Want, and Chord, with a fourth, The Galleons, released in February 2020. He's won all the fellowships, or at least NEA, Guggenheim Foundation, Artist Trust, Civitella Ranieri, and Stanford University grants.

MAY 16

Fashion is ART

The Tacoma Art Museum describes this as a "fashion art happening" with unusual methods of displaying clothing and wearable art by local designers.

MAY 20

Sylvia Ann Hewlett: #MeToo in the Corporate World

The importance of #MeToo can hardly be overstated. Yet according to economist and author Hewlett, the movement has too often neglected abuse and harassment suffered by black men, gay people, Latinx people, and other marginalized folks in America. She'll read from her new book #MeToo in the Corporate World: Power, Privilege, and the Path Forward, which confronts #MeToo's shortcomings with concrete examples and opportunities for progress. Hewlett, the founder of the New York think tank Center for Talent Innovation, will be joined by her organization's vice president, Kennedy Ihezie.

MAY 29

2020 GALA Garden of Delights

Part garden show, part costume party, this gala will raise funds to help support education through the arts. There'll be food and drinks from local chefs, live entertainment from EnJoy Productions, and a silent auction.

JUNE 5

Travis Thompson

This 21-year-old rapper hails from Burien, WA, and has been seeing his profile steadily rise with the release of singles "Father Forgive Me," “Need You,” and “Hold Me Down.”

JUNE 6

Clinton Fearon & Boogie Brown Band

A former member of the classic Jamaican reggae band the Gladiators, Clinton Fearon is the only real roots rocker in the Pacific Northwest. His first Seattle band, the Defenders, was beloved by all black immigrants, who were moved by his sense of authority, his command of important issues, and his determination that Africa would one day rise again and destroy monolithic Babylon. The Defenders' "Chant Down Babylon" even became a local hit. The Jamaican expat is still alive and well, performing now with the Boogie Brown Band, which does a competent job of backing this reggae master. CHARLES MUDEDE

End of the Rainbow

"Follow the rainbow as it guides the way to something more," coax the organizers of this trippy-sounding rave. There will be multiple stages boasting artists like Andrew Malone, Cardiac, Climax, Dirty Dex, DJ Raw-B, and many others.

JUNE 12

25th Anniversary Gala: Dinner and Auction

Celebrate 25 years of queer cinema at Three Dollar Bill's fundraising dinner and auction. The theme is "OUT OF THE CELLULOID CLOSET," which means you should come dressed as your favorite queer TV or movie character.

JUNE 14

Seattle Bike Swap

Buy and sell a trove of new and used bicycles and bicycle-related treasures at this annual swap.

JUNE 15

Min Jin Lee

National Book Award finalist Min Jin Lee is the author of Pachinko, a family saga set in Korea and Japan during the 20th century. Only the Seoul-born, Queens-raised writer's second novel, Pachinko was listed as one of the New York Times' Ten Best Books in 2017. Hear this literary luminary hold forth on writing and life.

JUNE 20

Record Store Day 2020

Excellently divisive music-nerd holiday Record Store Day acts as an annual reminder of how Seattle is still very much a music-obsessed town. For those of you who aren't saving your pennies for specific releases, Record Store Day was conceived in 2007 as a day of celebration and discounts for vinyl enthusiasts. Depending on whom you ask, it's either a booster shot to music retailers or a headache for smaller labels that have to compete with major labels to get their releases pressed on time. Many Seattle shops participate by offering special releases and sales, and some even have in-store performances.

JUNE 20-21

Booker T. Jones

This show should be mandatory for the entire PacNW, ’cause Mr. Booker T. Jones is a bona-fide heavy! He was THE understated, always cool, conservative, and concise Hammond organ player for the Stax house band Booker T. & the M.G.’s. Y’all might recognize their classic “Green Onions”—a song that, in less than three minutes, perfectly distills the moment when rock and roll and R&B met. Jones’s musical reach can’t be overstated. Anyway, I bet he’ll play “Green Onions” along with his many well-loved Stax tracks and cuts off his most recent outing, 2019’s Note by Note—so yeah, you should be there! MIKE NIPPER

The Office! A Musical Parody

This unauthorized musical adaptation of the Scranton-set workplace comedy is peppered with numbers like “Wel-come to Scranton (The Electric City),” “That’s What She Said,” “The Dundies,” and “Marry Me Beesly."

JUNE 21

Gabriel Rutledge Comedy Night Live

In a recent interview, Central Comedy Show's Henry Stoddard and Isaac Novak singled out Gabriel Rutledge as perhaps the Seattle area's funniest comic—a view reinforced by Rutledge winning the Seattle International Comedy Competition and his frequent major TV appearances. Working in the familiar territory of family life and its countless frustrations and sorrows, Rutledge finds many quirky angles from which to squeeze distinctive humor out of everyday situations. His bit about parents desperately trying to snatch a couple of spare minutes to have sex might ring all too true for many. Happiness Isn't Funny is the title of his book and the guiding principle behind his unerring humor. DAVE SEGAL

JUNE 27

RJD2, Pressha, DJ Indica Jones

You’ve probably heard RJ Krohn’s music even if you don’t realize it. The veteran producer otherwise known as RJD2 famously wrote the theme for Mad Men, and “Deadringer” is one of those songs everyone’s heard somewhere, but few could actually name. There’s something both nondescript and timeless about Krohn’s sample-driven instrumental hiphop, which, for whatever reason, has never had the same critical cachet as similar acts like DJ Shadow or the Avalanches. His recent music retains a warm, homespun quality—the man knows how to flip a sample—but he works with vocalists and draws from vintage soul and funk instead of boom-bap beat work. ANDREW GOSPE

Venice is Sinking Masquerade Ball 2020

The Seattle Design Center's annual masquerade ball inspired by the Venetian palaces along the Grand Canal is straight-up majestic, featuring a variety of circus acts, musicians, and actors working tirelessly to set a dreamy mood. In addition to taking in performances, you can try your hand at (faux) gambling in the Salotto dei Giochi Classici room, feast on decadent confections in the Marie Antoinette dessert room, enter a costume contest (prepare your powdered wigs), and more.

JUNE 29-JULY 13

Silent Movie Mondays

The Paramount's Silent Movie Mondays series pairs classic films with live soundtracks, courtesy of local musicians aquantied with the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ. The films that have been rescheduled are Dorothy Arzner's Get Your Man (June 29), Clarence Brown's A Woman of Affairs (July 6), and Fred Niblo's Blood and Sand (July 13).

JULY 1

Melanie

Best known for her 1971 mega-hit "Brand New Key" and her cover of "Ruby Tuesday," singer-songwriter and Woodstock performer Melanie will bring her seasoned talent to Seattle.

JULY 19

Wye Oak, Lomelda

Think of it as the mini-roadshow version of Wye Oak. For their JOIN tour, the Durham-via-Baltimore duo is trying something new. In addition to the beguiling music multi-instrumentalists Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack have been making together for 15 years, they’ll be incorporating tracks from their solo projects, Joyero and Flock of Dimes. They’ve also expanded to a quintet with the addition of Arone Dyer (Buke and Gase), Adam Schatz (Landlady), and Pinson Chanselle (Spacebomb). “Anyone who has seen Wye Oak before,” Stack states in their tour documentary, “has never seen this version of Wye Oak or anything like it.” KATHY FENNESSY

JULY 23

Melanie Martinez, Sub Urban

The Voice success story Melanie Martinez will bring her creepy doll charm to Seattle for a night of skewed pop music with New Jersey electronic dance Zoomer Sub Urban.

JULY 28

The Secret Sisters, Anna Tivel

Anything involving Alabama has been a nightmarish wildfire of late, with clownish politicians, religious hubris, and an outpouring of negativity toward the Midwest and South. So I guess it needs to be said that beauty can still be unearthed in that region. Some of that beauty is courtesy of the Secret Sisters, a literal sister duo who have been concocting a sound that is what happens when First Aid Kit grow up on the banks of Muscle Shoals. The Secret Sisters coax their reedy alto voices into ruby dawn harmonies, imbued with the warmest of sentimental energies. Despite their name, there’s no actual mystery with Secret Sisters—they clearly developed their vocal tone in their hometown church as children and sanded it till smooth in adulthood. But considering that this country’s been hurtling downward since its inception, it feels real nice to listen to a simple yet classically beautiful gem like the Secret Sisters, a gem brought to clarity in America’s heartland. KIM SELLING

AUGUST 1-2

Science Fiction + Fantasy Short Film Festival 2020

This is the 15th edition of the fest presented by SIFF in partnership with the Museum of Pop Culture, with 20 “illuminating and unconventional” animated and live-action science fiction, fantasy, and horror-tinged short films from around the globe shown in two separate sessions (240 minutes each). That requires some dedication, but the lineup of short, theoretically to-the-point films looks strong, touching on anything from a stop-motion claymation mockumentary about a friendly people-eating siren (Kim), to a story of duty-versus-desire as told from the perspective of a service robot at a gas station (Big Boom), to a rumination on healthcare via the sacrifice a woman must make for her dying partner to be treated with a new medical procedure (The Original). A Q&A and awards ceremony follows the second session. LEILANI POLK

AUGUST 7

Brent Faiyaz, GRIP

Propelled into the public spotlight after singing a perfect hook on Goldlink’s “Crew” in 2016, Maryland-raised, LA-based rapper/singer Brent Faiyaz has solidified his place as a rising voice in R&B. At once soulful and crude, Faiyaz both croons and boasts in the same breath. It’s been a minute (read: two years) since we last heard from the rapper, but he recently released Fuck the World, a lustful and often raw record about sex and the state of things. The title track in particular evokes a type of horny bleakness—"Wanna fuck the world, I’m a walkin’ erection.” Damn. Atlanta rapper GRIP opens. JASMYNE KEIMIG

AUGUST 8

Deon Cole: Coleology Tour

Chicago-born comic and actor Deon Cole’s list of TV credits is longer than Bill Cosby’s rap sheet, including stints on the ABC comedy Black-ish and the TBS series Angie Tribeca. With his resonantly gruff voice, this former Conan writer excels at jokes about racial differences (including things he hates doing around white people) and what he calls “questions that will blow your mind,” a routine that bears similarities to the cosmic/mundane absurdities of Steven Wright. Cole wonders why Adam and Eve had belly buttons: “Who cut they umbilical cords?” A white friend implored Cole to try free-range chickens, but after discovering how expensive they are, Cole says he’d rather eat stressed-out fowl. His anti-millennial rants may draw as many laughs as they will eye rolls, but Cole’s hit-to-miss ratio is very high. DAVE SEGAL

EVAN GIIA, Raffaella

EVAN GIIA happens to be a classically trained opera singer, but leans more toward R&B-influenced and electronica-laden dance-pop in her output these days. Join her for a night out on the Hill.

AUGUST 14

Nikki Glaser: Bang It Out

Maybe you recall her memorable appearances at the roasts of Rob Lowe, Bruce Willis, and Alec Baldwin—Nikki Glaser is the tall, statuesque, bubbly blonde with the potty mouth and crass observations. She was active for a rather long time before finally enjoying a come-up in the past six years. She has a pretty long résumé that includes a short-lived sex-themed Comedy Central talk show, Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, a stint on Dancing with the Stars (she was eliminated the first round in 2018), and her first full-length comedy special on Netflix, Bangin’. She opens the special with an extended bit about the horror and devastation of discovering, for the first time, what a blowjob was (“My mouth?! That’s where candy goes, I can’t believe you would put a dick there!”), accepting its inevitability (like death) and then discussing all the cultural shit that goes with it. She’s funny as fuck. RIYL: Amy Schumer. LEILANI POLK

Silverstein, Four Year Strong, I the Mighty

Kevin Diers has written, "In 2003, the underground post-hardcore and screamo scene was blowing up, with every “Verb the Noun” band and their side projects getting massive amounts of coverage in outlets like Alternative Press magazine and even MTV2. From day one, Ontario-based band Silverstein stood out with lead vocalist Shane Told’s piercing screams and sing-songy harmonies complementing the band's almost annoyingly catchy riffs. While the scene thinned out with their contemporaries breaking up or changing directions, Silverstein remained on course, releasing eight-plus studio albums and touring nearly nonstop—proof that for every subgenre, there are always a few artists who stand the test of time." The band will rip through town on their 20 Year Anniversary Tour with Four Year Strong and I the Mighty.

AUGUST 15

PUNK BLACK Seattle Fest

Punk scenes are composed of far more diverse crowds than just angry white kids, but the latter demographic tends to get the most mainstream credit for the birth and evolution of the genre. Here to debunk that myth are POC acts Maya Marie, the Black Chevys, Chiiirp, Hostilities, and Dark Smith.

AUGUST 22

Paul Oakenfold World Tour

DJ Paul Oakenfold will harness his three decades' worth of experience on this Seattle nightclub tour stop.

SEPTEMBER 4

5th Annual Night of Board Gaming for Good on Top of the World!

Look out over the city while you play board games and feast on a buffet to raise money for the Seattle Children’s Hospital's Uncompensated Care program, which provides financial assistance to the families of low-income patients.

SEPTEMBER 21-22

The Bad Plus

The Bad Plus are a Minneapolis jazz trio of impeccable taste and talent that are celebrating two decades together in 2020. They have a dozen albums to their credit, their catalog heavy on avant jazzy reimaginings of indie rock, pop, and electronic music. Go find their take on Aphex Twin's "Flim" right now. Then listen to their recent outing, It's Hard—"I Walk the Line" (Johnny Cash), "Maps" (the Yeah Yeah Yeahs), "The Robots" (Kraftwerk), and "The Beautiful Ones" (Prince) all get the Bad Plus treatment. LEILANI POLK

OCTOBER 14

Post Alley Film Festival

Celebrate international women filmmakers at this film festival (inspired by Post Alley, but not located in it) where you can take in a variety of short films from the heartbreaking to the hilarious. Stay on for a reception.

OCTOBER 23

And That's Why We Drink

Feed your hunger for wine-slurred scary paranormal and true crime stories with podcasters Christine Schiefer and Em Schulz.

OCTOBER 25

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Grammy winner Leslie Odom Jr. is an acclaimed singer and dancer who has found mainstream recognition through his star turn as Aaron Burr in the hit Broadway musical Hamilton. He'll come to Seattle for a live performance.

OCTOBER 28

From Ragtime to Jazz: History Told Through Music

Relive the last century with music historian Ken Steiner as he takes the audience on a journey through the history of jazz in Seattle, and Washington Hall’s role in it, along with performances by pianists Stephanie Trick and Paolo Alderighi, and a special collaboration with the Garfield High School Jazz Band.

NOVEMBER 13

Steep Canyon Rangers

Grammy-winning bluegrass sextet Steep Canyon Rangers can rip up a banjo like nobody's business. Pete Seeger would be proud. Experience their folk-rock/country sounds for yourself on this Tacoma tour stop.

NOVEMBER 14

Pink Martini

Pink Martini’s name is apt. They’re slinky yet robust, fluffy and flamboyant while also exotic and classily tasteful. Portland’s self-styled little orchestra, maestro’d by pianist Thomas Lauderdale, flits through different moods and evokes a range of locales in music that is rooted in jazzy big band, classical, and classic pop realms, but is also heavy on global-music sounds; both lyrics and instrumentals touch on Latin, Japanese, French, Italian, and several other non-American sonicscapes. China Forbes and Storm Large share and trade-off on lead vocal duties at present, fronting an ensemble that is more than a dozen members strong. They play shows in Edmonds, Tacoma, and Kirkland on this run. LEILANI POLK

NOVEMBER 25

SLANDER Presents The Eye Ft. Dylan Matthew

Massively popular EDM duo SLANDER will host and perform at this dance music showcase with additional selections by The Eye with Dylan Matthew.

NOVEMBER 27-28

Seattle Scotch & Beer Fest 2020

The "region's biggest spring beer festival combining craft beer, Scotch, spirits, and inventive cocktails" showcases authentic Scotch and Irish whiskey tastings, tequila and mezcal tastings, seminars, and craft cocktails, plus 50 craft beers, ciders, and seltzers from West Coast brewers.

DECEMBER 5

Lewis Black

Witnessing Lewis Black unleash his explosive rage over the world’s macrocosmic injustices and microcosmic annoyances is one of the most cathartic and funny phenomena in the comedy world. We mock the trope of the old (white) man yelling at clouds, but Black raises this curmudgeon shtick to a goddamn art form. The louder Black’s voice gets, the funnier his words become—like Sam Kinison, but more intellectual. There’s a riveting clip of Black talking about the difference between Democrats and Republicans during the 2016 election cycle that you should hear: Spoiler alert—he’s not a Trump supporter. It’s pretty certain Black will dispense some similarly scathing and hilarious remarks about politicians for this show. DAVE SEGAL

DECEMBER 11-12

Burton Cummings

Canadian rock and roll export Burton Cummings, formerly of the Guess Who, will treat casino guests to a night of live music.

DECEMBER 18

Hot Tuna (Acoustic)

Hot Tuna started as a Jefferson Airplane side project, formed by bassist Jack Casady and guitarist/vocalist Jorma Kaukonen, though it became their full-time band once Jefferson Airplane dissolved in '72. The duo has been collaborating for more than five decades, and they've got the stage banter and chatter down pat, plus instrumentals that find the two venerable musicians trading riffs and solos; Kaukonen's a preeminent picker who complements Casady's low-end prowess. They tread blues- and folk-rock territories with ease and much solid melodic input from mandolin player Barry Mitterhoff. LEILANI POLK

DECEMBER 19-20

The Dollop

Popular podcasters Dave Anthony and Gareth Reynolds appear in person to riff on crazy stories from American history.

MARCH 13, 2021

The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute

Get the next best thing to a live show with John, Paul, George, and Ringo at this Beatles Tribute with the Fab Four.