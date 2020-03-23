The 17 Best Livestreamed Seattle Events to Watch This Week: March 23-29, 2020 Classic Sounders Games, a Fremont Vintage Mall Auction, and More Picks for Virtual Events

MONDAY

Collide-O-Scope at a Distance LIVE!

The Collide-O-Scope team will piece together a trippy video compilation to watch together on the internet. They'll start things off with some chit-chat on Facebook Live before moving over to their YouTube channel for the meat and potatoes of it all.

MONDAY-THURSDAY

Furniture & Antiques Online Auction!

If being quarantined has you thinking about zhuzhing up your living space with some vintage gems, know that your favorite cozy basement vintage mall will open up a good chunk of its inventory for online bidding and buying. Stake your claim on storage pieces, art, furniture, dishware, and more.

ALL WEEK

Live From Home with Ben Gibbard

Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard will play free live-streamed shows on his YouTube and Facebook pages every afternoon (!) until this nightmare is over. He'll even bring on some special guests (digitally, of course).

TUESDAY

Covid-19 Livestream: Connect with the Experts

This online edition of Science in the City will address the public health crisis we're currently facing in Seattle and far beyond. Panelists include International Community Health Services Chief Executive Officer Teresita Batayola and UW School of Public Health Dean Dr. Hilary Godwin, moderated by Pacific Science Center CEO Will Daugherty.

Social Distancing Trivia

Put together a team of six or fewer (you can connect via FaceTime or a good old fashioned group phone call) and exercise your brains in a round of trivia hosted by the Hill City Tap House & Bottle Shop via Zoom.

WEDNESDAY

Intiman's Digital Happy Hour

Raise a glass to your computer screen at this digital happy hour, where you can hear what Intiman Theatre's plans are for the near future.

THURSDAY & SATURDAY

Seattle Symphony Live Re-Broadcasts

After last week's rebroadcast of Carl Nielsen's Symphony No. 1, the Seattle Symphony will bring you two more exclusive viewings of stellar (currently TBD) performances from the past.

FRIDAY

Macrame Wall Hanging Workshop

Get yourself some yarn, rope, and sticks (or dowels) and learn to make a macrame wall hanging for something new to stare at while you're stuck at home. This online class will start small and gradually get more advanced.

SATURDAY

Virtual Civic Saturday

Eric Liu will host Civic Saturday, described as "a civic analogue to church": a service that celebrates the American civic tradition through readings, songs, silent reflection, poetry, and a sermon by Liu himself, all via livestream.

Meet your Farmer CSA Fair

On Facebook Live, get to know Skagit and Whatcom Valley farmers who are offering local food boxes.

Quarantine: A Stream Party

The North American Trance Alliance, the Underground, and the DJ Sessions will link up for a series of webcast club nights that you can livestream in your home. If you own a strobe light, use it.

Train Car House Party: Livestream Covid-19 Fundraiser

The long-running dance night Train Car House Party will persevere by coming to you live from their Facebook page. You can and should still glow up your face even though you'll be dancing in your living room.

Sounders FC Classics

Relive epic Sounders FC games with re-broadcasts every Saturday on JOEtv.

WTF Diebenkorn Online Lecture

Suzanne Walker will deliver a down-to-earth lecture on the Californian painter and printmaker Richard Diebenkorn. She'll address important questions such as, "Do his landscapes have cows?" She'll send you a Zoom code when you sign up.

SUNDAY

Civilization Design Lecture Series: Emory Douglas

Hear graphic designer, illustrator, and activist Emory Douglas give a lecture pre-recorded in September at the Central Library. Afterward, activist Marissa Jenae Johnson will facilitate a livestreamed discussion.



Virtual Moving History I – Poetry in Motion

Inspired by recently digitized footage of the Seattle Civic Poet Jourdan Imani Keith from the Independent Media Center WTO collection, the Northwest Film Forum will stream poetry, spoken word performances, and other archival content celebrating black innovators and artists.

Compline Choir Live Broadcast

Classical King FM will air a live broadcast of the Compline Choir, who usually sing to a crowd of floor-loungers on Sunday nights.