Seattle Aquarium Watch this guy (we're naming him Tom) float around all day with his friends via the Seattle Aquarium's live sea otter cam

You may be stuck and home and your favorite local businesses may have closed their doors for the time being, but several venues are offering livestreams and other virtual content to stay connected to the community while Seattle remains in quarantine. Read on below for details on everything from live yoga classes to virtual museum tours to animal cams. You can also find them on our livestreaming location directory, and you can check out other online entertainment options on our livestreamed events calendar.

ARTS & SCIENCE

Hugo House

The writing center is moving their spring classes to Zoom. They assure you that "initial reactions to the virtual classroom experience-both from students and teachers-have been highly favorable."

Museum of Flight

Get your fix of historic aviation artifacts with the Museum of Flight's free virtual collection, which even includes some pieces that are too delicate to be publicly displayed.

National Nordic Museum

The museum now offers a selection of collection catalog records with media from theie permanent collection through a searchable online portal.

On the Boards

OntheBoards.tv is offering free unlimited performance rentals through April.

Pacific Science Center

Live science shows, hands-on STEM activities, tutorials, and more online activities should keep young scientifically minded kiddos occupied while school is out of session. The Pacific Science Center's Curiosity at Home program offers all this and more. They'll also host a livestreamed COVID-19-focused panel discussion on March 24.

Seattle Art Museum

Opt to "Stay Home with SAM" by checking out objects of the week and video collections on their blog.

Seattle Opera

Seattle Opera writes, "Our stage may be dark, but we are working on lots of different ways to bring you the art you love." From video playlists of past favorites to family-friendly Opera Time sessions, new podcasts, streaming Opera Talks, and more, there are many ways to stay tuned remotely.

Seattle Symphony

After starting with a rebroadcast of Carl Nielsen's Symphony No. 1, the Seattle Symphony will bring you two more exclusive viewings of stellar performances from the past.

Town Hall

Town Hall is livestreaming their most popular (e.g. sold-out) events online, including a Virtual Civic Saturday on March 28.

EXERCISE

8 Limbs Yoga

This local studio chain offers online classes.

Aditi Yoga and Wellness

Promising a "sacred, non-judgmental environment," this Wallingford studio offers hatha, slow flow, and other gentle yoga classes online via Zoom.

Poseurs

This all-levels studio offers vinyasa and pranayama classes via Zoom and YouTube. Check their Google calendar for links to the streams.

Sound Yoga

New and returning students are welcome to check out the West Seattle's studio's online offerings.

Twist Yoga

No need to travel to Edmonds to do downward-facing dog—the yoga studio will come to you thrice daily on their Instagram page.

Two Dog Yoga Studio

This studio is offering classes via Zoom.

ANIMALS & WILDLIFE

Seattle Aquarium

Find out what the Seattle Aquarium's sea otters and harbor seals are up to every minute of every day. (Hint: They are swimming back and forth and looking cute.)

UW Cherry Blossoms

The cherry blossom trees in the University of Washington quad bloom like crazy this time of year. But since the campus is asking people to avoid crowded places to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, you're better off checking out this livestream of the floral action.