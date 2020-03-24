These 2020 James Beard Award Semifinalists Are Offering Takeout and Delivery in Seattle Order In from Homer, L’Oursin, and More Prestigious Eateries

Bethalee via Homer on Instagram Logan Cox of Homer was nominated for best chef: Northwest and Pacific, and you can get items like their hummus and braised lamb stuffed pita to go.

The prestigious James Beard Foundation (named after the late, great cook and food writer) originally planned to announce this year's finalists tomorrow, March 25, at an event in Philadelphia. But last week, just like everything else, that event was canceled due to COVID-19, and the foundation postponed the announcement to an as-yet unannounced later date. So instead, we're taking this time to celebrate the Seattle restaurants that were nominated for James Beard Awards earlier this year, almost all of which are offering takeout or delivery. Below, you'll find details about how all of this year's semifinalists are responding to the coronavirus crisis, from Cloudburst Brewing's to-go crowlers to Homer at home. You can also find a complete list of Seattle restaurants offering takeout and delivery here.

Nominated for Best Chef: Northwest & Pacific

By Tae (Sun Hong)

This tiny hand roll sushi counter in Chophouse Row (which was also selected as one of Bon Appetit's 50 best new restaurants in the US last year) has takeout items including spam musubi and grab'n'go boxes.

Hogstone’s Wood Oven (Jay Blackinton)

If you happen to be sheltered in place on Orcas Island, lucky you—you can pick up pizza, BBQ, and wine to go from Jay Blackinton's farm-to-table restaurant on weekends between 4 and 7 pm. You can also order gift cards, merch, and a $1000 "future dinner party for when this shitstorm blows over" from their online store.

Homer (Logan Cox)

Famous for its Mediterranean- and Middle Eastern-inspired wood-fired menu, Logan Cox's restaurant is offering a "Homer at home" takeout menu for lunch and dinner, featuring items like lamb ribs, a smoked sturgeon pate pita, and chai soft-serve. Pickup hours are Tuesday–Sunday from 12–2 and 4:30-8:30 pm. They also have a selection of pantry items on offer, including hummus, cookie dough balls, and a set of pita.

Hood Famous Cafe and Bar (Chera Amlag)

Both locations of the beloved Filipino bakeshop, famous for its specialties such as ube cheesecake, are, sadly, currently closed, but, according to their website, they're currently working on a delivery system, set to start the first week of April. If you want to support them in other ways, you can also buy gift cards and merch online (including T-shirts emblazoned with ube cheesecakes and a "Did you eat yet?" lunch bag) or donate to their relief fund.

Joule (Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi)

Though this stylish Korean restaurant is currently closed, Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi's sister restaurant Revel, which specializes in "Urban. Comfort. Asian. Street Food," is open for takeout. Choose from menu items like short rib wontons, rice bowls, flourless chocolate cake, or the pay-as-you-wish "Fremont Family Meal," then text the restaurant to arrange a pickup time between 5–7 pm, Tuesday-Saturday.

Kamonegi (Mutsuko Soma)

This Japanese spot is acclaimed for its handmade soba noodles, which are currently out of stock through their mobile platform , but you can't go wrong with anything on this Japanese spot's menu—try their tempura or home-boil ramen. Their current hours ar 11:30–2:30 and 4-7 pm on every day except Monday.

Sawyer (Mitch Mayers)

You can now get menu items from Sawyer's playful, elevated-casual New American comfort fare menu at home. Their menu changes daily—past items have included gnocchi, pulled pork sandwiches, and choco tacos. On Sunday, they also had a takeout brunch menu (cinnamon roll monkey bread, anyone?), so keep your eyes peeled for future brunch specials to go. Orders can be placed through the Toast app for pickup between 4-8 pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays and 10-2 pm on Sundays.

Archipelago (Aaron Verzosa)

This high-end Filipino restaurant with a Pacific Northwest spin appears to be closed, but their Facebook page encourages fans to sign Seattle Restaurants United's petition to help neighborhood restaurants.

Nominated for Best New Restaurant

Il Nido

Chef and owner Mike Easton's new West Seattle pasta mecca is currently closed, but if you're in need of a pasta fix, good news: Il Nido's sister restaurant Il Corvo announced yesterday that they are open for takeout. Check out their Instagram for daily specials, like Tuesday's pea vine herb pesto maccherotto, then stop into the restaurant from 11-3 on weekdays to pick up a dish or pasta to cook at home. (Note: According to Instagram commenters, the restaurant is closed today, March 24, so we'd recommend calling ahead.)

Nominated for Outstanding Wine Program

L’Oursin

The Central District French restaurant and natural wine bar has temporarily turned into a food and wine market. Stop in from 11 am–4 pm, Monday–Saturday, for items like duck confit, raclette mac n cheese, a la carte vegetables and meat, and plenty of wine.

Nominated for Outstanding Chef

Cafe Juanita (Holly Smith)

Kirkland's Northern Italian gem, which has been set in an understatedly elegant mid-century house near Juanita Beach Park for 20 years, is now offering a rotating selection of pastas, breads, salads, wines, and other menu items (including gift cards) as part of their "At Home with Cafe Juanita" program. Pickup can be arranged daily, with 24 hours' notice requested.

Nominated for Outstanding Hospitality

Canlis

Two weeks ago, Canlis, Seattle's most recognizable name in fine-dining, announced that it would be shutting down its dining room and pivoting to three new concepts: The Bagel Shed in the morning, the Drive On Thru on weekday afternoons, and a Family Meal delivery service for weekday evenings. This week, however, Canlis announced that the Bagel Shed and Drive On Thru will close after this Wednesday, March 25. Instead, the restaurant will be expanding their Family Meal delivery service and adding a CSA Box delivery option featuring produce, meat, and eggs so you can "Nourish your family with goods from our favorite farmers."

Nominated for Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Producer

Cloudburst Brewing (Steve Luke)

Head brewer and founder Steve Luke's Cloudburst Brewing, which opened in early 2016, has quickly gained national attention for his hop-focused beers. During the coronavirus pandemic, you can get their crowlers to go—from "9 am-6pmish" every day. As they write on Instagram, "The Governor says beer is essential, and we have to agree! Our beer stand at the brewery is still selling beer & merch to go everyday, while our healthy staff cleans & sanitizes all the things, all the time."

Nominated for Outstanding Baker

Saboteur Bakery (Matt Tinder)

If you live in Bremerton, this bakery that serves the best croissant Katie Herzog has ever had should already be your go-to spot for breads and pastries. Fortunately, during the coronavirus crisis so far, they've maintained regular business hours: As they wrote last Tuesday on Facebook, "We have always been to-go only so are allowed to operate as usual. Pizza will be returning tomorrow from 4-8 and may extend pizza days should our neighbors need an option while restaurants are closed!"

Nominated for Rising Star Chef of the Year

Adana (Shota Nakajima)

Capitol Hill's friendly Japanese restaurant that offers up crave-worthy comfort food and tasting menus is closed, but chef Shota Nakajima's new late-night bar Taku is, thankfully, now open as of two weeks ago. You can order the spot's specialty, kushikatshu (Japanese deep-fried meat and vegetables on skewers), for pickup online, though you'll have to wait until they reopen for real to check out their "Fuckit Bucket," a bowl of kushikatsu skewers served over rice.

Rupee Bar (Liz Kenyon)

Unfortunately, this new Sri Lankan spot, which usually specializes in small plates like mutton rolls and cocktails like the "Curry Leaf Gimlet," appears to be closed. That said, according to their website, takeout may be coming soon.