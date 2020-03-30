The 32 Best Livestreamed Seattle Events to Watch This Week: March 30-April 2, 2020 Jinkx Monsoon, Civic Cocktail, and More Picks for Virtual Events

JOSÉ ALBERTO GUZMÁN COLÓN Seattle-bred drag superstar Jinkx Monsoon and a few special guests will drastically improve your Tuesday night with a live performance on Instagram.

MONDAY

As local businesses are forced to shut down in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, local artists, entertainers, and businesses need your help now more than ever. While you're quarantined at home, there are still lots of ways to show your support and stay entertained as organizers pivot to video. Below, we've rounded up our picks for the events happening digitally this week on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other platforms, from a chance to participate in the Edible Book Festival to a virtual Civic Cocktail with Tom Douglas to a remote tour of Jason and Trevor Hunt's new exhibition Bloodlines . Find even more events on our livestreamed events calendar , and check back on Friday for a roundup of the best local livestreamed events this weekend.

The Magic Hat Presented by Emmett Montgomery and Friends

Five "brilliant humans(?)," ranging from seasoned stand-up comics to sketch performers to audience members, are selected (presumably out of the Magic Hat) throughout the show to perform weekly at this comedy variety show, otherwise described as a "friendship machine that will make the world a better place"—which sounds like exactly what we all need in the age of COVID-19.

Virtually Dolly & The DJ

Send Lumber Yard regular Dolly Madison a friend request on Facebook to catch a live virtual edition of her recurring musical drag show.

David Daley with Krist Novoselic: Battling Gerrymandering to Save Democracy

Daley, the former editor of Salon and author of Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn't Count, will, via livestream, discuss one of the biggest threats to American democracy: gerrymandering and other forms of election tampering. It sounds like in Unrigged: How Americans Fought Back, Slayed the Gerrymander and Reinvented Democracy, he offers a glimmer of hope for saving the country.

MONDAY & WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

Free Virtual Fitness Classes

If your muscles are starting to feel like weak tea inside of your limbs, turn to these free fitness classes presented by Seattle Parks & Recreation and Renton's SpoonFed Training via Zoom.

MONDAY & THURSDAY

Aluel Cellars Virtual Tastings

Raise a glass with Aluel Cellars owners Alex and Samuel and they taste their way through the winery's new releases. Make a note of which ones sound the best to you and order a few bottles online.

TUESDAY

DnB Tuesdays Livestream with Dunjin, Dwayne the Drummer, Stoney

Re-bar's Drum and Bass Tuesdays will go domestic. Tune in for some early-in-the-week thumping party beats with Dunjin, Dwayne the Drummer, and Stoney.

Spite House Tuesday Nights

Spite house, a long-running local music improv event that takes place in a Capitol Hill house, will stream live every Tuesday from its cozy confines.

Jinkx Monsoon: Homecoming Queen

If you've ever wanted to see the inside of Seattle-bred drag celeb (and former RuPaul's Drag Race winner) Jinkx Monsoon's living room, this is your chance. The artist and her fellow performers will entertain you with a dramatic evening of star power and tiaras on Instagram.

WEDNESDAY

Neighborhood Window Walks - Scavenger Hunt

People across the country are posting artwork and cutouts in their windows and yards in a national effort to make walks more fun. The Phinney Neighborhood Association has come up with new themes for every Wednesday and Saturday. (Today's theme is "jokes.") Post pictures of your favorite houses in their Facebook discussion thread for others to see.

Virtual Civic Cocktail

Local celebrity restaurateur Tom Douglas, who has joined countless others in temporarily closing his businesses (like Brave Horse Tavern and Palace Kitchen), will reflect on the state of the Seattle restaurant industry. He'll be joined by King County Executive Dow Constantine for this online edition of Civic Cocktail. Mix yourself something nice (may we suggest one of these make-at-home cocktail kits?) and tune in.

NK Jemisin

African American sci-fi and fantasy author NK Jemisin has earned an impressive number of awards for her works. In fact, she currently stands as the only person to win a Hugo Award for Best Novel three years in a row, for all three of the books in her Broken Earth series (2015’s The Fifth Season, 2016’s The Obelisk Gate, and 2017’s The Stone Sky). She has an incredible knack for creating sympathetic, believable characters within the truly unbelievable, fantastic worlds she builds, which makes sense considering her background as a psychologist; she only stopped practicing to focus on her writing full time in 2016. Excited to read The City We Became, her forthcoming novel and the first in a brand-new trilogy in which “every great city has a soul,” some cities like NYC have several, and five of its avatars must come together to save it. NYC, that is. LEILANI POLK

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY

Plant Lab Visual Album

Created in various PNW basements, living rooms, and recording studios, the Northwest Film Forum describes the Plant Lab Videocassette Visual Album as a "full-body psychedelic experience." They're screening the erstwhile VHS-only compilation on the web.

Jason and Trevor Hunt: Bloodlines

Brothers Trevor and Jason Hunt, who are "part of the famed Hunt family of Fort Rupert on Vancouver Island," continues the legacy of the Kwagiulth artistic style (also known as Kwakwaka'wakw/Kwakiutl, a culture on the north side of Vancouver Island) through woodcarving and more. See this exhibition online.

Opening Wednesday

THURSDAY

Hope for a Wild Future Auction

Conservation Northwest’s annual fundraising dinner and auction, which helps the organization in its mission "to create a wilder Northwest," has moved online. You'll have to fend for yourself meal-wise, but they've got you covered with the live bidding portion of the evening.

The Riveter Community Day

Join the womxn-focused coworking space for a free day of online panels, conversations, and experiences celebrating "the importance of coming together."

Virtual Tour - Tacoma’s 6th Ave

Pretty Gritty Tours will guide you through Tacoma’s Sixth Ave, which is filled with public art, record stores, historic restaurants, and more cool stuff. Maybe it'll inspire a post-quarantine trip to the South Sound.

Thursday Tastings at Twelve with Tinte Live

Craving a confab with your fellow local wine enthusiasts? Woodinville's Tinte Cellars will go live on Instagram every Thursday at noon to chat about grape varietals, delicious pairing ideas, and more. If you want to taste what they're tasting, know that they're offering free delivery within a 20-mile radius of their storefront, plus curbside pickup.

Preston Singletary: Artifacts From A Future Dream

Tour renowned local glass artist Preston Singletary's studio and his new exhibition, which the artist describes as "an homage to the future generations of Indigenous people," at Traver Gallery via Vimeo.

Opening Thursday

ALL WEEK

Earth Day South Sound – A Month-long Virtual Celebration

Throughout April, Earth Day South Sound will invite residents in Tacoma, Seattle, and beyond to participate in daily activities that you can accomplish in your home, yard, or neighborhood that benefit the environment and "foster a connection with trees."

Make A Joyful Noise!

This isn't an event per se, and it doesn't require a computer, but it's cute. Wherever you are at 8 p.m. (on any day of the week), clap your hands and make some noise for Seattle's healthcare workers, grocery store clerks, supply chain specialists, janitors, and others working tirelessly in this difficult time.

The Mountaineers Virtual Gala

Get gussied up in your home and browse the Mountaineers' collection of online auction items, which are up for bidding during their weeklong virtual gala. You can prep by watching resident auctioneer Fred Northup Jr. walk you through his favorite items.

SPLIFF - Now Streaming!

A new vibe of stoner entertainment is emerging—witness the rise of Broad City, High Maintenance, and basically every TV show created on Viceland. And, most importantly, The Stranger presents SPLIFF, your new favorite film festival created by the stoned for the stoned. Because we can no longer congregate in person, we're rescreening the 2019 festival online!

'Bacurau' Virtual Screening

When the matriarch of a Brazilian village dies, its inhabitants notice that their village has vanished from most maps and that a UFO-shaped drone is constantly buzzing overhead. Watch this wild Brazilian Western from home.

'Saint Frances' Virtual Screening

Support Grand Illusion from home with an online screening of Alex Thompson's new film Saint Frances. IndieWire's Kate Erbland wrote that "[Kelly] O'Sullivan and her creation are riveting, and when the film comes to an emotional end that hinges on all its early strengths, the result is satisfying and hard-won, a coming-of-age story told on just a slight delay."

'The Wild Goose Lake' Virtual Screening

Following his 2014 Berlinale-winning neo-noir flick Black Coal, Thin Ice, Chinese director Diao Yinan brings us another crime epic about a small-time mob leader who has a bounty placed on his head when he accidentally kills a cop—whoops! AV Club called it "downright Hitchcockian." Support Grand Illusion and stay safe by watching from home.

'Vitalina Varela' Virtual Screening

Five years after Horse Money, which Charles Mudede called "a film you will remember more for its images and episodes than its story," the nonprofessional actor Vitalina Varela reprises her role as a character who shares her name, a widow who travels to Lisbon to try to piece together her estranged husband's last days. Richard Brody of the New Yorker writes, "From the start, Costa endows the tale with a pictorial majesty, rooted in a hands-on transformation of film-noir, Expressionist-rooted cinematography. His images (realized by the director of photography Leonardo Simões) feature piercing bursts of light and sepulchral shadows, striated and fragmentary illumination that blends with largely static frames to fuse space and mood, action and emotion."

Edible Book Festival

On Sunday, you'll be able to view (and vote for) tasty tomes on display online at this festival devoted to punny "books" made out of food and inspired by famous literary titles—past winners have included Donkey Oaties and A Pringle In Time. Until then, get to brainstorming and baking and submit photos of your creations.

Google Hangout with Crucible Brewing

Stay social and socially distant by cracking open your current favorite beer and cueing up daily Google Hangout sessions with the Crucible Brewing staff. You might even make some new friends with whom to drink in-person in the future.

Mystery Night In

Mystery, the dating service for people who want to do fun and spontaneous things with their existing dates, is helping you and your partner(s) zhuzh up quarantined nights with a surprise activity and dinner for two (prepared by local chefs), delivered to your door. Proceeds will directly benefit "more than 10" local businesses.

Evan Flory-Barnes Presents: Cooped Up on the Couch Concert Series

Local bassist, singer, composer, and Stranger Genius Evan Flory-Barnes will perform live on Facebook and IGTV throughout the week for the foreseeable future.

Live From Home with Ben Gibbard

Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard will play free live-streamed shows on his YouTube and Facebook pages every afternoon (!) until this nightmare is over. He'll even bring on some special guests (digitally, of course).

Tomo Nakayama

The local multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Tomo Nakayama streams concerts on his Facebook page nearly every day.