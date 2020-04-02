These Seattle Studios Are Livestreaming Workout Classes Support Your Favorite Yoga, Dance, and Workout Instructors From Home

NITAT TERMMEE / GETTY IMAGES

Maybe you've already been seeing more of your yoga mat and walking shoes since the quarantine period started, but if the poses, butt-strengthening (?) calisthenics, and deep-breathing exercises stored in your hippocampus from previous classes are getting fuzzy, your local exercise instructors are here to swoop in. Below, we've rounded up the local yoga, dance, and workout studios helping you stay active at home by moving their sessions online, from Velocity Dance Center to 8 Limbs Yoga.

YOGA

8 Limbs Yoga

This local studio chain offers online classes every day in the morning, afternoon, and evening. Choose from combination yoga and barre classes, multi-level flow classes, and even kids' classes.

Daily (ongoing)

Aditi Yoga and Wellness

Promising a "sacred, non-judgmental environment," this Wallingford studio offers hatha, slow flow, and other gentle yoga classes—including lots of options for new parents and postnatal folks—online.

Daily (ongoing)

Aya Yoga Oasis

This Burien studio is offering a two-week online class pass for $27. Their classes are inspired by the natural elements, meaning you can choose from strength training (fire), slow flow (water), Yin yoga (earth), and meditation (air).

Daily (ongoing)

Sponsored SPLIFF! The Underground Stoner Film Festival is now Streaming Online! SPLIFF! NOW STREAMING! Stuck at home? Do you have some weed? Then check out SPLIFF!

Bala Yoga Fremont

Choose from this Fremont and Kirkland studio's plethora of classes livestreamed online.

Daily (ongoing)

CorePower Yoga

The studio chain that offers flow, sweat, and savasana classes is helping people keep up their practice with on-demand online classes.

Daily (ongoing)

Facebook Live Yoga for All

The Duvall studio Yoga Garden will go live on Facebook twice a day for a week. If you miss a class, no worries—you can watch the video on their page after the fact.

Daily (through April 3)

The Grinning Yogi

The Seattle and Portland studio offers livestreamed online classes on a sliding scale-based admission for both individuals and families.

Daily (ongoing)

Live Love Flow

The boutique yoga studio usually offers heated flow yoga, heated strength training, and indoor cycling classes, but for their remote classes they'll switch to regular (non-heated) flow classes focusing on strength and flexibility.

Daily (ongoing)

Poseurs

This refreshingly irreverent all-levels studio continues to offer "community magic for all" with vinyasa and pranayama classes via Zoom and YouTube. Check their Google calendar for links to the streams.

Daily (ongoing)

Ritual House of Yoga

Practice hatha, vinyasa, yin, and vin classes from the comfort of your own floor with the Madison Park studio's online classes.

Daily (ongoing)

Seattle Yoga Arts

Promising "heart-infused flow classes at a moderate," Seattle Yoga Arts will move online for the time being.

Wednesday-Sunday (ongoing)

Sound Yoga

New and returning students are welcome to check out the West Seattle's studio's online offerings. New students can enjoy their first class for free.

Daily (ongoing)

The Sweatbox

The Capitol Hill studio is livestreaming select classes, including vinyasa flows and yoga for 12-step recovery.

Twist Yoga

No need to travel to Edmonds to do downward-facing dog—the yoga studio will come to you thrice daily on their Instagram page.

Daily (ongoing)

Two Dog Yoga Studio

This Lake City studio is offering classes online via Zoom, including all-levels sessions and sessions focused on pain relief.

Daily (ongoing)

DANCE & MOVEMENT

Beer Barre Live!

EshelYoga will stream live barre classes from her kitchen every Thursday, and she'll stick around afterward to have a virtual beer with you. It's free to join, but know that 100% of donations will benefit the Seattle Foundation's COVID Response Fund.

Thursday (through April 30)

Divine Movement

Their in-person classes teach you that carrying the weight of your entire body while swiveling around on a pole is not as easy as it looks, but Devine's online class isn't limited to those whose homes have poles. Instead, they offer a 55-minute meditative and freestyle dance session to practice in the comfort of your boudoir.

Daily (ongoing)

Enchant Vertical Dance

"Seattle’s inclusive pole dancing studio" has tons of options for absolute beginners and those who already know how to spin upside down. Their online roster includes a flexibility class for $15, choreographed dance classes for $12, and more. (Note that you'll need a pole at home to do most of these.)

Daily (ongoing)

Exit - School of Dance

The Ravenna dance school is now offering ballet, tap, jazz, modern, and hip-hop classes online.

Daily (ongoing)

Salsa Con Todo

Take virtual private lessons in salsa, zouk, bachata, tango, and kizomba. They've also started posting a number of instructional videos on their Facebook page.

Daily (ongoing)

Salsa N’ Seattle

Until the studio is able to return to its regular four-week classes in salsa, kizomba, hip-hop, and more, they're offering online zumba classes. Per usual, your first class is free is you're a newcomer.

Wednesday & Saturday (ongoing)

SANCA

Have you always pictured yourself as a star of the circus? You can start making that dream come true at SANCA, where you can learn trapeze, aerial, trampoline, unicycle, and more for both kids and adults with online Zoom classes.

Various days (ongoing)

Velocity Dance Center

The long-running Capitol Hill studio and performance space will resume with its spring classes online until the quarantine restrictions are lifted. Choose from beginning modern (Mon), advanced/professional contemporary (Tues), open-level hip-hop (Thurs), or dance cardio fitness (Sun).

Monday-Tuesday & Thursday & Sunday (ongoing)

Versatile Arts

Aerial arts aren’t just for circus performers—you, too, can learn to twist yourself around silky durable fabrics in a safe and supportive environment. But since setting up those fabrics in your home is asking a lot, Versatile Arts' online classes will focus on building strength in key areas of your bod with pilates, core cardio, flexibility, conditioning classes.

Daily (ongoing)

WEIGHTS & CARDIO

The Seattle Gym

You can now request to join the TSG Sidelined Facebook page to take part in live virtual workouts ranging from DanceFIT to pilates to yoga.

Various days (ongoing)

Seattle Kettlebell Club

If you're looking to get real sweaty and strengthen your muscles and endurance, the Seattle Kettlebell Club is offering a 21-day online training package for $90.

Daily (through April 20)

SJCC Virtual Classes

The Stroum Jewish Community Center is livestreaming three classes geared toward seniors every Wednesday in April: an early-morning workout to "challenge your cardiovascular system and muscle strength," a mid-morning "chair yoga" session, and an afternoon HIIT session.

Wednesday (Through April 29)

Upbeats

Upbeats, "a destination for music-driven group fitness classes," will offer a special discount rate of $5 per class or $45 for 10 classes as they temporarily move online.

Daily (ongoing)