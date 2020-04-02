Seattle Takeout & Delivery Specials to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth Build-Your-Own-Sundae Kits, Molly Moon's Pint Club, and More Unique Dessert Options

Shug's via Instagram This weekend, swing by Shug's Soda Fountain in West Seattle to pick up a Build-Your-Own-Sundae kit to go.

If your sweet tooth necessitates more than the average supermarket cookie, you'll be happy to know that the bakers and confectioners of Seattle have some extra-special to-go treats in store to make this weekend of quarantine a little more bearable and a lot more delicious. Below, we've compiled the most unique options we could find, from Shug's Soda Fountain's Build-Your-Own-Sundae kits to Trophy Cupcakes's "Poop is Getting Real" dozen (an April Fool's Day special fashioned in the likeness of—you guessed it—the famed poop emoji). Find a full list of local dessert spots offering takeout and delivery here.

Bluebird

The small-batch ice creamery offers home delivery every Friday from 2–4 pm in Fremont, Ballard, Phinney Ridge, Maple Leaf, Crown Hill, and Wallingford. In addition to flavors like Elysian Stout and Almond Poppy, you can also order "pint packages" complete with sundae toppings. Plus, if you enter their giveaway before April 3 at noon, you could win a socially distanced ice cream social.

Frankie & Jo's

The plant-based ice creamery's April flavors are now available. This month, they're going with a "Greatest Hits" theme, because "what more could we need than *comfort and familiarity* during a time filled with so much uncertainty?!" Choose from Caramel Cookie Crunch, Molten Chocolate Cake, or Superbark (made with pumpkin seed and toasted millet dark chocolate bark)—or go with all three. Home delivery is now available in Seattle, and if you happen to live elsewhere, they also offer nationwide shipments.

General Porpoise Doughnuts

Both the Capitol Hill and Laurelhurst locations of Renee Erickson's popular doughnut chain are still open (though the Pioneer Square and South Lake Union cafes have temporarily closed) and are now serving two new special flavors: Strawberry Rhubarb and Coconut Cream. Online preorders are encouraged.

Hello Robin

Robin Wehl Martin has temporarily closed her brick and mortar shops, but if you're missing her cookies, we have good news: If you order from Pagliacci on Saturday, April 4, your pizza will come with a treat bag of Hello Robin cookies, while supplies last. You can also purchase Hello Robin cookie dough from Cone and Steiner (the Capitol Hill and Pioneer Square locations are both still open, and offer delivery) to bake at home.

Hot Cakes Molten Chocolate Cakery

Autumn Martin got her start selling take-and-bake molten chocolate cakes at farmers' markets, and it's these mason jar-housed treats that are once again sustaining Hot Cakes' business during these strange times. You can order a variety of flavors of take-and-bake cakes to be delivered from their "Birthdays Don't Stop" website, including "Date Packs" that come with a bottle of wine, along with cookies, brownies, chocolate sauce, and other merch. Hot Cakes also launched Project Cookie this week, through which they'll provide free cookies to local hospitals. You can donate here.

Hood Famous Bakeshop

The beloved Filipino bakeshop is finally reopen for delivery, as of April 2! You can order their "Yummies for Delivery" menu online, which includes ube cookies, mini cheesecakes, whole buko pies, and roasted coffee bags from Fulcrum Coffee Roasters.

Salt & Straw

As of April 1, the popular Lucky Charms-hued Pots of Gold & Rainbows flavor is back and available for nationwide shipping.

Indulge Desserts

The West Seattle cupcake and treat shop is offering cookie decorating kits in different themes (Easter, Unicorn, and Mario), each of which comes with pre-filled icing bags, a dozen sugar cookies in different shapes, and sprinkles. They're marketed at parents with kids, but even if you don't have any of your own, they look like a fun procrastibaking project.

Insomnia Cookies

In addition to offering takeout and delivery options, Insomnia Cookies, "an iconic brand in the late-night cookie game," is hosting a #DeliveringWarmMoments contest. Until April 9, you can nominate someone for a complimentary cookie care package. They're also offering a DIY Cookie’wich kit, which comes with cookies, ice cream, and toppings.

Lowrider Baking Company

This cookie company christened in honor of owner Emily Allport's dachshunds has two new flavors for April: Happy Almond and Coffee Cake. You can order both of those—as well as more permanent flavors like cookies and cream and stuffed churro cheesecake, plus cookie cake slices—for pickup on Lowrider's website, or order delivery from Uber Eats, Grubhub, or Postmates.

Macrina Bakery

Over the last few weeks, the longtime Seattle bakery chain has been offering $1 of slices of select cakes. This Friday, April 3, you can save on their Whisper Cake, made with a white chocolate base, lemon curd, whipped cream, and raspberries. Their spring menu is also available until May 13, which includes mini raspberry rhubarb upside down cakes, bird's nest cupcakes, and challah. You can call ahead to order pickup or get delivery through DoorDash.

Mighty-O Donuts

The vegan donut chain's flavor of the month, Raspberry Lemonade, is now available. Their Green Lake, Ballard, and Capitol Hill locations remain open for grab-and-go service, or you can order delivery from Uber Eats.

Molly Moon's Ice Cream

Until they can reopen their doors, Molly Moon's has introduced a new "pint club," which yields 11 pints (for the cost of 10), a cute freezer bag, a jar of organic homemade sprinkles, and a mystery sticker—a $125 value for $99.50.

Shug's Soda Fountain

Every weekend during the pandemic (Thursday–Saturday, 2-5 pm), the West Seattle outpost of the old-timey Pike Place Market soda fountain and ice cream parlor is offering Build-Your-Own-Sundae kits to take home. Flavors for the first weekend of April include pistachio, cookies and cream, and blackberry. They've also started an ice cream sandwich Pay-it-Forward program for local healthcare workers.

Raised Doughnuts

The Central District doughnut shop's April flavors are now available: ube mochi, lemon thyme, white chocolate crunch bar, and strawberry balsamic. In addition, on weekends only, they're offering strawberries n cream crullers (Fridays), everything bagel (Saturdays), and birthday cake (Sundays). Curbside pickup and delivery through Postmates are available.

Seattle Chocolate

The Tukwila-based chocolate factory has closed its retail locations (aside from curbside pickup service available at their flagship location), but online chocolate deliveries are still very much possible. Check out their new Care Package offerings, like the "Work From Home Chocolate Stash" or the "Brighten Someone's Day" Care Package, because "Now more than ever, we can all use a little joy at our doorstep."

Seattle Pops

If you're craving a frozen treat that's not ice cream, check out Seattle Pops' "Pop Packs," which they'll deliver to your door. Flavors include lilikoi passion fruit, guava, kona coffee, chocolate fudge, and even puppy pops made with pumpkin and water. Add on an at-home toppings kit for options like rainbow sprinkles and dark chocolate drizzle sauce.

Theo Chocolate

Here's another way to get your local chocolate fix: The Fremont-based retailer's new Theo-To-Go menu includes their most popular treats, like Lunar Pies and Fremont Chews, build-your-own ice cream sandwiches (featuring Molly Moon's ice cream), Easter baskets, bars, and lots more.

Trophy Cupcakes

This month, the gourmet cupcake bakery has several special options, including their new flavor of the month: Lemon Meringue Pie. In honor of April Fool's Day, they're also (seriously... we think) offering a "Poop is Getting Real" dozen, featuring cupcakes topped with chocolate buttercream poop emojis and vanilla cupcakes piped with vanilla "toilet tissue." As they write, "Covid-19 is no laughing matter, and we usually keep it a little classier at Trophy, but we all need a little levity right now." You can also now order a Decorate Your Own Cupcake kit if you need a project, or opt to purchase a pay-it-forward dozen to support nonprofits in need.