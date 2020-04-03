The 18 Best Movies to Stream Online This Weekend—and How to Support Seattle Businesses in the Process: April 3–5, 2020 Fellini Classics, Extra Ordinary, and More Movies to Watch from Home

If you've finished binge-watching Tiger King and the new season of Nailed It and you're in need of some new streaming recommendations for your weekend at home, we've got you covered. Below, we've rounded up the best new movies that are now available (like Never Rarely Sometimes Always), along with some classic movies that should have played at theaters like Central Cinema this weekend (Pretty in Pink, anyone?), and several indie gems offered by local theaters like Northwest Film Forum and Grand Illusion, allowing you to support them in the process. Read on for details, and, for more ways to support Seattle venues from home, check out our roundup of local places offering live streams and virtual content.

The Awful Truth

From the first flurry of overlapping misunderstandings to the exquisite slow-burn fadeout, this is a sterling exhibit of the glories of the Golden Age. Adapted from an oft-filmed stage play, the setup finds Cary Grant and wife Irene Dunn merrily counting down the days to divorce. Romantic competition soon arrives in the form of peerless boob Ralph Bellamy, and the duo catch themselves scheming to have the annulment annulled. You already know how it's all going to end, of course, but it would take a grump indeed to deny the fizzy hum generated by the still-sharp dialogue, copious pratfalls, and cast that appears to be enjoying it all mightily. ANDREW WRIGHT

Available via Vudu, Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play

This film was supposed to play at SIFF this week, but you can stream it instead. You can also support SIFF by purchasing gift cards or donating.

Sponsored SPLIFF! The Underground Stoner Film Festival is now Streaming Online! SPLIFF! NOW STREAMING! Stuck at home? Do you have some weed? Then check out SPLIFF!

Blue Velvet

Cult films don't get much cultier than the David Lynch masterpiece Blue Velvet. In this ass-clenching exploration of the filthy underbelly of Reagan-era suburbia, a Hardy Boy-esque Kyle MacLachlan discovers a severed ear and tumbles headlong into a mystery that turns darker and uglier by the second. WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

Available via Vudu, Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play

This film was supposed to play at Central Cinema this week, but you can stream it instead. You can also support Central Cinema by purchasing gift cards.

Bacurau

When the matriarch of a Brazilian village dies, its inhabitants notice that their land has vanished from most maps and that a UFO-shaped drone is constantly buzzing overhead. Watch this wild Brazilian Western from home.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

The Centennial of Federico Fellini

From carnivalesque hallucination to warm, wry realism, from Roman orgies to small-town deadbeats, Federico Fellini's cinematic world is a lush pleasure to inhabit. Don't miss such works of genius as I Vitelloni, The Nights of Cabiria, or Amarcord. JOULE ZELMAN

Available via Kanopy, Vudu, Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play

These films were supposed to play at the Seattle Art Museum this week, but you can stream them instead. You can also support the museum by donating to the SAM Fund.

Corpus Christi

When a spiritually inclined young man fresh out of juvie isn't allowed into the seminary, he takes matters into his own hands: He impersonates a priest and ministers to a church in a rural town. He's good at his job, but his past threatens his new vocation. This Polish film was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Film. Its star, Bartosz Bielenia ("a bundle of intensity with a buzz cut," according to the New Yorker's Anthony Lane), has drawn much attention for his sheer, alarming energy.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Extra Ordinary

This Irish supernatural comedy pits a middle-aged driving instructor with underused magical powers against a failed rock star (Will Forte) who's made a deal with the devil. Critics all over the place are charmed; Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com calls it "a defiantly odd piece of work." Leilani Polk writes, "Everything about this movie is done subtly right. The vague retro atmosphere, the quasi-horror soundtrack, the mildly distorted PSA-like videotape breaks—it could be the late 1970s or early '80s à la Stranger Things, though the era is never actually specified. The unexpected plot, the hilariously gross comedy—Extra Ordinary doesn't feel like it's trying too hard to get laughs, but manages to draw them out with regularity—and, most importantly, the excellent casting."

Available via Grand Illusion

Keepers of the Dream: Seattle Women Black Panthers

This mini-fest of five short documentaries, produced by Patricia Boiko and Tajuan LaBee, serves as an introduction to the courageous actions of women Black Panther activists, from Frances Dixon to Phyllis Noble Mobley.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

We’re living in an emotionally draining time, and Never Rarely Sometimes Always is as sobering as it is affecting, so be your own judge as to whether you can handle viewing it right now. But if you have the bandwidth for it, you should allow this film about abortion access, misogyny, friendship, and the desperation of recognizing your own powerlessness to envelop you. Whatever you’re imagining this film to be like given its subject matter, you’re probably wrong—far from an in-your-face political film, it’s a tonal masterpiece, one that steeps the viewer in its significance rather than bludgeoning them with it. We can’t ever fully understand the experiences of other people, but if you’ve wondered what it’s like to be a pregnant teenage girl in a country that’s hostile to abortion rights, watching Never Rarely Sometimes Always is probably the closest you’ll get. BLAIR STENVICK

Available via Amazon Prime and VOD starting April 3

This film was supposed to play at SIFF this week, but you can stream it instead. You can also support SIFF by purchasing gift cards or donating.

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band

With Once Were Brothers, Roher presents a conventional contextualizing rock doc with marquee-name talking heads—Van Morrison, George Harrison, Bruce Springsteen, et al.—and efficiently reveals Robertson's early family life (his mother was indigenous, his father Jewish) and musical evolution. Robertson is an articulate, passionate memoirist; the film is based on his 2016 autobiography, Testimony. With equanimity, he registers the Band's soaring highs and devastating lows, while his French ex-wife Dominique adds crucial observations about the inter-band dynamics and substance abuse that dogged the members. Tracing a story of relentless, upward mobility through the music industry, the doc emphasizes Robertson's inner strength and boundless ambition, which helped him to avoid the booze- and drug-related pitfalls that afflicted his mates. For fans of the Band, this film will inspire tears of sorrow and joy, if not rage. Now more than ever, their music stirs emotions with a profundity that feels religious, but without the stench of sanctimony.DAVE SEGAL

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Onward

Especially when compared to Pixar's best, there's definitely stuff to nitpick in the studio's latest, Onward. Fair? Maybe, but then again, even Pixar movies can have a hard time living up to Pixar movies. But to focus on Onward's benign, minor missteps—none of which detract from the story's surprisingly emotional arc—is to miss the bigger picture. Funny and wholly original, it's a fantasy adventure that digs into something nearly all of us know but rarely talk about: How the memory of an absent family member can hang over the lives of the living. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Available via Disney+ starting April 3

The Perfect Nanny

In Lucie Borleteau's thriller, two young Parisian parents hire a woman who appears to be the ideal nanny, but things start getting possessive real fast.

Available via Grand Illusion

Plant Lab Visual Album

Created in various PNW basements, living rooms, and recording studios, the Northwest Film Forum describes the Plant Lab Videocassette Visual Album as a "full-body psychedelic experience." They're screening the erstwhile VHS-only compilation on the web.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Pretty in Pink

It's one of those brat-pack high school movies with Molly Ringwald.

Available via Vudu, Amazon Prime, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play

This film was supposed to play at Central Cinema this week, but you can stream it instead. You can also support Central Cinema by purchasing gift cards.

Saint Frances

Support Grand Illusion from home with an online screening of Alex Thompson's new film Saint Frances. IndieWire's Kate Erbland wrote that "[Kelly] O'Sullivan and her creation are riveting, and when the film comes to an emotional end that hinges on all its early strengths, the result is satisfying and hard-won, a coming-of-age story told on just a slight delay."

Available via Grand Illusion

SPLIFF

A new vibe of stoner entertainment is emerging—witness the rise of Broad City, High Maintenance, and basically every TV show created on Viceland. And, most importantly, The Stranger presents SPLIFF, your new favorite film festival created by the stoned for the stoned. Because we can no longer congregate in person, we're rescreening the 2019 festival online! All contributions received will be shared with the filmmakers.

Available via The Stranger

Friday-Sunday

Virtual Moving History II – Gay Camp Classics

Scarecrow Video, the Northwest Film Forum, and the Moving Image Preservation of Puget Sound (a most glorious trifecta) will stream a VHS compilation of campy queer classics like Spy on the Fly (1966) and What Really Happened to Baby Jane (1963), produced by Seattle's Something Weird Video.

Available via Northwest Film Forum

Sunday only

Vitalina Varela

Five years after Horse Money, which Charles Mudede called "a film you will remember more for its images and episodes than its story," the nonprofessional actor Vitalina Varela reprises her role as a character who shares her name, a widow who travels to Lisbon to try to piece together her estranged husband's last days. Richard Brody of the New Yorker writes, "From the start, Costa endows the tale with a pictorial majesty, rooted in a hands-on transformation of film-noir, Expressionist-rooted cinematography. His images (realized by the director of photography Leonardo Simões) feature piercing bursts of light and sepulchral shadows, striated and fragmentary illumination that blends with largely static frames to fuse space and mood, action and emotion."

Available via Northwest Film Forum

The Wild Goose Lake

Following his 2014 Berlinale-winning neo-noir flick Black Coal, Thin Ice, Chinese director Diao Yinan brings us another crime epic about a small-time mob leader who has a bounty placed on his head when he accidentally kills a cop—whoops! AV Club called it "downright Hitchcockian."

Available via Grand Illusion